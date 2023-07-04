There are few things more nostalgia-evoking than seeing something from when you were young; a snippet from your favorite TV series, for instance, or a picture of that toy you loved so much. For kids of the '80s, there’s surely plenty to reminisce about, which is why there’s numerous groups dedicated to images or memorabilia of the iconic time.

Plenty of pictures that perfectly sum up the '80s can be found on ‘The Ultimate '80s Page’. Created back in 2015, the Facebook page has already amassed over 2.7 million followers, some of whom are likely representatives of the '80s themselves. Scroll down to find the pictures and browse what they might feel nostalgic about.

#1

Me on Zoom, constantly

#2

Couldn’t have put it better my self

#3

True, but if you also bought a caramel sundae, scooped out the apple and filled the case with caramel sauce and ice cream . . . pure bliss!

#4

Is that an ashtray? 😭

#5

I had one of those. They are reels for a ViewMaster

#6

I’ve never seen these for sale anywhere I always just assumed they spawned in every grandmas house.

#7

#8

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i am going to have to copy this now throughout my lab

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But this is my fidget in class

#14

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it's worse now with all the phones

#15

#16

JB
JB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can taste the personal pan pizza and the Coke out of the red dimpled plastic cup

#17

#18

#19

#20

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait'll she sees his drinking problem.

#21

#22

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to get up at five and watch the hour long commercials that just went, BUT WAIT if you get blah blah now you can get blah blah blah 2. Until the cartoons came on

#23

DebB
DebB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this kind of ice. Great for chomping.

#24

#25

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hand ripped my jeans with a chisel and sandpaper

#26

LALALand
LALALand
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Think long and hard before flipping that switch!

#27

#28

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They will also never know the pressure of making the right choice at Blockbuster

#29

LALALand
LALALand
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tales From the Cript.....forgot about that one!

#30

#31

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Somehow a lot of cartoons have done this

#32

SpaceFrog
SpaceFrog
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got one of these during pandemic summer. It doesn't taste as good as it did when I was a kid 😭

#33

#34

#35

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You mean he isn't!!?? 😛

#36

Steal
Steal
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta love Days 👍😆

#37

BC
BC
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my goodness, I was thinking of the best Looney Tunes cartoons from when I was little. My votes go to the Three Little Bops, Bugs at the Opera (Leopold…Leopold!!), and One Froggy Evening.

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

Turnip and a Frog
Turnip and a Frog
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are thousands of kids around the world who still feel sad that Mama Fratelli had dropped Sloth when he was a baby (only once, ok, maybe twice). No idea what that other movie is.

#44

#45

