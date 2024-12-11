ADVERTISEMENT

Po is back. Skadoosh! Following an eight-year hiatus, the butt-kicking, dumpling-eating panda and his friends return for hilarious hijinks in Kung Fu Panda 4. This time, Po must find his replacement for the Dragon Warrior as he begins his journey to become the Spiritual Leader. The wildly successful animated film franchise has included star-studded casts since 2008, and the latest installment promises no less! 

While we bid farewell to some familiar faces, the cast of Kung Fu Panda 4 features brand-new characters you will fall in love with. The film also includes some old favorites and some unexpected returns. We’re breaking down everything you need to know about the characters of the Kung Fu Panda 4 cast, including details about each character and the actor bringing them to life on the big screen.

This post may include affiliate links.

Jack Black as Po

Po from Kung Fu Panda and a speaker at an event, highlighting the cast of Kung Fu Panda 4.

Kung Fu Panda 4 sees the lovable Po (voiced by Jack Black) all grown up and entering a new phase of life. With his endearing, childlike quality that portrays his innocence, he appeals to audiences of all ages. He’s also highly relatable because, like many people, he doesn’t always know the right thing to say or do, which leads to funny, embarrassing, and ridiculous situations. 

What makes Jack Black the perfect voice for Po? In part, it’s his juvenile humor and heart, but also his dedication to the character. For instance, he told Fandango that the “only way to get the proper performance” was to do kung fu in the recording booth, while his animated counterpart did kung fu on screen.

During an interview with Close-Up with Perri Nemiroff, he revealed that the film’s two directors could understand the character and humor from the inside, as well as Po’s sensitive side. This combination allowed Black to take Po in a direction he never previously had, though he refused to provide any examples to avoid spoiling the film.

Black is no stranger to voice acting. In addition to starring as Po in the first three films in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, Black is known as Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023). Black also voiced Zeke in Ice Age (2002), Lenny in Shark Tale (2004), and many other voiceovers in television and video games. 

Outside of voicing animated characters, Jack Black has had a very successful career in films, starring in the Jumanji franchise (2017 and 2019), Tropic Thunder (2008), Nacho Libre (2006), The Holiday (2006), and School of Rock (2003), to name just a few. He is also one-half of the comedic musical group Tenacious D.

dreamworks.com , Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Awkwafina as Zhen

"Cast member of Kung Fu Panda 4 and animated character in a side-by-side image."

One of the new characters introduced to the franchise is Zhen (voiced by Awkwafina), a pickpocketing, sarcastic corsac fox who has previously found herself on the wrong side of the law. Black described Zhen to Hollywood Insider as “a ragamuffin from the streets; she’s a scraper, a scrapper, a survivor.” The cunning fox wears a baggy blue tunic and one piece of distinctive jewelry; her unique jade earring unfolds to unlock almost anything. 

While getting involved in a few tricky situations, this sneaky vixen becomes Po’s partner, much to his initial reluctance, making an unstoppable team. Spoiler alert: Zhen’s role in the film is described as changing the future of the Kung Fu Panda franchise forever (via The Daily Show).

Awkwafina started her career as a comedic rapper and even featured in Tenacious D’s 2014 Festival Supreme (per Rolling Stone). The comedian is best known for her television show Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens (2020-2023) and her roles in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), Crazy Rich Asians (2018), and Ocean’s 8 (2018). She, too, is familiar with voice acting, voicing Scuttle in the live-action version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2023) and Bubble in IF (2024). 

Black, who previously worked with Awkwafina in Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), described his appreciation for her “sardonic sense of humor” (per The Irish News). He shared that her style worked perfectly alongside his “physical and childish kind of energy” for the partnership between Zhen and Po.

dreamworks.com , Amy Sussman / Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Viola Davis as Chameleon

Kung Fu Panda 4 cast member and animated character with ornate headdress.

