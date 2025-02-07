Everything We Know About A Minecraft Movie: Cast, Trailer, Release Date

ADVERTISEMENT

The long-drawn wait is finally over as A Minecraft Movie is coming to theatres on April 4, 2025. Battling all the odds, the highly anticipated release has roped in some pretty big names, including Jason Momoa and Jack Black.

The excitement over a film inspired by the blocky universe first emerged in 2014. Since then, production has encountered several setbacks, from creative disagreements between directors to complications with the game’s developer to delays caused by COVID-19 and the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Bringing Minecraft’s blocky world to life is challenging in itself. It’s a game of endless possibilities, a sandbox with no missions or objectives, so writers had a vast playground to explore while shaping the story.

Now that A Minecraft Movie is finally on the horizon, it’s time to dive into what we know so far. Let’s take a closer look at the cast, the characters, and the first hints at the possible storyline.

A Minecraft Movie marks the first-ever live-action adaptation of the popular video game on the big screen. Warner Bros. dropped the official trailer on November 19, 2024.

Much like the video game, the film will explore the game’s boundless creativity and how players innovate to survive.

The official synopsis of the film teases the story of four misfits — Garrison, played by Jason Momoa; Emma Myers as Natalie; Danielle Brooks as Dawn; and Sebastian Eugene Hansen as Henry — who are pulled into the Overworld through a mysterious portal.

The Overworld is essentially “a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination,” where they bump into expert crafter Steve, played by Jack Black.

A Minecraft Movie has the gang embarking on an adventure home. On the way, they need to connect with their inner selves, use their special skills to understand how the Overworld works, ward off evil beings like Piglins and Zombies, and eventually find a way out.

Confirmed Cast Members

Jason Momoa as Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison

Jason Momoa was the first person to be cast in A Minecraft Movie — The Hollywood Reporter shared his onboarding in early 2022. Initially, fans speculated that Momoa would play Steve, but later, it was revealed that he would play one of the misfits, Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison.

Garrison is a former video game champion who has yet to step out of the spotlight he first shone in during the 80s. Sporting shaggy hair, a stylish tank top, and a vibrant hot pink jacket, he showcases a side of the Aquaman actor that audiences have never seen before.

Jason Momoa has recently appeared in several Warner Bros films, including Aquaman, The Lost Kingdom, and Dune 2. Known for his tough-guy roles, it will be intriguing to see how he retains that same powerful presence while portraying Garrett.

Jack Black as Steve

Jack Black brings his signature energy and charisma to the role of Steve, the instantly recognizable, blocky protagonist of Minecraft. Steve will spearhead the team as he guides them with his profound knowledge of the Overworld.

The news of Black’s casting broke exclusively via Deadline in January 2024. On the same day, Black amusingly took to his Instagram to post a photo of himself perusing a Minecraft for Dummies book.

Having starred in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Borderlands, both films based on popular video games, it’s safe to say that Black was the ideal pick for the role. His slapstick humor and vibrant on-screen persona add a fun element to Steve’s character, which can be customized based on the player’s preferences.

Black definitely didn’t take his role as Steve lightly. In an interview with IGN, he said he’s been immersed in playing the game and is really committed to delivering an authentic performance.

He even joked about some of his key takeaways: “Get that house built. Fast! Because you don’t want to get to nighttime and not have shelter. Get that bed made, and make sure you got snacks.”

Jack Black is widely known for voicing Po in the Kung Fu Panda movies. Over his decades-long career, the actor has showcased his range, starring in rom-coms like The Holiday and blockbuster adventures like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Emma Myers as Natalie

Wednesday and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder actress Emma Myers joins A Minecraft Movie as misfit Natalie. Not much is known about her character other than the fact that she’s a newly independent adult dealing with her overly zealous little brother.

She described her and Danielle Brooks’ characters as “two girls kickin butt.”

Myers’ acting credits also include Family Switch, A Taste of Christmas, and Girl in the Basement.

Danielle Brooks as Dawn

Danielle Brooks, known for her roles in Orange Is the New Black and The Color Purple, will play Dawn in the upcoming Minecraft Movie.

Teaming up with Natalie, Dawn will face off against mobs, but she has been characterized as someone completely out of her element in the Overworld.

Brooks is a Grammy Award winner and graduated from The Juilliard School. The actress made her Broadway debut as Sofia in The Color Purple musical and later reprised her role in the 2023 film adaptation.

Brooks received widespread critical praise for her performance and was nominated for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Sebastian Eugene Hansen as Henry

Sebastian Eugene Hansen steps into the role of Henry; a character teased to be impulsive, imaginative, and full of curiosity — qualities that mirror the spirit of the young gamers who have shaped Minecraft’s global success.

Henry embodies the maker and modder spirit — the kind of player who doesn’t just explore the Minecraft world but reshapes it. In the film, he brings iconic creations like Beast Creepers and Endermen to life.

Sebastian Eugene Hansen has already built an impressive resume with roles in Just Mercy and Lisey’s Story.

Jennifer Coolidge in an Undisclosed Role

The effortlessly funny Jennifer Coolidge is adding more star power to the bustling cast of A Minecraft Movie. Her role was finally confirmed in January 2024. (per Deadline).

Coolidge’s role in the film remains a mystery, and we didn’t catch a glimpse of her in the trailer either. Although fan theories have been floating around that she could possibly be a witch or even someone outside the Overworld.

The actress won an Emmy Award for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role in The White Lotus. She also gave memorable performances in Legally Blonde, American Pie, and Promising Young Woman.

Kate McKinnon in an Undisclosed Role

In January 2024, Deadline announced that comedian Kate McKinnon would be joining the cast of the Minecraft adaptation. Like Coolidge, the SNL vet’s role has also remained tight-lipped.

