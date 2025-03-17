That's why we've got you a collection of the best posts from the Something I Made community. It's where hobbyists and professionals alike share their creations with the world. From spectacular paintings, handmade shoes, to cool interior DIY projects , check out how these talented folks make use of their time to create something beautiful!

Making things with our own hands is becoming a lost art. In the age of mass production, things made by skilled craftspeople and DIYers are becoming less and less common. Yet people still often go out of their way to find something made by the artisans.

#1 I Wanted To Make Something That Would Look Like It Came Out Of A Fairy-Tale. :) Share icon

#2 Bleached Clothing I’ve Made! Share icon

#3 Magnetic Needle Felted Slugs I Made Share icon

In a world where mass production has made the quality of many items abysmal, handcrafted goods seem to become an alternative for a lot of people. When it comes to gifts, for example, people say they prefer handmade items and are even willing to pay 17% more, according to a 2015 study. Whether it's to get something unique, more durable, or of better quality, items crafted by hobbyists and professionals should be celebrated. That's why communities like r/SomethingIMade are so important. And, with its three million members, it seems that there's no shortage of people appreciating and creating handmade stuff.

#4 I Painted The Edges Of These Lotr Books! Share icon

#5 My Home-Made Billy Bass Costume Share icon

#6 I Made Some Shoes Share icon

In 2016, a survey revealed that people are no strangers to buying handmade items. In fact, 30% said they purchase handmade goods all the time, and 40% said they have done so once or twice. Accessories like jewelry are the most popular item as 51% of the respondents admitted to buying them. But another 46% also said they have bought handmade home items. The reason why people choose to buy something handmade is usually to get something unique. Others also do it to support small businesses, some also believe that they're better quality. Sometimes, people even say they save up when buying handmade things. 58% of the respondents of the same poll believed that handmade items are of higher quality than mass-produced items, and 55% also said they're more stylish.

#7 I Made A Night Light Share icon

#8 Gave This Free Toy A Makeover For My Nephew (Before At The End) Share icon

#9 Just Got Back From My Vacation And Got So Inspired, Wanted To Embody What I Saw Share icon

Craftsmanship seems to be trending in many ways. Interior designers note that people are turning back to artisanal, handmade or DIYed elements of decor. From bespoke pottery, handwoven rugs, embroidered or hand-sewn tapestries and cushions, and hand-blown decorative glass, to custom shelves, wood paneling, and wood frames, many homeowners are looking for something more durable, exclusive, and culturally or personally significant.

#10 Full Dinnerware Set I Made Share icon

#11 My Scrappiest Quilt Share icon

#12 A Faux Window For My Basement Home Office Share icon

Craftsmanship is making its way to fashion as well. Young designers are looking back to the past and bringing back techniques such as embroidery, hand appliqué, and, most importantly, hand work. One such designer, Roising Pierce, whose white dress was worn by Alexa Chung during the 2023 Met Gala, thinks the techniques are almost socio-political statements.

#13 Working Farm Dog Deserves A Bed, So I Built Him One. It Also Serves As A Bedding Storage Trunk. Ø Cost, Used 100% Recycled Materials Share icon

#14 I Made My Donkey An Insulated Hat So He Could Go Out In The Snow Share icon

#15 Table My Son Made Share icon

Pierce explained to Harper's Bazaar how, for a long time, embroidery was coded as an art form done only by women, and, therefore, thought of lesser than. "I see these crafts as being both oppressive and liberating to women – oppressive due to the political and religious regimes they were created under, and liberating due to their position as a tool for financial freedom during times of hardship. I'm interested in that delicate balance, and telling the stories of female resistance and endurance."

#16 The Most Recent Rug I Made! Share icon

#17 Coloured Pencil, Copic Marker And Ink Artwork Share icon

#18 Colorful Land Made Of Air-Dry Clay. 23x17 Cm Share icon

But it's not just professionals who are bringing craftsmanship back. The young generation is giving it a go too, with people turning to hobbies where you can actually make something with your own hands. Embroidering in particular seems to have captured Gen Z's attention, as they are looking for ways how to be more sustainable with their clothes.

