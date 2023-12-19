ADVERTISEMENT

Artificial intelligence has been seriously blowing up, including within the creative industry. Teams behind image generators such as DALL-E, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion have vowed to transform the way we conceptualize and produce visual content.

But as the results of their work are getting better, they're also growing weirder. The combination of people's creativity and (temporary) technological shortcomings often leads to unexpected and amusing outputs, flooding the internet with a plethora of hilariously absurd pictures.

Thankfully, the Facebook group 'Cursed AI' is ready to save them. It unites 754K members who are constantly sharing their own creations as well as the most memorable ones they find online, giving us all a glimpse of fluffy, happy snakes and SpongeBob's part-time job at a carwash.

More info: Facebook