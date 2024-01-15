ADVERTISEMENT

To slightly paraphrase a quote from Bram Stoker's ‘Dracula,’ “The coffee is the life!” Many of us cannot imagine not starting the day with a hot cup of joe, whether we brew it at home, at the office, or grab it at a local café. What really makes our day is when someone puts in the effort to make our cup special somehow. It might be placing a small biscuit or chocolate on the saucer or drawing something on the surface of the coffee.

However, some baristas and coffee lovers take things to the next level. We wanted to celebrate some of the most inspiring latte artists from around the globe, so our team at Bored Panda has curated this list of their most amazing 3D designs. If you’ve only ever seen ‘traditional’ latte art, these full-blown foam masterpieces might just make your jaw drop. Scroll down for a delicious taste of quality.

#1

tan2.saka

tan2.saka Report

#2

periperipeng

periperipeng Report

#3

arrtpix

arrtpix Report

Coffee, according to the World Population Review, is the second most exported commodity on Planet Earth—right after oil. Coffee is grown in more than 70 tropical countries, the top producers being Brazil, Vietnam, and Columbia.

Despite coffee being featured so prominently in movies and TV shows about the United States, the country is actually only the 25th biggest consumer of the drink in the world, per capita. The average American drinks 3 cups of coffee per day. However, Northern and Western Europeans love the drink far more.
#4

japonalternativo

japonalternativo Report

#5

RunaPocket

RunaPocket Report

#6

tan2.saka

tan2.saka Report

People in Finland drink around 4 cups of coffee per day or 12 kilograms (26.5 pounds) per year. Norway isn’t far behind, with over 3 cups per day and 9.9 kg (21.8 lbs) of coffee per person per year. Iceland stands not far behind with 9 kg (19.8 lbs) of coffee per year, Denmark clocks in at 8.7 kg (19.1 lbs), and the Netherlands weighs in at 8.4 kg (18.5 lbs). The Swedes drink an average of 8.2 kg (18.1 lbs) of coffee per person per year.

It would be an understatement to say that coffee is an integral part of the social fabric in many parts of the West.
#7

foodhunt.diary

foodhunt.diary Report

#8

baristabrian

baristabrian Report

#9

FewNewspaper7905

FewNewspaper7905 Report

Every artist has their own little secrets and techniques. Some like to keep things to themselves, while others are very open about how they do things. You can try to replicate the coffee art that you see on social media at home, too. But you have to be prepared to practice. A lot!

It helps if you have at least some specialized equipment, work at a coffee shop, or personally know a latte artist!
#10

je_bu_

je_bu_ Report

#11

higa668

higa668 Report

#12

baristabrian

baristabrian Report

You need to be open to the idea that you’ll have to experiment quite a bit to get things just right. The type of milk that you use, the exact temperature that you heat it to, what kind of frother you have, how quickly you put everything together—these are just some of the things you have to keep in mind. Foam designs are as much a science as they are an art form.
#13

_lee_jonghyeok

_lee_jonghyeok Report

#14

RunaPocket

RunaPocket Report

firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶Who's poured in a latte cup and considered art? SPONGE BOB SQUARE PANTS!

#15

melaquino

melaquino Report

You have to be mentally prepared that things might not work out well for you the first few times you try making a 3D masterpiece. It helps if you have a growth-oriented mindset. Instead of seeing your mistakes as, well, failures, try to look at them as necessary steps toward your goal. Carve out some free time and practice, practice, practice! Eventually, you will get things right.
#16

steven_venton

steven_venton Report

#17

periperipeng

periperipeng Report

#18

periperipeng

periperipeng Report

Generally, making 3D latte art comes down to a few main steps. First of all, you have to heat your milk to somewhere between 60°C and 68°C (140°F and 154.5°F) so that you can froth it. This will allow you to create more ‘stable’ foam. If the milk gets too hot, it loses its ‘airiness’ and becomes denser, which might not be as suitable for your art. Meanwhile, if the milk’s too cold, you won’t get much foam out of it.
#19

IrenaBuzarewicz

IrenaBuzarewicz Report

#20

reglecrisp2

reglecrisp2 Report

#21

RunaPocket

RunaPocket Report

Once you’ve got the temperature more or less right, froth the milk and slowly pour it or ladle it on top of your cup of coffee. Alternatively, you can use a (warm) spoon to ladle the foam from the container onto the surface of the coffee itself.

