“Why Would You Not Have Underwear On?”: Jennifer Lopez’s Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage Stuns Fans

Jennifer Lopez nearly stood onstage in her birthday suit as the crowd celebrated her 56th birthday in Warsaw, Poland.

The singer suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while the audience sang Happy Birthday during her live show on July 25.

“I’m glad I had underwear on,” she confessed.

The pop diva is currently traveling for her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour, which will hit the UAE, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Turkey, and Uzbekistan before wrapping up in Sardinia, Italy.

During her live show in Warsaw on July 25, the audience joined the crew in singing Happy Birthday to the singer, who turned 56 on July 24.

“Thank you, Warsaw!” Jennifer said before her golden skirt fell to the ground.

Crew members rushed to help fix the skirt. But the Let’s Get Loud singer eventually gave up and threw the skirt into the crowd.

“I’m out here in my underwear,” she said.

The pop diva said she was “glad” she had underwear on because she usually doesn’t wear any

“That’s gonna be everywhere. I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear,” she added.

She then gleefully yelled at a concertgoer, “You can keep it … I don’t want it back.”

Taking the moment in stride, Jennifer basked in the excitement and love from the crowd and her crew.

“I am so thankful to be here in beautiful Warsaw on my birthday, surrounded by my incredible dancers, my band, my crew, everybody. I truly love it,” she said, calling herself “blessed.”

The Get on the Floor singer went on to say that she usually doesn’t “give any advice” to anyone because she feels everyone is on their “own specific journey.” But she did share her two cents on how to live “the most amazing life.”

The Let’s Get Loud singer flung her skirt into the crowd as crew members struggled to put it back on

“If I have one little piece of advice to you, it would be to do what you love, find what you love, do it, and do it with people you love. And then you will have the most amazing life,” she said.

“The amount of happiness that you have in your heart is tied directly to how free you feel,” she added. “And I wish you guys all the same happiness and freedom.”

Jennifer’s tour comes after she cancelled her This Is Me…Live tour last year, months before she filed for divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck on August 20.

When the cancellation was announced, the singer said she was taking time off to be with her family, her friends, and her 17-year-old twins, Maximilian “Max” David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz.

J.Lo said she was “devastated” about cancelling her tour last year amid her split with Ben Affleck

“I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life,” the Atlas star told comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine in October.

She said she was “glad” she cancelled the string of North American concerts planned from June to August 2024.

“It was a really difficult time for me,” she added. “Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself.”

The singer and ex-husband Ben were married for less than two years before finalizing their divorce in February 2025.

After J.Lo kissed a male and female dancer during the 2025 American Music Awards, comedian Tiffany Haddish apparently joked about wanting to go “manhunting” with the singer.

“She said that to me!” Jennifer told Access Hollywood. “I said, ‘Girl, I’m not looking for no man. I’m happy right now. I’m not trying to ruin it, okay?’”

Netizens claimed Jennifer had planned the recent wardrobe malfunction

Fans had wild reactions to Jennifer’s recent wardrobe malfunction, with many praising her physique at the age of 56.

“She’s like: oh well, look my body is amazing,” one said, while another praised, “It’s amazing how fit she is! Love her.”

“This video is epic! Her reaction…. Priceless she went into straight photoshoot mode,” said another.

Others speculated whether the moment was “planned” and claimed she’s “desperately trying to be relevant.”

“Celebrities too thirsty, she did that on purpose!” one claimed, while another called her, “So self absorbed.”

Another wrote, “Sure, that was an accident.”

“Looked planned to me,” said another.

Another said, “It’s staged! Deliberately done to get attention.”

“Why would you not have underwear on?” one exclaimed after her recent revelation

