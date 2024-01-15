ADVERTISEMENT

To slightly paraphrase a quote from Bram Stoker's ‘Dracula,’ “The coffee is the life!” Many of us cannot imagine not starting the day with a hot cup of joe, whether we brew it at home, at the office, or grab it at a local café. What really makes our day is when someone puts in the effort to make our cup special somehow. It might be placing a small biscuit or chocolate on the saucer or drawing something on the surface of the coffee.

However, some baristas and coffee lovers take things to the next level. We wanted to celebrate some of the most inspiring latte artists from around the globe, so our team at Bored Panda has curated this list of their most amazing 3D designs. If you’ve only ever seen ‘traditional’ latte art, these full-blown foam masterpieces might just make your jaw drop. Scroll down for a delicious taste of quality.