“Both Cheaters”: Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater Sparks Controversy At ‘Wicked’ Premiere

Ariana Grande’s Wicked co-star and boyfriend Ethan Slater sparked heated debates after making an appearance at the musical’s world movie premiere on Sunday (November 3) in Sydney, Australia. Clips of Ethan from the red carpet event divided fans, with some appreciating his genuine demeanor, while others recalled his broken marriage and cheating allegations.

In a video originally shared by X (formerly known as Twitter) user @melissaapo, Ethan was seen interacting with fans at the event.

While signing a copy of the Wicked book for Melissa, she asked him if he could give her Glinda-inspired pink friendship bracelet to Ariana.

“Is it possible for you to give this to Ari for me?” Melissa was heard asking in the video while showing Ethan the bracelet as he was signing the book.

The 32-year-old actor responded: “I’m pretty sure she’s coming if you want [to hand it to her], but I can do that.

“Do you want me to? Sure, yeah of course. Sure, she’ll love it. I’m sure she’ll love it.”

After slipping the bracelet into his pocket, Ethan was filmed turning to greet another fan who asked for a selfie, before striking a pose with them for the picture.

At some point, the musical star turned to the crowd in front of him, stating: “I’m so proud of this movie, I hope you love it. I know you will.”

Melissa’s post, which she captioned “So so lovely, he truly deserves the world. I hope my bracelet finds its way to u Ari,” quickly went viral, amassing 84,000 views.

Her post was subsequently reshared on TikTok via the “Ariana Media” account, where a slew of people were left seemingly pleased with Ethan’s warm approach to fans.

He made an appearance at the musical’s world movie premiere on Sunday (November 3) in Sydney, Australia

A TikTok user commented: “This video just changed my whole opinion of him, he seems so sweet.”

A person wrote: “Wait now I feel bad.”

Someone else penned: “Why do people hate so much on him he seems so kind, sweet, and [supportive]. And cares about her fans.”

Nevertheless, another clip from the Wicked world premiere ignited completely different reactions.

A woman named Alicia Djurović took to her TikTok page on Monday (November 4) to share a clip of Ariana and Ethan running offstage while holding hands.

Alicia captioned the clip: “They’re just so cute.” While many viewers agreed that the pair looked “adorable,” others expressed opposing views, as a TikTok user commented: “No bc imagine ur mans cheated on you with Ariana and the whole world is now calling them cute that would be my last straw fr.”

Clips of Ethan from the red carpet event divided fans

so so lovely, he truly deserves the world. I hope my bracelet finds its way to u ari🥹 #WickedMovie #EthanSlater pic.twitter.com/mi4G6hzJik — melissa (@melissaapo) November 3, 2024

Someone else penned: “People thinking this s**t is cute. He literally left his wife and kids for a relationship that’s gunna last two years tops.”

A viewer echoed: “Yes, isn’t adultery and home-wrecking adorable.”

A commentator added: “Absolutely disgusting they’re both cheaters I can’t believe [he] abandoned his family for her.”

“Such a homewrecker,” an additional observer argued.

A separate individual chimed in: “Yeah so now it’s ok that she broke up a new family? Ok……”

Ariana and Ethan’s relationship became public in mid-2023 while they were both working on the film adaptation of Wicked.

News of their romance sparked controversy as it emerged shortly after Ariana’s separation from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, in early 2023, and Ethan’s split from his ex-wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a young child.

The relationship drew widespread attention and criticism, especially as Ethan and Lilly had reportedly been together for over a decade before his involvement with the 31-year-old popstar became public.

Some appreciated Ethan’s genuine demeanor, while others recalled his broken marriage and cheating allegations

Both Ariana and the SpongeBob SquarePants talent filed for divorce from their respective spouses, and their relationship remained under intense scrutiny from the public.

Wicked’s movie premiere renewed controversy around their relationship, as content creator “Sammy Sam’s Life” explained on TikTok: “So by now, we are all very well aware of the fact that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are dating.

“And I know, I know people do not like the two of them together, but they are both in the Wicked movie, so therefore, they are going to be seen together a lot more now.”

Another TikToker, “Sloan Hooks,” addressed recent public opinions on Ethan shifting more positively, as he revealed: “The Ethan Slater switch-up has been crazy.”

He continued: “Now that they’re starting to do some press for the Wicked movie, we’re starting to see a different side of Ethan.

“And people are starting to understand why Ariana left her husband for him.”

Sloan further admitted: “But looking on TikTok this morning, there’s been so much press, and people are starting to see the appeal, which I get it.”

He concluded: “He seems like a sweet theater guy. I even saw him accept a bracelet from a fan for Ariana, and it seems like he’s as big of a fan as we are.”

Another viral clip shared by The Daily Telegraph on TikTok continued to spark interest in the Broadway actor.

Ariana and Ethan’s relationship became public in mid-2023

In the video, Ethan was asked about his favorite thing about being in Australia, to which he replied: “So far it’s the people. Everybody’s been so wonderful and warm.”

Fans flocked to the comment section to commend his positive attitude, as a TikTok user commented: “He is actually so sweet.”

Another person wrote: “He is so sweet and cute why are people mean to him.”

In the Wicked film adaptation, Ariana plays Glinda, the Good Witch, while Ethan takes on the role of Boq, a Munchkin who later becomes the Tin Man.

Ethan’s Wicked movie premiere appearance continued to draw divided reactions

