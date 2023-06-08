Have you ever wandered through a store and thought, I could do that myself? Well, there are some truly creative people who took this emotion to heart and started making something. And through the magic of the internet, they are able to share these things with the world. 

The “Something I Made” internet group gathers creatives to share their DIY projects, from embroidery to painting, and even sculpting! We also reached out to Sara, from the Kitschy Stitcher to learn a bit more about embroidery and other DIY projects. So be sure to upvote your favorite creations and comment your thoughts below!

Something I Made With Pencils On Paper

Something I Made With Pencils On Paper

fabiodesenhando2

#2

I’m So Happy With How This Custom Needle Felted Dog Turned Out! What Do You Think?!

I'm So Happy With How This Custom Needle Felted Dog Turned Out! What Do You Think?!

TwoFeltedFox

1 hour ago

I thought that was real!!

#3

I Designed A Hummingbird Earring Of Only 1.36 Cm And Tried To Carve Out Its Feathers

I Designed A Hummingbird Earring Of Only 1.36 Cm And Tried To Carve Out Its Feathers

COPPERTISTWU

Bored Panda reached out to Sara, from the Kitschy Stitcher, who specializes in all sorts of cool embroidery, to learn more about some tips for beginners. First, we wanted to know, at least for embroidery, where someone should start: “I taught myself how to embroider by hand from youtube tutorials and by trial and error. PRACTICE! Practice, practice, practice. That's the only thing that you need to be successful with embroidery (and any new skill!).”

“There are also a large amount of embroidery technique books available online and at bookstores/libraries with a huge catalog of different embroidery stitches to learn. I also have uploaded a number of video tutorials for beginners on my Instagram: @thekitschystitcher.” While this page focuses on embroidery, the advice would be just as true for any craft, hobby, or skill, just keep practicing. 
#4

I Made This Gown And My Friend Photographed Her Beautiful Grandma Wearing It

I Made This Gown And My Friend Photographed Her Beautiful Grandma Wearing It

MOASSincoming

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
2 hours ago

Beautiful. I love when older ladies are posing for dreamy photos like this.

#5

Jewelry With Pomegranate Seeds Made By Me From Polymer Clay And Epoxy Resin :)

Jewelry With Pomegranate Seeds Made By Me From Polymer Clay And Epoxy Resin :)

fairyclay_88

#6

Needle Felted Donkey Sculpture

Needle Felted Donkey Sculpture

Uniquewoolgifts

Alongside practice, new “crafters” often have to consider the buy-in costs for materials, so we wanted to know how important it is in embroidery. “One of my favorite things about hand embroidery is that you don't need fancy supplies to get started! If you're just learning for yourself as a hobby, everything you need is at any local craft store. You can buy a hoop, fabric, and thread all for around $5. If you want to begin selling your work down the road, then you could invest in nicer quality embroidery hoops, etc.”
#7

I Painted A Cup Of Coffee In Watercolor

I Painted A Cup Of Coffee In Watercolor

juliaockert

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago

I spent a long time wondering what was real and what was not

#8

«northern Sky In Early Spring» Sweater I Knitted

«northern Sky In Early Spring» Sweater I Knitted

soulartes

#9

I Made A Dragon Out Of Discarded Bottle Caps

I Made A Dragon Out Of Discarded Bottle Caps

Tyromonium

“Any basic embroidery hoop, embroidery needle, and cotton fabric will do, though! As for the thread, I've always used DMC brand thread which is at all the major craft stores. I've even used the 97-cent fat-quarter fabric samples from Walmart to create some beautifully stitched pieces. Just remember to stay away from stretchy fabric because it can warp your embroidery design as it moves when you stitch onto it! I always go for either a sturdy Cotton or a Linen blend fabric.”
#10

I Made This Ceramic Mallard Duck!

I Made This Ceramic Mallard Duck!

happyclaypot

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
2 hours ago

Let the Quacken jokes begin. Very nice.

#11

I Handburned This Armadillo On Basswood

I Handburned This Armadillo On Basswood

dirk_the_pyrographer

Daniel Yamada
Daniel Yamada
Community Member
1 hour ago

You should do a bass on basswood.

#12

My Designer Dress In A Folk Style

My Designer Dress In A Folk Style

EVALIZA

When it comes to embroidery in particular, many people can sort of picture it, but it’s rare that they actually know what’s going on. So we also wanted to hear what are some of the more common misconceptions the experts have come across and let them set the record straight. “The number one misconception is calling it Cross Stitch If I had a dollar for every time someone called my embroidery pieces cross-stitch. They are similar though so I can see how they could be confused.”
#13

Started Painting After I Lost My Job And It's Actually Going So Well I've Been Making Rent

Started Painting After I Lost My Job And It's Actually Going So Well I've Been Making Rent

iartnewyork

#14

Leather Messenger Bag I Made Recently

Leather Messenger Bag I Made Recently

Mrhydez

DKH
DKH
Community Member
1 hour ago

Very beautiful. But in Gondor I thought that's what the signal fires were for?

