Guy Begs His Bisexual Wife To Open Their Relationship, Changes His Mind When She Starts Seeing Men Only
Relationships

Justin Sandberg and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Sometimes the real tragedy in life is getting what we ask for. An internet user once asked for advice on what to do. In a disaster of his own making, he demanded that his wife agrees to an open relationship. He then quickly regretted the situation, when, as it turns out, she ended up seeing men that treated her better than he did.

The story originated on Reddit but then spread around the internet. A Twitter user saved a screenshot of it for us all to enjoy and other internet users had a field day mocking his self-humiliation.

Selfishness is the bane of every successful relationship, as many couples have found out the hard way

A man decided that his wife wasn’t enough for him and that he needed an open relationship

Commenters tore the man apart for so overvaluing his appeal and for being a hypocrite about the situation

Some internet users shared similar experiences and expressed support for the wife

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Enlee Jones
Enlee Jones
Community Member
18 minutes ago

OP: My marriage’s open relationship and my wife’s bisexuality is all about ME! It’s all supposed to benefit ME!! Everything is about ME!! How dare my wife use our open relationship to HER benefit! Doesn’t she know it’s all just for ME???? Me Me Me!!

Enlee Jones
Enlee Jones
Community Member
18 minutes ago

OP: My marriage’s open relationship and my wife’s bisexuality is all about ME! It’s all supposed to benefit ME!! Everything is about ME!! How dare my wife use our open relationship to HER benefit! Doesn’t she know it’s all just for ME???? Me Me Me!!