#19 I Made A Tiny Star Necklace With A Green Glow Share icon

#20 I Made This Bowl Share icon

#21 Piece I Made For A Tattoo Studio! Share icon

Repair consultant Tessa Solomons explained to The BBC that mending and embroidering clothes shows that a person has a personal relationship with their garments. "You're stepping outside consumer culture, and identifying yourself as somebody with a relationship with their clothes and that you're prepared to invest in that ongoing relationship. And it's fun to take something that was mass produced and bring your own personality to that."

#22 Each Feather In This Sculpture Is Hand Carved By Me From Fine Eva Foam Share icon

#23 A Red Prom Dress I Made Recently :) Share icon

#24 My Spongebob Painting! Your Order Is Ready 🍔 Share icon

But sustainability isn't the only thing that attracts hobbyists to craftwork. Some use it as a form of meditation. In fact, when you take a craft of any kind as a hobby, you don't even need to be good at it to reap the benefits for your mental health. A 2019 study found that even doodling for 10 minutes can improve your mood.

#25 Wood Valentines Pumpkin I Carved Share icon

#26 Made A Fridge Sticker For My Friend, What Do You Think Of It? Share icon

#27 My First Matching Aloha Outfit Project: Featuring Pockets, Birds, And Mixed Feelings Share icon

If you're hesitating about whether it's worth picking up that brush, crochet hook, or chisel, let us quell your doubts. "When we come back from doing leisure, we're often re-engaged, we're better able to concentrate and we're in a better mood, so the first thing is to give yourself permission to do it," Associate Professor of Health Psychology Matthew Zwadzki explained to The New York Times. "Write yourself a prescription that says, 'I'm going to take 10 minutes, three times a week. That is my time."

#28 Hoodie I Made From Thrifted Woven Blanket Share icon

#29 My Mom Made A UFO Brooch Share icon

#30 A New Portrait Share icon

What do you think about the wonderful DIY projects in this list, Pandas? Don't be shy and show these talented people some love! And if you're a crafty Panda yourself, share your arts, crafts, and DIY projects with us too!

#31 Giant Crochet Millipede I Made Awhile Back Share icon

#32 I Made A Card For My Long Distance Friend. I’m So Proud Of Him! Share icon

#33 Mario Mushroom Rugs 🍄 Share icon

#34 Pull Apart Rugs I've Made Share icon

#35 My Progress In Needle Felting Share icon

#36 Winter Diorama I Made Share icon

#37 Reese Likes To Make "Potions" In The Tub, Usually Involving Expensive Toiletries Such As Face Cleanser. I Saw These Glass Tubes At Michael's, So I Made Her A Set Of Test Tubes And A Stand In Which To Make Her Potions. We're Going To Bring Food Coloring Into The Tub Tonight! Share icon

#38 I Made A Sticker Share icon

#39 Started Making Felt Food For My Kids, To Help Pull Me Out Of Burnout Share icon

#40 I Painted A Calvin & Hobbes Mural For Our Baby Girl’s Nursery Share icon

#41 I Transformed A Boring Backyard Full Of Grass Into A Garden With A Native Ecosystem Pond Share icon

#42 I Made A Stained Glass Window For My Mum’s Kitchen Based On A Matisse Painting We Both Love Share icon

#43 I Made A Checkout Card Blanket For My Librarian Friend's New Baby Share icon

#44 I’ve Been Stitching Things Non Stop. Here Are Some Of My Favorites Share icon

#45 Pete The Snake, A Little Laser Cut Woodwork Designed And Made By Me Share icon

#46 I Made My Own Black And White Film Developer Out Of Fresh Rosemary, Water, Washing Soda, And Vitamin C Powder For The First Time. I Got Images On My Test 120 Film Share icon

#47 Is It Punch Needle Embroidery, Or Is It Cake?? 🥕 Share icon

#48 Bleach Painted Apron 🌟 Share icon

#49 I Made This Because My Toddler Loves Switches Share icon

#50 It Took Me A Couple Of Days To Complete This Needle Felted Portrait, But It Was Worth It Right? Share icon

