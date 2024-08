ADVERTISEMENT

Attending your best friend’s wedding can be almost as exciting as having your own. You might be heavily involved in the planning process and thrilled to see your bestie finally celebrate their beautiful love story in front of all of their friends and family. But the day can become complicated if your own loved one, or loved ones, aren’t welcome.

One bride found herself in hot water after she and her fiancé chose not to include their maid of honor’s complex love life in their special day. But the maid of honor decided that if she couldn’t get a “plus three,” she wouldn’t be coming at all. Below, you’ll find the full story that was posted on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

This couple wanted to avoid having to explain their maid of honor’s complicated love life to family members at their wedding

Share icon

Image credits: Terje Sollie / pexels (not the actual photo)

But she threatened to skip the whole event if she couldn’t bring along her 3 partners

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo)

Later, the bride shared some updates after reading the feedback left on her post

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Extensioncordhuh

Polyamorous relationships are a form of consensual non-monogamy

Nowadays, most of us know that there are a million different ways to have a relationship. Love is love. And regardless of your sexuality, gender identity, preference for monogamy or polyamory, etc., you deserve to be in a happy relationship if that’s something you desire.

But times do tend to change relatively slowly, so older generations, or even younger generations who haven’t been exposed to a wide range of lifestyles, might not fully understand polyamory. According to Healthline, “polyamory is a form of ethical, or consensual, non-monogamy that involves having romantic or sexual relationships with multiple partners at the same time.”

These relationships are considered “ethical, or consensual, non-monogamy,” as all parties are aware of one another and consent to being in a non-monogamous relationship. In other words, there is no cheating involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every relationship is unique, so there are a variety of types of polyamorous relationships that people may agree to. These include hierarchical, non-hierarchical, polyfidelity, vee, solo-poly, mono-poly and poly webs.

Polyamorous relationships may also be more common than you realize, as Psychology Today reports that at least one fifth of Americans have been in a consensually non-monogamous relationship at some point. And about one in every 20 Americans is currently in one.

Over a quarter of Americans say that their ideal relationship would not be 100% monogamous

If you’ve never considered anything but monogamy, you might be shocked to learn that traditional relationships don’t suit everyone. But actually, there can be many benefits for those who are interested in polyamory.

According to Discovering Polyamory, some of the unexpected upsides of being in a relationship like this are finding new friends and a community, developing better relationship skills, having better overall communication skills, developing a deeper appreciation for people who are “different,” and gaining a better understanding of yourself.

All relationships require vulnerability, but being in a poly relationship can help individuals explore parts of themselves they never knew existed before. But just because the relationship is happy and healthy doesn’t mean that it will be easy to explain it to friends and family members.

A 2023 YouGov poll found that over a quarter of Americans’ ideal relationships would not be 100% monogamous, but showing up to Thanksgiving with three partners might give Grandma a heart attack. So when it comes to helping others understand polyamorous love, Feeld suggests focusing on the positives at first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining polyamorous relationships to loved ones can be complicated

Explain the benefits and why you’re happier being in this kind of relationship. They also encourage patience while explaining polyamory, even if you receive some ignorant questions. Don’t be offended; just try to listen and explain why their assumptions aren’t accurate.

It’s also best to avoid trying to preach or convert anyone else to a polyamorous lifestyle. You should respect their views and preferences if you want them to respect your own. After all, non-monogamy isn’t for everyone!

Try to stay true to yourself, and consider why exactly you want to explain your lifestyle. Do you want your parents to accept it? Are you hoping to introduce your partners to your family soon? Do you want them to stop asking about your love life? Think about what you want to get out of this conversation, and go into it with an open mind.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this bride made the right choice by finally agreeing to let her best friend’s partners join in on the celebration? Feel free to share, and then if you’d like to read another Bored Panda piece discussing similar topics, we recommend checking out this article next.

Many readers called out the bride for refusing to accommodate her best friend

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

And some thought that the situation could have been handled better by all parties involved

However, others understood where the bride was coming from