The narcissistic and most powerful sorceress, The Chameleon (voiced by Viola Davis), is Po’s new nemesis and the very definition of a megalomaniac. Despite already possessing the phenomenal ability to shapeshift into anything large or small, including Po himself and his past enemies, she still hungers for more power. Chameleon will stop at nothing to achieve ultimate control. Will her ability to lead and influence take her down the path of evil, or will Po be able to steer her toward righteousness? 

Black describes Oscar-winner and critically acclaimed actress Viola Davis as a “world-class actor” who adds a “magic spark of charisma” to her villainous character with her commanding voice and striking presence (per DreamWorks). Davis’ previous roles include Fences (2016), The Help (2011), and Eat Pray Love (2010), among many others.

dreamworks.com , Gilbert Flores / Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
James Hong as Mr. Ping

Kung Fu Panda 4 cast member in character attire at an event, next to animated goose character from the film series.

Kung Fu Panda 4 sees the return of Po’s beloved adoptive father, Mr. Ping (voiced by James Hong). The lovable goose and noodle shop owner is the definition of a proud father. Throughout the film, Mr. Ping follows his son on his mission, watching from afar like a guardian angel or goose, as the case may be.

Like Jack Black and a few others, James Hong has been featured in every film of the Kung Fu Panda franchise since the beginning. Hong’s legendary Hollywood career spans decades, with notable appearances in films such as the Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) and Big Trouble in Little China (1986). He was also the voice of Mr Gao in Turning Red (2022) and Chi-Fu in Mulan (1998).

dreamworks.com , Araya Doheny / Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Bryan Cranston as Li

Kung Fu Panda 4 cast member next to Li character, showcasing the voices behind Li's latest adventure.

Po’s birth father, Li Shan (voiced by Bryan Cranston), is proud of what his son has done so far and returns to support Po on his new adventure. Despite being separated for a number of years, Po makes room for Li alongside Mr. Ping, embracing both as his fathers. With Mr. Ping, the film sees Li follow behind their son to watch over him from a distance and ensure his safety while Po attempts to stop The Chameleon. 

From comedy to drama, Cranston has done it all. Cranston is best known for his role as chemistry teacher-turned-drug producer Walter White in the award-winning Breaking Bad series (2008-2013). He’s also well-known for his role as the loving, if inept, patriarch on the popular television series Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006).

dreamworks.com , Samir Hussein / Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu

Kung Fu Panda character beside a man in casual attire, highlighting the cast of Kung Fu Panda 4.

Master Shifu (voiced by Dustin Hoffman) of the Jade Palace has a new mission for the clumsy and enthusiastic Dragon Warrior: Po must take his place as the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Despite his initial reluctance to guide Po in the first film, Shifu continues to act as Po’s mentor and friend, offering his advice and wisdom on the panda’s newest quest.

Like Jack Black and James Hong, Dustin Hoffman is an old favorite, featured in every Kung Fu Panda film. Considered one of the great actors of his generation, the Oscar-winner’s experience brings insight and wit to Shifu’s character. Hoffman is best known for his decades-long career, starring in films like Mr Magorium’s Wonder Emporium (2007), Meet the Fockers (2004), Rain Man (1988), and Tootsie (1982).

dreamworks.com , XNY/Star Max / Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
Ke Huy Quan as Han

Kung Fu Panda 4 cast member alongside animated character from the film, showcasing their role in Po's latest adventure.

Without revealing too much, Han (voiced by Ke Huy Quan) is a pesky pangolin seen in the Universal Pictures trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4 asking, “How should we do this? Quick and painless, or slow and painful?” Given the question, we can only assume his role will be adversarial to Po’s mission. However, not all is what it seems; audiences will also see a softer side to Han’s character through his ties to Zhen.

Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan is best known for his roles as Short Round (Shorty) from Indian Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Data in The Goonies (1985). However, Quan took an uncharacteristic sabbatical from acting for 20 years, preferring to work behind the camera. He finally returned to an on-screen role in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2023), a move that landed him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. 

