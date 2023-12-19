ADVERTISEMENT

Artificial intelligence has been seriously blowing up, including within the creative industry. Teams behind image generators such as DALL-E, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion have vowed to transform the way we conceptualize and produce visual content.

But as the results of their work are getting better, they're also growing weirder. The combination of people's creativity and (temporary) technological shortcomings often leads to unexpected and amusing outputs, flooding the internet with a plethora of hilariously absurd pictures.

Thankfully, the Facebook group 'Cursed AI' is ready to save them. It unites 754K members who are constantly sharing their own creations as well as the most memorable ones they find online, giving us all a glimpse of fluffy, happy snakes and SpongeBob's part-time job at a carwash.

More info: Facebook

#1

Black Friday

Black Friday

John Roussin Report

#2

Fluffy Happy Snakes

Fluffy Happy Snakes

Paul Hocksenar Report

#3

Batman-Man

Batman-Man

Adam Attal Report

#4

Up On The Housetop Thicc Thicc Thicc

Up On The Housetop Thicc Thicc Thicc

Cain Shortknee Report

#5

Pigeon Man

Pigeon Man

Saygın Sancar Report

#6

"They Forgot My Ranch!"

"They Forgot My Ranch!"

John Roussin Report

#7

"Congrats Team, The Company Made Record Profits This Year And We Wanted To Do Something Special For You Guys"

"Congrats Team, The Company Made Record Profits This Year And We Wanted To Do Something Special For You Guys"

Kevin Oxford Report

#8

Times Are Tough

Times Are Tough

Ed Haas Report

#9

Hnnng I'm Not Blushing

Hnnng I’m Not Blushing

Danny Danny Report

Kerry Borthwick
Kerry Borthwick
Kerry Borthwick
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I have so many questions but think I may need my meds before asking

#10

Guys Only Want One Thing, And It's Disgusting

Guys Only Want One Thing, And It's Disgusting

Brian Bearden Report

#11

Spongeboob Gets Part Time Job At Car Wash

Spongeboob Gets Part Time Job At Car Wash

Done Howard Report

#12

Angelina Jolie, No Filter. It's Amazing How Many People Don't Realize That Most Celebrities Are Multi-Limbed Extraterrestrials Wearing Filters To Blend In

Angelina Jolie, No Filter. It's Amazing How Many People Don't Realize That Most Celebrities Are Multi-Limbed Extraterrestrials Wearing Filters To Blend In

Paul Gibson Report

#13

A Blessing

A Blessing

Ma Ko Report

Leekun
Leekun
Leekun
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Is grandpa hiding under the coat? Would explain the extra hand

#14

You May Have Heard Of Elf On A Shelf. But Have You Heard Of

You May Have Heard Of Elf On A Shelf. But Have You Heard Of

Michael Mc Report

#15

I Fed This Frame From Ace Ventura To An Ai And Told It To Make A Men's Cologne Ad

I Fed This Frame From Ace Ventura To An Ai And Told It To Make A Men's Cologne Ad

Tyler Mason Report

#16

You Are What You Eat

You Are What You Eat

John Sargent Patterson Report

#17

I Was Trying To Make Some Photos Of Minions Dressed In Ceremonial Robes Like They Were A Cult But Instead It Made The Most Unsettling Photo Ever

I Was Trying To Make Some Photos Of Minions Dressed In Ceremonial Robes Like They Were A Cult But Instead It Made The Most Unsettling Photo Ever

Matt Johnson Report

#18

Let's Put Our Heads Together

Let's Put Our Heads Together

Paul Oestreicher Jr Report

#19

And That's How Babies Are Made

And That’s How Babies Are Made

Leah Lemonovich Report

#20

Make It Make Sense

Make It Make Sense

Liza Vasiljeva Report

#21

Goosebumps

Goosebumps

Julie Fisher Report

#22

Prompt: "Photo Of A Thing That Looks Like Something"

Prompt: “Photo Of A Thing That Looks Like Something”

Johan Klaassen Report

#23

A Rare Behind-The-Scenes At Your Favorite Neighborhood Pizzeria

A Rare Behind-The-Scenes At Your Favorite Neighborhood Pizzeria

John Sargent Patterson Report

#24

Emo Potter And The Chamber Of Sadness

Emo Potter And The Chamber Of Sadness

Erick Hernandez Report

#25

Danny Trejo As Mermaid

Danny Trejo As Mermaid

Frying Nemo Report

#26

Christmas Dinner In Venezuela

Christmas Dinner In Venezuela

Marcos Guerrero Report

#27

Kettle Cooked Theater Popcorn

Kettle Cooked Theater Popcorn

Jimmy Phillips Report

#28

PotaTOES

PotaTOES

Jason Cook Report

#29

I Bring You: Investi-Gator In Vest And Gaiters

I Bring You: Investi-Gator In Vest And Gaiters

John Sargent Patterson Report

#30

The Walls Are Thin

The Walls Are Thin

Matthew Walton Report

#31

How Is He Holding Her??

How Is He Holding Her??

Uriah Muhammad Report

#32

Merry Fookin Christmas

Merry Fookin Christmas

Ti Js Report

#33

It Seems Like Something Is Wrong

It Seems Like Something Is Wrong

Bari Report

#34

Emo Pokémon

Emo Pokémon

Jason Blatt Report

#35

69th Annual Beaver Shaving Competition! Several Champs In Each Category

69th Annual Beaver Shaving Competition! Several Champs In Each Category

Peter Ratt Report

#36

Danny Trejo Doing Figure Skating

Danny Trejo Doing Figure Skating

Frying Nemo Report

#37

Dance Magic Dance!

Dance Magic Dance!

