Kung Fu Panda 4 sees the lovable Po (voiced by Jack Black) all grown up and entering a new phase of life. With his endearing, childlike quality that portrays his innocence, he appeals to audiences of all ages. He’s also highly relatable because, like many people, he doesn’t always know the right thing to say or do, which leads to funny, embarrassing, and ridiculous situations.



What makes Jack Black the perfect voice for Po? In part, it’s his juvenile humor and heart, but also his dedication to the character. For instance, he told Fandango that the “only way to get the proper performance” was to do kung fu in the recording booth, while his animated counterpart did kung fu on screen.



During an interview with Close-Up with Perri Nemiroff, he revealed that the film’s two directors could understand the character and humor from the inside, as well as Po’s sensitive side. This combination allowed Black to take Po in a direction he never previously had, though he refused to provide any examples to avoid spoiling the film.



Black is no stranger to voice acting. In addition to starring as Po in the first three films in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, Black is known as Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023). Black also voiced Zeke in Ice Age (2002), Lenny in Shark Tale (2004), and many other voiceovers in television and video games.



Outside of voicing animated characters, Jack Black has had a very successful career in films, starring in the Jumanji franchise (2017 and 2019), Tropic Thunder (2008), Nacho Libre (2006), The Holiday (2006), and School of Rock (2003), to name just a few. He is also one-half of the comedic musical group Tenacious D.

