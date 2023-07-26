Husband Asks For Polyamory, Wife “Realized All The Perks”
Relationships come in all shapes and sizes. You may meet a couple whose lifestyle is completely different from yours, but as long as all parties involved are happy, who is anyone else to judge?
One woman whose marriage is challenging traditional norms recently hopped on Reddit to detail just how beneficial being in a polyamorous relationship has been for her. Below, you’ll find her full explanation of why the arrangement suits her family, as well as some of the replies readers have left her.
When her husband pushed for an open marriage, this woman was hesitant
Image credits: Polina Zimmerman (not the actual photo)
But years later, she’s realized that there are plenty of upsides to their arrangement
Image credits: Jep Gambardella (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Alex Gállego (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Loud_Complex_2322
Image credits: J carter (not the actual photo)
Polyamorous marriages might not be incredibly common, but they can be perfectly happy
Many of us are taught that relationships only involve two people, and growing up, most of us never saw any examples of polyamorous relationships. However, in this day and age, there’s no need to blindly follow cultural norms. Some people have begun to redefine what it means to be in a happy, healthy relationship to ensure they’re as satisfied as possible, and sometimes that means opening up the relationship to more than two people. When it comes to marriages in particular, it is estimated that only 1% of couples are in polyamorous relationships. However, about 40% of people who identify as polyamorous are married.
While you might be skeptical of how an open relationship can work, you might be surprised to learn that couples in non-monogamous relationships report a 58% higher rate of relationship satisfaction than those in closed relationships. In fact, over a third of Americans believe that polyamorous relationships can be successful and long-lasting. Couples that engage in swinging, for example, have a divorce rate of only 2.8%, and 20% of Americans have actually participated in some form of open relationship at one point in their lives. Couples in consensual, non-monogamous relationships even have an 86% favorable outlook on their relationships. While, on the other hand, one third of couples in closed relationships cite jealousy as a challenge they have to navigate.
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Open relationships require healthy communication and defined boundaries
According to the Couples Center, some of the benefits that couples often experience in open relationships are experiencing better communication, more excitement and passion, more trust, less jealousy, having their wants and needs fulfilled, feeling free to express themselves, less pressure to fulfill all of their spouse’s needs, and greater appreciation for their spouse. However, it’s important for everyone involved to be on the same page, which means setting some ground rules. The Couples Center recommends making sure you don’t open up your marriage for the wrong reasons, such as trying to save a struggling relationship or one partner feeling pressured by the other.
It’s key to prioritize your relationship to ensure that the arrangement is successful. It’s also important to deal with jealousy as it comes up, rather than letting it build. Discuss safe sex with your partner, and maintain open communication. Agree on how you will discuss your open marriage with friends and family, and set sexual and emotional boundaries. Remember that everything must be consensual, and have regular check-ins to ensure that your partner is still comfortable. Always respect your partner and everyone else involved if you want to have a healthy, happy open relationship.
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
It’s also important to educate yourself before entering an open relationship
Of course, having a polyamorous relationship is not for everyone, so it’s important to educate yourself and understand what you’re getting yourself into before diving in. Verywell Mind recommends doing research such as reading books on the topic of open relationships, listening to podcasts, finding local or virtual groups to discuss the topic and talking to any couples you know who are open. Some common issues that can come up for couples in open relationships are jealousy, communication issues, and logistical challenges such as scheduling and making time for regular STI tests and health check-ups.
While it’s clear from the comments that not everyone fully understands this woman’s marriage, she makes it clear in her post that she’s comfortable with the arrangement. So whether open relationships are something you have experience with or something you’ve never even heard of until today, we would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Please remember to be respectful, and if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing open marriages, look no further than right here!
I don't think polyamory (or "polygamy," as she calls it) is quite the term for this. 🤨 Polyamory would include some kind of love, I think, and she says she is" over him," so... "living/financial arrangement" maybe? Not judging here, but leave the poor polyamorists out of this 😅
It sounds like a realistic and possibly even healthy situation. Except it would be so much better if she wouldn't lie about going on dates, or her motivations for the relationship. It sounds like she manipulates him (sending him to the office more, lying about going on dates), and even though I can't judge whether that's true or malicious, I would always be happier in any relationship where people are honest with eachother.
No, she's not manipulating him. Her motivation for the relationship has never changed. She didn't get what she wanted from the relationship. He disclosed his unwillingness to have a monogamous relationship (which is what she signed up for) AFTER they had kids. She did not consent to the poly relationship, and clearly expressed her disapproval; he went on anyway, so what he is doing is basically the classic cheating a*****e move but with a warning. Yes, it's better than being kept guessing, at least he's honest. But it still sucks for her.
Also, we have to stop calling people who want an open relationship cheaters. No, they are actually starting a difficult conversation because they want to have an ethical relationship. The other party always has the right to refuse.
Except she did consent. And you can be mad about people changing, but people do change. And he was honest about it. She describes how she made him go to the office more and lies about having dates to have personal time. I'm not saying either of them is doing good or bad stuff, just that the dishonesty doesn't feel very nice.
I wouldn't be my cup of tea, but as long as all parties are happy with the arrangement, you do you. However, do insist on regular STD testing, just in case. And do keep your savings in case he decides the arrangement isn't working for him anymore.
