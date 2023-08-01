 In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans
17points
User submission
Art

In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans

Hidenobu Suzuki
Community member

The work I made in homage to Monet, who won a gold medal at the historic French National Art Association, has appeared as a traditional Japanese folding fan.

Painter Claude Monet was born in Paris in 1840.

He is also known as a master of the Impressionists who paint landscapes that express light well.

He was also fond of Japan and owned many ukiyo-e prints.

My work, which was born as a tribute to Monet’s masterpiece “Monet’s Water Lilies”, was exhibited at the Louvre Museum Carrousel Louvre in Paris, France in 2016.

Received a gold medal at an art exhibition sponsored by the French National Association of Fine Arts (SNBA).

Enjoy the collaboration of traditional Japanese fans and digital photography recognized in Paris.

More info: b-robots.com | Facebook | Instagram | twitter.com

In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans

In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans

In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans

In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans

In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans

In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans

In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans

In Homage To Monet, I Made Gold-Winning Traditional Japanese Folding Fans

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Hidenobu Suzuki
Hidenobu Suzuki
Author, Community member

Thank you for looking my photos.I am Japanese photographer & Digital photo artist.

hidenobu.photo@gmail.com

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Photography
Homepage
Trending
Photography
Homepage
Next in Photography
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda