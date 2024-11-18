To celebrate how special adoption is, Bored Panda has searched high and low to find the most heartwarming photos of adopted kids and their families. We’ll warn you right now that some of these pictures are tear-jerkers, so you might need to have a box of tissues on hand! But enjoy scrolling through these precious photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that melt your heart.

Adoption is a beautiful thing. There are currently over 117,000 children in the United States alone waiting to be welcomed into loving families , and adopting a child is an amazing way for countless couples to start families or expand their existing ones. While the process isn’t always easy or straightforward, it’s 100% worth it to see the joy on a child’s face when they finally get to unite with their parents.

#1 Kindergarden Class Goes To Court To See Their Classmate Michael Get Adopted! Share icon

#2 We Always Knew We Wanted To Be Parents, But Fostering Truly Opened Our Hearts In Ways We Never Imagined Share icon

#3 My Wife's Adoption Of My Son Was Final Friday, Best Father's Day Ever! They Are The Two Best Things To Ever Happen To Me Share icon

#4 I Was Adopted 22 Years Ago. This Is The First Picture With My Older Sister Share icon

#5 Me And My Wife Were Never Able To Have Kids. We Just Got The Opportunity To Adopt! Reddit, Meet Joshua Share icon

#6 My Sons (Age 4, Adopted From Foster Care) Insist They Are Twins Share icon

#7 Today.... At 28 Yrs Old, I Was Adopted By My Step Father Of 25 Years Share icon He took in my mother, my sister, and I... and boy did I put him through hell growing up. No matter the situation, he endured... and as I matured we grew closer and our relationship stronger. I am proud to honor his family legacy!



#8 Our Son Has Been In Foster Care For Approximately 5 Years… And It’s Finally Time To Complete The Adoption And Give Him The Family He Deserves Share icon

#9 Couple Adopted A Neglected Kid And Raised A World-Famous Ballerina Share icon

#10 A Loving Single Dad Adopted A Girl With Down Syndrome After She Was Rejected By 20 Families Share icon

#11 Newborn Left At Firehouse With ‘I Love You’ Note Was Adopted Share icon

#12 O, Lord Keep Me In The Moment … Share icon We adopted this Xhosa princess in 2020 and our lives have never been the same. She has coloured our lives with the most beautiful shades of love.



#13 Those Very First Moments As A Family Of Five 🤍 Share icon emotional, unfiltered, intimate.



some of us reunited; others of us meeting for the first time. all of us, family.

#14 The Man That Saved Me From A Life Of Foster Care. Happy Father’s Day Share icon

#15 Yesterday Was The 1 Year Anniversary Of Adopting Our Foster Daughter. I’m Grateful For The Honor Share icon

#16 I Came To Rep For Adoptive Dads Share icon

#17 We Adopted Our Precious Daughter Yesterday! What A Great Day We Had! Share icon

#18 This Black Couple Adopted Three White Children Share icon

#19 Our Son And His Big Sister Ringing In His Official Adoption And The End Of His Time In Foster Care Share icon

#20 A Couple Adopted Their First Child And, Later, Woman Gave Birth To Triplets Share icon

#21 A Year And A Half-Ish After I Was Adopted. Me And My Mom Share icon

#22 Man Fell In Love With A Single Mom Of 6 On A Dating App, Selflessly Adopts All Of Her Kids Share icon

#23 My Husband Adopted My Son Today, After Raising Him For 3.5 Years. The Judge Said They Are Already Starting To Look Alike And This Was By Far The Best Way To Start Her Weekend Share icon

#24 A 20-Year-Old Mother Placed Her Son For Adoption. His New Family Refused To Leave Her Behind Share icon When Schauna Austin was 20 years old and single, she gave birth to a baby boy. But the family that would adopt her son wanted to involve her in every major step of his life.



"It was like, 'OK, this is the way it should be. She was part of our family,'" adoptive mother Jennifer Schoebinger told CBS News. She and her husband, Chris Schoebinger, said they had no interest in excluding the birth mother.



"You know, you can't have too many people loving you, right? Why couldn't he be both of ours?" Chris Schoebinger said.



So, year after year, they sent Austin piles of pictures and bound books detailing Steven's every major and minor milestone. The Schoebingers said they did this so that when Austin and their son were ready, they could pick up right where they left off.



#25 Boy Being Adopted Asks Family To Dress Like Superheroes For Adoption Day. They Do Share icon

#26 Words Can’t Express How Honored And Grateful We Are To Be This Kid’s Forever Dad! Share icon There were some extreme lows and crazy highs through the foster system with Dean but the end result couldn’t have been better and more rewarding! This day will go down as one of the best days of our lives and we can’t WAIT to continue this life journey as your dads! 💛💛Next stop, Wizarding World! 😉🤪

#27 Buffalo Man Adopts 5 Siblings So They Won't Be Split Up In The System Share icon

#28 'We Finally Have A Real Family': Gay Dads With Two Kids Adopt Six Siblings So They Can Grow Up Together After Four Years Of Neglect And Abuse In The Foster Care System Share icon

#29 Saying Yes To Adoption Was One Of The Scariest Things I Have Ever Done But Boy Oh Boy You Have Blessed Me Beyond Measure. I Am So Thankful I Get To Be Your Mommy ❤️! I Could Have Missed This Share icon

