We don't have to tell you that the COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented time in our lives. You probably read many similar headlines saying something like this at the time. It was also a pretty scary time in many ways—with risks to our health, jobs, and basically, life as we know it.

Now that almost five years have passed since it started, people are seeing the period with different eyes. Some even miss certain aspects that we no longer have. That's what this list is precisely about—folks online sharing which pandemic-related things they wish were a thing now, too. So, let's jump in and see whether we agree with them or not, shall we?

More info: Reddit

#1

Aerial view of Earth from space capturing the serene, swirling clouds, evoking peace and quiet. Our planet Earth getting a break for the first time in a long time.

la_tejedora , Pixabay Report

    #2

    Empty street between rows of townhouses, reflecting peace and quiet. Empty streets.

    kingsizeslim420 , IKRAM shaari Report

    #3

    Person enjoying peace and quiet while working on a laptop from a cozy couch, sipping coffee. Not feeling bad for sitting in my apartment all day and night. No FOMO.

    Accurate_Ad385 , Vlada Karpovich Report

    rodentraiser avatar
    Kelly Scott
    Kelly Scott
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know, it really says something when the pandemic didn't change your life one iota.

    No matter where you lived in 2020, you experienced the COVID-19 pandemic in one way or another. And, well, the whole world was impacted significantly. 

    It impacted the global economy, putting tens of millions at risk of poverty, disrupting food systems, and leaving countless individuals vulnerable to undernourishment and so on. 

    Then there’s its influence on the public's physical health, mental health, and the healthcare sector. Many people got COVID-19, and while some recovered without too many repercussions, others suffered for a long time (some still suffer) from long-term effects like fatigue, memory problems, trouble with taste and/or smell, shortness of breath, sleep issues, and many others. 

    #4

    Peace and quiet in serene nature with mountains, trees, and a reflective lake under a clear sky. I live in Yosemite National Park. No visitors were allowed in during the initial lockdown, so it was only the employees who lived in the Park that got to enjoy Spring that year. No one on the Mist Trail on a fine spring day in May. No cars at Tunnel View for sunrise. No gumbies at Swan Slab. No careless influencers trampling the meadows. The birds were loud, the bears were comfortable, the dogwood blooms didn't get picked and ruined. I miss that--I miss having the Valley to "myself". It's so selfish. But man. What an experience.

    AnnaSmitseroo , Pixabay Report

    lmaske avatar
    Frieda
    Frieda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m so glad you got to experience that! Even if it was short-lived.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Person working on a laptop in a peaceful, quiet room with soft lighting. Working from home.

    Previous-Artist-9252 , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is when we, as a society, figured out that many jobs could easily be done from home without a loss of productivity or efficiency. Which of course means that middle management is entirely useless and far overpaid.

    #6

    A bustling city street scene with people walking. The Pace of life almost felt like how life should be ? Less traffic, less crowded streets, less noise , more time to appreciate people at home , some jobs could commute, even people who had a variety of opinions on the pandemic details, seemed to have a community of sorts within their said beliefs… It just feels modern society is chaotic for no good reason, and the pandemic slowed things down for a short minute.

    SoapAndShampo , _ Whittington Report

    Unfortunately, many people lost their lives due to this illness, too. According to the Worldmeter, over 7 million people have died from the virus as of December 2024. Additionally, complications (and deaths) were worsened by the coronavirus or pandemic restrictions, as people faced delayed diagnoses and help. 

    At the same time, even though the pandemic was a horrific time for health, society, and the economy, some people still hold positive sentiments toward it. After all, even though it is human nature to focus on the negatives, some people try to find positivity in every horrible situation, as that is what drives them forward. 

    So, when one Reddit user asked netizens to share what they miss about the pandemic, many (to be more specific over 12K people) were quick to answer. We've compiled this list for your convenience, to show you what people had to say. 
    #7

    Group of people enjoying a moment of connection, smiling and relaxed indoors, capturing a sense of peace and quiet. People keeping their f*****g distance. It took a bit, but now people are right back to hovering over your shoulder in line.

    mutemarmot42 , Kampus Production Report

    #8

    Woman enjoying peace and quiet while having breakfast alone at home. Being left the hell alone.

    BeachBulge23 , Alena Darmel Report

    #9

    People enjoying peace and quiet on a pedal boat in a serene park lake, surrounded by trees and city buildings in the distance. The quiet. In the big city where I live there are various lakes / ponds around, and during the pandemic I could hear the frogs chirping like crazy in the evenings instead of traffic.

    TR3BPilot , Franco Garcia Report

    For instance, some people missed how empty the streets were due to the restrictions. For example, in this Bored Panda article, you can see how empty the streets of Krakow looked back in 2020. In comparison, here’s what driving through the streets of Krakow looked like in September of 2024—way busier, isn’t it? And that’s just one city; any other could probably be used as an example, too.

    So, it's no surprise that some folks miss such emptiness. It seemed so quiet and calm, didn’t it? 
    #10

    Empty shopping carts in a row outdoors. Clean supermarket baskets. Actually just clean stuff in general. The moment it was no longer mandated, everything went back to being filthy
    Your would think there would be minimum standards of hygiene in places that sell produce... I mean, I'm pretty sure a corner grocer would get in trouble for having baskets as gross as Woolworths baskets always are.

