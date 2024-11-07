Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'
Celebrities, Movies & tv

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo seemed to throw shade at the actresses who auditioned for Glinda in the upcoming film Wicked, expressing her gratitude for Ariana Grande’s casting.

Erivo and Grande opened up on what the casting process was like in a recent interview with The New York Times, and the former implied the other women considered for Glinda’s role didn’t meet expectations.

  • Erivo subtly shaded other Glinda audition candidates, praising Grande.
  • Erivo criticized a fan's Wicked poster edit, calling it 'deeply hurtful.'
  • Ariana Grande praised Erivo, discussing their strong bond off-screen.

She said, “Thank goodness, because it was not the two ladies that I was auditioning with,” when asked about her reaction to the singer’s casting.

Cynthia Erivo took a subtle jab at the women who auditioned for Glinda, saying she was thankful Ariana Grande ended up being her co-star

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the movie, told the outlet that Grande was the perfect person to play the Good Witch of the North. 

According to her, it was “absolutely no surprise whatsoever” that the popstar ended up getting the role.

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

“Oh my God!” the popstar replied, astonished.

Reports suggested Dove Cameron and Reneé Rapp were also considered for Glinda, in addition to the 31-year-old.

This interview comes after Cynthia Erivo slammed a fan for remaking the original Wicked poster

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

Back in mid-October, a fan edited an image of the upcoming movie to further resemble that of the iconic WICKED Broadway Play’s poster, covering Erivo’s eyes so that they looked to be in the shade of her witch hat.

In response, the actress said, “This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equal to that awful Ai of us fighting, equal to people posting the question ‘is your ***** green.’”

She mentioned it was her choice to look “down the barrel of the camera” at the audience, “because without words we communicate with our eyes.”

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

The 37-year-old labeled the remake as “deeply hurtful” and said it was an attempt to “erase” her.

Grande spoke up days later in admiration for her co-star, saying the age of AI is somewhat “troublesome” and that we’re living in a period of adjustment.

She added, “I have so much respect for my sister, Cynthia, and I love her so much.”

In the past, Erivo and Grande have talked about their special friendship and how their connection will guide the movie to new heights

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

The new film centers around the bond between Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda The Good, and their respective actresses pointed out how easy it was to get into character while working with one another.

Grande said, “These two very different women just fall completely in love with each other, and that is a mirrored experience of what happened with Cynthia and I.”

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

Erivo agreed, adding, “We just sort of — I just got chills — we both just found each other, I guess. We just got each other immediately.”

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

Wicked is an epic musical fantasy film starring Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and others, apart from Grande and Erivo. It will be released on November 22.

Some fans were not impressed by Erivo’s “unnecessarily shady” behavior

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

Image credits: carriebradwh0re

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

Image credits: frostironat

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

Image credits: Sabatohomes

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

Image credits: oprahdegeneripa

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

Image credits: blackoutabe

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

Image credits: Hvnvhmvwntvna

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

Image credits: musicbydemarcus

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

Image credits: Maddie_Hunter_

"So Hateful!": Cynthia Erivo Throws Shade At Actresses Who Auditioned For Glinda In 'Wicked'

Image credits: eternalgrande_

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
1 hour ago

The "outrage" and messiness is making me really not want to go see a film I was initially very excited to see. I have no desire to line the pockets of people looking for offence and yet being offensive.

For me it was the melt down over the fan edited poster that was made to be more like the musical one thats super well known.

REALLY?? She got pissed over this meaningless thing?? She know she's a character right?? The character is not herself, it's a character. Something people can represent the way they want... What a pointless tantrum.

The only good person in this movie is Jonathan Bailey

