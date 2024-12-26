Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Britney Spears’ Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives
Celebrities, News

Britney Spears’ Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A Christmas reunion between Britney Spears and her 18-year-old son, Jayden James, sparked concerns with fans speculating that Jayden’s timing might be financially motivated. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday (December 25), Britney shared a reel consisting of different celebratory short clips.

In the reel, the pop star and Jayden appeared to be enjoying a Christmas party, while posing together for the camera.

Britney captioned the post: “Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!!

“Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday [sic] koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you, Jesus !!!”

RELATED:

    A Christmas reunion between Britney Spears and her 18-year-old son, Jayden James, sparked concerns 

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/WireImage

    While the singer’s comment section on Instagram has been disabled, a slew of fans took to social media to express their divided feelings, as a Facebook user commented: “Funny how they just came back when Daddy stopped getting her money.”

    A person wrote: “Well hopefully he isn’t using her for her money since the dad doesn’t get child support anymore.”

    Someone else penned: “Imagine not seeing your babies in two years how mean but they always [say] kids will find you when [they’re] older.”

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: britneyspears

    “I love that for her and both,” a netizen shared.

    An observer noted: “That is the only Christmas, where she won’t be naked among strangers.”

    A separate individual chimed in: “Allllll [sic] of the sudden he wants something to do with her??

    “We all know why! He’s 18 now, he’s the baby, and KFed isn’t getting that check anymore. I hate this for her.” 

    Fans are speculating that Jayden’s timing might be financially motivated

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Image credits: britneyspears

    “This is the reason she is the way she is. People keep using her.”

    It was unclear whether her eldest son, 19-year-old Sean Preston Federline, was also present at the Christmas gathering.

    Britney shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline: Sean Preston, born in September 2005, and Jayden James, born in September 2006.

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Image credits: britneyspears

    The couple divorced in 2007, and Kevin has since had primary custody of the boys, who moved to Hawaii, USA, with him in 2023.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Princess of Pop “consented” to the move at the time, Kevin’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, previously told People.

    Moreover, an insider reportedly confirmed that Kevin had reached out to Britney for permission to move. 

    The source told People: “Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy.”

    Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday (December 25), Britney shared a reel consisting of different celebratory short clips

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Image credits: britneyspears

    Another source told the outlet that Jayden had reunited with his mother after a year of living in Hawaii and was subsequently in Los Angeles in November.

    “Spending time together has made her happy,” the insider told People.

    Nevertheless, fans have been voicing their worry for the starlet, referencing Britney’s history of being financially exploited by those close to her. 

    Notably, the Grammy Award winner’s father, Jamie Spears, controlled her conservatorship from 2008 to 2021, during which time he was accused of mismanaging her finances and profiting from her estate.

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: britneyspears

    Additionally, Britney’s former business manager, Lou Taylor, allegedly received substantial payments from her earnings without her consent.

    Consequently, Kevin, who previously received child support from Britney and who no longer benefits financially now that Jayden is 18, further raised eyebrows. 

    The 43-year-old Baby One More Time hitmaker reportedly made her final child support payment to Kevin on November 15.

    Since their divorce, Britney had been paying $20,000 monthly, later increased to $40,000 in 2018 when Kevin gained full custody of their sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, TMZ reported on November 12.

    “Best Christmas of my life,” Britney captioned the post

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Image credits: britneyspears

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We’re told she’s been making bi-monthly payments to ex-hubby Kevin Federline on behalf of Jayden James, their youngest son who turned 18 two months ago,” TMZ wrote.

    The outlet added: “She paid $10,000 at the beginning of November and will make her final $10,000 payment Friday.”

    Britney’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, and Kevin’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, reportedly reached an agreement earlier this year to end her child support payments in November, coinciding with Jayden’s high school graduation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    This comes amid reports that Jayden had initiated contact with his mother after leaving Hawaii.

    “Jayden is spending time back in California but does not live with Britney,” a source told Us Weekly on November 15.

    They added: “All of his friends are still in California and he wanted to come back after graduating high school. Jayden reached out to Britney and initiated conversation.”

    The insider further revealed at the time: “He is open to mending the relationship with his mom and seeing where things go. It’s going to take time and will not be an immediate reconciliation. 

    “They have seen each other twice and [it] was very brief.”

    “Little scrounger is back for his Christmas money,” a reader criticized

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    Britney Spears' Son Accused Of Only Reuniting With Mom For Ulterior Motives

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    0

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda