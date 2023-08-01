In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans

The work I made in homage to Monet, who won a gold medal at the historic French National Art Association, has appeared as a traditional Japanese folding fan.

Painter Claude Monet was born in Paris in 1840.

He is also known as a master of the Impressionists who paint landscapes that express light well.

He was also fond of Japan and owned many ukiyo-e prints.

My work, which was born as a tribute to Monet’s masterpiece “Monet’s Water Lilies”, was exhibited at the Louvre Museum Carrousel Louvre in Paris, France in 2016.

Received a gold medal at an art exhibition sponsored by the French National Association of Fine Arts (SNBA).

Enjoy the collaboration of traditional Japanese fans and digital photography recognized in Paris.

