Making things with our own hands is becoming a lost art. In the age of mass production, things made by skilled craftspeople and DIYers are becoming less and less common. Yet people still often go out of their way to find something made by the artisans.

That's why we've got you a collection of the best posts from the Something I Made community. It's where hobbyists and professionals alike share their creations with the world. From spectacular paintings, handmade shoes, to cool interior DIY projects, check out how these talented folks make use of their time to create something beautiful!

#1

I Wanted To Make Something That Would Look Like It Came Out Of A Fairy-Tale. :)

Handcrafted necklace with intricate design on wood, featuring a central dark gemstone, exemplifying amazing DIY projects.

Crafty_Margie Report

    #2

    Bleached Clothing I’ve Made!

    Curly-haired woman in a DIY printed gray shirt and jeans, standing in a garden.

    coosifer Report

    #3

    Magnetic Needle Felted Slugs I Made

    Framed DIY projects featuring colorful felted slugs displayed on a table with flowers and a clay sculpture.

    amirelatableyet Report

    In a world where mass production has made the quality of many items abysmal, handcrafted goods seem to become an alternative for a lot of people. When it comes to gifts, for example, people say they prefer handmade items and are even willing to pay 17% more, according to a 2015 study

    Whether it's to get something unique, more durable, or of better quality, items crafted by hobbyists and professionals should be celebrated. That's why communities like r/SomethingIMade are so important. And, with its three million members, it seems that there's no shortage of people appreciating and creating handmade stuff.
    #4

    I Painted The Edges Of These Lotr Books!

    Hand holding a book with a detailed scenic painting on the edges, showcasing a DIY project that looks amazing.

    sadgirlpop Report

    #5

    My Home-Made Billy Bass Costume

    Person wearing a creative DIY Big Mouth Billy Bass costume with a fish head around their face, standing in a room.

    bridgemondo Report

    #6

    I Made Some Shoes

    Leather DIY project showing shoe parts and finished stylish shoes.

    Big-Contribution-676 Report

    In 2016, a survey revealed that people are no strangers to buying handmade items. In fact, 30% said they purchase handmade goods all the time, and 40% said they have done so once or twice. Accessories like jewelry are the most popular item as 51% of the respondents admitted to buying them. But another 46% also said they have bought handmade home items.

    The reason why people choose to buy something handmade is usually to get something unique. Others also do it to support small businesses, some also believe that they're better quality. Sometimes, people even say they save up when buying handmade things. 58% of the respondents of the same poll believed that handmade items are of higher quality than mass-produced items, and 55% also said they're more stylish.
    #7

    I Made A Night Light

    Glowing mushroom DIY project with circuitry and greenery on a wall decor.

    Zorno___ Report

    #8

    Gave This Free Toy A Makeover For My Nephew (Before At The End)

    DIY project of a children's toy carriage makeover, transforming from pink and purple to vintage brown and beige.

    milkshakesuiteno1 Report

    #9

    Just Got Back From My Vacation And Got So Inspired, Wanted To Embody What I Saw

    Stained glass DIY project featuring a mountain design, held against a snowy cityscape backdrop.

    Ancient_Tear_7658 Report

    Craftsmanship seems to be trending in many ways. Interior designers note that people are turning back to artisanal, handmade or DIYed elements of decor. From bespoke pottery, handwoven rugs, embroidered or hand-sewn tapestries and cushions, and hand-blown decorative glass, to custom shelves, wood paneling, and wood frames, many homeowners are looking for something more durable, exclusive, and culturally or personally significant.
    #10

    Full Dinnerware Set I Made

    Elegant wooden dining table set with blue DIY dishware and neatly arranged silverware.

    corduroyanddenim Report

    #11

    My Scrappiest Quilt

    Patchwork quilt displayed on a sofa, showcasing intricate DIY designs that look amazing.

    bookfloozy Report

    #12

    A Faux Window For My Basement Home Office

    DIY project with plants on a window ledge, framed by wooden panels and sheer green curtains.

    olsmobile Report

    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    If it works, right. I don't think I've ever seen a faux window like this before. Better than nothing, imo.

