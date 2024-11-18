ADVERTISEMENT

Adoption is a beautiful thing. There are currently over 117,000 children in the United States alone waiting to be welcomed into loving families, and adopting a child is an amazing way for countless couples to start families or expand their existing ones. While the process isn’t always easy or straightforward, it’s 100% worth it to see the joy on a child’s face when they finally get to unite with their parents.

To celebrate how special adoption is, Bored Panda has searched high and low to find the most heartwarming photos of adopted kids and their families. We’ll warn you right now that some of these pictures are tear-jerkers, so you might need to have a box of tissues on hand! But enjoy scrolling through these precious photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that melt your heart.

#1

Kindergarden Class Goes To Court To See Their Classmate Michael Get Adopted!

Child with classmates and adults in courtroom, celebrating a heartwarming adoption moment.

Kent County, Michigan Report

#2

We Always Knew We Wanted To Be Parents, But Fostering Truly Opened Our Hearts In Ways We Never Imagined

A joyful family celebrating adoption with a sign marking 753 days in foster care.

gays_with_kids Report

#3

My Wife's Adoption Of My Son Was Final Friday, Best Father's Day Ever! They Are The Two Best Things To Ever Happen To Me

Happy family in a courtroom celebrating a successful adoption with a judge, embodying wholesome adoption stories.

toasterooney Report

#4

I Was Adopted 22 Years Ago. This Is The First Picture With My Older Sister

Two smiling children in a crib, celebrating a joyful moment in an adoption story.

blackmachine312 Report

#5

Me And My Wife Were Never Able To Have Kids. We Just Got The Opportunity To Adopt! Reddit, Meet Joshua

A couple joyfully bonds with their adopted baby, creating a heartwarming moment.

CatsDontLikeFancy Report

#6

My Sons (Age 4, Adopted From Foster Care) Insist They Are Twins

Two young boys smiling together, representing wholesome adoption stories.

suziefl Report

#7

Today.... At 28 Yrs Old, I Was Adopted By My Step Father Of 25 Years

A joyful moment in court with a new family celebrating a wholesome adoption, holding a teddy bear and certificate.

He took in my mother, my sister, and I... and boy did I put him through hell growing up. No matter the situation, he endured... and as I matured we grew closer and our relationship stronger. I am proud to honor his family legacy!

cgrabowski Report

#8

Our Son Has Been In Foster Care For Approximately 5 Years… And It’s Finally Time To Complete The Adoption And Give Him The Family He Deserves

Boy holding "Peace Out Foster Care" sign with colorful balloons, alongside happy family. Wholesome adoption moment.

fosterlove Report

#9

Couple Adopted A Neglected Kid And Raised A World-Famous Ballerina

Smiling pair at a restaurant and adopted dancer performing outdoors, embodying wholesome adoption stories.

Michaela DePrince , michaeladeprince Report

#10

A Loving Single Dad Adopted A Girl With Down Syndrome After She Was Rejected By 20 Families

Father and daughter sharing a joyful moment and an affectionate hug, exemplifying a wholesome adoption story.

trapaluca , trapaluca Report

#11

Newborn Left At Firehouse With ‘I Love You’ Note Was Adopted

Family celebrating adoption with a young boy holding a sign after 581 days in foster care.

Heather Shay Photography LLC , Heather Shay Photography LLC Report

#12

O, Lord Keep Me In The Moment …

Happy family embracing and smiling, capturing a wholesome adoption moment.

We adopted this Xhosa princess in 2020 and our lives have never been the same. She has coloured our lives with the most beautiful shades of love.

d.niel_sa Report

#13

Those Very First Moments As A Family Of Five 🤍

A family shares a heartfelt embrace; children connecting in a touching moment of adoption.

emotional, unfiltered, intimate.

some of us reunited; others of us meeting for the first time. all of us, family.

erinadvocates Report

#14

The Man That Saved Me From A Life Of Foster Care. Happy Father’s Day

Two men smiling, one being playfully carried, showcasing a wholesome adoption story in a lush green park setting.

HowDoIHummus Report

#15

Yesterday Was The 1 Year Anniversary Of Adopting Our Foster Daughter. I’m Grateful For The Honor

Smiling family with a sign reading "Adopted after 874 days in care," showcasing a joyful adoption story.

