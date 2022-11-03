A coffee machine filling a cup exactly to the brim. People's belongings stacked neatly like Tetris bricks in a mover's truck. Even the mundane can be beautiful.

As you might've understood from our previous articles (one and two), the subreddit 'Perfect Fit' has plenty of examples to prove it. And we at Bored Panda loved them so much, we decided to dig around the internet to see what else we can find.

So I guess the (oddly) satisfying pictures you'll see below can be viewed as a joint effort between the subreddit's 2.4 million members and our team to calm down your inner OCD tendencies. Hope they help!

#1

The Sun Shining Through My Fish Tank Aligned Perfectly On Each Knob

The Sun Shining Through My Fish Tank Aligned Perfectly On Each Knob

kjh4087 Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
Kristine Frances Bautista
41 minutes ago

🌈🌈🌈

#2

My Wife Did The Toblerone Thing At The Matterhorn Today. Couldn’t Have Asked For A Better Weather

My Wife Did The Toblerone Thing At The Matterhorn Today. Couldn't Have Asked For A Better Weather

cah875 Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
35 minutes ago

But did you see the bear?

#3

When You Have A Huge Monitor And A Nice View At The Same Time

When You Have A Huge Monitor And A Nice View At The Same Time

wetdirtkurt Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
Kristine Frances Bautista
39 minutes ago

Perfect!

#4

The Reflection Of An Identical Car From Window Perfectly Matches

The Reflection Of An Identical Car From Window Perfectly Matches

reddit.com Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
Kristine Frances Bautista
38 minutes ago

Meant to be

#5

Watching “Big” At A Hotel, And Josh’s Mom Is Talking To The Microwave

Watching "Big" At A Hotel, And Josh's Mom Is Talking To The Microwave

rastroboy Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
Kristine Frances Bautista
40 minutes ago

Hello? You done, food?

#6

This Stacked Wood

This Stacked Wood

muckbertkraus Report

Minath
Minath
11 minutes ago

That must have taken forever.

#7

The London Eye Fitting Almost Perfectly In The Toilet Window

The London Eye Fitting Almost Perfectly In The Toilet Window

Jezep Report

#8

I Thought I Lost My Wedding Ring On A Road Trip. I Called Gas Stations, Pawn Shops, Searched Lost And Found Post. I Gave Up And Then Found It Under My Husband's Deodorant

I Thought I Lost My Wedding Ring On A Road Trip. I Called Gas Stations, Pawn Shops, Searched Lost And Found Post. I Gave Up And Then Found It Under My Husband's Deodorant

roseazom Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
Kristine Frances Bautista
33 minutes ago

Now that's what you call a sticky situation.

#9

Perfect Fit Coffee

Perfect Fit Coffee

eddyburback Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
Kristine Frances Bautista
37 minutes ago

I wonder what happened next

#10

How Well Our Movers Tetris’d Our Stuff

How Well Our Movers Tetris'd Our Stuff

Chrenen Report

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
10 minutes ago

Reminds me of the time I temped as a roadie. Stacking sound equipment like Tetris - although this was before Tetris.

#11

Took A Picture Of My Cousin At Their Wedding Table And It Caught The Groom's Nose

Took A Picture Of My Cousin At Their Wedding Table And It Caught The Groom's Nose

Jarteast Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
Kristine Frances Bautista
32 minutes ago

Hihihi

#12

Accidentally Dropped Tuna Can In My Sink

Accidentally Dropped Tuna Can In My Sink

catl2333 Report

Fembot
Fembot
12 minutes ago

So this is where women with those extremely long nails are going to shine

#13

The Way All The Veins In The Rocks Line Up

The Way All The Veins In The Rocks Line Up

UnusuallyMyself Report

Bashicka
Bashicka
40 minutes ago

and golden ratio

#14

Taken At Royal University Of Phnom Penh

Taken At Royal University Of Phnom Penh

b2utynthebeast Report

Jay Son
Jay Son
19 minutes ago

Vertigo is setting in...

