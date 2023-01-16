These boots were made for walking, and those gloves were made for grabbing all the lemons life may throw at you at any given time. Lamps, paintings, handbags, and much more that we humans are capable of creating with just a little bit of inspiration and a whole lot of sweat-inducing work. 

Regardless of the outcome, handmade goods are always to be celebrated. They’re unique, and mayhaps sometimes imperfect, but that’s all the more reason to be proud of what you’ve made. And today, to give you some inspiration and induce an ‘awe’ or two, we’ll be looking at the most recent posts from the r/somethingimade subreddit. 

Make sure to upvote your favorites as you’re scrolling through, leave some comments along the way and tell us the most creative thing you’ve ever made, maybe even share links—we’re curious, alright! And if you’re craving a little more, Bored Panda has you covered with an article right here. Now let’s get into it!

#1

I Drew A Skeleton With Ballpen, Feedback Of Any Kind Is Appreciated

UnusualSandwich7802 Report

#2

I Made A Literary Quote Clock Out Of An Old Kindle - It Tells The Time Entirely With Real Book Quotes

flyingalbatross1 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please don't make me read immediately when I wake up in the morning.. Be gentle, whisper something like 'get up, it's Monday, you have to work for 5 days now'

#3

Made This Little Constellation Bat!

killurconscience Report

Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, where can I buy

#4

I Am A Pet Portrait Artist

Polar_Bear_Online Report

Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait, that’s a painting? *zooms in ferociously*

#5

What Do You Think Of These Mushroom Lamps I've Been Making Recently?

burkeymonster Report

#6

Little Doll With Set Clothes And Wooden Rack

OlgaMalikova Report

#7

I Made A Lamp Out Of A Broken Old Phone. The Switch In The Hang Up Button

odetoburningrubber Report

#8

Painting Of A Denim Jacket. The Gorgon Versace Style, Made By Me. What Do You Say To That?

volgoart Report

#9

My Anatomical Tablet. The Goal Is To Tell The Child About What The Person Has Inside. I Don’t Have A Medical Education, Everything Was Done Just From An Anatomy Textbook

HappyToyHouse1 Report

Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Going to great length to educate. Bless you!

#10

Super Proud Of My Polymer Clay Snake Rings!

Fimica Report

#11

A Quilt I Made For A Friends Baby

sneving Report

#12

My 12-Y.o. Retired Alaskan Sled-Dog Refuses To Come Inside, So I Brought The Inside To Him

LaszloKravensworth Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is hopelessly cute. 12 y-o is pretty old for Alaskan Malamute doggos but I hope it lives for another few happy years :)

#13

My Halloween Costume: The May Queen From Midsommar

terisaurus Report

#14

Told A Girl Im Seeing That I Can Carve A "Little". She Said Sarcastically "Yes, For Sure You Can!" - So I Made A Box For Her

kasspehr Report

#15

I Painted A Mural In My Baby’s Woodland Themed Nursery!

ddun Report

#16

I Had A Dream That I Made Cottage Pie With Starry Night Mashed Potatoes And I Haven’t Been Able To Stop Thinking About It.. So I Present To You The Starry Night Cottage Pie

Coopunder Report

Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fact that I just finished a life size painting of this makes it 10x better

#17

I Designed A Rattlesnake Pen Holder

COPPERTISTWU Report

#18

I Made This Painting In Oil On Wood Panel

GeneralPrestigious13 Report

#19

I Just Finished My Little Robot. It Has An Unusual Color. It's On A Wire Frame. Can Bend Arms And Legs

TinyMiniToys Report

#20

I Made This Painting Of How The Desert Felt To Me. This Is “Desert Magic”

WildShannimal Report

#21

I Made A Sunset Cloud Pendant!

wintersky__ Report

#22

I Spent Way Too Much Time On This, Oil On Canvas

seamuswray Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

people who make memes on canvas :-)

#23

Since Childhood, We Gave Mom Gifts Made With Our Own Hands. I Want Summer To Always Be With Her In The Cold Winter! I Made Her These Plates For Christmas

artglassceramic Report

#24

A Necklace I Made With Solid Sterling Silver And Glow Pigment That I Combined With Resin

anicirl Report

#25

I Made These Metal Insects

mechamaster1900 Report

#26

I Made This 14k Rose Gold Engagement Ring, With A Lab-Grown Diamond And Two Fair Trade Purple Sapphires!

