“Drop The Glute Routine”: Chappell Roan’s Backside Exposed After Dress Rips At Paris Fashion Week

Chappell Roan made major waves during Paris Fashion Week, but not for the reason she had in mind.

The Good Luck, Babe singer didn’t go unnoticed at the glamorous event in the French capital, which began on March 5.

Chappell, whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz, shared a series of photos from the runway shows she attended, including Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Vivienne Westwood, and Alexander McQueen.

In one picture, the 27-year-old is seen wearing the leather dress from the Ludovic de Saint Sernin show, with the back of the gown split in two, exposing her backside in sheer black underwear.

Image credits: chappellroan

“What a dream come true (◕ ˬ ◕✿) thank you @ludovicdesaintsernin + @viviennewestwood @alexandermcqueen for having me ♡,” she captioned the post on Monday (March 10).

Fans quickly took to the comments section to react to the cheeky wardrobe malfunction.

“Leather couldn’t handle the cake!” one of them quipped.

“The cake always wins. Always,” wrote another.

A third added: “I was unfamiliar with your game.”

Someone else said, “The split dress omfg,” while an additional fan declared, “She’s iconic for this 💜”

Image credits: chappellroan

Others complimented Chappell’s over-the-top Fashion Week looks, writing, “You looked incredible this week, queen!!!”

Some observers recalled the singer’s previous wardrobe malfunction before her Saturday Night Live performance in November 2024. Chappell revealed in an interview that her dress ripped all the way down the back just moments before she walked on stage, requiring a seamstress to work her magic before the big performance.

The musician’s red leather dress split in two, exposing her backside

Image credits: chappellroan

Image credits: chappellroan

Among those commenting on her recent post was rapper Ice Spice, who shared that she experienced the same wardrobe mishap at Paris Fashion Week.

The star wrote on Instagram that one of her black skintight dresses had also ripped up the back. “Mine ripped in the same spot,” she said, posting a photo that revealed her backside.

Chappell made her Paris Fashion Week debut on March 6 for the Rabanne fall 2025 runway show.

The Grammy winner opted for a metallic Rabanne dress with an open back, which she accessorized with sparkling drop earrings.

For her first Paris Fashion Week, Chappell stayed true to her signature bold outfits and makeup looks

Image credits: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

“I don’t really look like me right now, but it’s kind of awesome. I’m so excited!” she said during an interview with Vogue.

Three days later, the pop star attended the Valentino show in a strapless dress adorned with a red bow and featuring a voluminous skirt with floral detailing.

“What an honor to wear @maisonvalentino couture. I’m obsessed with the show, the collection, everything @alessandro_michele. I feel like such a lucky girl ♡‧₊˚ eeee it’s so amazing thank you for having me Paris !!!! À bientôt,” she captioned the post.

“It doesn’t show up as well in the pics, but I have powder pink foundation on).”

Rapper Ice Spice had the same issue at the prestigious fashion event

Image credits: icespice

Chappell is known for her extravagant outfits and makeup looks, which she said are inspired by the drag aesthetic.

Her makeup also draws inspiration from Boy George, Vivienne Westwood, and 1980s punk, often featuring white face paint, colorful eyeshadow, and bold graphic eyeliner.

Other sources of inspiration include burlesque, horror films, and theater.

Image credits: Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD

“I love looking pretty and scary. Or, like, pretty and tacky. Or just not pretty. I love that too,” she shared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I just think it’s just not serious. I love that fans find such deep meanings to things and I’m just like, ‘I don’t know, I thought I looked hot.’ Like, I don’t know if it’s anything more than that.”

She added: “Drag allows me to feel free, and it makes me unafraid to be loud, queer, and hyperfeminine. I’ve never fully understood why women shouldn’t be allowed to do drag, because—yes, I do drag! It makes me feel good and free.”

“Mine ripped in the same spot,” she wrote, posting a photo that revealed her backside

Image credits: icespice

Chappell announced that her country song, The Giver, will be released on Thursday (March 13). She has been promoting the single with billboards featuring a hotline phone number that plays snippets of the song.

“I have such a special place in my heart for country music,” the Missouri-born musician wrote on Instagram. “I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bonfires, grocery stores and karaoke bars.”

The song marks her first new single since Good Luck, Babe was released in April 2024.

“It took me a while to realize this wasn’t just weird Hollywood fashion,” one fan quipped

People Also Ask What are Chappell Roan’s most famous songs? Chappell Roan is best known for her songs Pink Pony Club, HOT TO GO!, and Good Luck, Babe!

How old is Chappell Roan? Chappell Roan is 27 years old.

What is Chappell Roan's real name? Chappell Roan's real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz.