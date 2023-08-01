Pets are known for their ability to fill our lives with sweet and heartwarming moments. With their extraordinary skills to make every day better, they become great companions and help us forget about all the struggles and stress we experience. Sometimes, it's the way they welcome us when we come back home after a hard day, join us and lay next to us on the sofa while we watch some series, or even when they ask to share our dinner that we can finally eat. All these moments are truly priceless and make us feel loved and peaceful.

There are also other situations when our pets can trigger some strong emotions and not necessarily ones that put us in a calm state of mind. Today, we would like to share with you an interesting collection of images that were shared by pet owners online. All of them have something in common - they feature sweet pets but are captured in a very specific way. The statement “cute pets” doesn’t apply here unless we put it together with “got possessed”. Scroll down to see the funniest photos of dogs, cats, and others, captured in the most frightening moments.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cat Got Into A Bowl Of Flour

Cat Got Into A Bowl Of Flour

_fly-on-the-wall_ Report

33points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Mentioned We Were Out Of Treats On My Way Out Of The Room. Came Back To This

Mentioned We Were Out Of Treats On My Way Out Of The Room. Came Back To This

JennDG Report

30points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You had one job hooman. You can be replaced.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#3

My Cat Matt

My Cat Matt

Tnasty006006 Report

28points
POST
View more comments
#4

He’s Been Sitting Like This For 15 Minutes. It’s Starting To Scare Me

He’s Been Sitting Like This For 15 Minutes. It’s Starting To Scare Me

zarkvark Report

27points
POST
DebB
DebB
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He sees & hears things you can't see or hear! Be afraid!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#5

I Knew Cats Could Defy Gravity. I Didn’t Know They Could Do So In Such A Terrifying Eye-Laser-Equipped Ways

I Knew Cats Could Defy Gravity. I Didn’t Know They Could Do So In Such A Terrifying Eye-Laser-Equipped Ways

qwer1627 Report

27points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"...and I see that curtain rail here is a little bent and..oh! Hey! No dude, I'm just hanging here! Really!"

0
0points
reply
#6

I Saw This On My Way To Bed. Why Do My Cats Do This To Me

I Saw This On My Way To Bed. Why Do My Cats Do This To Me

CaptainEdibles Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#7

I Present The Most Terrifying Image In My Camera Roll

I Present The Most Terrifying Image In My Camera Roll

pixelandsophie , pixelandsophie Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#8

A Pet Crow Holding A Knife In His Mouth

A Pet Crow Holding A Knife In His Mouth

SydneyRoo Report

27points
POST
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get a couple more and you’ll have murder

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#9

Switch From Cute To Evil

Switch From Cute To Evil

EnvySugarCover Report

27points
POST
Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did you feed him after midnight?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Cat Tried To Give Me A Heart Attack

Cat Tried To Give Me A Heart Attack

Novel_Syllabub1091 Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#11

This Really Messed With My Head For A Few Minutes Before I Realized

This Really Messed With My Head For A Few Minutes Before I Realized

reddit.com Report

26points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought it was a dead mutant pig for a second.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Time For A Nap. Scared Me For A Moment

Time For A Nap. Scared Me For A Moment

emcasi Report

26points
POST
#13

Why Even Own A Hairless Cat?

Why Even Own A Hairless Cat?

Panuccis_Pizza Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#14

My Dog Holding A Pinecone

My Dog Holding A Pinecone

ArktickWolfie Report

25points
POST
#15

This Is When I Realized My Cat Was... Different

This Is When I Realized My Cat Was... Different

tacoconnoisseur1 Report

24points
POST
Nadine Bamberger
Nadine Bamberger
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's an artist practicing modern dance?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

Fork Thief

Fork Thief

sweet3pea1588 Report

24points
POST
Brainless Blobfish
Brainless Blobfish
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Eating again, Jerry!? Here, I brought you a fork. I expect payment."

