Making things with our own hands is becoming a lost art. In the age of mass production, things made by skilled craftspeople and DIYers are becoming less and less common. Yet people still often go out of their way to find something made by the artisans.
That's why we've got you a collection of the best posts from the Something I Made community. It's where hobbyists and professionals alike share their creations with the world. From spectacular paintings, handmade shoes, to cool interior DIY projects, check out how these talented folks make use of their time to create something beautiful!
I Wanted To Make Something That Would Look Like It Came Out Of A Fairy-Tale. :)
Bleached Clothing I’ve Made!
Magnetic Needle Felted Slugs I Made
In a world where mass production has made the quality of many items abysmal, handcrafted goods seem to become an alternative for a lot of people. When it comes to gifts, for example, people say they prefer handmade items and are even willing to pay 17% more, according to a 2015 study.
Whether it's to get something unique, more durable, or of better quality, items crafted by hobbyists and professionals should be celebrated. That's why communities like r/SomethingIMade are so important. And, with its three million members, it seems that there's no shortage of people appreciating and creating handmade stuff.
I Painted The Edges Of These Lotr Books!
My Home-Made Billy Bass Costume
I Made Some Shoes
In 2016, a survey revealed that people are no strangers to buying handmade items. In fact, 30% said they purchase handmade goods all the time, and 40% said they have done so once or twice. Accessories like jewelry are the most popular item as 51% of the respondents admitted to buying them. But another 46% also said they have bought handmade home items.
The reason why people choose to buy something handmade is usually to get something unique. Others also do it to support small businesses, some also believe that they're better quality. Sometimes, people even say they save up when buying handmade things. 58% of the respondents of the same poll believed that handmade items are of higher quality than mass-produced items, and 55% also said they're more stylish.
I Made A Night Light
Gave This Free Toy A Makeover For My Nephew (Before At The End)
Just Got Back From My Vacation And Got So Inspired, Wanted To Embody What I Saw
Craftsmanship seems to be trending in many ways. Interior designers note that people are turning back to artisanal, handmade or DIYed elements of decor. From bespoke pottery, handwoven rugs, embroidered or hand-sewn tapestries and cushions, and hand-blown decorative glass, to custom shelves, wood paneling, and wood frames, many homeowners are looking for something more durable, exclusive, and culturally or personally significant.
Full Dinnerware Set I Made
My Scrappiest Quilt
A Faux Window For My Basement Home Office
Craftsmanship is making its way to fashion as well. Young designers are looking back to the past and bringing back techniques such as embroidery, hand appliqué, and, most importantly, hand work. One such designer, Roising Pierce, whose white dress was worn by Alexa Chung during the 2023 Met Gala, thinks the techniques are almost socio-political statements.
Working Farm Dog Deserves A Bed, So I Built Him One. It Also Serves As A Bedding Storage Trunk. Ø Cost, Used 100% Recycled Materials
I Made My Donkey An Insulated Hat So He Could Go Out In The Snow
Table My Son Made
Pierce explained to Harper's Bazaar how, for a long time, embroidery was coded as an art form done only by women, and, therefore, thought of lesser than. "I see these crafts as being both oppressive and liberating to women – oppressive due to the political and religious regimes they were created under, and liberating due to their position as a tool for financial freedom during times of hardship. I'm interested in that delicate balance, and telling the stories of female resistance and endurance."
The Most Recent Rug I Made!
Coloured Pencil, Copic Marker And Ink Artwork
Colorful Land Made Of Air-Dry Clay. 23x17 Cm
But it's not just professionals who are bringing craftsmanship back. The young generation is giving it a go too, with people turning to hobbies where you can actually make something with your own hands. Embroidering in particular seems to have captured Gen Z's attention, as they are looking for ways how to be more sustainable with their clothes.
I Made A Tiny Star Necklace With A Green Glow
I Made This Bowl
Piece I Made For A Tattoo Studio!
Repair consultant Tessa Solomons explained to The BBC that mending and embroidering clothes shows that a person has a personal relationship with their garments. "You're stepping outside consumer culture, and identifying yourself as somebody with a relationship with their clothes and that you're prepared to invest in that ongoing relationship. And it's fun to take something that was mass produced and bring your own personality to that."
Each Feather In This Sculpture Is Hand Carved By Me From Fine Eva Foam
A Red Prom Dress I Made Recently :)
My Spongebob Painting! Your Order Is Ready 🍔
But sustainability isn't the only thing that attracts hobbyists to craftwork. Some use it as a form of meditation. In fact, when you take a craft of any kind as a hobby, you don't even need to be good at it to reap the benefits for your mental health. A 2019 study found that even doodling for 10 minutes can improve your mood.
Wood Valentines Pumpkin I Carved
Made A Fridge Sticker For My Friend, What Do You Think Of It?
