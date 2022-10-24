Practice makes perfect, and that’s even more true when you have an artsy soul. Learning the basics of drawing and practicing your skills is an essential starting point for developing a unique art style that you can be proud of. The point is, sketch after sketch, you may run out of things to draw.

We’ve all been there. You’re staring at your brand-new sketchbook, and there’s… nothing. No drawing ideas, no inspiration. You could sit there for hours thinking about what to draw, but it doesn’t matter. Nothing will come out. But it’s not just artists who suffer from creative block. In fact, anyone can experience it. Writers, inventors… even scientists! Some of the most brilliant minds in history have been plagued by this frustrating phenomenon.

But you know what we have that they didn’t? That magic and endless source of inspiration called the internet! If you know where to look, it’s an incredible tool for getting your creative juices flowing and giving life to some pretty cool drawings. You may look on Pinterest or Instagram, but we couldn’t resist sharing some of our community’s favorite drawing prompts with you!

To help you get out of your creative slump, we’ve put together a list of sketch ideas that will inspire you to pick up your pencils. From landscapes to still lifes and portraits, here you’ll find easy drawing ideas for all your drawing needs.