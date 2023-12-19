When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 73 Cursed And Hilarious Pictures (New Pics)
Artificial intelligence has been seriously blowing up, including within the creative industry. Teams behind image generators such as DALL-E, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion have vowed to transform the way we conceptualize and produce visual content.
But as the results of their work are getting better, they're also growing weirder. The combination of people's creativity and (temporary) technological shortcomings often leads to unexpected and amusing outputs, flooding the internet with a plethora of hilariously absurd pictures.
Thankfully, the Facebook group 'Cursed AI' is ready to save them. It unites 754K members who are constantly sharing their own creations as well as the most memorable ones they find online, giving us all a glimpse of fluffy, happy snakes and SpongeBob's part-time job at a carwash.
More info: Facebook
Black Friday
Fluffy Happy Snakes
Up On The Housetop Thicc Thicc Thicc
Pigeon Man
"They Forgot My Ranch!"
"Congrats Team, The Company Made Record Profits This Year And We Wanted To Do Something Special For You Guys"
Times Are Tough
Hnnng I’m Not Blushing
I have so many questions but think I may need my meds before asking
Guys Only Want One Thing, And It's Disgusting
Spongeboob Gets Part Time Job At Car Wash
Angelina Jolie, No Filter. It's Amazing How Many People Don't Realize That Most Celebrities Are Multi-Limbed Extraterrestrials Wearing Filters To Blend In
A Blessing
You May Have Heard Of Elf On A Shelf. But Have You Heard Of
I Fed This Frame From Ace Ventura To An Ai And Told It To Make A Men's Cologne Ad
You Are What You Eat
I Was Trying To Make Some Photos Of Minions Dressed In Ceremonial Robes Like They Were A Cult But Instead It Made The Most Unsettling Photo Ever
Let's Put Our Heads Together
And That’s How Babies Are Made
Goosebumps
Prompt: “Photo Of A Thing That Looks Like Something”
A Rare Behind-The-Scenes At Your Favorite Neighborhood Pizzeria
Emo Potter And The Chamber Of Sadness
Danny Trejo As Mermaid
Christmas Dinner In Venezuela
Kettle Cooked Theater Popcorn
PotaTOES
I Bring You: Investi-Gator In Vest And Gaiters
The Walls Are Thin
How Is He Holding Her??
Merry Fookin Christmas
It Seems Like Something Is Wrong
Emo Pokémon
69th Annual Beaver Shaving Competition! Several Champs In Each Category
Danny Trejo Doing Figure Skating
Dance Magic Dance!
Keep Taking Selfies Until The Bottom Of The Sea
The Itsy, Bitsy Spider, Crawled Up Onto Your Bed
Rudolpha, The Red Light District Reindeer
I'd Like To Know What's Going On Here
Ancient Cincinnati As God Pours Noodles In Chili For The First Time
Origin story of the Flying Spaghetti Monster and birth of the Pastafarian religion. May he bless you with his noodley appendage, R'Amen.
You Ve Heard Of Elf On The Shelf...get Ready For
Tried To Do My Own Pirelli 2024 Calendar, But Something Went Wrong
They could've let their models have a nap. They look so tired. Sorry. Had to be done.
There are some things in there you can't unsee!
