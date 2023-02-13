44 Ways Your Pet Says “I Love You” And Makes Your Heart Melt
We love pets and try to show it every way we can. So if you keep asking yourself “Do dogs know we love them?”, be sure they, as well as any other pet you share your home with, absolutely do know how you feel about them.
But as is common with every relationship, we want to know if the love is mutual. It is not like we would love pets less if they were to be indifferent, but it is always nice and heartwarming to know that the creature you love the most loves you back. To put your mind at ease, we collected a list of some of the ways pets can show you their feelings. If you are not sure how to tell the signs of their love, keep reading.
To begin with, if you are a good owner and treat your pet like a family member, giving them all the love and care they deserve, they will definitely love you back. Whether you adopt a pet or buy from a breeder, make sure you love them unconditionally and show it at every opportunity. Your pet will be very grateful for that and shower you with puppy love (even if they don’t belong to the canine family).
Does your pet have any specific ways of showing you their love? Tell us in the comments what your smart pet did to make you understand their feelings about you. And don’t forget to tell your pet today how much you love them.
This post may include affiliate links.
Your Dog Brings You Their Favorite Chew Bone
Sharing isn’t just for preschoolers! “If your dog brings you one of their favorite toys and drops it at your feet, it’s likely they are giving it to you as a gift,” Dr. Miller says. “Sharing their favorite things is one way they demonstrate love.” Make sure you choose safe toys for your furry friends!
Your Rabbit Jumps Up On The Couch
Bunnies are good jumpers, but jumping up on a couch or other piece of furniture can be quite an exercise for the tiny animal. That’s why when they do it, it means they want to be next to you. Sometimes they will also stand on their hind legs to check on you.
Your Cat Gives You The Slowest Blink
Among themselves, cats close their eyes in front of each other only if they want to show their trust and comfort in their presence. So if your cat slowly blinks at you, it has accepted you as one of its own.
Your Dog Follows You Into The Bathroom
Your dog follows you around the house, even to the bathroom, not because they want to play or try to annoy you. They want to spend as much time with you as possible, and that’s because they love you.
Your Rabbit Comes When You Call
Rabbits are as good at learning their people’s voices and habits as dogs and cats. If you call your rabbit, it will come running to you because you are its favorite person.
Your Guinea Pig Whistles At You
When your guinea pig hears you come home or is just happy to see you next to their cage, they will give you their signature whistle. They can also chirp or grunt to show you they are happy and like to have you around.
Your Horse Nickers
Unless your horse has been professionally trained, it can be very skittish around people. They are very sensitive to humans and don’t trust easily. So if your horse nickers, comes to greet you, and likes physical contact with you, it really loves and trusts you.
Your Cat Lays On Your Lap And Purrs
Cats purr in various situations, sometimes when they are upset or hurt too, but if it happens when they are all cozy and snuggled up to you, it is a sure sign they are comfortable around you and are feeling affectionate.
Your Dog Pats Or Hugs You When You’re Crying
Dogs can read human body language better than some people. If they see you crying or upset, they will try their best to comfort you because they love you and want to see you happy. They may cuddle, bring you their favorite toys, or lick your face to tell you that everything is going to be okay.
Your Dog Gives You A High Five When You Hold Your Hand Up
Dogs love to see us happy, especially happy with their behavior. If your dog does its best to perform your commands, it is because they love and respect you and will be delighted to see you pleased with them.
Your Dog Carries Your Stinky Shoes Around
Do you store all your shoes and laundry where your dog can’t reach them? Then you have already experienced the constant attempts to steal those items from you to either chew or snuggle with. For your dog, it is another way of having your scent around because they love to be reminded of you.
When I Yawn, You Yawn, We Yawn
Yawning can be super contagious, but for your dog, it is a sign of emotional closeness. If you and your dog bond, it is not unusual to see them yawn when you do.
Sleeping In Your Bedroom
Even if your dog is not allowed on the bed, it will find ways to stay close to you at night, like sleeping in your bedroom, next to your bed. Wanting to share space with you at any time of day clearly says “I love you and can’t stay away from you.”
Your Dog Forgives You
We’re not perfect and sometimes do things we might regret later, like yelling at our dog. Good thing is, your dog loves you so much, it is willing to forgive you and maintain the loving bond you two share. Just be sure to apologize and give them some love back.
Sleeping Right Next To You
Whether it is for a nap on the couch or for a night’s sleep in bed, your doggo will try to get as close to you as possible. This is their way of showing that they want to stay with you even while sleeping. Interestingly, it also helps us reduce anxiety and feel safe and comfortable.
Getting Jealous
Jealousy is not exclusively human behavior. Your pets, especially dogs, can get jealous if you give attention to other pets — or, God forbid, random animals in the street. They love you and don’t want to share you with others.
Your Bird Shakes Her Tail Feathers
Much like dogs, birds use their tails to communicate their feelings. If your bird fans out its feathers or wags its tail at you, that’s a sign of love.
Your Cat Rubs Her Chin On You
Normally, when cats rub their faces and chins on something, they mark their territory. So when they do this with you, they claim you as their own. And why would they do that if they didn’t love you?
Your Bird Straight Up Tells You
Some “talking” birds will reveal their feelings in a way that leaves no room for interpretation — they’ll just tell you. Birds can understand the emotion behind the words coming from you, so when they mimic “I love you,” they know exactly what they are saying.
Your Cat Meows Just For You
While kittens do meow to their mother — in fact, they have about 16 different ways of communicating different things — cats lose this habit once they grow up. However, they do want to communicate with you because they love you, so they will meow just for you.
Your Dog Snuggles Up To You
Dogs are huge fans of physical contact and show their affection through snuggling. Even if they just put their head in your lap, cuddle up to you, or lean against you, it is their way of showing how important you are to them.