#15

Rainy Road, My Oil Painting On A Canvas Panel 12"X16"

Rainy Road, My Oil Painting On A Canvas Panel 12"X16"

kznsq

“Cross stitching (also known as x-stitch) is a type of counted needlework that uses little crosses or 'x's to create a tiled pattern or design. Embroidery is more free-flowing needlework where you don't have to follow a graph or specific lines. I love the utter freedom of embroidery; you can go wherever your needle takes you! The possibilities and combinations of techniques are literally endless.”
#16

I Love Sunsets, So I Made This One

I Love Sunsets, So I Made This One

florifyingmoments

#17

I Hand-Embroidered Entomological Collection

I Hand-Embroidered Entomological Collection

MossAndFloss

Yayheterogeneity
Yayheterogeneity
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's a lot of work! And so much better than real butterflies!

#18

I Made Some Cats In Flying Saucers

I Made Some Cats In Flying Saucers

yoyo138

Yayheterogeneity
Yayheterogeneity
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love the composition of this photo so much. His heartfelt smile, the dog and then this awesome piece of art!

“I'd say another misconception is that embroidery is something our grandmas did to napkins and tablecloths as its only purpose. Nowadays, there has been an explosion of new and modern twists on this ancient craft! The amount of innovation and creativity I have seen in the needlework community since I started 9 years ago is astounding. I am so glad the "embroidery bug" has caught on around the world! It's a very addicting and fun thing to learn and I highly suggest it to anyone who is interested.”
#19

I'm A Young Bladesmith In South Africa And I Made This Knife That I Called 'African Sunset '

I'm A Young Bladesmith In South Africa And I Made This Knife That I Called 'African Sunset '

Dessitroya

#20

Made My Wedding & Reception Dresses

Made My Wedding & Reception Dresses

Odd-Butterfly1052

#21

Polymer Clay Berries Made By Me

Polymer Clay Berries Made By Me

fairyclay_88

SendMeABrownie
SendMeABrownie
Community Member
2 hours ago

My hungry a*s would try and eat those

“There are tens of thousands of beginner patterns to practice all over the internet, with my website being one place to offer them! I currently offer over 70 colorful digital embroidery patterns that can be downloaded immediately, as well as some cute little sewing notions and a couple of kits (& more coming!) with all supplies included. From clothing embellishment to jewelry, to hoop art you can admire on the walls in your home embroidery is a versatile and lovely talent to have.” So if you want to learn more or get inspired, check out the Kitschy Stitcher on Instagram and Facebook! And if you want to see more cool craft collections, click here, and here!
#22

River Anapo Here In Sicily, Me, Oils, 2017

River Anapo Here In Sicily, Me, Oils, 2017

StevenBeercockArt

#23

My Charcoal Drawings From Last Year (Swipe For Full Pics, See Body Text For Full Info)

My Charcoal Drawings From Last Year (Swipe For Full Pics, See Body Text For Full Info)

alexflemingart

#24

I Drew A... Magical Bookcase Mushroomy Moon

I Drew A... Magical Bookcase Mushroomy Moon

Nerdy_Goat

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago

I LOVE ITTTT ❤️❤️❤️

#25

My First Serious Attempt At Wood Carving! Made This Feather Spoon Out Of Limewood :)

My First Serious Attempt At Wood Carving! Made This Feather Spoon Out Of Limewood :)

TheWitchcrafter

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's your FIRST SERIOUS ATTEMPT?! :o

#26

Needle Felted Fox Sculpture Made By Me

Needle Felted Fox Sculpture Made By Me

Uniquewoolgifts

#27

Just Wanted To Share A Painting I Finished Today. Oil On Canvas, 61 X 76 Cms

Just Wanted To Share A Painting I Finished Today. Oil On Canvas, 61 X 76 Cms

GeneralPrestigious13

Caroline Nagel
Caroline Nagel
Community Member
1 hour ago

The hills are alive with the sound of music... I expect Julie Andrews coming around the corner 😂

#28

Winterproof Cactus

Winterproof Cactus

MrMrsGlass

#29

Jacket I Made From A Sleeping Bag!

Jacket I Made From A Sleeping Bag!

ropedropdesign

#30

I Made These Nature Inspired Necklaces, And They Feel Magical!

I Made These Nature Inspired Necklaces, And They Feel Magical!

hazelwoodcottage

#31

I Made Elaine's Dancing From Seinfeld As A Wood Wall Piece. I Hope You Like It

I Made Elaine's Dancing From Seinfeld As A Wood Wall Piece. I Hope You Like It

markhizio

Shona Chambers
Shona Chambers
Community Member
49 minutes ago

You

#32

Oil Paintings I Made On Thrifted Fabric Sheets

Oil Paintings I Made On Thrifted Fabric Sheets

sydedunn Report

Deb Swan
Deb Swan
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gorgeous! I love how the image fades out in check pattern.

#33

I Made Some Neon Paper Clips!