AmandaKathleen Report

#16

I Came To Rep For Adoptive Dads

Smiling man in glasses joyfully holds a swaddled baby, showcasing a touching adoption moment.

GetUpstairs Report

#17

We Adopted Our Precious Daughter Yesterday! What A Great Day We Had!

A young girl in a wheelchair celebrates adoption with a decorated sign in a park setting.

fosterlove Report

#18

This Black Couple Adopted Three White Children

Happy family with three children sitting on a bench, embodying a wholesome adoption story.

Sadie Sampson Report

#19

Our Son And His Big Sister Ringing In His Official Adoption And The End Of His Time In Foster Care

Smiling children in an adoption ceremony moment, holding a gavel.

WizardofDoitland Report

#20

A Couple Adopted Their First Child And, Later, Woman Gave Birth To Triplets

Smiling couple with triplets in yellow outfits, symbolizing a wholesome adoption story.

thewolfepack6 Report

#21

A Year And A Half-Ish After I Was Adopted. Me And My Mom

A woman lovingly cuddles a sleeping child, illustrating a wholesome adoption moment.

Fern_2808 Report

#22

Man Fell In Love With A Single Mom Of 6 On A Dating App, Selflessly Adopts All Of Her Kids

Family with children standing in a field, embodying wholesome adoption stories.

Lexy Thomas Report

#23

My Husband Adopted My Son Today, After Raising Him For 3.5 Years. The Judge Said They Are Already Starting To Look Alike And This Was By Far The Best Way To Start Her Weekend

A judge, smiling father, and child at an adoption ceremony highlighting wholesome adoption stories.

arussel3 Report

#24

A 20-Year-Old Mother Placed Her Son For Adoption. His New Family Refused To Leave Her Behind

Family celebrating adoption with a newborn, surrounded by supportive relatives.

When Schauna Austin was 20 years old and single, she gave birth to a baby boy. But the family that would adopt her son wanted to involve her in every major step of his life.

"It was like, 'OK, this is the way it should be. She was part of our family,'" adoptive mother Jennifer Schoebinger told CBS News. She and her husband, Chris Schoebinger, said they had no interest in excluding the birth mother.

"You know, you can't have too many people loving you, right? Why couldn't he be both of ours?" Chris Schoebinger said.

So, year after year, they sent Austin piles of pictures and bound books detailing Steven's every major and minor milestone. The Schoebingers said they did this so that when Austin and their son were ready, they could pick up right where they left off.

CBS Evening News Report

#25

Boy Being Adopted Asks Family To Dress Like Superheroes For Adoption Day. They Do

Family in superhero costumes posing for a photo, capturing a joyful moment from wholesome adoption stories.

BrockASmith Report

#26

Words Can’t Express How Honored And Grateful We Are To Be This Kid’s Forever Dad!

A happy family enjoying a sunny day, showcasing a wholesome adoption story.

There were some extreme lows and crazy highs through the foster system with Dean but the end result couldn’t have been better and more rewarding! This day will go down as one of the best days of our lives and we can’t WAIT to continue this life journey as your dads! 💛💛Next stop, Wizarding World! 😉🤪

jakobcl Report

#27

Buffalo Man Adopts 5 Siblings So They Won't Be Split Up In The System

Family celebrates adoption with judge in court, children holding books and smiling, capturing a wholesome adoption moment.

Anna Miller Report

#28

'We Finally Have A Real Family': Gay Dads With Two Kids Adopt Six Siblings So They Can Grow Up Together After Four Years Of Neglect And Abuse In The Foster Care System

Family celebrates adoption day with judge, holding sign after foster care, embodying wholesome adoption stories.

Steve Anderson-McLean Report

#29

Saying Yes To Adoption Was One Of The Scariest Things I Have Ever Done But Boy Oh Boy You Have Blessed Me Beyond Measure. I Am So Thankful I Get To Be Your Mommy ❤️! I Could Have Missed This

Woman hugging a young child, both smiling warmly, representing a wholesome adoption moment.

simplepurposefulliving Report

#30

One Year Ago 🤍

Smiling child holds an adoption announcement; happy family with four kids celebrates adoption journey together.

alexisdelchiaro Report

#31

I Wasn’t There At Your Birth Or Your First Or Second Birthday. But I Will Shout From The Rooftops That I’m So Grateful You’re Alive, Well, And Home

