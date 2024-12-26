Britney Spears’ Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

ADVERTISEMENT

A Christmas reunion between Britney Spears and her 18-year-old son, Jayden James, sparked concerns with fans speculating that Jayden’s timing might be financially motivated. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday (December 25), Britney shared a reel consisting of different celebratory short clips.

In the reel, the pop star and Jayden appeared to be enjoying a Christmas party, while posing together for the camera.

Britney captioned the post: “Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!!

“Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday [sic] koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you, Jesus !!!”

While the singer’s comment section on Instagram has been disabled, a slew of fans took to social media to express their divided feelings, as a Facebook user commented: “Funny how they just came back when Daddy stopped getting her money.”

A person wrote: “Well hopefully he isn’t using her for her money since the dad doesn’t get child support anymore.”

Someone else penned: “Imagine not seeing your babies in two years how mean but they always [say] kids will find you when [they’re] older.”

“I love that for her and both,” a netizen shared.

An observer noted: “That is the only Christmas, where she won’t be naked among strangers.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Allllll [sic] of the sudden he wants something to do with her??

“We all know why! He’s 18 now, he’s the baby, and KFed isn’t getting that check anymore. I hate this for her.”

Fans are speculating that Jayden’s timing might be financially motivated

“This is the reason she is the way she is. People keep using her.”

It was unclear whether her eldest son, 19-year-old Sean Preston Federline, was also present at the Christmas gathering.

Britney shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline: Sean Preston, born in September 2005, and Jayden James, born in September 2006.

The couple divorced in 2007, and Kevin has since had primary custody of the boys, who moved to Hawaii, USA, with him in 2023.

The Princess of Pop “consented” to the move at the time, Kevin’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, previously told People.

Moreover, an insider reportedly confirmed that Kevin had reached out to Britney for permission to move.

The source told People: “Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy.”

Another source told the outlet that Jayden had reunited with his mother after a year of living in Hawaii and was subsequently in Los Angeles in November.

“Spending time together has made her happy,” the insider told People.

Nevertheless, fans have been voicing their worry for the starlet, referencing Britney’s history of being financially exploited by those close to her.

Notably, the Grammy Award winner’s father, Jamie Spears, controlled her conservatorship from 2008 to 2021, during which time he was accused of mismanaging her finances and profiting from her estate.

Additionally, Britney’s former business manager, Lou Taylor, allegedly received substantial payments from her earnings without her consent.

Consequently, Kevin, who previously received child support from Britney and who no longer benefits financially now that Jayden is 18, further raised eyebrows.

The 43-year-old Baby One More Time hitmaker reportedly made her final child support payment to Kevin on November 15.

Since their divorce, Britney had been paying $20,000 monthly, later increased to $40,000 in 2018 when Kevin gained full custody of their sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, TMZ reported on November 12.

Image credits: britneyspears

“We’re told she’s been making bi-monthly payments to ex-hubby Kevin Federline on behalf of Jayden James, their youngest son who turned 18 two months ago,” TMZ wrote.

The outlet added: “She paid $10,000 at the beginning of November and will make her final $10,000 payment Friday.”

Britney’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, and Kevin’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, reportedly reached an agreement earlier this year to end her child support payments in November, coinciding with Jayden’s high school graduation.

This comes amid reports that Jayden had initiated contact with his mother after leaving Hawaii.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

“Jayden is spending time back in California but does not live with Britney,” a source told Us Weekly on November 15.

They added: “All of his friends are still in California and he wanted to come back after graduating high school. Jayden reached out to Britney and initiated conversation.”

The insider further revealed at the time: “He is open to mending the relationship with his mom and seeing where things go. It’s going to take time and will not be an immediate reconciliation.

“They have seen each other twice and [it] was very brief.”

“Little scrounger is back for his Christmas money,” a reader criticized

