Now that almost five years have passed since it started, people are seeing the period with different eyes. Some even miss certain aspects that we no longer have. That's what this list is precisely about—folks online sharing which pandemic-related things they wish were a thing now, too. So, let's jump in and see whether we agree with them or not, shall we?

We don't have to tell you that the COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented time in our lives. You probably read many similar headlines saying something like this at the time. It was also a pretty scary time in many ways—with risks to our health, jobs, and basically, life as we know it.

#1 Our planet Earth getting a break for the first time in a long time.

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Empty streets.

#3 Not feeling bad for sitting in my apartment all day and night. No FOMO.

No matter where you lived in 2020, you experienced the COVID-19 pandemic in one way or another. And, well, the whole world was impacted significantly. It impacted the global economy, putting tens of millions at risk of poverty, disrupting food systems, and leaving countless individuals vulnerable to undernourishment and so on. Then there’s its influence on the public's physical health, mental health, and the healthcare sector. Many people got COVID-19, and while some recovered without too many repercussions, others suffered for a long time (some still suffer) from long-term effects like fatigue, memory problems, trouble with taste and/or smell, shortness of breath, sleep issues, and many others. ADVERTISEMENT



#4 I live in Yosemite National Park. No visitors were allowed in during the initial lockdown, so it was only the employees who lived in the Park that got to enjoy Spring that year. No one on the Mist Trail on a fine spring day in May. No cars at Tunnel View for sunrise. No gumbies at Swan Slab. No careless influencers trampling the meadows. The birds were loud, the bears were comfortable, the dogwood blooms didn't get picked and ruined. I miss that--I miss having the Valley to "myself". It's so selfish. But man. What an experience.

#5 Working from home.

#6 The Pace of life almost felt like how life should be ? Less traffic, less crowded streets, less noise , more time to appreciate people at home , some jobs could commute, even people who had a variety of opinions on the pandemic details, seemed to have a community of sorts within their said beliefs… It just feels modern society is chaotic for no good reason, and the pandemic slowed things down for a short minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, many people lost their lives due to this illness, too. According to the Worldmeter, over 7 million people have died from the virus as of December 2024. Additionally, complications (and deaths) were worsened by the coronavirus or pandemic restrictions, as people faced delayed diagnoses and help. At the same time, even though the pandemic was a horrific time for health, society, and the economy, some people still hold positive sentiments toward it. After all, even though it is human nature to focus on the negatives, some people try to find positivity in every horrible situation, as that is what drives them forward. So, when one Reddit user asked netizens to share what they miss about the pandemic, many (to be more specific over 12K people) were quick to answer. We've compiled this list for your convenience, to show you what people had to say.



#7 People keeping their f*****g distance. It took a bit, but now people are right back to hovering over your shoulder in line.

#8 Being left the hell alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 The quiet. In the big city where I live there are various lakes / ponds around, and during the pandemic I could hear the frogs chirping like crazy in the evenings instead of traffic.

For instance, some people missed how empty the streets were due to the restrictions. For example, in this Bored Panda article, you can see how empty the streets of Krakow looked back in 2020. In comparison, here’s what driving through the streets of Krakow looked like in September of 2024—way busier, isn’t it? And that’s just one city; any other could probably be used as an example, too. So, it's no surprise that some folks miss such emptiness. It seemed so quiet and calm, didn’t it?



#10 Clean supermarket baskets. Actually just clean stuff in general. The moment it was no longer mandated, everything went back to being filthy

Your would think there would be minimum standards of hygiene in places that sell produce... I mean, I'm pretty sure a corner grocer would get in trouble for having baskets as gross as Woolworths baskets always are.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Not having to talk to people.

Having time to do extra stuff around the house. .

#12 I miss having optimism that life would get better post pandemic. Somehow things have gotten worse and Elon f*****g Musk is making decisions that have potential to f**k s**t up even more for me and my income.

Speaking of calm, since people were ordered to stay at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, Earth got a well-deserved break. In 2020, Bored Panda wrote about how satellite images revealed a dramatic drop in pollution over Italy due to the lockdown. Voa News reported similar things, too. Smog, which had been choking New Delhi for decades, began to clear up. Nitrogen dioxide pollution decreased by 30% in the northeastern United States—you get the gist.



#13 Pretty much everything except the people dying.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 The beginning. When we were all in it together. Then it devolved into the whole mask/no-mask and vaccine/anti-vax b******t. Ugh.

#15 Common courtesy if people were ill. People staying home or masking up when sick. Now we’re back to disgustingly ill people hacking and coughing all over with zero regard for others. It’s gross.

Basically, during the pandemic, we were able to see how strenuous we humans are on Earth and how quickly it regenerates once we slow down a little. It's no wonder some folks miss it, especially now that everything is back on. We continue to strain the planet, even though it’s the only one we have. So, while the pandemic was a scary time, there were some positives in it that some of us are starting to forget. Maybe this list will serve as a reminder and a motivation that, even in the darkest times, light (even if just a small one) can be found.



#16 I miss the ability to avoid people and tasks of other peoples….people got very selfish and demanding post covid like they’re more important than anyone else



Edit: Wow I didn't expect this comment to get so many upvotes. It's amazing to see how many of us think alike. And thank you for the awards.

#17 Staying at home and having a family time almost every day like eating together, watching movies together.

#18 Hand sanitizer at gas pumps. Pandemic or no, some folks just don’t wash their hands.

#19 The illusion that the majority of people cared about others.

#20 - peace and quiet

- actually having no stress and being able to just exist and mind your own business

- being rested and getting enough sleep for the first and probably the last time

- not working for 5.5 months.

#21 Not being obliged to shake hands. You could just nod at each other and go on.

#22 Time, I had time, I was just starting to understand myself as I'm an addict and that time gave me the ability to actually look inward and make strong necessary changes to essentially grow up and become a better person.

#23 The price of petrol

#24 Getting paid to stay home and do, essentially, nothing. Spending tons of time with my kids.



Also my kids loved that the school gave us school food for them to eat at home, so I miss them being excited for us to go pick up the weekly school food.

#25 Being 4 years younger.

#26 Getting absolutely hammered on zoom with my buddies

#27 Sitting one person per pair of seats on the bus. Hate it when someone sits next to me.