#15

Estonian Javelin Thrower Magnus Kirt. The Shadow Lined Up Perfectly With The Camera Angle

Estonian Javelin Thrower Magnus Kirt. The Shadow Lined Up Perfectly With The Camera Angle

oldlilpeep Report

Laura Ketteridge
Laura Ketteridge
31 minutes ago

It took quite some time before I could get my brain to accept it was a shadow across their face, and to let go of the idea the javelin had pierced his skull.

#16

Got This Pasta Wheel Stuck In My Spatula While Making Lunch

Got This Pasta Wheel Stuck In My Spatula While Making Lunch

salamandees- Report

#17

How Perfectly Our Cereal Boxes Fit In This Shelf In Our Dorm

How Perfectly Our Cereal Boxes Fit In This Shelf In Our Dorm

kiddiben Report

Laura Ketteridge
Laura Ketteridge
33 minutes ago

It's going to be tricky getting the boxes out again!

#18

This Rattlesnake Was Found Bathing In The Puddle Created From A Cow Hoofprint

This Rattlesnake Was Found Bathing In The Puddle Created From A Cow Hoofprint

zherper Report

Angela B
Angela B
27 minutes ago

Wet danger noodle!

#19

Turns Out LEGO Bricks Have A Perfect Fit On My Keyboard

Turns Out LEGO Bricks Have A Perfect Fit On My Keyboard

ty6557 Report

Bananic
Bananic
26 minutes ago

love it !

#20

Perfect Parking Space

Perfect Parking Space

DrBillyWayneRuddock Report

Tal Jamchi
Tal Jamchi
3 minutes ago

If it fits I sits

#21

Chai In A Beaker! Our Science Classroom's Hedgehog Went Missing And This Is How We Found Her

Chai In A Beaker! Our Science Classroom's Hedgehog Went Missing And This Is How We Found Her

karmacist Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
Kristine Frances Bautista
29 minutes ago

Aww poor baby was trapped

#22

Just Why

Just Why

rhochicristaldo Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
34 minutes ago

I is comfy!!

#23

BirdPerson

BirdPerson

Chingelmarie Report

#24

We’ve Been Needing A Little Countertop For The Space Between The Fridge And The Stove And I Got This One Today By Eyeballing It And Hoping It Will Fit When I Got It Home

We've Been Needing A Little Countertop For The Space Between The Fridge And The Stove And I Got This One Today By Eyeballing It And Hoping It Will Fit When I Got It Home

maxxhock Report

Fembot
Fembot
11 minutes ago

Excellent eyeballing skills 👍

#25

The Way The Eyes On My Driver's License Perfectly Fit Through The Hole Of My Lifetime Card

The Way The Eyes On My Driver's License Perfectly Fit Through The Hole Of My Lifetime Card

namebrandrew Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
35 minutes ago

I see you... 😂😂😂

#26

I Wonder What He Is Looking At

I Wonder What He Is Looking At

Do660 Report

Jay Son
Jay Son
8 minutes ago

👀

#27

The McDonald's “Sausage” Sticker Fits Perfectly Over My Air Conditioning Knob

The McDonald's "Sausage" Sticker Fits Perfectly Over My Air Conditioning Knob

jacktwo37 Report

#28

Does This Count?

Does This Count?

J-sullied Report

#29

Just Build Raised Garden Beds. Figured I'd Lay Rock Between Them Instead Of Grass Maintenance. Got A Surprise Unplanned Perfect Fit With The Lawn Mower

Just Build Raised Garden Beds. Figured I'd Lay Rock Between Them Instead Of Grass Maintenance. Got A Surprise Unplanned Perfect Fit With The Lawn Mower

NeurochickB Report

#30

A Tiny Plastic Bead Has Somehow Wedged Into My Laptop Charger. It Is A Perfect Fit And Impossible To Remove, We’ve Tried Many Techniques

A Tiny Plastic Bead Has Somehow Wedged Into My Laptop Charger. It Is A Perfect Fit

claire303 Report

pkollias
pkollias
15 minutes ago

Try hot glue

#31

I'm Not Sure They Entirely Thought This Through

I'm Not Sure They Entirely Thought This Through

PawneePorpoise Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
Kristine Frances Bautista
28 minutes ago

Hahaha

#32

Majestic Fit

Majestic Fit

imbugss Report

#33

The Way My Fiancé’s Toes Line Up

The Way My Fiancé’s Toes Line Up

TimpaniSymphony Report

Chantou Dunord
Chantou Dunord
14 minutes ago

A very nice rosary.

