White Couple Who Adopted Black Kids And Used Them As Servants Get Hundreds Of Years In Prison
News, US

White Couple Who Adopted Black Kids And Used Them As Servants Get Hundreds Of Years In Prison

38

7

The nightmare story of five adopted children, treated like “slav*s,” led to a West Virginia couple being collectively sentenced to 375 years in prison.

Jeanne Whitefeather, 63, and her husband, Donald Lantz, 62, were found guilty of multiple counts of forced labor, human trafficking, and child mistreatment and neglect.

Their black adopted children were aged 5 to 16 at the time of their rescue.

  • Jeanne Whitefeather, 63, and Donald Lantz, 62, were collectively sentenced to 375 years in prison.
  • They were accused of mistreating their adopted Black children.
  • Neighbors called for a welfare check after seeing the children being “forced to perform farm labor.”
  • Deputies arrived at the scene and found some of them locked up in a shed.
    Jeanne Whitefeather, 63, and Donald Lantz, 62, were collectively sentenced to 375 years in prison

    Female suspect in a legal case involving adopted children, wearing glasses and a grey shirt, against a plain background.

    Image credits: West Virginia Regional Jail

    Trigger warning: This story contains details of child mistreatment that may be distressing to some.

    Investigators found that Jeanne and Donald lived in Minnesota when the five children were adopted from a shelter for homeless and vulnerable youths.

    The family moved to a farm in Washington State in 2018 and lived there for a few years. They later moved to a West Virginia property in May 2023.

    Man in glasses and a black shirt facing the camera, related to adoption case news.

    Image credits: West Virginia Regional Jail

    Suspicious neighbors raised the alarm after watching the children being mistreated.

    They requested a child welfare check around five months into the family moving to the new Sissonville address.

    Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene while the couple were not at home.

    Neighbors raised the alarm, leading deputies to find two of the adopted siblings locked in a shed

    Courtroom scene with a couple in orange jumpsuits and attorneys, related to adopted kids and prison sentence.

    Image credits: NBC News/WSAZ

    After forcing their way inside the property, deputies found the oldest sibling, a 16-year-old girl, and her 14-year-old brother locked up in a shed.

    The children were forced to sleep on the bare concrete floor and had “no means to exit” on their own. A crowbar was used to set them free.

    There was “no running water, no bathroom facilities, and [they] were obviously deprived of adequate hygienic care and food,” the sheriff’s department said in an October 2023 statement.

    Wooden shed surrounded by trees in a backyard setting.

    Image credits: NBC News/WSAZ

    Meanwhile, inside the house, a nine-year-old girl was found crying in a loft alone with nothing to protect her from falling.

    Lantz later returned with a fourth child, while the fifth child was found at a friend’s home.

    Neighbors said they never saw the children playing, as they were “forced to perform farm labor and were not permitted inside the residence,” an official filing said.

    When Lantz noticed the neighbors’ interest piquing, the kids were mostly kept indoors.

    The convicted couple were accused of forcing the children to perform strenuous chores outside the house

    Children in a room with blurred faces, standing on a tarp.

    Image credits: WCHS Eyewitness News

    Whitefeather and Lantz were accused of pepper spraying the children when they didn’t obey, and forced them to stand for hours with their hands on their heads.

    Deputies found the children in a filthy state and smelling of body odor. The eldest sister revealed that they would rarely take baths, and she went about two months without showering or brushing her teeth.

    Their diet was mostly composed of peanut butter sandwiches, sometimes leftovers from previous meals.

    Person in an orange jumpsuit seated at a courtroom table during a legal proceeding.

    Image credits: NBC News/WSAZ

    The eldest daughter, now an adult, said she and her siblings had to dig with their bare hands.

    They were cursed at “all the time,” with Jeanne often hurling racist slurs at them, she said.

    While describing their living situation, the sibling said she and her teenage brother shared a room with each other.

    “I want you to know that you are a monster,” the oldest sibling said in court

    Image credits: WCHS Eyewitness News

    They were forced to sleep on the floor and use the same bucket for their toilet needs, according to her testimony.

    She noted that they would hold up a sheet for privacy to avoid appearing in the home’s security camera footage while using the bucket.

    The youngest of the five siblings said they watched a lot of the mistreatment and was “taught to laugh at” it.

    “Everything was not right with Jeanne and Donald,” the child said in their impact statement.

    Person holding a large sheet in a sparsely furnished room, with shelves in the background.

    Image credits: WCHS Eyewitness News

    The couple’s legal team argued that Whitefeather and Lantz were overwhelmed by the children’s pre-existing trauma and mental health struggles from their biological home.

    Mark Plants, Whitefeather’s attorney, said in the closing argument that his client and her husband merely made some poor parenting choices.

    The couple’s legal team downplayed the children’s treatment, and Whitefeather apologized to the children in court

    Woman in court, claiming she never harmed her adopted Black children intentionally, wearing an orange jumpsuit.

    Image credits: NBC News/WSAZ

    “These are farm people that do farm chores,” the attorney said. “It wasn’t about race. It wasn’t about forced labor.”

    Of the five adopted kids, one of the middle children called the couple “horrible” in their impact statement.

    “I will be something amazing,” said the child. “I will be strong and beautiful. You will always be exactly what you are—horrible.”

    Man in orange prison jumpsuit at trial related to adopted kids case.

    Image credits: NBC News/WSAZ

    “I’ll never understand how you can sleep at night,” the oldest said in court. “I want you to know that you are a monster.”

    During the sentencing, Whitefeather apologized to the children and claimed she never did anything “to harm them intentionally.”

    “I just want the court to know that I have made mistakes I am very sorry for that … Children, I do love you,” she said.

    I have made mistakes I am very sorry for that … Children, I do love you,” Whitefeather said

    Image credits: WCHS Eyewitness News

    Whitefeather was sentenced to 215 years behind bars and will be eligible for parole after serving 40 years.

    Lantz received a prison term of up to 160 years and will be eligible for parole in 30.

    Judge delivers verdict in court sentencing a couple for using adopted kids as servants.

    Image credits: NBC News/WSAZ

    “You brought these children to West Virginia, a place that I know as ‘Almost Heaven,’ and you put them in hell. This court will now put you in yours,” Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers said in court.

    “And may God have mercy on your souls,” she added. “Because this court will not.”

    Netizens were shocked to read the news, saying “This story is heartbreaking”

    Comment expressing outrage over couple who adopted Black kids as servants.

    Anita Davis expresses relief over justice for kids used as servants, calling out Child Protective Services for their failure.

    Comment reaction to couple sentenced, mentioning additional years.

    Text expressing relief over justice for kids used as servants, highlighting cruelty and advocating for children's rights.

    Text comment on a criminal case involving adopted children, mentioning a 375-year sentence.

    Comment by Billy Moore expressing hope for adopted black kids to receive care and education.

    Comment by Yvonne Ervin discussing mental help for those impacted in adoption case.

    Comment by Brandon Milling expressing anger over mishandled adoption case.

    Comment from Yanna Yeung expressing a viewpoint on severe sentencing.

    Comment on child adoption system failure and investigation needs.

    Text comment on foster care misuse awareness.

    Mia Hardy expressing disbelief about child harm in a comment.

    Comment about investigation of CPS workers in adoption case, expressing disbelief about oversight.

    Comment criticizing a couple who adopted Black kids and were sentenced to prison.

    Comment expressing anger about a white couple who adopted Black kids as servants.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

