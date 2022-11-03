137 Times People Encountered A ‘Perfect Fit’ In Real Life And Just Had To Document It
A coffee machine filling a cup exactly to the brim. People's belongings stacked neatly like Tetris bricks in a mover's truck. Even the mundane can be beautiful.
As you might've understood from our previous articles (one and two), the subreddit 'Perfect Fit' has plenty of examples to prove it. And we at Bored Panda loved them so much, we decided to dig around the internet to see what else we can find.
So I guess the (oddly) satisfying pictures you'll see below can be viewed as a joint effort between the subreddit's 2.4 million members and our team to calm down your inner OCD tendencies. Hope they help!
The Sun Shining Through My Fish Tank Aligned Perfectly On Each Knob
My Wife Did The Toblerone Thing At The Matterhorn Today. Couldn’t Have Asked For A Better Weather
When You Have A Huge Monitor And A Nice View At The Same Time
The Reflection Of An Identical Car From Window Perfectly Matches
Watching “Big” At A Hotel, And Josh’s Mom Is Talking To The Microwave
This Stacked Wood
The London Eye Fitting Almost Perfectly In The Toilet Window
I Thought I Lost My Wedding Ring On A Road Trip. I Called Gas Stations, Pawn Shops, Searched Lost And Found Post. I Gave Up And Then Found It Under My Husband's Deodorant
Now that's what you call a sticky situation.
Perfect Fit Coffee
How Well Our Movers Tetris’d Our Stuff
Reminds me of the time I temped as a roadie. Stacking sound equipment like Tetris - although this was before Tetris.
Took A Picture Of My Cousin At Their Wedding Table And It Caught The Groom's Nose
Accidentally Dropped Tuna Can In My Sink
The Way All The Veins In The Rocks Line Up
Taken At Royal University Of Phnom Penh
Estonian Javelin Thrower Magnus Kirt. The Shadow Lined Up Perfectly With The Camera Angle
It took quite some time before I could get my brain to accept it was a shadow across their face, and to let go of the idea the javelin had pierced his skull.
Got This Pasta Wheel Stuck In My Spatula While Making Lunch
How Perfectly Our Cereal Boxes Fit In This Shelf In Our Dorm
It's going to be tricky getting the boxes out again!
This Rattlesnake Was Found Bathing In The Puddle Created From A Cow Hoofprint
Turns Out LEGO Bricks Have A Perfect Fit On My Keyboard
Perfect Parking Space
Chai In A Beaker! Our Science Classroom's Hedgehog Went Missing And This Is How We Found Her
Just Why
BirdPerson
We’ve Been Needing A Little Countertop For The Space Between The Fridge And The Stove And I Got This One Today By Eyeballing It And Hoping It Will Fit When I Got It Home
The Way The Eyes On My Driver's License Perfectly Fit Through The Hole Of My Lifetime Card
The McDonald's “Sausage” Sticker Fits Perfectly Over My Air Conditioning Knob
Does This Count?
Just Build Raised Garden Beds. Figured I'd Lay Rock Between Them Instead Of Grass Maintenance. Got A Surprise Unplanned Perfect Fit With The Lawn Mower
A Tiny Plastic Bead Has Somehow Wedged Into My Laptop Charger. It Is A Perfect Fit And Impossible To Remove, We’ve Tried Many Techniques
I'm Not Sure They Entirely Thought This Through
Majestic Fit
The Way My Fiancé’s Toes Line Up
This Hair Tie Stuck In My Shoe Tread
The Way The Lines Match Up
It Looks Like A Perfect Fit
My Neighbor's Tree Fits Perfectly In My Window
A Perfect Fit
My Umbrella On This Wire Protector On The Wall
I Finally Got A Picture Of My Cat Looking At The Camera
A Truck Built For That TV Specifically
I Sold My Sofa Over Facebook. Buyer Sent Me This Photo
Packing Material In A Doorway
Got A New Armrest At Work, Which Happen To Fit Perfectly Around My Pregnant Belly
The Way This Toilet Paper Fits In The Vanity Drawer
I Didn't Properly Measure This 150" Screen's Dimensions Before Buying It, Just Estimated The Width By Walking Heel To Toe Across The Room
Didn't take into account the black frame. So it fits into place with less than a pinky width on each side. So satisfying... And I'm a lucky sob.