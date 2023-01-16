105 Fantastic Things Made By People With Extra Time On Their Hands, As Shared On The “Something I Made” Online Group (New Pics)
These boots were made for walking, and those gloves were made for grabbing all the lemons life may throw at you at any given time. Lamps, paintings, handbags, and much more that we humans are capable of creating with just a little bit of inspiration and a whole lot of sweat-inducing work.
Regardless of the outcome, handmade goods are always to be celebrated. They’re unique, and mayhaps sometimes imperfect, but that’s all the more reason to be proud of what you’ve made. And today, to give you some inspiration and induce an ‘awe’ or two, we’ll be looking at the most recent posts from the r/somethingimade subreddit.
Make sure to upvote your favorites as you’re scrolling through, leave some comments along the way and tell us the most creative thing you’ve ever made, maybe even share links—we’re curious, alright! And if you’re craving a little more, Bored Panda has you covered with an article right here. Now let’s get into it!
This post may include affiliate links.
I Drew A Skeleton With Ballpen, Feedback Of Any Kind Is Appreciated
I Made A Literary Quote Clock Out Of An Old Kindle - It Tells The Time Entirely With Real Book Quotes
Please don't make me read immediately when I wake up in the morning.. Be gentle, whisper something like 'get up, it's Monday, you have to work for 5 days now'
Made This Little Constellation Bat!
I Am A Pet Portrait Artist
What Do You Think Of These Mushroom Lamps I've Been Making Recently?
Little Doll With Set Clothes And Wooden Rack
I Made A Lamp Out Of A Broken Old Phone. The Switch In The Hang Up Button
Painting Of A Denim Jacket. The Gorgon Versace Style, Made By Me. What Do You Say To That?
My Anatomical Tablet. The Goal Is To Tell The Child About What The Person Has Inside. I Don’t Have A Medical Education, Everything Was Done Just From An Anatomy Textbook
Super Proud Of My Polymer Clay Snake Rings!
A Quilt I Made For A Friends Baby
My 12-Y.o. Retired Alaskan Sled-Dog Refuses To Come Inside, So I Brought The Inside To Him
It is hopelessly cute. 12 y-o is pretty old for Alaskan Malamute doggos but I hope it lives for another few happy years :)