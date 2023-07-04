There are few things more nostalgia-evoking than seeing something from when you were young; a snippet from your favorite TV series, for instance, or a picture of that toy you loved so much. For kids of the '80s, there’s surely plenty to reminisce about, which is why there’s numerous groups dedicated to images or memorabilia of the iconic time.

Plenty of pictures that perfectly sum up the '80s can be found on ‘The Ultimate '80s Page’. Created back in 2015, the Facebook page has already amassed over 2.7 million followers, some of whom are likely representatives of the '80s themselves. Scroll down to find the pictures and browse what they might feel nostalgic about.