#34

This Hair Tie Stuck In My Shoe Tread

This Hair Tie Stuck In My Shoe Tread

Hglucky13 Report

#35

The Way The Lines Match Up

The Way The Lines Match Up

spctaz Report

#36

It Looks Like A Perfect Fit

It Looks Like A Perfect Fit

idrum4days Report

#37

My Neighbor's Tree Fits Perfectly In My Window

My Neighbor's Tree Fits Perfectly In My Window

Reallynoreallyno Report

#38

A Perfect Fit

A Perfect Fit

stupidpetface Report

#39

My Umbrella On This Wire Protector On The Wall

My Umbrella On This Wire Protector On The Wall

OneTonneWantenWonton Report

#40

I Finally Got A Picture Of My Cat Looking At The Camera

I Finally Got A Picture Of My Cat Looking At The Camera

maddiegcfh Report

#41

A Truck Built For That TV Specifically

A Truck Built For That TV Specifically

oxy_bg Report

Chantou Dunord
Chantou Dunord
9 minutes ago

The character has a long nose.

#42

I Sold My Sofa Over Facebook. Buyer Sent Me This Photo

I Sold My Sofa Over Facebook. Buyer Sent Me This Photo

feridunferman Report

#43

Packing Material In A Doorway

Packing Material In A Doorway

EggheadDash Report

#44

Got A New Armrest At Work, Which Happen To Fit Perfectly Around My Pregnant Belly

Got A New Armrest At Work, Which Happen To Fit Perfectly Around My Pregnant Belly

AiloSLiv Report

#45

The Way This Toilet Paper Fits In The Vanity Drawer

The Way This Toilet Paper Fits In The Vanity Drawer

MzMegs Report

#46

I Didn't Properly Measure This 150" Screen's Dimensions Before Buying It, Just Estimated The Width By Walking Heel To Toe Across The Room

I Didn't Properly Measure This 150" Screen's Dimensions Before Buying It, Just Estimated The Width By Walking Heel To Toe Across The Room

Didn't take into account the black frame. So it fits into place with less than a pinky width on each side. So satisfying... And I'm a lucky sob.

welle417 Report

#47

The Shadow On My Brother's Glass Lines Up Perfectly With The Coaster

The Shadow On My Brother's Glass Lines Up Perfectly With The Coaster

MattChap Report

#48

This LEGO Head Fits Perfectly On This Bath And Body Works Candle Holder

This LEGO Head Fits Perfectly On This Bath And Body Works Candle Holder

DoctorPaulGregory Report

#49

Our Doormat Fits Perfectly Into Our New Place's Entrance

Our Doormat Fits Perfectly Into Our New Place's Entrance

spiicynooodle Report

#50

I Thought I Lost My Phone In My Disc Golf Bag

I Thought I Lost My Phone In My Disc Golf Bag

-Always_Looking- Report

#51

My Three-Year-Old Did This. And I Can’t Get It Out

My Three-Year-Old Did This. And I Can’t Get It Out

OldManMarc88 Report

pkollias
pkollias
12 minutes ago

Hot glue

#52

My New Phone Satisfyingly Fits In My Car's Wireless Charging Pad

My New Phone Satisfyingly Fits In My Car's Wireless Charging Pad

robbiekhan Report

#53

Water From The Faucet In My Office's Bathroom Goes Straight Through The Middle Of The Sink Drain

Water From The Faucet In My Office's Bathroom Goes Straight Through The Middle Of The Sink Drain

