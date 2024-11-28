Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has ‘Wicked’ Fans Baffled Over How “Different” She Is Now
Celebrities, Entertainment

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has ‘Wicked’ Fans Baffled Over How “Different” She Is Now

Fans are baffled at how much Ariana Grande has seemingly changed compared to a resurfaced interview from nine years ago. 

In recent months, the pop star has been under the spotlight as she promotes the release of Wicked with her screen partner Cynthia Erivo. 

Now, a video from Vanity Fair has been circling around the Internet, and people all over the web have started labeling her as a “different person.”

Highlights
  • Fans are baffled by Ariana Grande's change over nine years.
  • A Vanity Fair clip shows a 'different' Ariana with Abigail Breslin.
  • Viewers note Ariana's change is relatable and part of growing up.
What People Think

  • Nostalgic Fan: Feels Ariana has lost her original charm and authenticity over the years.

  • Progressive: Sees Ariana's evolution as natural, embracing growth and change positively.

  • Skeptic: Questions whether Ariana's changes are genuine or driven by PR strategies.

A resurfaced interview of Ariana Grande has fans pointing out how “different” she seems from the person she was nine years ago

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has 'Wicked' Fans Baffled Over How "Different" She Is Now

Image credits: BP Montage: Vanity Fair / GAY TIMES

The clip from 2015 showed the Thank U, Next singer sitting down with her Scream Queens co-star Abigail Breslin to react to various iconic screams in classic movies.

After watching a scene from the 1960s thriller Psycho, Abigail stumbled over her words, trying to describe it.

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has 'Wicked' Fans Baffled Over How "Different" She Is Now

Image credits: Vanity Fair

“I think what’s interesting is that that was a very smooth… a smoother and a lower. What I liked about it was that it kinda came, she’s like, is like, ‘Oh. Yeah. This is happening right now,’” she said. 

Ariana could be seen blinking slowly and dramatically before sarcastically replying, “I want to see what you just said written on paper.”

The short clip, posted on social media recently, has made its rounds

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has 'Wicked' Fans Baffled Over How "Different" She Is Now

Image credits: Vanity Fair

A Latino author, going by Aaron, shared the video on TikTok two days ago, captioning it, “How the old Ariana (white woman of color) would have reacted to the holding space interviewer,” referring to a recent Wicked promotion that fans are turning into memes

Viewers quickly shared their thoughts on the clip, which has reached more than 6M views and over 2K comments.

“This has to be a different person,” one person emphasized.

“I was talking about how she changes so often and so extremely to my friend and he said that he hates rumours and I was like babe it’s not a rumour you can just look it up 😅,” another joked.

A user found the difference to be somewhat relatable, writing, “I don’t think we’re meant to stay the same person forever… I’ve been a few people 😂

“She’s also a lot older and has a completely different story now? Idk,” someone theorized.

Among the dozen Wicked interviews out on the Internet, only one has been “holding space” among fans

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has 'Wicked' Fans Baffled Over How "Different" She Is Now

Image credits: GAY TIMES

An interview from two weeks ago unexpectedly sparked a tsunami of memes.

Journalist Tracy E. Gilchrist was discussing how those in queer media were “taking the lyrics of Defying Gravity and really holding space with that and feeling power in that.”

An emotional Cynthia Erivo replied, “I didn’t know that was happening” before adding, “That’s really powerful. That’s what I wanted.”

Viewers were confused, turning their heads to see if “holding space” was a new term they were unaware of before the memes started.

“This is genuinely so funny from beginning to end,” one person wrote on TikTok.

Another laughed, “I can’t believe this was a real conversation between real people.”

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has 'Wicked' Fans Baffled Over How "Different" She Is Now

Image credits: SAVERIO MARFIA / Getty

Since then, many accounts — including verified ones — have joined in on the fun.

“The 103rd floor of the Empire State Building was originally built to hold space for the lyrics of Defying Gravity,” read the tweet from the official handle.

Fans were puzzled at the change in Ariana Grande’s personality

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has 'Wicked' Fans Baffled Over How "Different" She Is Now

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has 'Wicked' Fans Baffled Over How "Different" She Is Now

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has 'Wicked' Fans Baffled Over How "Different" She Is Now

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has 'Wicked' Fans Baffled Over How "Different" She Is Now

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has 'Wicked' Fans Baffled Over How "Different" She Is Now

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has 'Wicked' Fans Baffled Over How "Different" She Is Now

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has 'Wicked' Fans Baffled Over How "Different" She Is Now

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has 'Wicked' Fans Baffled Over How "Different" She Is Now

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has 'Wicked' Fans Baffled Over How "Different" She Is Now

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has 'Wicked' Fans Baffled Over How "Different" She Is Now

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has 'Wicked' Fans Baffled Over How "Different" She Is Now

Resurfaced Ariana Grande Interview Has 'Wicked' Fans Baffled Over How "Different" She Is Now

