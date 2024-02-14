Ariana Grande’s Wicked “Prosciutto” Dress Sparks Hilarious Memes Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande’s Glinda gown from the much-anticipated Wicked movie has served the internet with a main course for discussion.

Fans made a hilarious observation after Universal released a poster for the first of its two upcoming Wicked movies, a two-part adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. The first half is set to hit the big screen in November 2024, while the second part will be released in November 2025.

The internet was thrilled to finally see the first look of Glinda and Elphaba, played by Grammy-winning pop star Ariana and Grammy-, Tony-, and Emmy-winning actor Cynthia Erivo.

After a verdant poster of the two stars as Glinda and Elphaba was released, fans were quick to point out that Ariana’s costume is raising the STEAKS in fashion with all its many layers of pink fluff.

The poster had tongues wagging and stomachs rumbling over Ariana Grande’s enormous, fluffy gown

The enormous bubblegum pink costume seemed to remind the internet of meat (yes, literally!) and the many different shapes, forms, and sizes it comes in.

“Why does her dress look like prosciutto,” one fan wondered.

Ariana’s costume went on to cook up a savory storm on the internet, as the enormous bubblegum-pink gown made people think of meat aisles and prosciutto platters.

Once you see it, you cannot unsee it, the internet said as it roared online with ham-tastic descriptions about the costume.

The jokes came pouring in as people commented on the spectacu-ham look

Last year, Ariana opened up about what the film meant to her in an emotional post she shared on Instagram. The singer shared the post as the filming of the movie was halfway done.

“Halfway. Savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she’ll be with me irrevocably, forever). she shows me so many new things every day,” the “7 rings” singer wrote. “I am so grateful, i don’t know what to do or say… to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one… to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed… to feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it sets.”

She also called her co-star Cynthia her “twin flame” and “sister” in the post.

“To hold my brilliant twin flame / sister Cynthia’s beautiful, green hands every day… to work in the safest, most beautiful and loving, biggest-yet-most-intimate/tiny-feeling spaces… to be lead by thee most thoughtful, brilliant, compassionate and warmest possible director on this planet, my other Ozian best friend ever Jon… to be transforming and healing parts of me that i never knew needed it. or maybe did,” Ariana continued.

“My heart will be stuck here forever,” Ariana said about being in the Wicked movie world

“Words don’t suffice but i suppose i just wanted to (attempt to) share a little. i don’t want it to end. so while i am still here, present, now, i just wanted to….exclaim my tremendous gratitution ! and allow my heart to overflow. I hope this isn’t all a dream because as present as i am attempting to be, it sure does feel like one. happy halfway to this most beautiful crew. my fellow Ozians. my heart will be stuck here forever,” she concluded.

On Sunday, Universal also released the first-look trailer for Wicked, which had plenty of glimpses of Cynthia and Ariana in their much-awaited looks.

Both Ariana and Cynthia shared the first-look trailer on Instagram, leaving fans mesmerized and eagerly waiting on the edge of their seats for the movie to release.

“That last noteeee, instant tears,” one comment said while another added, “SOMETHING HAS CHANGED WITHIN ME TOO.”

“I will be in the theater. Seated. Popcorn in lap. Grinning from ear to ear, like a child watching this! CANT WAIT,” one comment said.

“U two are a cinematic match made in heaven!!!! Cmon soundtrack!! Cmon film!!! CMONNNN!!!” read another comment.

The first look trailer left fans on the edge of their seats as they wait for the movie release in November

The friendship between Glinda and Elphaba is the cornerstone of Wicked, and as the two stars, Cynthia and Ariana, played their roles, they also developed their own relationship outside of their characters.

Their onscreen connection translated into a budding friendship off-screen, and Cynthia has gushed about the pop star on different occasions in the past.

“She’s the best. The connection we’ve made is really special,” Cynthia said during an appearance on The Tonight Show. “She’s got a family member for life now.”

“Our voices are very, very different, but when we sing together, it just works,” Cynthia said about the singer.

For Cynthia, working with Ariana was like finding a family member she did not know she had.

“I mean, she’s wonderful. It’s been really wonderful working together. We seem to have found this wonderfully easy rhythm together,” Cynthia previously shared with ET. “She calls it worming when we sing together because our voices sound the same even though we’re totally different. When we are able to sing together, it really works. We just sort of find each other, so it’s been lovely to work with her. It’s like finding a family member you didn’t know you had.”

Cynthia Erivo said she is “eternally grateful” to have played the character of Elphaba

Cynthia also spoke about what the role of Elphaba means to her in an Instagram post in January, and she said her Glinda is the “Grandest gift” she could ever ask for.

“I’ve been trying to think of what I’d say when this day finally came, and I’m failing miserably, because honestly there aren’t enough words to fully express what this experience has meant to me, so I’ll leave you with this,” she wrote on Instagram a couple of weeks before the first look was released.

“The universe will take things away to make space for the grand gifts it has waiting for us. THIS moment, this film, these people, this cast, this crew, this director, my Glinda, were the Grandest gift I could ever have asked for, and I am eternally grateful for the chance to bring you This Elphie. I hope when you meet her, you’ll love her as much and as fiercely as I do,” she added.

“And with that I say, that’s a wrap for me, Elphie out!!” Cynthia concluded.

Ariana commented on Cynthia’s touching post and said, “i love you always.”

While the first look trailer stirred a wave of excitement among fans for the upcoming movie, some internet users were still fixated on Ariana’s outfit in the poster and found it absolutely roast-worthy.

There was plenty of flavor in the savory storm of comments on the gown