    Craftsmanship is making its way to fashion as well. Young designers are looking back to the past and bringing back techniques such as embroidery, hand appliqué, and, most importantly, hand work. One such designer, Roising Pierce, whose white dress was worn by Alexa Chung during the 2023 Met Gala, thinks the techniques are almost socio-political statements.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Working Farm Dog Deserves A Bed, So I Built Him One. It Also Serves As A Bedding Storage Trunk. Ø Cost, Used 100% Recycled Materials

    DIY project: wooden bench with butterfly-patterned cushion and stuffed toy, placed at the foot of a bed.

    homestead_sensible Report

    I Made My Donkey An Insulated Hat So He Could Go Out In The Snow

    Donkey in a checkered winter coat and blue ear covers, standing in a snowy field as part of DIY projects.

    PaperPonies Report

    Table My Son Made

    DIY project: A unique side table with chain support design, featuring books and folders in a cozy room setting.

    branthewarg Report

    The Most Recent Rug I Made!

    Colorful DIY project featuring a round rug with intricate pink patterns on a wooden floor.

    Smallbutalsomedium Report

    Coloured Pencil, Copic Marker And Ink Artwork

    "Artwork of a seated person with visible muscles and bones, surrounded by drawing pens, showcasing a creative DIY project."

    senseance Report

    Colorful Land Made Of Air-Dry Clay. 23x17 Cm

    Colorful DIY project featuring a vibrant landscape with swirling clouds and a flowing river in a white frame.

    liskaflower Report

    But it's not just professionals who are bringing craftsmanship back. The young generation is giving it a go too, with people turning to hobbies where you can actually make something with your own hands. Embroidering in particular seems to have captured Gen Z's attention, as they are looking for ways how to be more sustainable with their clothes.
    #19

    I Made A Tiny Star Necklace With A Green Glow

    Necklace DIY project with a glowing pendant worn by a person in a light blouse.

    anicirl Report

    I Made This Bowl

    Handcrafted wooden bowl DIY project displayed on a wooden table.

    Adaptacije78 Report

    Piece I Made For A Tattoo Studio!

    Unique DIY project featuring an artistic rug with red figures and a cozy orange couch with flower cushions in a bright room.

    Smallbutalsomedium Report

    Repair consultant Tessa Solomons explained to The BBC that mending and embroidering clothes shows that a person has a personal relationship with their garments. "You're stepping outside consumer culture, and identifying yourself as somebody with a relationship with their clothes and that you're prepared to invest in that ongoing relationship. And it's fun to take something that was mass produced and bring your own personality to that."
    #22

    Each Feather In This Sculpture Is Hand Carved By Me From Fine Eva Foam

    Embroidery art of a white cockatiel in an oval frame, showcasing a creative DIY project.

    FoamLayers_Art Report

    A Red Prom Dress I Made Recently :)

    Red DIY project showcasing detailed fabric stitching on a textured background.

    _ZZZer000_ Report

    My Spongebob Painting! Your Order Is Ready 🍔

    Woman showcasing a DIY SpongeBob painting on a wall.

    queenartistseller Report

    Wood Valentines Pumpkin I Carved

    Carved pumpkin with heart-shaped eyes, featured in amazing DIY projects, on a mosaic pavement background.

    GurradoWoodworks Report

    Made A Fridge Sticker For My Friend, What Do You Think Of It?

    Hand holding a tiny DIY project: a cute figurine of a cat wearing a helmet.

    WildernessWanderlus Report

    My First Matching Aloha Outfit Project: Featuring Pockets, Birds, And Mixed Feelings

    DIY project: a handmade dress with a tropical bird and floral print design.

    TheColaDemonCat Report

    If you're hesitating about whether it's worth picking up that brush, crochet hook, or chisel, let us quell your doubts. "When we come back from doing leisure, we're often re-engaged, we're better able to concentrate and we're in a better mood, so the first thing is to give yourself permission to do it," Associate Professor of Health Psychology Matthew Zwadzki explained to The New York Times

    "Write yourself a prescription that says, 'I'm going to take 10 minutes, three times a week. That is my time."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Hoodie I Made From Thrifted Woven Blanket

    DIY project tapestry sweater with a farm scene featuring a cow and barn, laid flat on a gray surface.

    romehusk Report

    My Mom Made A UFO Brooch

    Beaded UFO brooch DIY project with chains and blue gem accent, set on black surface with yellow flowers in the background.

    SashaShelest Report

    A New Portrait

    A DIY art project featuring a portrait with a halo effect, using vibrant brush strokes.