In an October 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McKinnon teased that she had seen the animation for the film and expressed that it looked incredible. She reaffirmed that she couldn’t spill further details on her role but termed A Minecraft Movie as an anthem of creativity.

The actress also confessed to having never played the video game but is thoroughly impressed by its concept of imagination and building.

In addition to being a seasoned SNL vet, Kate McKinnon has appeared in a handful of movies, including Rough Night, Sisters, and Barbie.

Jemaine Clement in an Undisclosed Role

Yet another role is being kept secret: actor and comedian Jemaine Clement. He is best known for creating the comedy TV series Flight of the Conchords, which earned him six Primetime Emmy nominations.

Clement has also performed a wide range of voice-acting roles, including Tamatoa in the Moana movies, Nigel in the Rio films, and Jerry the Minion in Despicable Me.

Matt Berry in an Undisclosed Role

In May 2023, Deadline reported that Matt Berry had been added to the cast of Minecraft the movie. His role in the film is still unknown and will likely remain so till the film’s release.

Berry is renowned for his role as vampire Laszlo Cravensworth in FX’s hit comedy What We Do in the Shadows. The British actor has also starred in BBC’s Great Expectations and was co-creator of Year of the Rabbit and Toast of London.

Valkyrae in a Cameo Appearance

In a September 2024 appearance on a Hot Ones-inspired segment on fellow YouTuber JasonTheWeen’s channel, Valkyrae (Rachell Marie Hofstetter) shared that she was making a cameo appearance in A Minecraft Movie.

With over 4 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.1 million followers on Twitch, she has established herself as a popular YouTuber and streamer and occasionally explores the Minecraft universe.

She also made a bombshell revelation in a segment where she was asked about her worst celebrity experience, revealing how Jason Momoa was incredibly rude on set, constantly yelling and getting furious at the crew.

The Crew Behind A Minecraft Movie

Famed Napoleon Dynamite writer and director Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie showrunner. In a January 2024 interview, Hess told The Salt Lake Tribune that bringing an open sandbox game that doesn’t really have a story was a welcome challenge, which ultimately resulted in “a fun, ridiculous movie.”

Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, and Jason Momoa, among others, are among the film’s producers.

BAFTA-nominated director of photography Enrique Chediak is set to bring his artistic vision to A Minecraft Movie, collaborating with Grant Major, the production designer known for his work on The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Together, they aim to transform the iconic cubic landscapes of the Overworld into a vivid and captivating cinematic experience.

The film’s astounding VFX is headed by Dan Lemmon, and the music is by Mark Mothersbaugh. The filmmakers took extra care to do the video game movie justice by consulting with players and gaming YouTubers while creating the Overworld.

In April 2024, Jason Momoa announced that filming for the Minecraft Movie has officially wrapped up.

Rumors and Speculations

The key rumor about the movie is that Alex, the second default player character from Minecraft, will appear alongside Steve. Unlike Steve, Alex has thinner arms and an orange ponytail and wears a light green shirt underneath a brown vest and pants.

She was introduced in the video game back in 2014 to offer more representation as the developers wanted to push the message that Minecraft is for everyone. The trailer and promos don’t have Alex, but being such a key and symbolic character, she is bound to make an appearance in the film.

The trailer already revealed mob characters like the Piglins, Creeper, Ghasts, Zombies, llamas, and more. While the Ghasts’ appearance stays true to the game, their role has been changed in the film, with the Piglins using them as a means of transport.

It remains to be seen if Enderman will be a part of A Minecraft Movie. Eagle-eyed fans had spotted a shorter, black figure with purple eyes — which matches Enderman’s video game appearance — among the Piglin army, and that could possibly be the tall mob character.

A Minecraft Movie Faces Mixed Fan Reactions

Making a movie adaptation of a game that has become a cultural phenomenon comes with high fan expectations, and naturally, some are bound to get disappointed.

The first teaser for A Minecraft Movie, released in September 2024, was subject to incessant backlash. Fans expressed disappointment in the adaptation’s being live-action rather than animated.

In an interview with IGN in November 2024, Jared Hess and Minecraft senior director of original content Torfi Frans Olafsson shared their two cents on the fan backlash.

Hess reasoned that Minecraft represents so many different things to numerous people, so no matter which direction they took the adaptation, inevitably, fans would have strong opinions about it.

Given the nature of the game, everyone would want the film to have a special personal connection to their Minecraft gaming experience.

Olafsson responded to the live-action criticism, stating that the filmmakers were aiming to do something unique since there are already several player-made animated renditions out there. However, we were looking to build “ a physical, tangible, Minecraft universe, a Minecraft world,” explained Olafsson.

There were also mixed reactions regarding Jack Black’s casting as Steve. Nevertheless, Hess defended the choice, explaining that Steve is a character open to interpretation by the player; the film simply presents the Jack Black version of Steve.

The director believes that Black possesses the joy and humor that embodies the spirit of the Minecraft community.

During the interview, it was revealed that Jack Black is a method actor who immersed himself in playing video games and was often seen “slaying it in the Overworld,” even during breaks in his trailer. Olafsson had set up a special server just for the crew.

Hess and Olafsson also noted that they did consider early feedback and tried to include it in the final cut. The creators took the idea of being able to craft one’s own destiny and used that as a core concept to build on the plot while maintaining an approach that they termed “vanilla Minecraft.”

While they remained hush-hush on further details, they did tease the introduction of the Earth Portal — which is a bridge between the human world and the overworld.

Despite the backlash and strong feelings, A Minecraft Movie aims to celebrate the unapologetic creativity and innovation the video game is renowned for.

Even the name was very carefully chosen to be “A Minecraft Movie” instead of “The Minecraft Movie” since the Overworld is distinctive to each player.