Israel Kamakawiwo’ole called a recording studio at 3am and said he had to record a song immediately. (1988)



Israel’s career, as well as the history of Hawaiian music, would forever change one night in 1988 with a drunken phone call. As the legend goes, when the phone rang in Milan Bertosa’s Honolulu recording studio at 2:30 AM, he had just finished a long session for “a horrible dance music project,” where he was “trying to make a singing group from winners in a Shorebird wet t-shirt contest, with girls who couldn’t sing.” A client was calling from a pay phone at Sparky’s, a bar a few blocks away which also happened the best place in the area to score meth and coke, and he had someone with him who wanted to come in and record: Israel Kamakawiwoʻole.





15 minutes later, Israel arrived at the studio and “in walks the largest human being I had seen in my life,” Bertosa recalled. The floor of the studio shifted as Iz stepped on it. Bertosa called down to security to bring a steel chair up for his guest.



Bertosa started recording. Iz, who weighed around 500 pounds, was winded just from the burden of standing to wait for the chair, and his heavy breathing picked up on the microphone. We did a quick sound check, roll tape, and the first thing he does is “Somewhere Over the Rainbow! He played and sang, one take, and it was over.



After they wrapped up after 4 AM, Bertosa gave Iz a tape of the recording and stuck another copy in his desk where it remained for five years. The songs would sit there in a drawer until 1993 when Iz was pursuing a solo career, after having parted ways with the Makaha Sons of Ni’ihau. While recording Iz’s second solo album, Facing Future, Bertosa dug out the recording and suggested to Iz’s producer, Jon de Mello, that it be included, which it was, as the next to last track. When Facing Future was released in 1993, Israel was at a low point, making so little that he was on welfare, supporting a wife and child. But the album’s unexpected success would end up securing their financial security for years to come.

