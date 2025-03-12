ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like nostalgia catches up to all of us — and that includes the viral “BBC Dad.”

Eight years ago, the Internet banded together to share a heartfelt laugh at Professor Robert E. Kelly’s unfortunate timing — when his two kids decided to crash his very serious BBC interview in their own child-like manner.

Now, it’s a memory that’s looked upon fondly.

Robert E. Kelly, known as “BBC Dad,” shared a loving update on his two kids — eight years after they crashed his interview

Image credits: BBC

“Today is the eighth anniversary of the ‘BBC Dad’ blooper, so here are some recent family pictures,” Kelly shared on X on March 9. “The kids are growing fast.”

His son James, now almost nine, and his daughter Marion, nearly 12, smiled sweetly with their parents as they celebrated Christmas and Halloween together. Attached were also a few photos of their daily activities, such as hiking and studying for school.

“As always, my wife & I are very grateful for all the kind remarks over the years about our children. Thank you so much. Bob,” he added.

And the comments have made it clear that the revered moment is still being immortalized in many people’s minds.

Image credits: BBC

“This always makes me laugh, your poor wife on her knees is priceless, I am a father of 3 and know the difficulties of trying to herd children,” one person shared. “You have a lovely family, best wishes from one Dad to another.”

“This still is one of the best videos! Love the kids crashing Dads live report,” another claimed. “Mom probably turned her head for 5 seconds and these beautiful kids are just having a great day. Live, Love and Laugh!”

Someone exclaimed, “8 years! Where does the time go? What a beautiful family. Thank you for sharing.”

Nostalgia hit hard for those who watched the video when it was released

Image credits: X/Robert E Kelly

Things all started back in March of 2017 when Kelly was addressing a political crisis in South Korea.

“Scandals happen all the time — the question is, how do democracies respond to those scandals?” he had been saying before his daughter opened the door to his office in their Busan apartment and danced in, wobbling her head as she came to stand beside her dad.

Kelly gently pushed her away before his son rolled in, by himself, in a baby high chair.

A desperate cry could be heard in the background as his wife rushed in, clearly frazzled, and tried to herd their children out of the room, knocking over books in her attempt.

Image credits: X/Robert E Kelly

“Pardon me, my apologies,” Kelly said through a laugh.

His wife made a final appearance as she crawled into the frame and shut the door.

The chaos hadn’t even lasted a minute, but it’s clear it captured the hearts of many, with the original video garnering over 62 million views on YouTube. BBC has additionally memorialized the moment on its channel.

And the comments are telling of just how widely loved the clip is, scattered throughout the years.

In the viral clip, Kelly’s wife could be seen frantically herding their kids out and crawling on the floor to shut the door

Image credits: X/Robert E Kelly

“Everyone’s entrance is equally hilariously unique,” said one person, whose comment amassed 96K likes.

“The daughter walking in was like: I’m gonna end my dad’s whole career,” joked another.

A third asked, “Why is no one talking about how awesomely the baby wheeled in BY HIMSELF ???!!!”

“Moms entry is like a superhero entry in action movies,” someone pointed out.

Image credits: X/Robert E Kelly

One user fondly stated six days ago, “Supermom at her best! A tense moment for the man during the live interview, but in hindsight, these are the beautiful, unscripted moments that make life real — nothing to feel bad about, just a memory to cherish forever.”

Hilariously enough, a few netizens even hypothesized that Kelly had been pants-less during the interview, as he hadn’t stood up to help usher his kids out.

But the professor has since reassured people that he was, in fact, wearing clothes on the bottom.

Image credits: X/Robert E Kelly

According to C Net, Kelly’s kids continue to give him a headache — lovingly, of course — as they were seen causing a ruckus during the pandemic in 2020. Marion, who goes by her middle name Yena, was jumping on and off her Dad’s lap while James got up from his chair and exited the room.

Kelly, once again, tried to apologize, but the BBC anchor simply reassured him, “That’s one thing you can never apologize for now, it’s part of the scene, it’s what we expect.”

Users took a moment to look back on the pure and “innocent” video

