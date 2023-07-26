Husband Asks For Polyamory, Wife “Realized All The Perks”

Relationships come in all shapes and sizes. You may meet a couple whose lifestyle is completely different from yours, but as long as all parties involved are happy, who is anyone else to judge?

One woman whose marriage is challenging traditional norms recently hopped on Reddit to detail just how beneficial being in a polyamorous relationship has been for her. Below, you’ll find her full explanation of why the arrangement suits her family, as well as some of the replies readers have left her.

When her husband pushed for an open marriage, this woman was hesitant

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman (not the actual photo)

But years later, she’s realized that there are plenty of upsides to their arrangement

Image credits: Jep Gambardella (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alex Gállego (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Loud_Complex_2322

Image credits: J carter (not the actual photo)

Polyamorous marriages might not be incredibly common, but they can be perfectly happy

Many of us are taught that relationships only involve two people, and growing up, most of us never saw any examples of polyamorous relationships. However, in this day and age, there’s no need to blindly follow cultural norms. Some people have begun to redefine what it means to be in a happy, healthy relationship to ensure they’re as satisfied as possible, and sometimes that means opening up the relationship to more than two people. When it comes to marriages in particular, it is estimated that only 1% of couples are in polyamorous relationships. However, about 40% of people who identify as polyamorous are married.

While you might be skeptical of how an open relationship can work, you might be surprised to learn that couples in non-monogamous relationships report a 58% higher rate of relationship satisfaction than those in closed relationships. In fact, over a third of Americans believe that polyamorous relationships can be successful and long-lasting. Couples that engage in swinging, for example, have a divorce rate of only 2.8%, and 20% of Americans have actually participated in some form of open relationship at one point in their lives. Couples in consensual, non-monogamous relationships even have an 86% favorable outlook on their relationships. While, on the other hand, one third of couples in closed relationships cite jealousy as a challenge they have to navigate.

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Open relationships require healthy communication and defined boundaries

According to the Couples Center, some of the benefits that couples often experience in open relationships are experiencing better communication, more excitement and passion, more trust, less jealousy, having their wants and needs fulfilled, feeling free to express themselves, less pressure to fulfill all of their spouse’s needs, and greater appreciation for their spouse. However, it’s important for everyone involved to be on the same page, which means setting some ground rules. The Couples Center recommends making sure you don’t open up your marriage for the wrong reasons, such as trying to save a struggling relationship or one partner feeling pressured by the other.

It’s key to prioritize your relationship to ensure that the arrangement is successful. It’s also important to deal with jealousy as it comes up, rather than letting it build. Discuss safe sex with your partner, and maintain open communication. Agree on how you will discuss your open marriage with friends and family, and set sexual and emotional boundaries. Remember that everything must be consensual, and have regular check-ins to ensure that your partner is still comfortable. Always respect your partner and everyone else involved if you want to have a healthy, happy open relationship.

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

It’s also important to educate yourself before entering an open relationship

Of course, having a polyamorous relationship is not for everyone, so it’s important to educate yourself and understand what you’re getting yourself into before diving in. Verywell Mind recommends doing research such as reading books on the topic of open relationships, listening to podcasts, finding local or virtual groups to discuss the topic and talking to any couples you know who are open. Some common issues that can come up for couples in open relationships are jealousy, communication issues, and logistical challenges such as scheduling and making time for regular STI tests and health check-ups.

While it’s clear from the comments that not everyone fully understands this woman’s marriage, she makes it clear in her post that she’s comfortable with the arrangement. So whether open relationships are something you have experience with or something you’ve never even heard of until today, we would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Please remember to be respectful, and if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing open marriages, look no further than right here!

Readers shared mixed opinions on the relationship, but the woman assured them that she’s happy with the arrangement