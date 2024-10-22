Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response
Celebrities, Movies & tv

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

A Wicked movie fan, who claimed to be the creator of the controversial poster edit that triggered responses from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, has finally spoken out after facing massive backlash.

The artist said they had created a reimagined version of the movie’s official poster as a homage to the original Broadway artwork.

Highlights
  • A fan who claimed to have created the "offensive" 'Wicked' poster believes the backlash was overblown.
  • “This is, and always was, an innocent fan edit to pay homage to the original Broadway poster, and there’s nothing wrong with that!” they said.
  • Cynthia Erivo had slammed the same poster, saying it was the “most offensive thing” she's ever seen.
  • The 37-year-old actress was taken aback by the fan erasing her eyes out and editing her face.

“Ok so I’ve decided to repost this – the last few days have been wild & have helped me realise that the initial reaction was largely overblown,” the fan said on X.

A fan-edited poster of Wicked went viral, triggering backlash from Cynthia Erivo, who called it the “most offensive thing”

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety

“This is, and always was, an innocent fan edit to pay homage to the original Broadway poster, and there’s nothing wrong with that!” they added.

The fan’s edited poster went viral and caught the attention of Cynthia, 37, who slammed the fan edit as the “most offensive thing I have seen.”

The backlash led to the fan initially deleting the poster. However, they recently said they were posting it back to their social media and never meant any harm.

“While I deleted initially as I felt it was the right thing to do, fan posters have been around for as long as movies have existed,” they said. “I never meant to cause any harm and the poster is just a homage to the original broadway poster, just like the movie’s recreation is.”

The self-identified creator claimed the edited poster was a tribute to the original Broadway artwork

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

Image credits: PopBase

The photoshopper, who asserted that there was no AI used to edit the poster, believes Cynthia’s feelings are “valid.”

“I will say that Cynthia is valid in having her feelings on the matter, and I’m also valid in wanting to keep my version of the poster up as I truly meant no harm with it and just made it as a way to show love for the original. Both can be true,” the artist said.

While replying back to people’s comments on X, the fan also said they initially deleted their poster out of respect to Cynthia’s feelings but eventually realised the backlash was an “overreaction.”

“I saw her post, felt bad so I deleted it within 10 mins of seeing it, after I processed everything that’s been happening I realised there’s nothing wrong with the poster so I reposted it – that’s it,” the fan said.

The controversy began after Cynthia slammed the fan-made poster, saying: “The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a real life human being”

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

Image credits: cynthiaerivo

The controversy began earlier this month, when Universal released the original poster for the upcoming Wicked film, featuring Cynthia as Elphaba and Ariana as Glinda.

Fans immediately noticed the resemblance to the original Broadway artwork, but with some noticeable differences.

In the movie version, Cynthia’s Elphaba faces the camera while Grande’s Glinda whispers in her ear, a clear tribute to the Broadway artwork. However, the original poster for the musical had Elphaba’s witch hat lowered to cover her eyes.

The person behind the controversial design said they decided to re-share the image, calling it an “innocent fan edit”

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

Image credits: midosommar

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

Image credits: midosommar

Later, the self-identified creator of the fan-edited poster not only added some creative tweaks but also covered Elphaba’s eyes with her hat, gave her bright red lips, and made her smirk, much like the musical’s artwork.

After the fan edit caught Cynthia’s attention, the actress slammed the poster and compared it to another AI-edited video of her and co-star Ariana having a fist fight with each other.

“This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equal to that awful Ai of us fighting, equal to people posing the question ‘is your ***** green,’” the enraged actress said in an Instagram Story.

“None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us,” she added.

“I have so much respect for my sister, Cynthia, and I love her so much,” Ariana Grande said as she addressed the controversy

@varietymagazine Ariana Grande on artificial intelligence and the #Wicked ♬ original sound – Variety

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

Image credits: Christophe Petit Tesson/PA Images

She then went on to mention how the original Broadway artwork was an illustration while she is very much real.

“The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a real life human being, who chose to to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer … because, without words we communicate with our eyes,” she continued.

“Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful,” she concluded.

Before the fan claimed ownership of the poster and said no AI was used, Ariana had acknowledged the fan-made poster and said AI was “troublesome.”

The much-awaited movie, Wicked, is slated to release on November 22, 2024

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

Image credits: Wicked Movie

“I think it’s very complicated because I find AI so conflicting and troublesome sometimes, but I think it’s just kind of such a massive adjustment period,” she told Variety.

“This is something that is so much bigger than us, and the fans are gonna have fun and make their edits,” she added about the effects of AI.

When the Variety reporter suggested that sometimes “things can go too far,” the Side to Side singer said: “I think so. And I have so much respect for my sister, Cynthia, and I love her so much. It’s just a big adjustment period. It’s so much stimulation about something that’s so much bigger than us.”

Social media users had mixed reactions to the fan resharing the edited poster on social media

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

Image credits: bigarms4me

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

Image credits: cybermeep

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

Image credits: celebrityskin

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

Image credits: venom0804

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

Image credits: nonbinaryteaa

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

Image credits: gio_peters11976

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

Image credits: ZeroHeroHD

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

Image credits: JusteneDGAF

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

Image credits: PandaZumba

Fan Who Created “Most Offensive” ‘Wicked’ Poster Addresses Cynthia Erivo’s Enraged Response

Image credits: chappe11o

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Meh, celebrities being oversensitive is nothing new. Everyone's turning into melting crybabies, imo.

anoniemereserve avatar
Jaya
Jaya
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What utter nonsense. A photo in which only the lower half of your face is visible, is not offensive in any way. It's not degrading someone or erasing someone, it's literally just making the photo look have the same composition as the original poster. Movie posters and fan versions of it, are not about you as a human being, they're about the movie and about creating a cool image.

lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah. It might've been offensive if it was just a random edit, but it's not. It's recreating the original poster and that covered the eyes and had red lips as well. Me thinks little miss sunshine is very insecure and plays the racism card all to eagerly.

amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the edit better. The actress is taking herself far too seriously.

anoniemereserve avatar
Jaya
Jaya
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What utter nonsense. A photo in which only the lower half of your face is visible, is not offensive in any way. It's not degrading someone or erasing someone, it's literally just making the photo look have the same composition as the original poster. Movie posters and fan versions of it, are not about you as a human being, they're about the movie and about creating a cool image.

