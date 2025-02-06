Moana Live Action: Expect To See Dwayne Johnson, Catherine Laga’aia, And More

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney’s Moana has captured hearts since its release in 2016. The Polynesian animated adventure made waves at the box office, raking in an impressive $680 million globally in the year of its release.

The sequel to the popular animated film, which hit the big screen on November 21, 2024, has surpassed a global box office collection of $1 billion. With the monumental success of the Moana animated movies, Disney is all set to bring the Motunui residents to the big screen once again, but this time in a Moana live-action adaptation.

Highlights Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as Maui in Moana live-action.

Catherine Laga’aia debuts as Moana, representing Samoan heritage.

Moana live-action set for release on July 10, 2026.

Rena Owen joins cast as Grandma Tala in Moana live-action.

Lin-Manuel Miranda returns to lead live-action Moana's music.

We’ll see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reprise his role as Maui from the animated versions. Newcomer Catherine Laga’aia will take the baton from the original lead in the animation, Auli‘i Cravalho, to play the titular role of the ocean-bound princess Moana.

The Moana live-action has been scheduled to be released on July 10, 2026, in the US — coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the release of the original Moana. Here’s everything you need to know and more about the highly anticipated adaptation.

Live Action Moana: Confirmed Cast Members and Their Roles

Catherine Laga’aia as Moana

Image credits: Walt Disney Studios and @catherinelagaia

In June 2024, Disney announced that 18-year-old Catherine Lagaʻaia is stepping into the role of Moana. Hailing from Sydney, Australia, the young actress proudly represents her Samoan heritage as she embarks on this exciting journey into the oceanic world.

It will mark Lagaʻaia’s big-screen debut. She was previously seen in a couple of episodes of the Australian miniseries The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

When talking to Deadline, the actress expressed immense excitement about portraying the role of the Polynesian Princess. She also took the opportunity to look back at her roots, sharing insight into her grandparents’ Samoan heritage: “My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa.”

Lagaʻaia is thrilled to be given the opportunity to represent young girls who look like her and “celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples.” She follows in the footsteps of Auli‘i Cravalho, who serves as an executive producer for the live-action and has mentored the young actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auliʻi Cravalho (@auliicravalho)

In a July 2024 interview with People, Cravalho praised Lagaʻaia, expressing her excitement to see the young actress shine.

Interestingly, Catherine Lagaʻaia isn’t the only performer in the family. Her father, Jay Laga’aia, is an actor and singer who played Captain Typho in the Star Wars prequel movies. The proud father even took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter’s casting news.

Dwayne Johnson as Maui

Image credits: Walt Disney Studios and Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

Moana wouldn’t be the same without Dwayne Johnson. The actor who voiced the demigod Maui in both animated films will be reprising his role in the live-action Moana as well.

He spearheaded the announcement of the Moana live-action in April 2023 alongside his daughters Jasmine Johnson and Tiana Johnson on the island of Oahu, where he grew up. Beyond his wit and charisma, the actor’s deep-rooted connection to Polynesian culture makes his portrayal of Maui infinitely more special.

Johnson’s mother, Mataniufeagaimaleata “Ata” Fitisemanu, hails from Samoan heritage, and the actor has openly shared his deep connection to his Polynesian roots. Through his mother, Johnson is considered a non-blood relative of the renowned Anoaʻi wrestling family.

In the announcement video, Johnson also teased that the live-action will enable him to expand on Maui’s character, as he was inspired by the “mana and spirit” of his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia. The demigod Maui is a shape-shifting figure from the South Pacific who holds power over mankind and becomes Moana’s sidekick in her endeavors across the ocean.

In an interview with Extra, Johnson reflected on his experience bringing the beloved character to life. Johnson termed the experience as “eye-opening” while noting that he has “a handle on who Maui is,” further reinforcing that he was born to portray this character.

Outside the Moana universe, Dwayne Johnson is known for his roles in blockbuster franchises like The Fast and Furious and Jumanji.

Rena Owen as Grandma Tala

Image credits: Walt Disney Studios and Unique Nicole / Getty Images

New Zealand actress Rena Owen has been cast in the beloved role of Gramma Tala, Moana’s wise grandmother. Known affectionately as the “village crazy lady,” she is also the mother of Chief Tui.

Rena expressed her excitement about joining the cast in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rena Owen (@renaowen)

Owen shared that she felt truly blessed and honored to collaborate with such an incredible cast and crew and also took a moment to celebrate her onscreen granddaughter’s 18th birthday, praising her outstanding performance in the live-action remake.

Rena Owen is best known for her leading role as Beth Heke in Once Were Warriors.

John Tui as Chief Tui

Image credits: Walt Disney Studios and Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Moana’s strict and no-nonsense father, the leader of Motunui, Chief Tui, will be played by John Tui. Chief Tui, who was once a fearless voyager, forbade his people from venturing beyond the island’s reef owing to a tragic event that instilled in him a fear of the ocean.

John Tui, who hails from New Zealand, is known for his roles as Commander Anubis’ Doggie’ Cruger in Power Rangers S.P.D. and as Daggeron in Power Rangers Mystic Force.

The Moana live-action film will also mark his third time in a film alongside Johnson. The duo previously starred together in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw and Young Rock.

Frankie Adams as Sina

Image credits: Walt Disney Studios and Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis / Getty Images

Samoan New Zealand actress Frankie Adams is perfectly suited for the role of Moana’s mother, Sina, in the upcoming Moana adaptation. Sina is a well-crafted character who strikes a fine balance between her daughter’s adventurous spirit and her husband’s protective instincts.