Speaking to Hollywood Insider, Quan revealed he had been a big fan of Kung Fu Panda for a long time and felt honored by the invitation to join the family. However, given Quan’s recent comeback and subsequent acclaim, we would argue they’re lucky to have him, too. 

dreamworks.com , Monica Schipper / Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
Lori Tan Chinn as Granny Boar

Character from Kung Fu Panda 4 and person on the red carpet highlighting the latest adventure's cast.

Granny Boar (voiced by Lori Tan Chinn) is part tavern landlady and part kung fu master. The sassy hog is no fool and can spot cheating gamblers and scammers a mile away. In a clip shared on Today, the problematic porcine, who has her hair in curlers and a heavily made up face, threatens Po and Zhen with vengeance after she catches them trying to swindle her.

Lori Tan Chinn is well-known for her role as Grandma in Comedy Central’s “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” alongside co-star Awkwafina. She brings Grandma’s lively style to her character, Granny Boar. 

In an interview with The Illuminerdi, the host praises her passion for the role; Chinn reveals she was surprised she got to play such “an enlightening character, an expressive character.” She continued that much of her process of getting into character involved “a lot of ad-lib yelling, screaming, and cursing,” though rest assured, the cursing was removed from the film for the sake of the children.

dreamworks.com , Amanda Edwards / Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
Ronny Chieng as Fish 

Actor from Kung Fu Panda 4 with animated pelican character in a cozy scene.

Only the second marine character to appear in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, Fish (voiced by Ronny Chieng), is the captain of a ship. Surprisingly, the knife-wielding Fish lives in a pelican’s mouth. The pelican turns out to be his adoptive mother, aptly named Chip. In a discussion with The Nerds of Color, Fish (also called Captain Fish) was described as having “seen so many things” during his extensive travels.

In an interview on The Daily Show, Chieng and co-star Awkwafina hilariously asked each other questions about their roles in the film. When asked how he prepared to take on such a momentous role (an exaggeration; Fish is a relatively minor character), Chieng responded with his classic sharp, witty humor, “Well, you know, I’ve been kind of eating fish my whole life, so I feel like I knew what this character would really taste like…I tried to put a little fishiness into [him].”

dreamworks.com , Vivien Killilea / Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
Ian Mcshane as Tai Lung

"Kung Fu Panda 4 character and actor speaking on stage, discussing the latest Po's adventure."

Not seen since the first installment, Po’s first-ever opponent, Tai Lung, is back. After spending time in the Spirit Realm, Tai Lung aspires for revenge. However, his plans are scuppered when he encounters The Chameleon, who absorbs his abilities to use for her own battle against beloved butt-kicker Po.

Ian McShane’s deep, baritone voice easily sends shivers down audiences’ spines, making him the perfect casting choice for the sinister leopard. He also has plenty of experience playing the villain, including Winston from the John Wick film franchise (2014-2023) and Blackbeard from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011).

dreamworks.com , Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

FAQ

Does Kung Fu Panda 4 have LGBT characters?

Pardon the pun, but the answer isn't entirely black and white. There are no openly LGBT characters. However, Po is raised by two fathers — his adoptive and biological — with some suggesting their dynamic is that of a romantic couple, though others feel it’s closer to that of a sibling relationship. 

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point in the film, Mr Ping and Li declare that they are Po’s fathers, and Zhen responds, “Okay, that doesn’t matter.” The flippant response implies that Po having two fathers is nothing to dwell on.

Will Angelina Jolie be in Kung Fu Panda 4?

While Angelina Jolie’s character Tigress briefly appears in the film, the role is non-speaking. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, the film’s executives stated that none of the Furious Five have speaking roles, so the film could focus on newer characters. Producer Rebecca Huntley added, “We definitely give our nod to the Furious Five. But yeah, it’s taking the story and opening it up.”

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!