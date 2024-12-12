“Let That Baby Glow”: Disney Star Defends Blue Ivy Against “Inappropriate” Dress Backlash

ADVERTISEMENT

Christina Milian defended Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s 12-year-old daughter, against criticism over the ball gown she wore at the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere. Christina called the backlash inappropriate and urged others to “mind their business.” The family’s red-carpet appearance comes amid explosive allegations against Jay-Z, accused in a civil lawsuit of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2000.

Trigger warning: sexual assault – Blue Ivy attended the premiere of her new movie on Monday (December 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA, alongside her famous parents.

The 12-year-old, who voiced lioness Kiara in the upcoming animated musical drama Mufasa: The Lion King, stunned in a custom gold ball gown by Christian Siriano.

Christina Milian defended Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 12-year-old daughter

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety

Nevertheless, a slew of people seemed to think Blue Ivy’s gown wasn’t appropriate for her age, as a Threads user wrote: “They got lil 12-year-old Blue Ivy looking 20-something years old.

“All that makeup and a STRAPLESS dress and CLEAVAGE on a 12-year-old? This is way too mature.

“There are so many other options that would have beautifully accommodated the reality of her age.

“She seems like a sweet girl and I hope she’s able to experience each stage of her life without being/feeling rushed.”

Image credits: Amy Sussman/WireImage

A person commented: “Blue Ivy looks so uncomfortable!!!!!! The way they dress her is so wrong!!!”

Someone else penned: “How old is that child???? 20 21 18 ????”

An observer stated: “Blue don’t look like she’s 12 she looks grown at least 19.”

People criticized the ball gown Blue Ivy wore at the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere

Image credits: Sherri

“Hyper sexualizing your 12-year-old while your husband is accused of rapping [sic] a 13-year-old….” a netizen added. “Does anyone else see what I see?”

Others slammed the criticism, as a commentator countered: “The adultification of Blue Ivy — especially by Black women — is disturbing as f**k.

“She’s a child. The dress was age-appropriate. Stop projecting. Kinda weird for y’all to sexualize a child and then blame HER for said sexualization.”

Image credits: Sherri

“Go untangle your knots and come back when you feel better.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Maybe she should be calling out whoever she sees sexualizing Blue Ivy instead????

“Especially considering her dress isn’t even inappropriate or sexual in the least.”

Christina called the backlash inappropriate and urged others to “mind their business”

Image credits: Sherri

Christina Milian has since come out in defense of Blue Ivy. The 43-year-old actress was a guest on Sherri Shepherd’s show, Sherri, on Tuesday (December 10).

Christina was subsequently asked about her thoughts on Blue Ivy’s outfit at the movie premiere, to which she answered: “First of all, she looks gorgeous. I think the fact that anybody has anything to say about someone else’s daughter, any minor, I think just mind your business.

“She’s talented, she toured the world with her mom, like there’s nothing you can say. You can’t dim that shine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Sherri then said that Blue Ivy acted “so poised” with Christina. The Disney star added: “’Let that baby glow!”

The women proceeded to both agree that Blue Ivy was not doing “too much” and was not “being extra.”

The family’s attendance at the movie premiere was unexpected, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy had not been publicly announced as participants in the event, despite their connection to the project.

The 43-year-old actress was a guest on Sherri Shepherd’s show, Sherri, on Tuesday (December 10)

Image credits: Sherri

Prior to the red-carpet event, Jay-Z had issued a denial to the claims that he raped a 13-year-old girl along with Sean “Diddy” Combs back in 2000, The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday (December 11).

The rapper told The Mail that he was the victim of a “blackmail attempt” and feared his three children with Beyoncé would have to ”’endure” harassment in the wake of the allegations.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are also parents to seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.



Blue Ivy voiced lioness Kiara in the upcoming animated musical drama Mufasa: The Lion King

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Grammy Awards winner expressed particular concern for Blue Ivy, fearing she might face questions from her friends about the lawsuit.

He said: “My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.”

Jay-Z was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, legally known as “Jane Doe” back in 2000, according to a civil lawsuit filed in federal court on Sunday (December 8).

Milian performed the theme song Call Me, Beep Me! for the hit Disney Channel show Kim Possible and was a host for Disney Channel’s series Movie Surfers

Image credits: Sherri

The hip hop star, whose real name is Shawn Carter, allegedly assaulted an anonymous plaintiff along with Diddy at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party, Bored Panda previously reported.

The federal lawsuit was first filed in October in the Southern District of New York, naming Diddy as a defendant.

Image credits: Sherri

On Sunday, the lawsuit was updated and refiled to include Jay-Z’s name as well. The anonymous accuser alleged that the two rap titans “took turns” to assault her at the after-party.

Jay-Z consequently denied the allegations against him and claimed the lawsuit, filed by Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee on behalf of the alleged victim, was a “blackmail attempt.”

“I thought she was lovely,” a reader commented