elittlestudio Report

#27

I Have Made The Perfect Tree Topper

laughowl Report

#28

I Was So Proud Of This Planter, Then Someone Said It Looked Like Bacon

Neneandplants Report

#29

Made An Epoxy Resin Coca-Cola Fake Spill

hunni93 Report

#30

I Hand Embroidered Cannabis Flower

TheOddRemnant_ Report

Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t know what to say to this, it’s beautiful though

#31

Same

tradstickydesign Report

#32

A Needle Felted Ghostie For The Spooky Season

djungelskog22 Report

#33

This Is My Pencil Drawing Of Heisenberg, Hope You Enjoy It

Rafael-Kunstler Report

Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will not accept that this is a drawing

#34

I Made These Multicolored Boots For My Client And He Loved It

paulparkman Report

#35

Lumps Of Coal For The Naughty Made Of Clay By Me :) They Have Butts Haha

GakiVerse Report

Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do they look like E.T, if I had one of those, I would put him in a little blanket and then into a bicycle basket.

#36

First Time I Am Sharing My Work. I Combined Handmade Techniques. For Example, I Crochet This Iguana In 3 Colors Of Threads, Then Painted And Made Clay Details

ProfessionNo4436 Report

#37

Big Key I Made But That Unlocks Nothing

TheCurlyPower Report

ojjunior
ojjunior
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine historians finding it in a thousand years...

#38

I Hand-Embroidered This Piece

rebordacao Report

#39

A Rope I Made Of Daffodil Leaves

walkinglantern Report

VikingAbroad
VikingAbroad
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! That is huge work! Well done!

#40

I Made This 16”x20” Acrylic Painting Recently. I Spent An Inordinate Amount Of Time On It But I’m Happy With The Outcome

Double_O_Steven Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These water droplets are real… right?

#41

A White Cats Painting I Made On 5x7" Paper

KristjanaArts Report

#42

Made A Leather Choker For Halloween

pasuli Report

#43

I Made A Battle Jacket Of Apunk Cynthia Doll From Rugrats

RadicalFaces Report

#44

Roses Made From Pieces Of Dried Acrylic Paint

TurtleTimeOkay Report

#45

I Started Painting 4 Years Ago, So Happy To Have Found My Greatest Passion!

GuidanceArtistic47 Report

#46

I Wanted To Make Something To Honor My Ancestors Quetzalcoatl The Feathered-Serpent

Adventurous-atoms Report

ojjunior
ojjunior
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's the name of that colorful Aeromexico plane flying around.

#47

Been Working From Home A Lot Lately And Needed A Way To Close Off The Room During Calls And Stuff. Since My Wife Loves Reading, I Thought This Not-So-Secret Bookcase Door Would Be Perfect For The Job

itsDandar Report

#48

I Made A Mug

PottingPotter Report

#49

I Made A "Robot" Puppy

eyecarrumba Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What an adorable dog and then, ... it's not a live dog.

#50

Finally Sold My First Painting At The Farmers Market Today

HolleighLujah Report

#51

Made This For A Client And He Loved It

Intelligent-Guest-96 Report

#52

Lockdown Garden Bar Project

IndividualAccident71 Report

#53

A Little Moose To Bring You Joy Today

tabloach Report

#54

My Son Wanted A Outdoor/Camping Theme For His Bedroom And This Is What I Came Up With. Crafted And Painted All By My Hand

Dude_named_lynn Report

#55

Every Year I Make A Little Me, This Is 2022

BirdsSwingInMyBeard Report

#56

My Wife Made An Amazing Cake For Our Son's Third Birthday

ChrisChalms Report

#57

I Made A T-Rex Clip

COPPERTISTWU Report

#58

Skull Drawing I Did

BensDrawings Report

#59

I Made Both These Outfits For An Event. The Embroidery Is Gold Work Versions Of Peacock Feathers. A Friend Made The Necklace And Belt - They Are Real Pearls

thatgirlwithpeacocks Report

#60

Finished My First Mural! The Size Was Intimidating And It Took A Lot Of Time, But I’m Happy With How Everything Turned Out

JaronChurchwell Report

Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Congratulations!

#61

Made A Backyard Office During Covid Thanks To Youtube

dinnertabledebates Report

#62

Pepper Grinders I Machined After Being Annoyed At Expensive Bad Grinders

Arurry Report

#63

Stained Glass Chair I Made, Materials Are Glass, Lead, Aluminum

myshirthasstripes Report

#64

Pretty Pleased With How My Staircase Turned Out