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#17

Those Are All Cat Eyes

Those Are All Cat Eyes

PoetsSquareCats Report

24points
POST
just a lazy witch
just a lazy witch
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooh, the pspsps would be interesting and 100% worth it :D

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#18

My Dog Holds This Look For About 5 Minutes If You Don't Rub His Belly

My Dog Holds This Look For About 5 Minutes If You Don't Rub His Belly

loona_lovebad Report

23points
POST
Nadine Bamberger
Nadine Bamberger
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You better appease that demon lol

0
0points
reply
#19

Mom Turned Her iPhone Light On To See To Go To The Bathroom, And I Took The Opportunity To Freak Her Out When She Came Back. Boo

Mom Turned Her iPhone Light On To See To Go To The Bathroom, And I Took The Opportunity To Freak Her Out When She Came Back. Boo

peachesandnellie Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#20

This Is Gar. Gar Likes To Aggressively Watch Me Pee

This Is Gar. Gar Likes To Aggressively Watch Me Pee

discoheaven97 Report

22points
POST
AngelWingsYT
AngelWingsYT
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well dont use "his watee bowl"

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#21

Last Thing You See If You Forgot To Fill The Food Bowl

Last Thing You See If You Forgot To Fill The Food Bowl

Gordon_Freeman_TJ Report

22points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"So, we meet again, mr. Bond."

1
1point
reply
#22

A Sleeping Cat

A Sleeping Cat

Report

22points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It still looks like a disembodied head no matter how much I zoom in.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

My Cats Are Haunted

My Cats Are Haunted

BlackSheep717 Report

22points
POST
Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think they are more haunting than haunted.

3
3points
reply
#24

This Little Jerk Scared The Hell Out Of Me

This Little Jerk Scared The Hell Out Of Me

mavienoire Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#25

I Almost Got A Heart Attack When I Heard Meowing Above Me

I Almost Got A Heart Attack When I Heard Meowing Above Me

Oskarpohto1 Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#26

My Friend’s Cat, Winston. Either He’s Seeing Beyond The Veil, Or He Just Found Your Late-Night Internet Search History

My Friend’s Cat, Winston. Either He’s Seeing Beyond The Veil, Or He Just Found Your Late-Night Internet Search History

ephemeralbiscuit Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#27

Took A Picture Of A My Dog Yawning With The Flash On

Took A Picture Of A My Dog Yawning With The Flash On

bulgariandoll Report

21points
POST
#28

How To Stop My Keyboard From Lighting Up When My Cat Steps On It At Night?

How To Stop My Keyboard From Lighting Up When My Cat Steps On It At Night?

Clara_Clayton Report

20points
POST
#29

Cat Looks Like He's Researching How To Commit Homicide

Cat Looks Like He's Researching How To Commit Homicide

reddit.com Report

20points
POST
#30

Stanley The Dog

Stanley The Dog

Energylegs23 Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Scared The Bejesus Outta Me

Scared The Bejesus Outta Me

Sphuny Report

20points
POST
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"can i have so privacy, please ?!?" :D

0
0points
reply
#32

I'm Scared

I'm Scared

kokosnootkrab Report

20points
POST
just a lazy witch
just a lazy witch
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those cups! (or candleholders?) love them!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#33

I Think My Mom's Cat Might Need An Exorcism

I Think My Mom's Cat Might Need An Exorcism

yourzebrasready Report

20points
POST
Selenator12580
Selenator12580
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

are you sure that's a cat? not an owl by any chance?

0
0points
reply
#34

I Think My House Might Be Possessed By A Demon

I Think My House Might Be Possessed By A Demon

reddit.com Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#35

There's A Monster Under My Bed

There's A Monster Under My Bed

bokononpreist Report

19points
POST
#36

I Looked Down And Saw Her Staring At Me From Under The Rug. It Scared Me Until I Realized It Was Her

I Looked Down And Saw Her Staring At Me From Under The Rug. It Scared Me Until I Realized It Was Her

Leila_Koch Report

19points
POST
#37

My Cat Suddenly Looked At The Security Camera

My Cat Suddenly Looked At The Security Camera

Cattardis Report

18points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want night vision goggles for my cat!

