Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Decides To Marry Ex GF’s Cousin: “She’s Pregnant, And He’s Afraid”
Friends, Relationships

Guy Decides To Marry Ex GF’s Cousin: “She’s Pregnant, And He’s Afraid”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking up with a friend can be just as painful as ending a relationship with a partner. Sometimes even more so. And the healing process doesn’t happen overnight. When you lose a bunch of besties at the same time, the shock and sadness can be overwhelming.

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman has shared how she got booted from her girls’ group, thanks to the mean “ring leader.” To make matters worse, the woman’s BFF didn’t stand up for her. But instead, proceeded to exclude her from birthday celebrations and get-togethers to avoid any awkwardness. The woman was completely taken aback when she recently received a wedding invitation from the same ex-friend that previously wanted nothing to do with her. She’s not quite sure what to do and has turned to the internet for advice.

RELATED:

    Receiving an invitation to a wedding is usually something to celebrate

    Image credits: micheile henderson (not the actual image)

    But when it comes from someone you’re no longer on speaking terms with, things can get weird

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: garetsvisual (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Thr0wwitallaway

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    People shared their views in the comments, with some going as far as telling her to throw the invite in the trash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    storm_and_baby avatar
    Lisa T
    Lisa T
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes things happen in life and you realise your best friend doesn’t value the relationship as much as you do. They do something hurtful and you part ways. Then over time you miss them so much you decide to forgive them and reconnect. You might reconnect, but I’ll tell you now - that friendship will NEVER be what it once was. You will be excited to meet up in person but once you do that, you’ll realise that it’s awkward and deep down there’s still resentment and hurt.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    storm_and_baby avatar
    Lisa T
    Lisa T
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes things happen in life and you realise your best friend doesn’t value the relationship as much as you do. They do something hurtful and you part ways. Then over time you miss them so much you decide to forgive them and reconnect. You might reconnect, but I’ll tell you now - that friendship will NEVER be what it once was. You will be excited to meet up in person but once you do that, you’ll realise that it’s awkward and deep down there’s still resentment and hurt.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda