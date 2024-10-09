Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Bring Back Shame”: Nick Cannon Slammed For Birthday Cupcakes Featuring His Numerous Exes
Celebrities, News

“Bring Back Shame”: Nick Cannon Slammed For Birthday Cupcakes Featuring His Numerous Exes

The number of Nick Cannon’s exes and the mothers of his children sparked outrage, through no fault of his own this time. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday (October 8), Rosa Acosta, Nick’s former Wild ‘N Out guest, shared a very special birthday message to celebrate the actor’s 44th.

“Happy Bday @nickcannon I hope you are enjoying all your cupcakes,” Rosa wrote in a caption alongside a post that featured a clip sparking controversy on social media.

In the now-viral clip, a handful of birthday cupcakes decorated with headshots of Nick’s exes captured just how romantic the comedian has been throughout his life.

The treats featured snaps of Kim Kardashian, Christina Milian, Bre Tiesi, Mariah Carey, Selita Ebanks, Jessica White, Brittany Bell, and Alyssa Scott.

The number of Nick Cannon’s exes and the mothers of his children sparked outrage

Image credits: nickcannon

Image credits: bre_tiesi

Nick is notable for having 12 children with six different women. He shares twins, Monroe and Moroccan (born 2011), with Mariah Carey, his first wife. 

He also has three children with Brittany Bell: Golden (born 2017), Powerful (born 2020), and Rise (born 2022). 

With Abby De La Rosa, the actor has twins Zion and Zillion (born 2021), and a daughter Beautiful (born 2022).

Rosa Acosta, Nick’s former Wild ‘N Out guest, shared a very special birthday message to celebrate the actor’s 44th

Image credits: rosaacosta

Moreover, he shares a son, Legendary (born 2022), with Bre Tiesi and a daughter, Onyx (born 2022), with LaNisha Cole.

Nick had a son, Zen (born 2021), with Alyssa Scott, who sadly passed away at five months old, followed by the birth of their second child, Halo (born 2022).

While the All That alumnus didn’t comment on or share the questionable birthday tribute, his ex and Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi found it quite amusing.

Image credits: rosaacosta

She reposted the clip on her Instagram story, commenting: “Think you’re missing a few though.”

Nevertheless, a handful of people were less than impressed, as one Reddit user commented: “Bring back shame.”

Another Redditor wrote: “This is such a loser move.”

A handful of the birthday cupcakes decorated with headshots of Nick’s exes

Image credits: rosaacosta

Someone else penned: “What’s wrong with this dude.”

“Mariah better sue,” a netizen added.

A separate individual chimed in: “That’s disrespectful and embarrassing. Reducing women to cupcakes? That’s a new low.”

Nick has previously opened up about the criticism he faces for having multiple children with different women.

Image credits: rosaacosta

He told the Los Angeles Times in 2023: “I’ve been villainized. I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this deadbeat dad title.”

The stereotype that Black fathers are largely absent and “deadbeat” is not supported by real data.

In fact, studies, including one from the Centers for Disease Control, show that Black fathers are as involved in their children’s lives—if not more so—than fathers from other racial groups. 

Nick is notable for having 12 children with six different women

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rosa Acosta (@rosaacosta)

Black fathers, whether living with or apart from their children, are active in daily caregiving, such as helping with meals, bathing, and reading to their kids. 

Although a higher percentage of Black fathers live apart from their children, this is often due to structural inequalities rather than a lack of involvement.

Studies also show that Black fathers place a strong emphasis on providing their children with both emotional and financial support, as reported by The Washington Informer in 2014.

Image credits: bre_tiesi

Nick, who doesn’t believe in monogamy and avoids labels like “polyamorous,” once gave monogamy a serious try with Mariah, to whom he was married for eight years. 

Despite grand romantic gestures, the relationship eventually ended, with the actor attributing the split to prioritizing the well-being of their children over personal desires.

When speaking of sleeping arrangements with his large family, Nick told the LA Times: “A lot of times it’s whichever of them has called me that day, to be honest. I am such a creature of habit. I like who like me.”

“That is unbelievably tacky,” a reader commented

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

