95 Times Pets Almost Gave Their Owner A Heart Attack By How Terrifying They Looked (New Pics)
Pets are known for their ability to fill our lives with sweet and heartwarming moments. With their extraordinary skills to make every day better, they become great companions and help us forget about all the struggles and stress we experience. Sometimes, it's the way they welcome us when we come back home after a hard day, join us and lay next to us on the sofa while we watch some series, or even when they ask to share our dinner that we can finally eat. All these moments are truly priceless and make us feel loved and peaceful.
There are also other situations when our pets can trigger some strong emotions and not necessarily ones that put us in a calm state of mind. Today, we would like to share with you an interesting collection of images that were shared by pet owners online. All of them have something in common - they feature sweet pets but are captured in a very specific way. The statement “cute pets” doesn’t apply here unless we put it together with “got possessed”. Scroll down to see the funniest photos of dogs, cats, and others, captured in the most frightening moments.
Cat Got Into A Bowl Of Flour
Mentioned We Were Out Of Treats On My Way Out Of The Room. Came Back To This
My Cat Matt
He’s Been Sitting Like This For 15 Minutes. It’s Starting To Scare Me
I Knew Cats Could Defy Gravity. I Didn’t Know They Could Do So In Such A Terrifying Eye-Laser-Equipped Ways
I Saw This On My Way To Bed. Why Do My Cats Do This To Me
I Present The Most Terrifying Image In My Camera Roll
A Pet Crow Holding A Knife In His Mouth
Switch From Cute To Evil
Cat Tried To Give Me A Heart Attack
This Really Messed With My Head For A Few Minutes Before I Realized
Why Even Own A Hairless Cat?
This Is When I Realized My Cat Was... Different
Fork Thief
"Eating again, Jerry!? Here, I brought you a fork. I expect payment."
Those Are All Cat Eyes
Ooh, the pspsps would be interesting and 100% worth it :D
My Dog Holds This Look For About 5 Minutes If You Don't Rub His Belly
Mom Turned Her iPhone Light On To See To Go To The Bathroom, And I Took The Opportunity To Freak Her Out When She Came Back. Boo
This Is Gar. Gar Likes To Aggressively Watch Me Pee
Last Thing You See If You Forgot To Fill The Food Bowl
A Sleeping Cat
It still looks like a disembodied head no matter how much I zoom in.
My Cats Are Haunted
This Little Jerk Scared The Hell Out Of Me
I Almost Got A Heart Attack When I Heard Meowing Above Me
My Friend’s Cat, Winston. Either He’s Seeing Beyond The Veil, Or He Just Found Your Late-Night Internet Search History
Took A Picture Of A My Dog Yawning With The Flash On
How To Stop My Keyboard From Lighting Up When My Cat Steps On It At Night?
Cat Looks Like He's Researching How To Commit Homicide
Stanley The Dog
Scared The Bejesus Outta Me
I'm Scared
I Think My Mom's Cat Might Need An Exorcism
I Think My House Might Be Possessed By A Demon
There's A Monster Under My Bed
I Looked Down And Saw Her Staring At Me From Under The Rug. It Scared Me Until I Realized It Was Her
My Cat Suddenly Looked At The Security Camera
My Roommate’s Cat Was Being Cute In The Middle Of The Night So I Took A Picture With Flash And Saw This
Our Demon
She Stayed Like This For Solid 10 Minutes Just Staring At Me
Just Trying To Take A Peaceful Pee. But Now I’m Terrified
I think I'd be terrified by the state of that bathroom too. Someone needs to scub some more.