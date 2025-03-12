Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Drop The Glute Routine": Chappell Roan's Backside Exposed After Dress Rips At Paris Fashion Week
Celebrities, News

"Drop The Glute Routine": Chappell Roan's Backside Exposed After Dress Rips At Paris Fashion Week

Chappell Roan made major waves during Paris Fashion Week, but not for the reason she had in mind.

The Good Luck, Babe singer didn’t go unnoticed at the glamorous event in the French capital, which began on March 5.

Chappell, whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz, shared a series of photos from the runway shows she attended, including Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Vivienne Westwood, and Alexander McQueen.

Highlights
  • Chappell Roan made waves at Paris Fashion Week with a cheeky wardrobe malfunction.
  • Chappell's dress ripped at the back, exposing her underwear.
  • Rapper Ice Spice also experienced a wardrobe malfunction during the fashion event.

In one picture, the 27-year-old is seen wearing the leather dress from the Ludovic de Saint Sernin show, with the back of the gown split in two, exposing her backside in sheer black underwear.

    Chappell Roan experienced a cheeky wardrobe malfunction at Paris Fashion Week
    Person in a glamorous floral gown stands confidently at Paris Fashion Week, red tiles in the background.

    Image credits: chappellroan

    “What a dream come true (◕ ˬ ◕✿) thank you @ludovicdesaintsernin + @viviennewestwood @alexandermcqueen for having me ♡,” she captioned the post on Monday (March 10).

    Fans quickly took to the comments section to react to the cheeky wardrobe malfunction.

    “Leather couldn’t handle the cake!” one of them quipped.

    “The cake always wins. Always,” wrote another.

    A third added: “I was unfamiliar with your game.”

    Someone else said, “The split dress omfg,” while an additional fan declared, “She’s iconic for this 💜”

    Fashion Week attendee in a black outfit with bold makeup, posing at Paris event.

    Image credits: chappellroan

    Others complimented Chappell’s over-the-top Fashion Week looks, writing, “You looked incredible this week, queen!!!”

    Some observers recalled the singer’s previous wardrobe malfunction before her Saturday Night Live performance in November 2024. Chappell revealed in an interview that her dress ripped all the way down the back just moments before she walked on stage, requiring a seamstress to work her magic before the big performance.

    The musician’s red leather dress split in two, exposing her backside

    Individual in red dress at Paris Fashion Week, facing wardrobe issue, with neutral expression against a textured wall.

    Image credits: chappellroan

    Person in red dress experiences wardrobe malfunction during Paris Fashion Week.

    Image credits: chappellroan

    Among those commenting on her recent post was rapper Ice Spice, who shared that she experienced the same wardrobe mishap at Paris Fashion Week.

    The star wrote on Instagram that one of her black skintight dresses had also ripped up the back. “Mine ripped in the same spot,” she said, posting a photo that revealed her backside.

    Chappell made her Paris Fashion Week debut on March 6 for the Rabanne fall 2025 runway show.

    The Grammy winner opted for a metallic Rabanne dress with an open back, which she accessorized with sparkling drop earrings.

    For her first Paris Fashion Week, Chappell stayed true to her signature bold outfits and makeup looks

    Fashion Week attendee in red dress and brown coat, gesturing with excitement.

    Image credits: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

    “I don’t really look like me right now, but it’s kind of awesome. I’m so excited!” she said during an interview with Vogue.

    Three days later, the pop star attended the Valentino show in a strapless dress adorned with a red bow and featuring a voluminous skirt with floral detailing.

    “What an honor to wear @maisonvalentino couture. I’m obsessed with the show, the collection, everything @alessandro_michele. I feel like such a lucky girl ♡‧₊˚ eeee it’s so amazing thank you for having me Paris !!!! À bientôt,” she captioned the post.

    “It doesn’t show up as well in the pics, but I have powder pink foundation on).”

    Rapper Ice Spice had the same issue at the prestigious fashion event

    Woman in black dress sitting in a room during Paris Fashion Week.

    Image credits: icespice

    Chappell is known for her extravagant outfits and makeup looks, which she said are inspired by the drag aesthetic.

    Her makeup also draws inspiration from Boy George, Vivienne Westwood, and 1980s punk, often featuring white face paint, colorful eyeshadow, and bold graphic eyeliner.

    Other sources of inspiration include burlesque, horror films, and theater.

    Two people sitting in fashionable outfits at Paris Fashion Week, one experiencing a wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD

    “I love looking pretty and scary. Or, like, pretty and tacky. Or just not pretty. I love that too,” she shared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

    “I just think it’s just not serious. I love that fans find such deep meanings to things and I’m just like, ‘I don’t know, I thought I looked hot.’ Like, I don’t know if it’s anything more than that.”

    She added: “Drag allows me to feel free, and it makes me unafraid to be loud, queer, and hyperfeminine. I’ve never fully understood why women shouldn’t be allowed to do drag, because—yes, I do drag! It makes me feel good and free.”

    “Mine ripped in the same spot,” she wrote, posting a photo that revealed her backside

    Latex dress wardrobe malfunction at Paris Fashion Week.

    Image credits: icespice

    Chappell announced that her country song, The Giver, will be released on Thursday (March 13). She has been promoting the single with billboards featuring a hotline phone number that plays snippets of the song.

    “I have such a special place in my heart for country music,” the Missouri-born musician wrote on Instagram. “I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bonfires, grocery stores and karaoke bars.”

    The song marks her first new single since Good Luck, Babe was released in April 2024.

    “It took me a while to realize this wasn’t just weird Hollywood fashion,” one fan quipped

    Comment praising clothing detail at Paris Fashion Week.

    Image of a social media comment by Michelle Pegher, reacting humorously to a wardrobe malfunction at Paris Fashion Week.

    Theophania Galletti's comment on Chappell Roan's Paris Fashion Week wardrobe incident.

    Comment by Emily Garrett repeating "Mullet dress" three times after wardrobe event at Paris Fashion Week.

    Text comment on Chappell Roan's eyebrows and appearance during Paris Fashion Week wardrobe malfunction.

    Comment on Chappell Roan's wardrobe malfunction, mentioning a thong tag and hair, causing buzz at Paris Fashion Week.

    Screenshot of a headline about an artist's effort to regain fan support in the tech industry context.

    Mary Graber comments humorously on a long photo duration.

    Spongebob reference comment on Chappell Roan's wardrobe malfunction at Paris Fashion Week.

    Text from a user reacting to fashion at Paris Fashion Week, referencing Hollywood style.

    Text comparing Chappell Roan to Gillian Anderson at a Vanity Fair event.

    Text comment about Chappell Roan's wardrobe malfunction at Paris Fashion Week, referencing Mike Tyson.

    Text image showing the phrase "chapless roan" by Becca Madelina Reichert.

    Jess Jackson's comment in response to a wardrobe malfunction during Paris Fashion Week.

    Comment on wardrobe malfunction at Paris Fashion Week, noting visible tag.

    People Also Ask

    • What are Chappell Roan’s most famous songs?

      Chappell Roan is best known for her songs Pink Pony Club, HOT TO GO!, and Good Luck, Babe!

    • How old is Chappell Roan?

      Chappell Roan is 27 years old.

    • What is Chappell Roan's real name?

      Chappell Roan's real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz.
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Zara VP
    Zara VP
    Zara VP
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    If their dresses actually fit, this most likely would not have happened or even been a problem.

    whiterabbit
    whiterabbit
    whiterabbit
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    The most disturbing part to me is the no eyebrows look.

    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    But how will you overcome the trauma that is exaggerated makeup??? Off to therapy with you

    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    Why censor it with a big block , there is literally nothing to see