#30 One Year Ago 🤍 Share icon

#31 I Wasn’t There At Your Birth Or Your First Or Second Birthday. But I Will Shout From The Rooftops That I’m So Grateful You’re Alive, Well, And Home Share icon

#32 A Single Dad Adopted A Kid With Down Syndrome And Got A “Best Mommy In The World” Award Share icon

#33 My Brother Was Put Up For Adoption At Birth, 22 Yrs Later Living Together Making Up For Lost Years Share icon

#34 Single Gay Dad Adopted An Autistic Kid And Raised An Honor Student Share icon

#35 Nurse Adopted A Man With Autism She Only Knew For 2 Days To Help Him Get A New Heart Share icon

#36 Today Is The Day This Little Lady Becomes My Daughter. Happy Adoption Day!!! Share icon

#37 Had An "Adoption Reveal" Photo Shoot For Our Newly Adopted Teen Share icon

#38 I Was Adopted And Met My Bio-Dad. After 38 Years Of Believing He Had Died In An Accident, Turns Out The Adoption Papers Were Wrong. I Was Totally Surprised. The Week We First Contacted In February, He Flew To The City I Live In To Meet Me. I Talk To Him Quite Often. It’s Been An Amazing Year Share icon

#39 Today, We Officially Adopted My Little Brother And Sister. Im So Emotional Right Now!!! Welcome To The Family, Veronica & Preston ❤️ Share icon

#40 Today I Adopted The Sweetest Young Woman, Whom I've Helped Raise Since She Was Baby. Long Time In Making Of This Moment Share icon

#41 Just Under Two Years Ago, My Wife And I Adopted A Little Girl. 3 Days Ago, We Adopted Her Biological Sibling Share icon

#42 The Day That Saved Me, Also That Cutie Is My Awesome Brother And Best Friend Share icon

#43 It's My Mom's 81st Birthday, And Deserves All The Happy Birthday Blessings She Can Get! She Adopted Me When I Was 3 And She Was 50, She Has Been The Highlight Of Everything In My Life And Deserves The World! She Is My Heart, Guide, And Backbone.. She Is An Incredible Woman Who Inspires Me Everyday! Share icon

#44 This Single Dad Adopted A Teen Abandoned At The Hospital: 'I Knew I Had To Take Him' Share icon At 11 years old, Tony Mutabazi was left at the hospital by his adoptive parents. They left him there and simply didn't come back. He soon entered the foster care system, where it was unsure if he would ever find a new family. Now, two years later, he's found his forever home with Peter Mutabazi in Charlotte, North Carolina.

#45 Watching Your Husband Become A Dad Is The Truest Form Of Love. Love Is Color Blind Share icon

#46 One Month Together As A Family! Share icon

#47 After 27 Years Worth Of Sticking Out In Every Family Photo, I Cherish This Picture Of My Korean Family And Me Share icon

#48 Happy 24th Gotcha Day To Me And My Lovely Family! (📸: May ‘97) Share icon

#49 At The Age Of 48, A Woman Took Six Boys Out Of The Foster Care System And Gave Them A 2nd Life. She Passed Away A Year Ago And Not A Day Goes By That I Don’t Thank Her For Saving Us. There Is Hope Share icon

#50 I Could Live A Thousand Lifetimes But Would Pick This One Every Time Because This Is The One Where I Get To Be Your Dad Share icon

#51 “My Son Hugged Me. I Felt Choked Up With Emotion.” A Young Boy Finally Got Adopted By A Single Dad And Found His Forever Home Share icon

#52 I Got Adopted Today! Share icon

#53 Two Moms Adopted Three Biological Brothers So They Can Grow Up Together Share icon

#54 A Single Man Adopts A Girl Who Lived In A Hospital For A Year, And It Changed Both Of Their Lives Share icon

#55 3 Years Ago, We Were In The Middle Of Our Adoption Introductions. Bd4 Was So Excited About As1 Coming To Our House For The First Time, She Wanted To Clean Everything "To Make Sure He Feels Welcome." I've Never Seen Her So Frantically Excited About Anything As She Was That Day Share icon

#56 Adopting A Teen Is The Best Hardest Thing You Can Ever Do. 🏳️‍🌈 Share icon

#57 The Adoption Of My Step Daughter Was Signed By A Judge Yesterday. After 3 Years Of Being Her Daddy It's Finally Legit Share icon

#58 🌈✨ After 962 Days Of Waiting, Our Dreams Have Finally Come True! We Are Overjoyed To Introduce Our Beautiful Twin Daughters, Heaven And Nevaeh! 💖👶👶 Share icon Every moment of the journey has led us to this incredible blessing. Thank you to everyone who supported us along the way. Our family is now complete, and we can’t wait to create countless memories together! ❤️

#59 I Got Adopted As An Adult Today! Share icon

#60 After 2 Years Of Court, My New Sons Adoption Is Complete! Couldn't Be Happier Share icon

#61 After Years Of Infertility, Today We Adopted! Share icon

#62 Adoption Day! Share icon I met this young lady six years ago. Literally half of her life ago. Since then I've gone from her mom's friend to her mom's husband to her dad. Now, today, I have legally adopted her. I'm officially her father. It's been a rough process dealing with her biological dad, but it's 100% worth it.