    DeadEnglishOfficial Report

    What do you think about the wonderful DIY projects in this list, Pandas? Don't be shy and show these talented people some love! And if you're a crafty Panda yourself, share your arts, crafts, and DIY projects with us too! And if you'd like to see more incredible creations from the r/SomethingIMade community, check out our previous articles herehere, and right here!
    #31

    Giant Crochet Millipede I Made Awhile Back

    Crochet DIY project featuring a colorful, textured caterpillar design on a patterned surface.

    SoManyShrimps Report

    I Made A Card For My Long Distance Friend. I’m So Proud Of Him!

    Handmade congratulations card for sobriety anniversary with artistic design.

    turquoisemarker Report

    Mario Mushroom Rugs 🍄

    Colorful mushroom rugs on a wooden floor as part of a DIY project.

    Jrkathan Report

    Pull Apart Rugs I've Made

    DIY project rug with cartoon design featuring two yellow faces and a pink brain on a patterned background.

    GremlynRugs Report

    My Progress In Needle Felting

    Needle felting progress from 2017 to 2021, showing improved DIY craft skills with animal figures.

    Uniquewoolgifts Report

    Winter Diorama I Made

    Miniature person making a snow angel surrounded by tiny snowy trees, showcasing creative DIY project ideas.

    zdmit Report

    Reese Likes To Make "Potions" In The Tub, Usually Involving Expensive Toiletries Such As Face Cleanser. I Saw These Glass Tubes At Michael's, So I Made Her A Set Of Test Tubes And A Stand In Which To Make Her Potions. We're Going To Bring Food Coloring Into The Tub Tonight!

    Colorful DIY test tube display with corks on a wooden stand.

    StorkyMcGee Report

    I Made A Sticker

    Cartoon stomach sticker expressing frustration; creative DIY project showcasing humor and emotion.

    tradstickydesign Report

    Started Making Felt Food For My Kids, To Help Pull Me Out Of Burnout

    DIY play kitchen with felt food, including a waffle with berries, fried egg, and a toy toaster.

    baylie98 Report

    I Painted A Calvin & Hobbes Mural For Our Baby Girl’s Nursery

    DIY project nursery with a mural of a tree and tiger cartoon above a white crib, creating an amazing room design.

    Callme-risley Report

    I Transformed A Boring Backyard Full Of Grass Into A Garden With A Native Ecosystem Pond

    DIY project garden corner with potted plants and a small shed.

    jeffgolenski Report

    I Made A Stained Glass Window For My Mum’s Kitchen Based On A Matisse Painting We Both Love

    Stained glass window with colorful cat and fish design, showcasing creative DIY project.

    alfie_cant_draw Report

    I Made A Checkout Card Blanket For My Librarian Friend's New Baby

    Knitted blanket resembling a library card, draped over a chair, showcasing a creative DIY project.

    Knitsune Report

    I’ve Been Stitching Things Non Stop. Here Are Some Of My Favorites

    Embroidery hoop displaying a colorful DIY project featuring a frog with expressions and text "We Contain Multitudes."

    Ohsewnerdy Report

    Pete The Snake, A Little Laser Cut Woodwork Designed And Made By Me

    Colorful DIY project featuring intricate green and brown woodcut artwork in a black frame against a brick wall.

    mtomsky Report

    I Made My Own Black And White Film Developer Out Of Fresh Rosemary, Water, Washing Soda, And Vitamin C Powder For The First Time. I Got Images On My Test 120 Film

    Vintage cat photograph on a chair with Inherited Focus text.

    AliciaDarling21 Report

    Is It Punch Needle Embroidery, Or Is It Cake?? 🥕

    DIY project of a knitted carrot cake slice with frosting and an orange carrot on top.

    renoods Report

    Bleach Painted Apron 🌟

    DIY project apron with floral design on black fabric background.

    doomedfawn Report

    I Made This Because My Toddler Loves Switches

    Diagram showing DIY project with side switches controlling horizontal rows.

    Beta_Things Report

    It Took Me A Couple Of Days To Complete This Needle Felted Portrait, But It Was Worth It Right?

    Realistic DIY dog portrait on a textured surface.

    Halseyry Report

    Every Year, I Crochet Punny Valentines For My Daughter’s Class. Here’s This Year’s

    Hand holding a colorful DIY crocheted toy with animal faces, surrounded by similar handmade projects.

    worldwillawaken Report

    I've Been Waiting For You. Original Wet Charcoal And Pastel Art By Me

    Silhouette of person and dog walking in mist, evoking DIY project inspiration.

    nobrakes1975 Report

    I Made Clay Blueberry And Earrings

    A hand holding a DIY blueberry craft with a small leaf attached.