Try both approaches and see what works best for you. It’ll also depend on the type of design you’re going for. 

As bloggers Ms Shi & Mr He point out, one of the most important factors to consider is the temperature. Try to keep the temperature of all the liquids and ingredients you use (e.g. the milk for the foam, the syrup for coloring, and the coffee itself) similar so that the entire structure doesn’t collapse before you’re done with your masterpiece.
#22

3dlatteart_

3dlatteart_ Report

#23

3dlatteart_ann

3dlatteart_ann Report

#24

tan2.saka

tan2.saka Report

The bloggers point out that creating dry milk foam, aka stiff or cappuccino foam, with more air in the milk, works really well for 3D latte art. Meanwhile, latte foam, aka wet milk or soft foam, contains less air in the milk.

While it (arguably) has a better taste and mouthfeel, it might not have the best consistency when it comes to crafting large and elaborate designs. You want something more robust for that.
#25

barbarista_art

barbarista_art Report

#26

spintimes

spintimes Report

#27

melaquino

melaquino Report

aswathimahesh89 avatar
Anxiousguest
Anxiousguest
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have very poor drawing skills and had struggled to draw a proper heart in med school. And there are people who does this. Insane

You can use whatever tools you have at hand to sculpt the foam. You can use a spoon to strategically place it where it needs to go. Or you can plop it on the surface of the coffee in one go and use something like a toothpick or a wooden stirrer to sculpt everything. As for adding dabs of color to your work of art, you can use the same toothpick or a paintbrush to gently place the syrup on the foam.
#28

reddit.com

reddit.com Report

#29

periperipeng

periperipeng Report

#30

chamicho_duffy

chamicho_duffy Report

We’d love to hear your thoughts about the 3D latte art in this post, dear Pandas. Which designs caught your attention the most and why? Are there any designs that you might try to replicate at home? Have you ever made latte art before? How much coffee do you drink each day? Tell us all about it in the comments.
#31

biskeez

biskeez Report

#32

happytowander

happytowander Report

#33

coffeeders

coffeeders Report

#34

periperipeng

periperipeng Report

#35

barista_shengz

barista_shengz Report

#36

flexifootprincess

flexifootprincess Report

#37

periperipeng

periperipeng Report

#38

reddit.com

reddit.com Report

#39

arterofficial

arterofficial Report

#40

kunit92

kunit92 Report

#41

kunit92

kunit92 Report

#42

melaquino

melaquino Report

#43

criminallycute_cats

criminallycute_cats Report

#44

baristabrian

baristabrian Report

#45

japaninpics

japaninpics Report

#46

kunit92

kunit92 Report

#47

dipperlittle

dipperlittle Report

#48

arterofficial

arterofficial Report

#49

tan2.saka

tan2.saka Report

#50

Signal_Missing

Signal_Missing Report

#51

anyaya

anyaya Report

#52

natalienzzz

natalienzzz Report

#53

barista_wanchak

barista_wanchak Report

#54

periperipeng

periperipeng Report

#55

periperipeng

periperipeng Report

#56

periperipeng

periperipeng Report

#57

barista_shengz

barista_shengz Report

#58

barista_shengz

barista_shengz Report

#59

baristabrian

baristabrian Report

#60

tan2.saka

tan2.saka Report

#61

HomeoStatix

HomeoStatix Report

#62

tan2.saka

tan2.saka Report

#63

barbarista_art

barbarista_art Report

#64

sodakety_jp

sodakety_jp Report

#65

3dlatteart_

3dlatteart_ Report

#66

periperipeng

periperipeng Report

#67

k.c.1212

k.c.1212 Report

#68

kanasan1109

kanasan1109 Report

#69

kunit92

kunit92 Report

#70

periperipeng

periperipeng Report

#71

jenadoptsbuster

jenadoptsbuster Report

#72

Xadro

Xadro Report

#73

roadiecoffee

roadiecoffee Report

#74

cafe.filo_

cafe.filo_ Report

#75

arterofficial

arterofficial Report

#76

runapocket

runapocket Report

#77

runapocket

runapocket Report

#78

naoki_latte

naoki_latte Report

#79

JohnGrey997

JohnGrey997 Report

#80

barista_emilyhsu

barista_emilyhsu Report