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate her casting announcement in June 2024, sharing a post with the heartfelt caption “lil Moana aiga,” which translates to “family” in Samoan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie (@frankieadams)

Frankie Adams has made a name for herself with standout performances in both The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and the TV series The Expanse.

The Crew Behind the Live-Action Moana

The highly anticipated feature film is directed by Thomas Kail, who is known for helming the Broadway productions of the musicals In the Heights and Hamilton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dana ledoux miller (@dledouxm)

The director expressed his excitement about meeting the cast in a statement, noting that “there’s no better pair to be in a canoe with than Catherine and Dwayne — actually, trio: Heihei is ready, too.”

The Moana live-action is produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. The music composer of the original songs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will also serve as producer.

On February 8, 2024, Johnson told ET that Miranda would be “coming back” to lead the live-action music of the Moana. This was a welcome surprise since Miranda hadn’t returned for Moana 2 owing to scheduling conflicts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings)

The executive producers include the original Moana, Auli‘i Cravalho, Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co., and Charles Newirth. Jared Bush, who wrote the screenplay for 2016’s Moana, and Samoan industry pro-Dana Ledoux Miller have also been roped in to pen the remake.

The Plot and Setting of the Live-Action Moana

The live adaption of Moana isn’t meant to be a sequel to Moana or Moana 2. It will likely be a reimagining of the animated versions.

In the first film, the adventurous Moana embarks on a daring journey beyond the safety of her home island after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. Determined to save her people, she sets sail across the vast seas of Oceania, where she encounters the mischievous demigod Maui and uncovers her true potential.

Given Disney’s expertise in crafting visually stunning, effects-heavy films, bringing Moana to life as a live-action remake should be an exciting challenge.

While much of the live-action Moana plot details remain under wraps, the movie’s soul lies in celebrating the islands, communities, and traditions of Pacific Islanders, as seen through Moana’s eyes. The storyline will most likely revolve around Moana’s journey of self-discovery and learning about the lives of her ancestors.

Behind-the-Scenes

Production for the Moana live-action film commenced on July 29, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia, and filming wrapped in November 2024. Considering that the film will require extensive special effects, post-production is expected to be lengthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii)

In an interview with Screen Rant at the Golden Globes red carpet event, Dana Ledoux Miller, who also wrote Moana 2, teased snippets of what to expect from the live-action version.

She revealed that Moana 2 and the live-action movie went into production at the same time, confessing that there was a lot of back-and-forth influence between the two mediums. Miller also shared that the live-action version includes some exciting aspects that couldn’t be achieved in animation.

In his interview with Extra, Dwayne Johnson reflected on his experience wearing a bodysuit to achieve the Maui physique. The actor revealed that the suit — which took a hot minute to put on — was created by Academy Award-winning make-up artist Joel Harlow.

Johnson said that transforming into the character was a process that took a couple of hours every day. People released pictures of Johnson in the Maui suit on set in November 2024, which gave fans a sneak peek of all the grandiose in store for the highly anticipated adaptation.

Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman recently also shared an exciting glimpse behind the scenes by posting a photo of himself with Maui’s iconic fish hook from the sets of the upcoming live-action film.

Share icon Image credits: @alanbergmandisney

Rumors and Speculations

While Lin-Manuel Miranda has been roped in to compose the music for the feature film, it remains unclear if the Moana live-action will include new music. Typically, Disney live-action adaptations feature new music and updated renditions of the original versions, which is something to look out for in the 2026 Moana film.

Share icon Image credits: @lin_manuel

Johnson confirmed that many fan-favorite characters, including Moana’s pet chicken, Heihei, were returning. Characters like Heihei and Tamatoa will be created through CGI, and it remains to be seen if Alan Tudyk and Jemaine Clement will reprise their respective roles or whether Disney will rope in new actors to voice them.

Another rumor that has been floating around recently is that the live-action Moana remake may have a different ending than the 2016 animated original. A new set video from the live-action Moana remake, posted by X user @BackgridUS, hints at a minor change to the original movie’s ending.

Catherine Laga’aia shares an emotional scene with her on-screen parents, John Tui and Frankie Adams, on the set of the Live-Action Moana. Shot on 📷: @backgrid_usa For licensing inquiries, please email us at usasales@backgrid.com#backgrid #moana pic.twitter.com/C2EbUjAt1s — backgridus (@BackgridUS) November 25, 2024

In the original film, Moana and her parents, Chief Tui and Sina, have a brief 20-second reunion when Moana returns home to Motonui. However, in the clip, it appears to be a longer scene with significantly more dialogue. Of course, this is a purely speculative insight and needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

While much of the nitty-gritty details of the Moana live-action film remain under wraps, the palpable excitement surrounding the film has fans on the edge of their seats.

Moana 2 is sure to leave viewers satisfied with the ample serving of the Polynesian Princess’s oceanic adventures. But the first sneak peeks at a live-action adaptation of the story have set the anticipation at an all-time high as avid fans await reuniting with the Motunui residents in a completely reimagined universe.

FAQ

Is Zendaya playing Moana?

Art from the Instagram account @manmeetsmachine featuring Johnson and Zendaya as Maui and Moana had sent fans into a speculative frenzy. However, the rumors were baseless, and it has been confirmed that Catherine Lagaʻaia will be playing Moana in the live-action version.