Julia C Rainwater Report

#38

Keep Taking Selfies Until The Bottom Of The Sea

Keep Taking Selfies Until The Bottom Of The Sea

Bari Report

#39

The Itsy, Bitsy Spider, Crawled Up Onto Your Bed

The Itsy, Bitsy Spider, Crawled Up Onto Your Bed

Jeff Miller Report

#40

Rudolpha, The Red Light District Reindeer

Rudolpha, The Red Light District Reindeer

Cain Shortknee Report

See Also on Bored Panda
#41

I'd Like To Know What's Going On Here

I'd Like To Know What's Going On Here

Ponté Jacob Report

#42

Ancient Cincinnati As God Pours Noodles In Chili For The First Time

Ancient Cincinnati As God Pours Noodles In Chili For The First Time

Jason Lee Gilbert Report

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago

Origin story of the Flying Spaghetti Monster and birth of the Pastafarian religion. May he bless you with his noodley appendage, R'Amen.

#43

You Ve Heard Of Elf On The Shelf...get Ready For

You Ve Heard Of Elf On The Shelf...get Ready For

Sam McPhail Report

#44

Tried To Do My Own Pirelli 2024 Calendar, But Something Went Wrong

Tried To Do My Own Pirelli 2024 Calendar, But Something Went Wrong

Alfredo Blanca Report

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago

They could've let their models have a nap. They look so tired. Sorry. Had to be done.

#45

Why Are They Crying?

Why Are They Crying?

James Dominic Huit Report

#46

Coming Out To Dad

Coming Out To Dad

Ryan Cazares Report

#47

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Season 50

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Season 50

Luis Bruce Santiago Report

#48

When The Human Race Finally Achieves Veganism And The Earth Is At Peace

When The Human Race Finally Achieves Veganism And The Earth Is At Peace

Abigail Mathews Report

#49

I Don't Usually Post My Failed Experiments, But This One Was So Amazing That I Couldn't Resist. My Prompt Was: "A Nice Man With A Chainsaw Growing From His Mouth. The Chainsaw Blades Look Like Teeth. He's Using It To Help Cut Down A Tree." I Was Prepared For It To Come Out A Bit Wrong And Require Tuning; I Was Not Prepared For The Incomprehensible Terrors That Simple Incantation Would Unleash Upon My Fragile, Mortal Psyche:

I Don't Usually Post My Failed Experiments, But This One Was So Amazing That I Couldn't Resist. My Prompt Was: "A Nice Man With A Chainsaw Growing From His Mouth. The Chainsaw Blades Look Like Teeth. He's Using It To Help Cut Down A Tree." I Was Prepared For It To Come Out A Bit Wrong And Require Tuning; I Was Not Prepared For The Incomprehensible Terrors That Simple Incantation Would Unleash Upon My Fragile, Mortal Psyche:

Robin Pederson Report

#50

Ai

Ai

Saygın Sancar Report

#51

Christmas Dinner In Argentina

Christmas Dinner In Argentina

Marcos Guerrero Report

#52

According To Experts, Die Hard Is A Christmas Movie

According To Experts, Die Hard Is A Christmas Movie

Crystal Simmons Report

#53

When Your Mom Tells You "If You Keep Making That Face, It'll Get Stuck Like That" And You Don't Listen

When Your Mom Tells You "If You Keep Making That Face, It'll Get Stuck Like That" And You Don't Listen

Jeff Miller Report

#54

Tourists Discovering The World's Famous "Pineapple Coke" In Mexico City

Tourists Discovering The World's Famous "Pineapple Coke" In Mexico City

Adrián Uriarte Report

#55

Finnish Darkness

Finnish Darkness

Maciej Pasinski Report

#56

You've Heard Of Elf On The Shelf.. Now Get Ready For

You’ve Heard Of Elf On The Shelf.. Now Get Ready For

Luci Brooks Report

#57

Idk Part Of Me Thinks I'm Doing This Wrong

Idk Part Of Me Thinks I’m Doing This Wrong

Jay Wonabirg Report

#58

Corn

Corn

Jeff Miller Report

#59

Whatever This Is... I'm Glad For Her

Whatever This Is... I'm Glad For Her

Liza Vasiljeva Report

#60

Cmon Let The Fkn Dog Out Susan

Cmon Let The Fkn Dog Out Susan

Daniel Harvey Report

#61

You Heard 'Em

You Heard 'Em

Dave Odd Report

#62

The Ultimate Christmas Toy For All Your Daily Mail Reading Relatives

The Ultimate Christmas Toy For All Your Daily Mail Reading Relatives

Pete Swan Report

#63

Ai

Ai

Dave Odd Report

#64

I Was Trying To Do A Picture Of A Snowy Path And This Woman Popped Up In One Of The Pics

I Was Trying To Do A Picture Of A Snowy Path And This Woman Popped Up In One Of The Pics

Andrew Rolston Report

#65

Nuns At The Beach

Nuns At The Beach

Frying Nemo Report

#66

That Was A Hard Day. Tw Barely Holding It Together

That Was A Hard Day. Tw Barely Holding It Together

Arrison Morgante Kirby Report

#67

Peak Musclinity Blinders

Peak Musclinity Blinders

Mohannad Hussein Report

#68

Name His Band

Name His Band

Martin Gustafsson Report

#69

Ai

Ai

Dave Odd Report

#70

Southern Gas Stations Sure Are Weird... Butter Coke Is The Winner Though

Southern Gas Stations Sure Are Weird... Butter Coke Is The Winner Though

Carl Winkler Report

#71

Rose And Jack Before The Sinking

Rose And Jack Before The Sinking

James Dominic Huit Report

#72

Amy Schumer As Robocop

Amy Schumer As Robocop

Patrick Shelton Report

#73

If Mr Krabs Died

If Mr Krabs Died

Taylor Tro Report