1
1point
reply
#38

My Roommate’s Cat Was Being Cute In The Middle Of The Night So I Took A Picture With Flash And Saw This

My Roommate’s Cat Was Being Cute In The Middle Of The Night So I Took A Picture With Flash And Saw This

elliotgranath Report

18points
POST
#39

Our Demon

Our Demon

infinitytomorrow Report

18points
POST
#40

She Stayed Like This For Solid 10 Minutes Just Staring At Me

She Stayed Like This For Solid 10 Minutes Just Staring At Me

Ellielovesfoxes Report

18points
POST
#41

Just Trying To Take A Peaceful Pee. But Now I’m Terrified

Just Trying To Take A Peaceful Pee. But Now I’m Terrified

cleofknpatra Report

17points
POST
Duvet Woman
Duvet Woman
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I'd be terrified by the state of that bathroom too. Someone needs to scub some more.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Sat Up In Bed And

Sat Up In Bed And

buttni Report

17points
POST
#43

My Cats At The Top Of The Steps

My Cats At The Top Of The Steps

CloveyBunn Report

16points
POST
#44

Ollie Occasionally Brings Me Presents From Outside. Today, She Brought This. I'm Slightly Terrified

Ollie Occasionally Brings Me Presents From Outside. Today, She Brought This. I'm Slightly Terrified

theangryllama18 Report

16points
POST
#45

Rictus Grin

Rictus Grin

bladpaul Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#46

This Toy Makes My Dog Look Scary

This Toy Makes My Dog Look Scary

Daminite Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#47

My Little Demon

My Little Demon

obamaweeb Report

16points
POST
#48

This Is Stanley, Instead Of Telling Me He Needs To Wee He Plays Deceased For Attention And Then Gets Up Once I Walk Back Over

This Is Stanley, Instead Of Telling Me He Needs To Wee He Plays Deceased For Attention And Then Gets Up Once I Walk Back Over

Nellewilsox Report

16points
POST
#49

Demon Time

Demon Time

Electrical_Hornet459 Report

16points
POST
#50

Blue Likes To Hide Under The Couch And Pop Out To Scare Me

Blue Likes To Hide Under The Couch And Pop Out To Scare Me

bluehasinsta Report

16points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

This Morning I Woke Up To This. I'm Scared

This Morning I Woke Up To This. I'm Scared

DonnyToAshes Report

16points
POST
#52

Goose Has The Ability To Scare The Hell Out Of Us. Should've Called Him Johnny

Goose Has The Ability To Scare The Hell Out Of Us. Should've Called Him Johnny

YourNameWisely Report

16points
POST
#53

I Look Behind Me And This Is What I See. She Scares The Hell Out Of Me

I Look Behind Me And This Is What I See. She Scares The Hell Out Of Me

Bright-Put-4128 Report

16points
POST
#54

He Scared The Hell Out Of Me When I Went Into My Closet Tonight

He Scared The Hell Out Of Me When I Went Into My Closet Tonight

mairghread_ Report

16points
POST
#55

Dog Loves To Stare Into My Basement Office And Scare The Hell​ Out Of Me When I Look Up

Dog Loves To Stare Into My Basement Office And Scare The Hell​ Out Of Me When I Look Up

patchoulius Report

16points
POST
#56

I Woke Up Feeling Watched And Almost Had A Heart Attack

I Woke Up Feeling Watched And Almost Had A Heart Attack

lhamazenaide Report

15points
POST
#57

Every Year On Christmas My Sister's Dog Greets Me With This Cute/Terrifying Grin

Every Year On Christmas My Sister's Dog Greets Me With This Cute/Terrifying Grin

DField118 Report

15points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Somebody's been talking s**t behind your back.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#58

When You Get The Feeling You're Being Watched

When You Get The Feeling You're Being Watched

mowithak Report

15points
POST
#59

My Foster Has A New Habit Of Climbing Things… Especially In The Dark In Hopes Of Giving Me A Heart Attack

My Foster Has A New Habit Of Climbing Things… Especially In The Dark In Hopes Of Giving Me A Heart Attack

WigglyButtNugget Report

15points
POST
#60

I Woke Up In The Middle Of The Night To Go To Pee And Saw My Dog Being Very Creepy

I Woke Up In The Middle Of The Night To Go To Pee And Saw My Dog Being Very Creepy

pkopo1 Report

15points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

I Came Home Late At Night And Almost Had A Heart Attack

I Came Home Late At Night And Almost Had A Heart Attack