Your Cat Is Makin’ Biscuits On Your Belly
Have you ever experienced your cat stretching out its paws and rhythmically rubbing the area in front of it? It can be the carpet, a blanket, or your lap, but it is a big sign of love and feeling safe. Called “kneading,” this behavior comes from kittens inducing milk from their mother and means that even as an adult, your cat feels as warm with you as it did with its mother.
Your Cat Head-Butts You
If you’ve ever wondered why your cat behaves like an overhyped football player and bumps heads with you, remember that it serves to show their affection. This action is called “bunting” and is used to rub the cat’s smell on things they like. That includes you.
Your Cat Gives You A Tongue Bath
If you are a ticklish person who has a cat, brace yourself because your cat will want to lick your face and hair, and that can feel tickly. Grooming is a sign of affection for cats, so take it accordingly.
Your Turtle Plays With You
Turtles might seem like very self-sustaining animals, but you will be surprised how communicative they can be with the humans they love. If you sit next to their tank or put them in your lap for some quality interaction, they will be beyond happy, even if it’s hard to tell outwardly.
Your Dog Rolls Over As Soon As You Walk Up
When a dog exposes its stomach, it is to show that they are friendly and won’t be a threat to whoever they interact with. In the case of displaying this behavior in front of their human, it also means they trust you because they love you.
Giving Gifts
We truly enjoy giving presents to people we love. The same goes for your pets. They can bring you absolutely random objects in the hope that you like them and they make you feel happy. Make sure you show them how much you appreciate the gift.
Smile And Your Dog Smiles With You
Neuroscientist Dr. Gregory Berns decided to explore the depth of dogs’ thoughts and feelings about humans. In his research, he indicated that dogs have a high capacity for empathy that helps them quickly catch on to our feelings. That’s why your dog will often copy your mood.
The Classic “I’m So Happy To See You” Dance
Your dog is so happy to see you back that it sets an entire performance of jumping up and down, licking your hands and face, doing happy zoomies, and bringing you any random object it can find around the house. If the pup wasn’t head over heels in love with you, why would it even do this?
Jumping
Sure, it can be tedious sometimes when you’re trying to take off your shoes and coat or you’re holding something in your hands and your dog keeps jumping up and down around you. But you have to understand that this is also a way they say how much they love you. You’re taller than them, so they are trying to get closer to you.
Your Dog 'Reads' You And Reacts Accordingly
Even if you have a very independent dog, once they feel you need their company, they’ll come and stay by your side until you feel better. This is especially true if you have established a close bond with them. Licking you or resting their head and paws on you adds to their attempt to make you feel better.
Your Dog Gives You Puppy Eyes
Whether your dog is still an actual puppy or well into its senior years, when they give you this long, intense stare, you know exactly it translates into “I love you, human!”
Your Guinea Pig Sings
Guinea pigs have all sorts of happy sounds in their repertoire, from grunt-like noises to squeaks. If your little fur ball wheeks at you uninterruptedly for some time, it wants you to know you are its favorite human.
Your Cat Sleeps On Your Head
Cats love to nap. But to show you how much they love you, they try to adjust their cycle to yours and stay awake more when you are at home. So if in the middle of the night, you discover your kitty sleeping on top of your head, they are just trying to mimic your lifestyle to show how much they love you.
Your Cat Rubs Up Against Your Legs
No, your cat is not trying to get more snacks from you. Rubbing against your legs and doing eights is their way of telling you how much they missed you while you were gone and that they are glad to have you back.
Your Dog Wags His Tail So Hard He Goes In Circles
Tail wagging is a classic sign of love and affection everyone can recognize. While dogs may do it when they are simply excited or in a good mood, if it is directed at you, it shows how much they appreciate your existence.
Your Cat Bares Her Furry Tummy
Showing their tummy is a sign of huge trust in cats. Just don’t get tricked and interpret it as them wanting you to rub it because that’s not what they mean. Instead, be happy that your kitty loves you and openly displays it.
Your Dog Chews Up Your Favorite Pillow
Sometimes even naughty behavior can be a sign of love. If you have been absent for a while or you ignored your dog because you were too busy, they might go ahead and chew your pillow or shred a pile of paper to pieces. This is their way of showing you how much they missed you and that you need to give them more attention.
Grooming
Grooming is a huge part of trust not only between a mother and her pup or kitten but also among adult animals. So if your pet gives you what looks like a very sloppy kiss, it is a sure sign of them showing you their love.
Calm Goodbyes And Excited Hellos
If your dog doesn’t even look at you as you are about to leave the house, don’t take it as a sign of them not caring about you. On the contrary, it means they trust you to come back and they feel safe at home even without you there. On the other hand, once you’re home, they will be all excited and wiggling their entire body to welcome you back.
Nosing
Sometimes nudging you with their nose can mean “move out of my way” or “give me some attention.” But if you are already concentrated on your pup, and it keeps nosing you while looking directly at you, that’s another way of showing their appreciation for having you in their life.
Lifting & Wiggling Eyebrows
Humans express a lot with their faces. We have over 20 different facial expressions to show different feelings. Guess what? Dogs have over 100! And they use them to show you how much they love you.
A Little Bit Of Rough Play
If every now and then your dog likes a bit of rough play, it shows you their affection, just like the way we sometimes like engaging in rough sports with other humans. Just make sure this doesn’t become the norm for you two.
Recognizing Your Name
Of course, every dog learns to recognize its name pretty quickly. If you have many pets at home, they will also know their names. But you are a part of that too! They recognize the sound of your name, and if somebody talks about you when you’re not there, your dog will get all excited and expect you to show up.