Children joyfully playing and smiling, highlighting a heartwarming adoption story in a serene outdoor setting.

essentiallydesi Report

#32

A Single Dad Adopted A Kid With Down Syndrome And Got A “Best Mommy In The World” Award

Father and son smiling together, representing wholesome adoption stories.

lifewithavnish Report

#33

My Brother Was Put Up For Adoption At Birth, 22 Yrs Later Living Together Making Up For Lost Years

Two men smiling with arms around each other, sharing a moment of joy, representing wholesome adoption stories.

reddit.com Report

#34

Single Gay Dad Adopted An Autistic Kid And Raised An Honor Student

Father and son share cake and laughter, celebrating their bond.

somarrr27 , somarrr27 Report

#35

Nurse Adopted A Man With Autism She Only Knew For 2 Days To Help Him Get A New Heart

Two people smiling and embracing, conveying joy in wholesome adoption stories.

Piedmont Report

#36

Today Is The Day This Little Lady Becomes My Daughter. Happy Adoption Day!!!

Man and young girl smiling, holding hands in a living room, illustrating a wholesome adoption story.

Sdoeden87 Report

#37

Had An "Adoption Reveal" Photo Shoot For Our Newly Adopted Teen

Family joyfully celebrating adoption with balloons and a colorful question mark sign outdoors.

Horchaata Report

#38

I Was Adopted And Met My Bio-Dad. After 38 Years Of Believing He Had Died In An Accident, Turns Out The Adoption Papers Were Wrong. I Was Totally Surprised. The Week We First Contacted In February, He Flew To The City I Live In To Meet Me. I Talk To Him Quite Often. It’s Been An Amazing Year

Two men in a cozy restaurant setting, smiling at the camera, illustrating a heartfelt moment related to adoption stories.

wookiex84 Report

#39

Today, We Officially Adopted My Little Brother And Sister. Im So Emotional Right Now!!! Welcome To The Family, Veronica & Preston ❤️

Smiling woman hugging a young girl in a festive setting; smiling woman holding a young boy with Superman shirt, showcasing wholesome adoption stories.

_kyliescudder Report

#40

Today I Adopted The Sweetest Young Woman, Whom I've Helped Raise Since She Was Baby. Long Time In Making Of This Moment

Family celebrating adoption with judge in a courtroom, capturing a heartwarming moment.

TrumpHairedHarambe Report

#41

Just Under Two Years Ago, My Wife And I Adopted A Little Girl. 3 Days Ago, We Adopted Her Biological Sibling

Father and adopted child sharing a loving moment on a bed, highlighting wholesome adoption stories.

nerdyspice Report

#42

The Day That Saved Me, Also That Cutie Is My Awesome Brother And Best Friend

Two children sitting closely on a bus seat, embodying a wholesome adoption moment with a third child smiling through the window.

GabrielaWilson Report

#43

It's My Mom's 81st Birthday, And Deserves All The Happy Birthday Blessings She Can Get! She Adopted Me When I Was 3 And She Was 50, She Has Been The Highlight Of Everything In My Life And Deserves The World! She Is My Heart, Guide, And Backbone.. She Is An Incredible Woman Who Inspires Me Everyday!

Grandmother hugging an adopted baby inside a cozy living room, showcasing a heartwarming adoption moment.

lifesalotofshit Report

#44

This Single Dad Adopted A Teen Abandoned At The Hospital: 'I Knew I Had To Take Him'

Smiling man and boy at an adoption ceremony with celebratory group in the background, highlighting wholesome adoption stories.

At 11 years old, Tony Mutabazi was left at the hospital by his adoptive parents. They left him there and simply didn't come back. He soon entered the foster care system, where it was unsure if he would ever find a new family. Now, two years later, he's found his forever home with Peter Mutabazi in Charlotte, North Carolina.

fosterdadflipper Report

#45

Watching Your Husband Become A Dad Is The Truest Form Of Love. Love Is Color Blind

Happy family in a sunflower field, showcasing a heartwarming adoption moment with big smiles under a beautiful sky.

__madisondanielle__ Report

#46

One Month Together As A Family!