    Weary_Sale_2779 , Jan van der Wolf Report

    #11

    Person cleaning a wooden table, symbolizing peace and quiet amid a serene home setting. Not having to talk to people. 
    Having time to do extra stuff around the house. .

    Brave_Check6170 , cottonbro studio Report

    #12

    Friends enjoying peace and quiet while using phones in a park during a sunny day. I miss having optimism that life would get better post pandemic. Somehow things have gotten worse and Elon f*****g Musk is making decisions that have potential to f**k s**t up even more for me and my income.

    DisaTheNutless , Keira Burton Report

    Speaking of calm, since people were ordered to stay at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, Earth got a well-deserved break. In 2020, Bored Panda wrote about how satellite images revealed a dramatic drop in pollution over Italy due to the lockdown.

    Voa News reported similar things, too. Smog, which had been choking New Delhi for decades, began to clear up. Nitrogen dioxide pollution decreased by 30% in the northeastern United States—you get the gist. 
    #13

    Emergency entrance at a hospital during the pandemic. Pretty much everything except the people dying.

    infidelightfull , Pixabay Report

    #14

    Woman helps child adjust a mask with a whisker design. The beginning. When we were all in it together. Then it devolved into the whole mask/no-mask and vaccine/anti-vax b******t. Ugh.

    HushabyeNow , August de Richelieu Report

    smuttirox avatar
    Stephanie A Mutti
    Stephanie A Mutti
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was so nice to be on the same page for a minute. We used to sit outside for "happy hour" with the neighbors. We were all in our little deck chairs sitting away from each other and other neighbors would be out walking. It was the most pleasant spring in our neighborhood. AND the weather was glorious that year. It's too bad it took a health crisis and so many didn't make it.

    #15

    A person wearing a face mask at home during the pandemic. Common courtesy if people were ill. People staying home or masking up when sick. Now we’re back to disgustingly ill people hacking and coughing all over with zero regard for others. It’s gross.

    PollutionDouble229 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Basically, during the pandemic, we were able to see how strenuous we humans are on Earth and how quickly it regenerates once we slow down a little. It's no wonder some folks miss it, especially now that everything is back on. We continue to strain the planet, even though it’s the only one we have. 

    So, while the pandemic was a scary time, there were some positives in it that some of us are starting to forget. Maybe this list will serve as a reminder and a motivation that, even in the darkest times, light (even if just a small one) can be found.
    #16

    Woman enjoying peace and quiet in a serene, forested path, wearing a brown jacket with fur collar. I miss the ability to avoid people and tasks of other peoples….people got very selfish and demanding post covid like they’re more important than anyone else

    Edit: Wow I didn't expect this comment to get so many upvotes. It's amazing to see how many of us think alike. And thank you for the awards.

    Jewnohh , Miguel Del Angel Villegas Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right? The entitled A**H**es seem to have multiplied exponentially!

    #17

    Family enjoying peace and quiet at home, sitting together on the floor with a book in a cozy living room setting. Staying at home and having a family time almost every day like eating together, watching movies together.

    AbbyyAdventures , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #18

    Hands sanitizing with peace and quiet, a small spray bottle rests on a wooden table. Hand sanitizer at gas pumps. Pandemic or no, some folks just don’t wash their hands.

    LadySerenity , cottonbro studio Report

    #19

    Two women enjoying a moment of peace and quiet outdoors, smiling at each other warmly. The illusion that the majority of people cared about others.

    KatrinaKatrell , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #20

    Person enjoying peace and quiet, standing with arms raised on a serene beach during sunset. - peace and quiet
    - actually having no stress and being able to just exist and mind your own business
    - being rested and getting enough sleep for the first and probably the last time
    - not working for 5.5 months.

    MadameCoco7273 , Sam Sung Report

    #21

    Two people shaking hands in a peaceful setting, with coffee cups and a laptop on the table. Not being obliged to shake hands. You could just nod at each other and go on.

    Habaneroe12 , fauxels Report

    #22

    Woman enjoying peace and quiet while using a laptop in a serene home office setting. Time, I had time, I was just starting to understand myself as I'm an addict and that time gave me the ability to actually look inward and make strong necessary changes to essentially grow up and become a better person.

    Sensul05 , Anna Nekrashevich Report

    #23

    Woman in yellow shirt refueling car, enjoying peace and quiet at the gas station. The price of petrol

    Ob1cannobody , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #24

    Woman enjoying peace and quiet while working on a laptop outdoors with a child playing nearby. Getting paid to stay home and do, essentially, nothing. Spending tons of time with my kids.

    Also my kids loved that the school gave us school food for them to eat at home, so I miss them being excited for us to go pick up the weekly school food.

    thrifty917 , Yan Krukau Report

    #25

    Golden birthday balloons spelling "happy bday" hang in a quiet, dimly lit room. Being 4 years younger.

    Brucedx3 , Craig Adderley Report

    #26

    Two people waving at a virtual gathering, conveying peace and quiet during the pandemic. Getting absolutely hammered on zoom with my buddies

    Ok-Camel7458 , KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA Report

    #27

    Woman in a fur coat enjoying peace and quiet on a snowy tram ride. Sitting one person per pair of seats on the bus. Hate it when someone sits next to me.

    notagain78 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #28

    Yawning tiger resting peacefully. Tiger King.

    anon , Pixabay Report