#51 Every Year, I Crochet Punny Valentines For My Daughter’s Class. Here’s This Year’s Share icon

#52 I've Been Waiting For You. Original Wet Charcoal And Pastel Art By Me Share icon

#53 I Made Clay Blueberry And Earrings Share icon

#54 She Just Wanted To See The Sun ✨ Angler Fish Glass Share icon

#55 Design And Draw My Own Diamond/Rhinestone Art Share icon

#56 Not Amazing But I'm Proud Share icon

#57 The Single Needle Jeans I Made, Before And After A Full Year Of Daily Wear 💙 Share icon

#58 I Made Quilts Into Jackets Share icon

#59 A Birthday Card For My Friend Who I Have A Crush On Share icon

#60 Denim Hat I Handcrafted Share icon

#61 I Hand-Embroidered These! Share icon

#62 I Made A Necklace With Spongebob Characters 🐙🧽⭐️🦀 Share icon

#63 I Recreated This Galadriel Costume After Falling In Love With The Original (Photos Are Me!) Share icon

#64 Glass Pocket Vase, My New Favourite Thing I Ever Made <3 Share icon

#65 My Imaginary Cozy Watercolor Homes Throughout The Seasons Share icon

#66 Curvy Ballerina, Art I Made To Celebrate All Bodies Share icon

#67 The Fox Is Finally Ready! It Took Me About 2 Weeks To Make Her Share icon

#68 Some Pieces On Wood ✨ Share icon

#69 A Brush With Death Share icon

#70 Just A Little Gift For My Wife(Not Finished Yet) Share icon

#71 I Made This Leather Oni Mask Inspired By Ghost Of Tsushima Share icon

#72 I Made A Cockatoo Hat 😁🧶 Share icon

#73 I Couldn't Find A Leather Apron That Was Exactly What I Wanted, So I Made One Share icon

#74 I Really Like Making Tables Out Of Old Skateboards But This Time I Made Some Jewelry Share icon

#75 So Humbled By Your Response To My Sewing Machine Tractor. Here’s A Little More Of What I Do Share icon

#76 Treasures For My Nieces Share icon

#77 I Printed My Paintings On Fabric And Sewed Wearable Art! Share icon

#78 Almost Threw This Out In The Beginning Share icon

#79 Made A Jrustacean(?) Bag?? What Should I Call Him Share icon

#80 Bowser Mask And Costume For My Son Share icon

#81 I’ve Got A Pair Of Nice Boobies 🐦 Share icon

#82 My Daughter Loves 3 Things: Cats, Rainbows And Drawing. So I Made Her An Upside-Down Cat Bag For Her Sketchbooks With A Matching Pencil Case! Share icon

#83 Some Necklaces I Made From Recycled Silver Plated Forks Share icon

#84 Hand Embroidered Vans I Made 🌸 Share icon

#85 Rugs That I've Made In The Past Year Or So 🧶 Share icon

#86 I Made My First Face Prosthetic! Share icon

#87 I'm Obsessed With Making Miniature Ceramic Mugs. Here Are A Few From My Last Glaze Firing! Share icon

#88 Made Bob & Linda Popsicles💕 Share icon

#89 Custom Hand Painted Long Length Denim Share icon

#90 I Bawled My Eyes Out Over Seeing A Video Of This Precious Little Fish Make Her Final Journey Up The Surface Of The Ocean. Now Her Little Light Can Shine Forever As A Linoprint Share icon

#91 Chaise Lounge Share icon

#92 I Had A Vision 🐸 Share icon

#93 My Oil Painting Share icon

#94 I Sculpted Dental Chews For My Dogs From Clay 😄 Share icon

#95 My Acrylic Work Inspired By 1980s Hiroshi Nagai Share icon

#96 I Just Finished These Stained Glass Rainbow Bookends! Share icon

#97 I Made These Colorful Crochet Cardigans 🌈 ✨ Share icon

#98 I Made A Carving On A Sea Shell Share icon

#99 In Memory Of Sunday. A Lovely Little Lady That Enjoyed Batting Plants, Sitting On Pizza Boxes, And Rolling Onions Across The Floor ♥️ Share icon