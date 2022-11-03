So I guess the (oddly) satisfying pictures you'll see below can be viewed as a joint effort between the subreddit's 2.4 million members and our team to calm down your inner OCD tendencies. Hope they help!

As you might've understood from our previous articles ( one and two ), the subreddit 'Perfect Fit' has plenty of examples to prove it. And we at Bored Panda loved them so much, we decided to dig around the internet to see what else we can find.

A coffee machine filling a cup exactly to the brim. People's belongings stacked neatly like Tetris bricks in a mover's truck. Even the mundane can be beautiful.

#1 The Sun Shining Through My Fish Tank Aligned Perfectly On Each Knob

#2 My Wife Did The Toblerone Thing At The Matterhorn Today. Couldn’t Have Asked For A Better Weather

#3 When You Have A Huge Monitor And A Nice View At The Same Time

#4 The Reflection Of An Identical Car From Window Perfectly Matches

#5 Watching “Big” At A Hotel, And Josh’s Mom Is Talking To The Microwave

#6 This Stacked Wood

#7 The London Eye Fitting Almost Perfectly In The Toilet Window

#8 I Thought I Lost My Wedding Ring On A Road Trip. I Called Gas Stations, Pawn Shops, Searched Lost And Found Post. I Gave Up And Then Found It Under My Husband's Deodorant

#9 Perfect Fit Coffee

#10 How Well Our Movers Tetris’d Our Stuff

#11 Took A Picture Of My Cousin At Their Wedding Table And It Caught The Groom's Nose

#12 Accidentally Dropped Tuna Can In My Sink

#13 The Way All The Veins In The Rocks Line Up

#14 Taken At Royal University Of Phnom Penh

#15 Estonian Javelin Thrower Magnus Kirt. The Shadow Lined Up Perfectly With The Camera Angle

#16 Got This Pasta Wheel Stuck In My Spatula While Making Lunch

#17 How Perfectly Our Cereal Boxes Fit In This Shelf In Our Dorm

#18 This Rattlesnake Was Found Bathing In The Puddle Created From A Cow Hoofprint

#19 Turns Out LEGO Bricks Have A Perfect Fit On My Keyboard

#20 Perfect Parking Space

#21 Chai In A Beaker! Our Science Classroom's Hedgehog Went Missing And This Is How We Found Her

#22 Just Why

#23 BirdPerson

#24 We’ve Been Needing A Little Countertop For The Space Between The Fridge And The Stove And I Got This One Today By Eyeballing It And Hoping It Will Fit When I Got It Home

#25 The Way The Eyes On My Driver's License Perfectly Fit Through The Hole Of My Lifetime Card

#26 I Wonder What He Is Looking At

#27 The McDonald's “Sausage” Sticker Fits Perfectly Over My Air Conditioning Knob

#28 Does This Count?

#29 Just Build Raised Garden Beds. Figured I'd Lay Rock Between Them Instead Of Grass Maintenance. Got A Surprise Unplanned Perfect Fit With The Lawn Mower

#30 A Tiny Plastic Bead Has Somehow Wedged Into My Laptop Charger. It Is A Perfect Fit And Impossible To Remove, We’ve Tried Many Techniques

#31 I'm Not Sure They Entirely Thought This Through

#32 Majestic Fit

#33 The Way My Fiancé’s Toes Line Up

#34 This Hair Tie Stuck In My Shoe Tread

#35 The Way The Lines Match Up

#36 It Looks Like A Perfect Fit

#37 My Neighbor's Tree Fits Perfectly In My Window

#38 A Perfect Fit

#39 My Umbrella On This Wire Protector On The Wall

#40 I Finally Got A Picture Of My Cat Looking At The Camera

#41 A Truck Built For That TV Specifically

#42 I Sold My Sofa Over Facebook. Buyer Sent Me This Photo

#43 Packing Material In A Doorway

#44 Got A New Armrest At Work, Which Happen To Fit Perfectly Around My Pregnant Belly

#45 The Way This Toilet Paper Fits In The Vanity Drawer

#46 I Didn't Properly Measure This 150" Screen's Dimensions Before Buying It, Just Estimated The Width By Walking Heel To Toe Across The Room Didn't take into account the black frame. So it fits into place with less than a pinky width on each side. So satisfying... And I'm a lucky sob.



#47 The Shadow On My Brother's Glass Lines Up Perfectly With The Coaster

#48 This LEGO Head Fits Perfectly On This Bath And Body Works Candle Holder

#49 Our Doormat Fits Perfectly Into Our New Place's Entrance

#50 I Thought I Lost My Phone In My Disc Golf Bag

#51 My Three-Year-Old Did This. And I Can’t Get It Out

#52 My New Phone Satisfyingly Fits In My Car's Wireless Charging Pad

#53 Water From The Faucet In My Office's Bathroom Goes Straight Through The Middle Of The Sink Drain

#54 A Perfect Fit

#55 The Moon In My iPhone And My Head In Today's iOS Photo Widget Selection

#56 My Friend Found This Snail Chilling In Her Halloween Decoration

#57 Ellipsis Line Up With Her Teeth

#58 My Crib Delivery

#59 This Ham Fit Exactly On My Bread

#60 Birth Control Pill In The Headphone Slot

#61 $500 Costco Run Fits Like A Glove

#62 The Way These Boxes Fit Perfectly In My Coworker's Truck

#63 I Fit A Window

#64 This Shadow On My Walk

#65 Was Informed This Was A “Perfect Fit” Place For This Picture

#66 Parked My Car Perfectly In The Morning So That It Would Still Be 100% In The Shade By The Afternoon. This Is Peak Arizona Parking

#67 I Glanced Down At My Notes And Saw That This Punch Hole Just Happened To Be Perfectly Aligned

#68 Turns Out The Kid Seat In A Walmart Cart Is Exactly 4 Gallons Wide

#69 Metal Grommet Fell Onto A Floor Mat At My Work

#70 My Younger, 20-Year-Old Brother Is Training To Be A Driver For Our Moving Company. He Wants To Hear How You'd Rate His Tetris Skills

#71 The Way It Rains On Our Balcony

#72 My Egg Ended Up In The Perfect Shape For The Croissant

#73 Nice Italian Restaurant's Takeout Containers Fit Perfectly Inside The Bag. They Have No Idea How Much This Delights Me

#74 I Know It’s Not The Usual Fare But I Was Oddly Satisfied By How The Dino Nuggies Fit

#75 I Can Easily Fit Two Of My Fingers In My Husband’s Wedding Ring