Alihumi91 Report

#54

A Perfect Fit

A Perfect Fit

thiswildidea Report

#55

The Moon In My iPhone And My Head In Today's iOS Photo Widget Selection

The Moon In My iPhone And My Head In Today's iOS Photo Widget Selection

jsearls Report

#56

My Friend Found This Snail Chilling In Her Halloween Decoration

My Friend Found This Snail Chilling In Her Halloween Decoration

TheNiffles Report

#57

Ellipsis Line Up With Her Teeth

Ellipsis Line Up With Her Teeth

S_martianson Report

#58

My Crib Delivery

My Crib Delivery

stupidgames_prizes Report

#59

This Ham Fit Exactly On My Bread

This Ham Fit Exactly On My Bread

SomeonesDrunkNephew Report

#60

Birth Control Pill In The Headphone Slot

Birth Control Pill In The Headphone Slot

DeHayala Report

#61

$500 Costco Run Fits Like A Glove

$500 Costco Run Fits Like A Glove

Jasonrj Report

#62

The Way These Boxes Fit Perfectly In My Coworker's Truck

The Way These Boxes Fit Perfectly In My Coworker's Truck

AlwaysFianchetto Report

#63

I Fit A Window

I Fit A Window

Lookin4blusky Report

#64

This Shadow On My Walk

This Shadow On My Walk

veganinsight Report

#65

Was Informed This Was A “Perfect Fit” Place For This Picture

Was Informed This Was A “Perfect Fit” Place For This Picture

RNBWSherbet Report

#66

Parked My Car Perfectly In The Morning So That It Would Still Be 100% In The Shade By The Afternoon. This Is Peak Arizona Parking

Parked My Car Perfectly In The Morning So That It Would Still Be 100% In The Shade By The Afternoon. This Is Peak Arizona Parking

Theycallmemrmoose Report

RockSteady
RockSteady
27 minutes ago

Except you're half way into the drivelane...

#67

I Glanced Down At My Notes And Saw That This Punch Hole Just Happened To Be Perfectly Aligned

I Glanced Down At My Notes And Saw That This Punch Hole Just Happened To Be Perfectly Aligned

ZZMazinger Report

Angela B
Angela B
21 minutes ago

A. Hole. *snort laughs*

#68

Turns Out The Kid Seat In A Walmart Cart Is Exactly 4 Gallons Wide

Turns Out The Kid Seat In A Walmart Cart Is Exactly 4 Gallons Wide

JephriB Report

#69

Metal Grommet Fell Onto A Floor Mat At My Work

Metal Grommet Fell Onto A Floor Mat At My Work

0spinchy0 Report

#70

My Younger, 20-Year-Old Brother Is Training To Be A Driver For Our Moving Company. He Wants To Hear How You'd Rate His Tetris Skills

My Younger, 20-Year-Old Brother Is Training To Be A Driver For Our Moving Company. He Wants To Hear How You'd Rate His Tetris Skills

Pallyhow Report

Jay Son
Jay Son
9 minutes ago

I almost thought it was a double post, but it appears these movers got real skill.

#71

The Way It Rains On Our Balcony

The Way It Rains On Our Balcony

HoratioMarburgo Report

#72

My Egg Ended Up In The Perfect Shape For The Croissant

My Egg Ended Up In The Perfect Shape For The Croissant

CarissaAnn88 Report

Jason
Jason
32 minutes ago

But then American cheese :(

#73

Nice Italian Restaurant's Takeout Containers Fit Perfectly Inside The Bag. They Have No Idea How Much This Delights Me

Nice Italian Restaurant's Takeout Containers Fit Perfectly Inside The Bag. They Have No Idea How Much This Delights Me

toddhenderson Report

#74

I Know It’s Not The Usual Fare But I Was Oddly Satisfied By How The Dino Nuggies Fit

I Know It’s Not The Usual Fare But I Was Oddly Satisfied By How The Dino Nuggies Fit

Wet_Sasquatch_Smell Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
23 minutes ago

Escher dinosaurs.

#75

I Can Easily Fit Two Of My Fingers In My Husband’s Wedding Ring

I Can Easily Fit Two Of My Fingers In My Husband’s Wedding Ring

APileOfKittens Report

#76

This Restaurant Figured Out That Face Masks Fit In The Napkin Dispenser

This Restaurant Figured Out That Face Masks Fit In The Napkin Dispenser