    Then-Crew7867 Report

    She Just Wanted To See The Sun ✨ Angler Fish Glass

    DIY project featuring a stained glass fish sun-catcher held against a wooden fence.

    spookywonton Report

    Design And Draw My Own Diamond/Rhinestone Art

    DIY project featuring bead art of a happy dog with "The Bestest Boy" text.

    RecipeLongjumping532 Report

    Not Amazing But I'm Proud

    Colorful DIY tie-dye t-shirt with vibrant spiral pattern on a dark background.

    olivemoonunit Report

    The Single Needle Jeans I Made, Before And After A Full Year Of Daily Wear 💙

    DIY project shows before and after of denim jeans transformation, highlighting texture and color changes.

    EllaHarp Report

    I Made Quilts Into Jackets

    Man in colorful DIY quilted jacket, wearing a bucket hat and bright shoes, stands in a sunny garden next to a chair.

    superish64 Report

    A Birthday Card For My Friend Who I Have A Crush On

    Hand-drawn card with two balloons and "Sorry it's your birthday" text, showcasing a creative DIY project.

    Mr_GarlicBread_ Report

    Denim Hat I Handcrafted

    Person wearing a DIY denim cap, showcasing a creative project idea.

    DetailMaleficent9523 Report

    I Hand-Embroidered These!

    Intricate DIY embroidery featuring vibrant floral patterns on black fabric.

    rebordacao Report

    I Made A Necklace With Spongebob Characters 🐙🧽⭐️🦀

    DIY necklace with colorful beaded flowers and pearls on a striped shirt.

    LunarTouchUS Report

    I Recreated This Galadriel Costume After Falling In Love With The Original (Photos Are Me!)

    Woman in an elaborate DIY dress and cape, standing in a forest setting with autumn leaves.

    SilhouetteCosplay Report

    Glass Pocket Vase, My New Favourite Thing I Ever Made <3

    DIY project with red flowers in a unique, angular vase on a wooden table against a maroon wall.

    alfie_cant_draw Report

    My Imaginary Cozy Watercolor Homes Throughout The Seasons

    Illustrated kitchen scene featuring DIY decor, potted plants, and wall art.

    zandra_paints Report

    Curvy Ballerina, Art I Made To Celebrate All Bodies

    Framed DIY art of a dancer sketch, held by a person in a white shirt.

    able6art Report

    The Fox Is Finally Ready! It Took Me About 2 Weeks To Make Her

    Realistic DIY felt fox and cub sculpture.

    Uniquewoolgifts Report

    Some Pieces On Wood ✨

    Person holding a circular DIY project featuring a vibrant mermaid design.

    lalasdreambox Report

    A Brush With Death

    Skeleton DIY project wall art made of wood, brushing its teeth in a decorative frame, on a textured background.

    mtomsky Report

    Just A Little Gift For My Wife(Not Finished Yet)

    Wooden DIY project with intricate carved floral design on a box lid, showcasing craftsmanship on patterned tile flooring.

    Tom_Shepherd Report

    I Made This Leather Oni Mask Inspired By Ghost Of Tsushima

    Leather DIY project with intricate stitching and carved details.

    SnooCheesecakes3985 Report

    I Made A Cockatoo Hat 😁🧶

    Person wearing a DIY crocheted bird hat with yellow feathers indoors.

    Crochetzealot Report

    I Couldn't Find A Leather Apron That Was Exactly What I Wanted, So I Made One

    DIY project: handcrafted leather apron on a dress form, featuring brown and black panels with pockets and metal accents.

    Mercury-Hg80 Report

    I Really Like Making Tables Out Of Old Skateboards But This Time I Made Some Jewelry

    Hand holding a colorful DIY ring with outdoor background.

    BiloWaegons Report

    So Humbled By Your Response To My Sewing Machine Tractor. Here’s A Little More Of What I Do

    Purple DIY pillow with text "I'M A BIG FAN OF YOUR THERAPIST" on a crafting table.

    hautestew Report

    Treasures For My Nieces

    DIY projects: handmade boxes with colorful gems on a patterned surface.

    feroxetdulcis Report

    I Printed My Paintings On Fabric And Sewed Wearable Art!

    Colorful DIY project showcasing painted pants with vibrant cosmic and fantasy designs.

    Bec_ Report

    Almost Threw This Out In The Beginning

    Unique DIY stained glass project with mirror and colorful accents laying on pavement.