I Made Some Neon Paper Clips!

isotropy Report

#34

I Made An Iridescent Stained Glass Floral Moon Panel

I Made An Iridescent Stained Glass Floral Moon Panel

samanamana Report

#35

Got Inspired By Pinterest And Gave My Ordinary Denim Shorts Some Summer Vibes ☀️

Got Inspired By Pinterest And Gave My Ordinary Denim Shorts Some Summer Vibes ☀️

wikkiwonka Report

#36

One Item Took A Few Hours, Another Took Several Weeks And The Last Took Several Months

One Item Took A Few Hours, Another Took Several Weeks And The Last Took Several Months

Sylvadragon Report

SendMeABrownie
SendMeABrownie
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the title, beautiful hat, blanket and child!

#37

Run Away With Me. Wet Charcoal And Pastel Art By Me

Run Away With Me. Wet Charcoal And Pastel Art By Me

nobrakes1975 Report

Zzz
Zzz
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a painting from Gerhard Richter!!! 🥰

#38

I Made A Little Nut Goblin To Guard My Succulents!

I Made A Little Nut Goblin To Guard My Succulents!

Spooky_Gecko Report

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

awwww...this is so sweet, I just can´t-

#39

I Made American Gothic In Stained Glass...with Pugs

I Made American Gothic In Stained Glass...with Pugs

yoyo138 Report

#40

Made My Boyfriend A Backpack As A Birthday Present! It's Either 2 Months Late Or 10 Months Early

Made My Boyfriend A Backpack As A Birthday Present! It's Either 2 Months Late Or 10 Months Early

soggybutter Report

#41

I Made This Medieval Fantasy Outfit For My BF: Shirt, Doublet, Sash And Pants

I Made This Medieval Fantasy Outfit For My BF: Shirt, Doublet, Sash And Pants

fel0ra Report

Thenatural
Thenatural
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And a bit of renaissance art to go with it

#42

I Made A Mouth Chair Out Of An Old Folding Lawn Chair

I Made A Mouth Chair Out Of An Old Folding Lawn Chair

sealcouch Report

#43

Handpainted Wood Cutting Board I Made

Handpainted Wood Cutting Board I Made

AnakenSkaiwoker Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No cutting no! Too lovely

#44

Portraits Of Hades & Persephone In Stained Glass

Portraits Of Hades & Persephone In Stained Glass

GildedMoth Report

#45

Spring Flower Plates. Which One Do You Like More?

Spring Flower Plates. Which One Do You Like More?

artglassceramic Report

#46

I Made Stained Glass Stormtroopers

I Made Stained Glass Stormtroopers

yoyo138 Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This guy's been busy, but where's the dog? His work is very good, too!

#47

Embroidered Rhinestone Suit I Made

Embroidered Rhinestone Suit I Made

reddit.com Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just the thing for invading Area 51

#48

Been Wanting To Make A Longer Bedsheet Dress For A While Now 🍯

Been Wanting To Make A Longer Bedsheet Dress For A While Now 🍯

ropedropdesign Report

DKH
DKH
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay who else had these exact sheets as a kid?

#49

I Made This Blouse In White A While Ago But Decided To Remake It In Black (Both Skirt And Blouse Made And Patterned By Me)

I Made This Blouse In White A While Ago But Decided To Remake It In Black (Both Skirt And Blouse Made And Patterned By Me)

ZetaMakesThings Report

whineygingercat
whineygingercat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Giving off, turn of the century (1900), Gibson Girl vibes

#50

Just Finished This Crochet Bag 😊

Just Finished This Crochet Bag 😊

Cat_Crochet Report

#51

The Rainbow Shawl I Made With A 1 Skein Of Yarn. Size 75x39 Inches After Blocking

The Rainbow Shawl I Made With A 1 Skein Of Yarn. Size 75x39 Inches After Blocking

AlyonaBerezka Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rainbow colours, very attractive

#52

Can’t Draw Images Worth A Darn, But Patterns All Day

Can’t Draw Images Worth A Darn, But Patterns All Day

FriggnNarsty Report

#53

I Made Camel Wool And Cotton/Linen Hoodies For Spring

I Made Camel Wool And Cotton/Linen Hoodies For Spring

kozak3 Report

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My granma has a blanket like this and it was itchy af...but on hoodie it looks cool!

#54

I Painted A Little Picture Of A Little Void!

I Painted A Little Picture Of A Little Void!

Old_Climate Report

Deb Swan
Deb Swan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Black is all the colors. 😀

#55

Some Smiley (And One Worried) Wood Carvings I Finished Recently

Some Smiley (And One Worried) Wood Carvings I Finished Recently

clintseed Report

#56

Lavender Embroidery On A Hat

Lavender Embroidery On A Hat

reddit.com Report

#57

Embroidery + Watercolor

Embroidery + Watercolor

rebordacao Report

#58

Quick Work Selfie Of An Outfit I Made Recently!

Quick Work Selfie Of An Outfit I Made Recently!

ZetaMakesThings Report