Family enjoying a day out in front of an old building, representing wholesome adoption stories.

liz.mannchen Report

#47

After 27 Years Worth Of Sticking Out In Every Family Photo, I Cherish This Picture Of My Korean Family And Me

Family gathered together, smiling in matching shirts, conveying wholesome adoption stories and love.

chemthrowaway123456 Report

#48

Happy 24th Gotcha Day To Me And My Lovely Family! (📸: May ‘97)

A joyful family portrait showcasing a warm adoption moment, with parents smiling while holding their adopted child.

kayla_songbird Report

#49

At The Age Of 48, A Woman Took Six Boys Out Of The Foster Care System And Gave Them A 2nd Life. She Passed Away A Year Ago And Not A Day Goes By That I Don’t Thank Her For Saving Us. There Is Hope

Group of men dressed formally, holding a large framed portrait, celebrating a wholesome adoption story.

Freetrilly Report

#50

I Could Live A Thousand Lifetimes But Would Pick This One Every Time Because This Is The One Where I Get To Be Your Dad

Father and adopted son smiling while sitting on the floor, showcasing a wholesome adoption moment.

106005krey Report

#51

“My Son Hugged Me. I Felt Choked Up With Emotion.” A Young Boy Finally Got Adopted By A Single Dad And Found His Forever Home

A smiling child and adult in matching suits hold an adoption certificate; child displays a shirt reading "I am your son."

michaeljbowler Report

#52

I Got Adopted Today!

Smiling pair hugging outdoors, representing a heartfelt adoption story.

PortDawg16 Report

#53

Two Moms Adopted Three Biological Brothers So They Can Grow Up Together

Smiling family with three young children outdoors; children by a Christmas tree indoors. Wholesome adoption moments.

Currie Family Report

#54

A Single Man Adopts A Girl Who Lived In A Hospital For A Year, And It Changed Both Of Their Lives

Father and adopted daughter peacefully resting together, highlighting a wholesome adoption story.

pablitofracchia Report

#55

3 Years Ago, We Were In The Middle Of Our Adoption Introductions. Bd4 Was So Excited About As1 Coming To Our House For The First Time, She Wanted To Clean Everything "To Make Sure He Feels Welcome." I've Never Seen Her So Frantically Excited About Anything As She Was That Day

Young girl cleaning around the house, illustrating a heartwarming adoption story.

hollymarlow Report

#56

Adopting A Teen Is The Best Hardest Thing You Can Ever Do. 🏳️‍🌈

Smiling father and son in a lush setting, embodying wholesome adoption stories.

ashbyjoseph Report

#57

The Adoption Of My Step Daughter Was Signed By A Judge Yesterday. After 3 Years Of Being Her Daddy It's Finally Legit

Child in a car seat enjoying a milkshake, embodying a heartwarming adoption story moment.

seth_k Report

#58

🌈✨ After 962 Days Of Waiting, Our Dreams Have Finally Come True! We Are Overjoyed To Introduce Our Beautiful Twin Daughters, Heaven And Nevaeh! 💖👶👶

Two smiling parents with adopted daughters holding announcement signs, celebrating their wholesome adoption story.

Every moment of the journey has led us to this incredible blessing. Thank you to everyone who supported us along the way. Our family is now complete, and we can’t wait to create countless memories together! ❤️

imkinghollywood Report

#59

I Got Adopted As An Adult Today!

A joyful family, parents and child, smiling together in a restaurant, embodying wholesome adoption stories.

reddit.com Report

#60

After 2 Years Of Court, My New Sons Adoption Is Complete! Couldn't Be Happier

Child sitting on a man's shoulders holding up adoption papers, celebrating a wholesome moment outdoors.

jam422 Report

#61

After Years Of Infertility, Today We Adopted!

Father gently holding newborn's finger in a hospital, symbolizing a wholesome adoption story moment.

reddit.com Report

#62

Adoption Day!

A happy father and daughter smiling, exemplifying a wholesome adoption story.

I met this young lady six years ago. Literally half of her life ago. Since then I've gone from her mom's friend to her mom's husband to her dad. Now, today, I have legally adopted her. I'm officially her father. It's been a rough process dealing with her biological dad, but it's 100% worth it.

RobJustice Report

#63

Me And My Son, The Day His Adoption Was Final

A heartwarming moment of a mother hugging her adopted child, showcasing a touching adoption story.

dryerfresh Report