    EazyyBreezyy Report

    Made A Jrustacean(?) Bag?? What Should I Call Him

    DIY project featuring a denim bag designed to resemble a crab, held by a person wearing gloves.

    withgus-to Report

    Bowser Mask And Costume For My Son

    Child in a DIY Bowser costume with a spiky shell and open mouth mask, posing excitedly in a room.

    Free_Zoologist Report

    I’ve Got A Pair Of Nice Boobies 🐦

    Person wearing a DIY sweatshirt with bird embroidery, smiling in front of decorative art pieces.

    renoods Report

    My Daughter Loves 3 Things: Cats, Rainbows And Drawing. So I Made Her An Upside-Down Cat Bag For Her Sketchbooks With A Matching Pencil Case!

    DIY project featuring a cork handbag and pencil case with rainbow straps on a floral cushion.

    Accomplished-Ant8240 Report

    Some Necklaces I Made From Recycled Silver Plated Forks

    DIY project: repurposed forks into decorative hooks displayed on vintage books.

    KingAtogAtog Report

    Hand Embroidered Vans I Made 🌸

    Brown Vans shoe with floral embroidery as a DIY project, showcasing intricate pink flowers and green leaves.

    TraceAndCreate Report

    Rugs That I've Made In The Past Year Or So 🧶

    DIY project: leaf-shaped green rug resembling monstera foliage on a light surface.

    Jrkathan Report

    I Made My First Face Prosthetic!

    Person wearing a creative DIY alien mask, sitting indoors, giving a peace sign with their hand.

    InsuranceOk9903 Report

    I'm Obsessed With Making Miniature Ceramic Mugs. Here Are A Few From My Last Glaze Firing!

    Close-up of a hand holding a tiny DIY miniature cup with speckled design.

    AnikaSmithArts Report

    Made Bob & Linda Popsicles💕

    DIY projects featuring colorful face-shaped popsicle stick crafts over a pink cutting mat.

    sheabutteredpiggies Report

    Custom Hand Painted Long Length Denim

    Person in vibrant DIY roller skating outfit with cartoon graphics and pink fur trim, sitting on rink edge.

    weirdartfox Report

    I Bawled My Eyes Out Over Seeing A Video Of This Precious Little Fish Make Her Final Journey Up The Surface Of The Ocean. Now Her Little Light Can Shine Forever As A Linoprint

    Illustrated anglerfish on DIY paper, held in hand, with a golden lure design in the background.

    thewildprintstudio Report

    Chaise Lounge

    Quilted chaise lounge in a cozy room, showcasing a creative DIY project.

    Legendderry Report

    superfluous
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    That doesn't look quite right? Too much up and not enough lieing?

    #92

    I Had A Vision 🐸

    Green DIY frog project with painted details, held in hand over a floral background.

    This-is-not-eric Report

    My Oil Painting

    "DIY project inspiration: Serene rural landscape with barn, road, and dramatic clouds enhancing natural beauty."

    Idontknow649 Report

    I Sculpted Dental Chews For My Dogs From Clay 😄

    Hands holding DIY project of textured, spiral-shaped crafts on a wooden floor background.

    Jumpy_Yak3095 Report

    My Acrylic Work Inspired By 1980s Hiroshi Nagai

    Colorful DIY project painting on an easel, featuring a vibrant landscape with a purple house and pool.

    the_artist_1980s__ Report

    I Just Finished These Stained Glass Rainbow Bookends!

    Handcrafted wooden bookend with a stained glass rainbow, showcasing a creative DIY project.

    EHglazz Report

    I Made These Colorful Crochet Cardigans 🌈 ✨

    Person wearing a colorful crocheted cardigan, showcasing a DIY project.

    Ansitru Report

    I Made A Carving On A Sea Shell

    Intricate DIY project featuring detailed carved patterns on a decorative shell, held in hand.

    Samudra_art Report

    In Memory Of Sunday. A Lovely Little Lady That Enjoyed Batting Plants, Sitting On Pizza Boxes, And Rolling Onions Across The Floor ♥️

    DIY project featuring a glittery plant with black cat embroidery on blue fabric.

    No-Zone-3429 Report

    Third Day Showing My Pieces! Today, Meet My Tiny Ear Frog! I Made Her In 5 Colors 🐸 She Clings To Your Ear Like She’s Eavesdropping On All Your Secrets!

    Unique DIY frog earring resembling a tree frog, attached to an ear.

    PiterKiwi Report

