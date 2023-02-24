Guy Begs His Bisexual Wife To Open Their Relationship, Changes His Mind When She Starts Seeing Men Only
Sometimes the real tragedy in life is getting what we ask for. An internet user once asked for advice on what to do. In a disaster of his own making, he demanded that his wife agrees to an open relationship. He then quickly regretted the situation, when, as it turns out, she ended up seeing men that treated her better than he did.
The story originated on Reddit but then spread around the internet. A Twitter user saved a screenshot of it for us all to enjoy and other internet users had a field day mocking his self-humiliation.
Selfishness is the bane of every successful relationship, as many couples have found out the hard way
A man decided that his wife wasn’t enough for him and that he needed an open relationship
Commenters tore the man apart for so overvaluing his appeal and for being a hypocrite about the situation
Some internet users shared similar experiences and expressed support for the wife
OP: My marriage’s open relationship and my wife’s bisexuality is all about ME! It’s all supposed to benefit ME!! Everything is about ME!! How dare my wife use our open relationship to HER benefit! Doesn’t she know it’s all just for ME???? Me Me Me!!
