Practice makes perfect, and that’s even more true when you have an artsy soul. Learning the basics of drawing and practicing your skills is an essential starting point for developing a unique art style that you can be proud of. The point is, sketch after sketch, you may run out of things to draw. 

We’ve all been there. You’re staring at your brand-new sketchbook, and there’s… nothing. No drawing ideas, no inspiration. You could sit there for hours thinking about what to draw, but it doesn’t matter. Nothing will come out. But it’s not just artists who suffer from creative block. In fact, anyone can experience it. Writers, inventors… even scientists! Some of the most brilliant minds in history have been plagued by this frustrating phenomenon. 

But you know what we have that they didn’t? That magic and endless source of inspiration called the internet! If you know where to look, it’s an incredible tool for getting your creative juices flowing and giving life to some pretty cool drawings. You may look on Pinterest or Instagram, but we couldn’t resist sharing some of our community’s favorite drawing prompts with you! 

To help you get out of your creative slump, we’ve put together a list of sketch ideas that will inspire you to pick up your pencils. From landscapes to still lifes and portraits, here you’ll find easy drawing ideas for all your drawing needs.

#1

Drawing Of The Exterior Of Your Favorite Building

#2

Your Idea Of A Haunted House

#3

A Spooky Ghost Drawing

#4

Design And Draw The Interior Of Your Dream Home

#5

Design The Exterior Of Your Dream House

#6

Imagine A City In Outer Space

#7

Make Up Your Own Flower

#8

Render Your Favorite Memory And Draw It

#9

Drawing Of What You See From Your Car's Rearview Mirror

#10

Study And Sketch People In Cafes, Parks, And On Public Transportation

#11

Drawing Of A Cute Baby Animal

#12

A Cornucopia Of Different Fall Foods

#13

Drawing Of The Colorful Fall Leaves

#14

Draw Your Own Castle

#15

Combine Two Subjects That Don't Go Together Into One Scene

#16

Mashup Of Two Characters In Pop Culture

#17

Design Your Personal Logo

#18

Drawing Of A Family Photograph That You Cherish

#19

Drawing Of Trees Outside Your Window

#20

Draw Your Favorite Video Game Character

#21

Pick A Subject And Illustrate It A Different Way For 7 Days

#22

Drawing Of A Furry Friend

#23

Aerial View Of Your Favorite Place

#24

Drawing Of A Pumpkins With Scary Faces

#25

What's At The End Of The Rainbow?

#26

Draw Creatures You'll Meet In Space

#27

Fill The Page With Robots

#28

Drawing Of Your Hands (Or Someone Else's Hands)

#29

Drawing Of A Cup Of Coffee And Pastry

#30

Recreate Scientific Renderings Of Bugs Or Birds

#31

Invent Your Own Insects

#32

Drawing Of A Fresh Bouquet Of Flowers

#33

Play With Perspective By Looking Straight Up At A Skyscraper Or At A Bridge

#34

Make A Copy Of Your Favorite Painting Or Statue

#35

A Ballerina On Their Toes Drawing

#36

Sketch The Same Subject In At Least Five Different Ways

#37

Drawing Of A Zombie

#38

Your Favorite Thanksgiving Dinner Dish

#39

Draw Something That You're Thankful For

#40

Drawing Of The Biggest Snowman That You Can Imagine

#41

Santa's Sleigh With Christmas Lights

#42

Drawing Of Your Family As Gingerbread People

#43

Imagine Life Underwater

#44

Imagine The Ship That Will Take You To The Space

#45

Draw Superheroes In Real Life

#46

Draw Your World In Legos

#47

Imagine An Album Cover For A Fictitious Band (Or Real Band)

#48

Draw A New Album Cover For An Existing Musician

#49

Draw Everything In The World Is Topsy-Turvey

#50

Animal Dressed Like A Human

#51

Draw A Mad Tea Party

#52

Many Mandalas In Different Shapes And Patterns

#53

A Drawing Of A Drawing Process

#54

Draw A Close Up Of The Eye

#55

Illustrate A Vivid Dream You Or Someone Else Has Had

#56

Draw Something False

#57

Draw Something Truthful

#58

Design Your Own Typeface

#59

Draw Mountains

#60

Illustrate The Phrase “Your Head In The Clouds”

#61

Document Your Week As It Progresses As A Comic Strip

#62

Draw Faces With Different Emotions

#63

Drawing Of Your Living Room

#64

Drawing Of A Houseplant

#65

Drawing Of Kitchen Utensils

#66

Self-Portrait Drawing

#67

Drawing Of A Famous Person You Admire

#68

Drawing Of Your Feet (Or Someone Else's Feet)

#69

Drawing Of A Necklace, Ring, Or Another Piece Of Jewelry - Try Combining Them In A Still Life

#70

Drawing Of A Fresh Fruit

#71

Frog On A Lily Pad Drawing

#72

Draw Your To-Do List

#73

Drawing Of A Bat Flying In The Sky

#74

Drawing Of A Glamorous Vampire

#75

Drawing Of An Old Graveyard

#76

Sketching Of A Christmas Tree

#77

Santa's Reindeer Playing In The Snow

#78

Your Christmas Stocking (Filled With Goodies)

#79

Drawing Of A Yard Filled With Candy Canes

#80

Combine Multiple Animals Into One Creature

#81

An Animal Holding A Balloon

#82

Draw The Inside Of Your Closet

#83

Draw A Fountain

#84

Drawing Of The Inner Workings Of A Mechanical Object

#85

Find A Receipt And Draw One Item That Is On It

#86

Drawing Of A Witch

#87

A Portrait Of A Turkey

A Portrait Of A Turkey