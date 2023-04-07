102 Nostalgic Posts About The ’80s Today’s Kids Probably Won’t Understand
Let me just tell you that the oldest millennials have turned 42 this year. And while we’re well aware of the fact we’re no kids, we don’t feel that ancient either. Dad jokes and cargo pants seem to be a boomer thing, but what if we’re not that far from them?
So today, my fellow millennials, we’re about to feel not just old, but ancient thanks to this walk down memory lane right back to our simpler and happier childhood days.
“The Ultimate '80s Page” Facebook page is a notorious source for nostalgia–inducing content, and below we wrapped up some of the best examples shared here. The page’s whopping 2.7M followers show just how much we all relate to the long gone days, and honestly, it’s no surprise.
This post may include affiliate links.
I never did this. And I hated borrowing someone a textbook or note only to have them returned with doodles. Grinds my gears.
Dear other generations: Just in case you forgot, we drank from garden hoses. Sincerely, GenX.
The disappointment of having the whole roll with your Versailles pics ruined because your shïtty camera somehow didn't close properly and all the pics had light pollution that came through the crack
I recently went to a high school reunion. Those of us who are still alive are turning 75 this year. :)
I miss it so much! I used to watch just because the decor reminded me of my youth.
This would be my go to when my mum and gran would take turns playing rainbow on the Commodore, 64, that was the PS5 of their day. It was the Atari upgrade. I can still here the clicking sound of the joystick and how it had that horrible rubber grip that would get sticky after people had been sweating on it. Gross
Is this American? I think the UK equivalent is chip paper and those foam ceiling tiles!
I still have loads of these from uni, I guess I should just recycle them…?
A lot of my pants cut off around the ankles because I have long legs. I still rock these bad boys.
I remember misunderstanding the dj and hearing him say he was going to play Van Halen’s new song “Junk”.