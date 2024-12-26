Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“That Was Pure Torture”: Fans Clash Over Beyoncé’s Controversial NFL Christmas Halftime Show
Celebrities, News

“That Was Pure Torture”: Fans Clash Over Beyoncé’s Controversial NFL Christmas Halftime Show

Beyoncé sparked heated reactions after performing in Houston, Texas, USA at the National Football League (NFL) Christmas Gameday halftime show. Critics slammed her performance as “pure torture” while others praised her talent. The spectacle, featuring songs from her Cowboy Carter album, further drew attention for a controversial finger-gun gesture that clashed with NFL policies.

Highlights
  • Beyoncé faced mixed reactions for her NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show.
  • She performed songs from her Cowboy Carter album at the Houston Texans-Ravens game.
  • Fans were left divided: Some called it "pure torture," others praised her talent.

Beyoncé took the field as the halftime performer during NFL Christmas Gameday on Wednesday night (December 25). 

The performance took place in the songstress’ hometown of Houston at the NRG Stadium during a Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens game.

    Beyoncé sparked heated reactions 

    Image credits: Parkwood Entertainment

    Entering the stadium on horseback, Beyoncé delivered a 12+ minute show and the first live performance of songs from her record-breaking Cowboy Carter album, Tudum by Netflix reported on Wednesday.

    The 43-year-old singer’s NFL Christmas Gameday setlist encompassed 16 Carriages, Blackbird, American Requiem, Ya Ya, Spaghetti/Riiverdance, Levi’s Jeans, Jolene, and Texas Hold ‘Em.

    Moreover, Beyoncé’s guests included Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy. 

    Blue Ivy Carter, the Grammy Awards winner’s eldest daughter, danced in the show and enjoyed a spotlight moment of her own similar to the one she had during her mother’s Renaissance tour.

    Image credits: Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Entertainment

    Nevertheless, Beyoncé’s performance left many divided as a Facebook user commented: “Great Show!!! She did a fabulous job!!!”

    A person wrote: “That was pure torture!!!”

    Someone else penned: “I’m not a huge fan of her entire album but I’m not a miserable hater so I can 100% admit, this performance was great!”

    She performed in Houston, Texas, USA at the National Football League (NFL) Christmas Gameday halftime show

    Image credits: Netflix

    “Ummm… flags tucked into belt loops, upside down, touching the ground,” a netizen argued. “Horrible covers of amazing songs, a few signals. Far from a great performance.”

    A viewer echoed: “No really it was not Christmasy at all and thought it was never gonna end. What was that.”

    A commentator countered: “Happy for her. Fun show. Haters gonna hate while she laughs her way to the bank.”

    Image credits: Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Entertainment

    “Terrible…. Really a slap to country music. Not good in my opinion,” an observer noted.

    A cybernaut critiqued: “Worse halftime performance ever!”

    An additional person added: “My husband and I were like ‘WTF are we watching?!’”

    Critics slammed her performance as “pure torture” while others praised her talent

    Image credits: Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Entertainment

    A separate individual chimed in: “It was a great halftime show! I’m not the biggest fan of all of her songs, but she’s incredibly talented and works so hard as a performer. 

    “It was fun to watch! I hope NFL keeps up these fun halftime shows!”

    Beyoncé’s halftime concert also drew attention as a result of a gesture that has been banned by the NFL.

    Image credits: Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Entertainment

    The show ended with the Single Ladies hitmaker elevated on a scaffold above the field, making a finger-gun gesture as a Bang banner unfurled behind her, The Express reported on Thursday.

    The gesture reportedly ignited immediate reaction on social media, as NFL players have faced penalties this season for similar celebrations.

    NFL executive Troy Vincent addressed the league’s stance on such gestures at an October meeting.

    The spectacle featured songs from her Cowboy Carter album 

    Image credits: Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Entertainment

    At the time, he said: “There’s no place in professional football for that.

    “Think about where we are as a society. … I don’t think that’s where we are and what we’re trying to represent.”

    Social media consequently pointed out the apparent double standard, as a user wrote: “Is the @NFL going to fine @Beyonce for finger guns?!”

    Image credits: Netflix

    Someone else stated: “Where is the flag on Beyoncé for the finger guns?!?!”

    Beyoncé made a jaw-dropping entrance in the stadium, entering on a horse, wearing a white-feathered gown and western hat, as she opened with 16 Carriages.

    Beyoncé further drew attention for a controversial finger-gun gesture that clashed with NFL policies

    Image credits: Netflix

    Image credits: Netflix

    As the starlet got off the horse and walked through the back of the stadium, Beyoncé donned a red, white, and blue Cowboy Carter sash to sing her cover of Blackbird, People reported on Wednesday,

    The concert continued with Post Malone’s rendition of Levii’s Jeans before Beyoncé sang Jolene from a vintage truck and closed with Texas Hold ‘Em, joined by her daughter Blue Ivy for a line dance. 

    The performance was reportedly part of Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday. 

    Beyoncé took the field as the halftime performer during NFL Christmas Gameday on Wednesday night (December 25)

    Image credits: Netflix

    Beyoncé previously headlined Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 in New Orleans, joined onstage by fellow Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. 

    At Super Bowl 50 in 2016, the Houston native joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars on the field for one of the most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows of all time.

    Netflix members can re-live the full halftime performance of what has now been named “Beyoncé Bowl” as a standalone special on Netflix when it comes to the service later this week.

    Beyoncé’s show continued to draw different reactions

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a journalist who works as Bored Panda's News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light". You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a journalist who works as Bored Panda's News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light". You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

