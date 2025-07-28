Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Why Would You Not Have Underwear On?”: Jennifer Lopez’s Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage Stuns Fans
Jennifer Lopez onstage in a gold outfit and yellow gloves during a wardrobe malfunction that stunned fans.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Why Would You Not Have Underwear On?”: Jennifer Lopez’s Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage Stuns Fans

Jennifer Lopez nearly stood onstage in her birthday suit as the crowd celebrated her 56th birthday in Warsaw, Poland.

The singer suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while the audience sang Happy Birthday during her live show on July 25.

“I’m glad I had underwear on,” she confessed.

    Jennifer Lopez nearly stood onstage in her birthday suit as the crowd celebrated her 56th birthday in Warsaw

    Jennifer Lopez wearing a sparkling outfit and hat, posing backstage before a performance, highlighting wardrobe malfunction buzz.

    Image credits: jlo

    The pop diva is currently traveling for her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour, which will hit the UAE, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Turkey, and Uzbekistan before wrapping up in Sardinia, Italy.

    • Jennifer Lopez experienced an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during her show in Warsaw.
    • The crowd sang Happy Birthday as the singer turned 56 last week.
    • She flung her skirt into the crowd when the dancers failed to put it back on.
    • Netizens accused Jennifer of planning the wardrobe malfunction “to get attention.”

    During her live show in Warsaw on July 25, the audience joined the crew in singing Happy Birthday to the singer, who turned 56 on July 24.

    Jennifer Lopez onstage in gold outfit during performance highlighting wardrobe malfunction without underwear.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    “Thank you, Warsaw!” Jennifer said before her golden skirt fell to the ground.

    Crew members rushed to help fix the skirt. But the Let’s Get Loud singer eventually gave up and threw the skirt into the crowd.

    “I’m out here in my underwear,” she said.

    The pop diva said she was “glad” she had underwear on because she usually doesn’t wear any

    Jennifer Lopez onstage in a revealing outfit during a wardrobe malfunction, sparking surprise among fans at the performance.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    “That’s gonna be everywhere. I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear,” she added.

    She then gleefully yelled at a concertgoer, “You can keep it … I don’t want it back.”

    Taking the moment in stride, Jennifer basked in the excitement and love from the crowd and her crew.

    Jennifer Lopez onstage during a performance wearing a revealing outfit, sparking wardrobe malfunction and fan reactions.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    Comment about male dancer undoing Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe malfunction during performance, shocking fans about no underwear.

    “I am so thankful to be here in beautiful Warsaw on my birthday, surrounded by my incredible dancers, my band, my crew, everybody. I truly love it,” she said, calling herself “blessed.”

    The Get on the Floor singer went on to say that she usually doesn’t “give any advice” to anyone because she feels everyone is on their “own specific journey.” But she did share her two cents on how to live “the most amazing life.”

    The Let’s Get Loud singer flung her skirt into the crowd as crew members struggled to put it back on

    Jennifer Lopez performing onstage in a revealing outfit during a wardrobe malfunction that stuns fans.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    Comment by Fiona Harris reacting to Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe malfunction, expressing surprise about underwear.

    “If I have one little piece of advice to you, it would be to do what you love, find what you love, do it, and do it with people you love. And then you will have the most amazing life,” she said.

    “The amount of happiness that you have in your heart is tied directly to how free you feel,” she added. “And I wish you guys all the same happiness and freedom.”

    Jennifer Lopez onstage wearing yellow gloves and a sparkling outfit during a wardrobe malfunction involving underwear questions.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    Comment discussing Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe malfunction onstage, mentioning concern about not wearing underwear.

    Jennifer’s tour comes after she cancelled her This Is Me…Live tour last year, months before she filed for divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck on August 20.

    When the cancellation was announced, the singer said she was taking time off to be with her family, her friends, and her 17-year-old twins, Maximilian “Max” David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz.

    J.Lo said she was “devastated” about cancelling her tour last year amid her split with Ben Affleck

    Jennifer Lopez performing onstage in a gold outfit during a wardrobe malfunction that surprised fans without underwear.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez experiences a wardrobe malfunction onstage leaving fans stunned by her missing underwear moment.

    “I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life,” the Atlas star told comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine in October.

    She said she was “glad” she cancelled the string of North American concerts planned from June to August 2024.

    “It was a really difficult time for me,” she added. “Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself.”

    Jennifer Lopez onstage during a performance, wearing a sparkling gold outfit amid a wardrobe malfunction moment.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    Comment by Alex Cabana reacting to Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe malfunction onstage, mentioning audience engagement.

    The singer and ex-husband Ben were married for less than two years before finalizing their divorce in February 2025.

    After J.Lo kissed a male and female dancer during the 2025 American Music Awards, comedian Tiffany Haddish apparently joked about wanting to go “manhunting” with the singer.

    “She said that to me!” Jennifer told Access Hollywood. “I said, ‘Girl, I’m not looking for no man. I’m happy right now. I’m not trying to ruin it, okay?’”

    Netizens claimed Jennifer had planned the recent wardrobe malfunction 

    Jennifer Lopez performing onstage in a golden outfit, sparking a wardrobe malfunction and underwear controversy among fans.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    Fans had wild reactions to Jennifer’s recent wardrobe malfunction, with many praising her physique at the age of 56.

    “She’s like: oh well, look my body is amazing,” one said, while another praised, “It’s amazing how fit she is! Love her.”

    “This video is epic! Her reaction…. Priceless she went into straight photoshoot mode,” said another.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    Others speculated whether the moment was “planned” and claimed she’s “desperately trying to be relevant.”

    “Celebrities too thirsty, she did that on purpose!” one claimed, while another called her, “So self absorbed.”

    Another wrote, “Sure, that was an accident.”

    “Looked planned to me,” said another.

    Another said, “It’s staged! Deliberately done to get attention.”

    “Why would you not have underwear on?” one exclaimed after her recent revelation

    Comment by Patricia Sena referencing a wardrobe malfunction, mentioning a Janet Jackson moment with laughter.

    Fan comment reacting to Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe malfunction onstage, questioning the effort behind it.

    Comment text reading why would you not have underwear on, expressing surprise and concern on social media.

    Comment by Tim Layton reacting to Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe malfunction onstage, mentioning underwear and a Super Bowl halftime performance.

    Comment by Christy Cavalles reacting to Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe malfunction onstage, expressing humor about underwear choice.

    Comment screenshot showing Janet Martinez discussing a wardrobe malfunction related to a bottom outfit during a concert.

    Comment from Alex Ornelas expressing excitement and humor about a wardrobe malfunction moment involving Jennifer Lopez onstage.

    Screenshot of a comment by Gayle James stating that's exactly what she wanted to happen, related to Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe malfunction.

    Comment from Tinah Minaj Swift criticizing Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe, questioning choice of clothing onstage.

    Comment by Jude Hutton reacting to Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe malfunction onstage, discussing underwear absence.

    Comment on social media post about wardrobe malfunction, mentioning Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe malfunction onstage that stuns fans.

    Comment from Teresa Powers Grigsby about celebrities’ wardrobe, referencing Jennifer Lopez’s underwear malfunction onstage.

    Comment by Grace Hernandez expressing surprise about Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe malfunction involving underwear onstage.

    Viral video
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