My First Matching Aloha Outfit Project: Featuring Pockets, Birds, And Mixed Feelings
If you're hesitating about whether it's worth picking up that brush, crochet hook, or chisel, let us quell your doubts. "When we come back from doing leisure, we're often re-engaged, we're better able to concentrate and we're in a better mood, so the first thing is to give yourself permission to do it," Associate Professor of Health Psychology Matthew Zwadzki explained to The New York Times.
"Write yourself a prescription that says, 'I'm going to take 10 minutes, three times a week. That is my time."
Hoodie I Made From Thrifted Woven Blanket
My Mom Made A UFO Brooch
A New Portrait
What do you think about the wonderful DIY projects in this list, Pandas? Don't be shy and show these talented people some love! And if you're a crafty Panda yourself, share your arts, crafts, and DIY projects with us too!
Giant Crochet Millipede I Made Awhile Back
I Made A Card For My Long Distance Friend. I’m So Proud Of Him!
Mario Mushroom Rugs 🍄
Pull Apart Rugs I've Made
My Progress In Needle Felting
Winter Diorama I Made
Reese Likes To Make "Potions" In The Tub, Usually Involving Expensive Toiletries Such As Face Cleanser. I Saw These Glass Tubes At Michael's, So I Made Her A Set Of Test Tubes And A Stand In Which To Make Her Potions. We're Going To Bring Food Coloring Into The Tub Tonight!
I Made A Sticker
Started Making Felt Food For My Kids, To Help Pull Me Out Of Burnout
I Painted A Calvin & Hobbes Mural For Our Baby Girl’s Nursery
I Transformed A Boring Backyard Full Of Grass Into A Garden With A Native Ecosystem Pond
I Made A Stained Glass Window For My Mum’s Kitchen Based On A Matisse Painting We Both Love
I Made A Checkout Card Blanket For My Librarian Friend's New Baby
I’ve Been Stitching Things Non Stop. Here Are Some Of My Favorites
Pete The Snake, A Little Laser Cut Woodwork Designed And Made By Me
I Made My Own Black And White Film Developer Out Of Fresh Rosemary, Water, Washing Soda, And Vitamin C Powder For The First Time. I Got Images On My Test 120 Film
Is It Punch Needle Embroidery, Or Is It Cake?? 🥕
Bleach Painted Apron 🌟
I Made This Because My Toddler Loves Switches
It Took Me A Couple Of Days To Complete This Needle Felted Portrait, But It Was Worth It Right?
Every Year, I Crochet Punny Valentines For My Daughter’s Class. Here’s This Year’s
I've Been Waiting For You. Original Wet Charcoal And Pastel Art By Me
I Made Clay Blueberry And Earrings
She Just Wanted To See The Sun ✨ Angler Fish Glass
Design And Draw My Own Diamond/Rhinestone Art
Not Amazing But I'm Proud
The Single Needle Jeans I Made, Before And After A Full Year Of Daily Wear 💙
I Made Quilts Into Jackets
A Birthday Card For My Friend Who I Have A Crush On
Denim Hat I Handcrafted
I Hand-Embroidered These!
I Made A Necklace With Spongebob Characters 🐙🧽⭐️🦀
I Recreated This Galadriel Costume After Falling In Love With The Original (Photos Are Me!)
Glass Pocket Vase, My New Favourite Thing I Ever Made <3
My Imaginary Cozy Watercolor Homes Throughout The Seasons
Curvy Ballerina, Art I Made To Celebrate All Bodies
The Fox Is Finally Ready! It Took Me About 2 Weeks To Make Her
Some Pieces On Wood ✨
A Brush With Death
Just A Little Gift For My Wife(Not Finished Yet)
I Made This Leather Oni Mask Inspired By Ghost Of Tsushima
I Made A Cockatoo Hat 😁🧶
I Couldn't Find A Leather Apron That Was Exactly What I Wanted, So I Made One
I Really Like Making Tables Out Of Old Skateboards But This Time I Made Some Jewelry
So Humbled By Your Response To My Sewing Machine Tractor. Here’s A Little More Of What I Do
Treasures For My Nieces
I Printed My Paintings On Fabric And Sewed Wearable Art!
Almost Threw This Out In The Beginning
Made A Jrustacean(?) Bag?? What Should I Call Him
Bowser Mask And Costume For My Son
I’ve Got A Pair Of Nice Boobies 🐦
My Daughter Loves 3 Things: Cats, Rainbows And Drawing. So I Made Her An Upside-Down Cat Bag For Her Sketchbooks With A Matching Pencil Case!
Some Necklaces I Made From Recycled Silver Plated Forks
Hand Embroidered Vans I Made 🌸
Rugs That I've Made In The Past Year Or So 🧶
I Made My First Face Prosthetic!
I'm Obsessed With Making Miniature Ceramic Mugs. Here Are A Few From My Last Glaze Firing!
Made Bob & Linda Popsicles💕
Custom Hand Painted Long Length Denim
I Bawled My Eyes Out Over Seeing A Video Of This Precious Little Fish Make Her Final Journey Up The Surface Of The Ocean. Now Her Little Light Can Shine Forever As A Linoprint
Chaise Lounge
