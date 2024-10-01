ADVERTISEMENT

Every era has its own unique charm, but the '90s are especially loved by many. It was a time of Tamagotchis, boy bands, and, most importantly, a sense of carefree innocence and optimism that permeated everyday life.

So whether you want to relive the decade or are too young to remember it and want to learn more about those days, the subreddit r/90s is a great place to start. Its members regularly share nostalgic posts that instantly transport you back!

#1

I Made A 90s Room Diorama. What Do You Think?

reddragondesigns Report

billyotto1966
Bill
Bill
Community Member
43 minutes ago

I do believe they are talking about the sculpture between the game cases lol

#2

What Were Some Places That Were Prevalent In The Late 90s/Early 2000s, But Are Rarely Seen Nowadays?

GustavoTCB2 Report

ceecee_2
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
1 hour ago

My dad was a keen amateur photographer and had a dark room in the '50's. Taught me how to develop film aged 8.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Why Did This Usually Work 🤨

amiijames Report

ianbuhagiar_1
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
1 hour ago

Which has been upgraded to "Have you tried turning it off and on again?"

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#4

This Was My Experience, Was It Yours?

kambiz Report

andrea-rusmane
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
1 hour ago

They still have these; terrible if the teacher makes students line up outside before class during a chill. Otherwise, not too bad.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

You Never Know What You Have Until It's Gone

ArcadeFix Report

trent-m-perry
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

And I got them so rarely, but when I did they were gold at lunch time

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Unplugged With Nirvana, My Oil Painting

kznsq Report

billyotto1966
Bill
Bill
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Thats an amazing painting and I think it captures how he most have been feeling inside. I have no idea how someone with such inner pain could entertain people but he was magic. miss Layne too :(

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

Which One Was Your Favorite?

xxJesse_Pinkmanxx Report

#8

Start Me Up

BirthdayBoyStabMan Report

#9

Anyone Remember These Bad Boys?

Russianblondy Report

#10

Cleaning The Old Promo Closet At Work And I Found This Tucked In The Back!

Prize-Hedgehog Report

#11

Remember When You Could Afford Concert Tickets?

A_Thirsty_Pagan Report

billyotto1966
Bill
Bill
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Lets see, I am 58, my first concert was Molly Hatchet when I was 14 and my Dad took me. Then Quiet Riot at 16 also Bark at the Moon came out that year so Ozzy and Motley Crue opened for him on thier shout at the devil tour.. Moved to Nashville for college and went every weekend. Dio, Ozzy, Def Leppard, ZZ Top, You name it. Everytime Ozzfest was in St. Louis I was there. Saw Metallica and Neil Diamond together in St Louis in about 1994 or so (look it up). The tickets were never ever an issue. I never thought that a music concert of all things would become unobtainable.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#12

Who's Cutting Onions?

XzaltedEmpire Report

marcosvalencia
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have much better memories from 1998. At the time I was 25, I just got my PhD, signed for my first "full paid" job, and my girlfriend just arrived from Germany to live with me, in an apartment with no other roommates. And I was playing Grim Fandango, Commandos and Half Life. 1998 was a great year.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

My Oil Painting Of Bagel Bites

TallGreg_Art Report

#14

The First Villain I Ever Knew... Shredder ('90)

DelrayDad561 Report

#15

TV

McDullBoy Report

trent-m-perry
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

I remember the lineup being flipped. Simpsons at 5CST, then King of the Hill, then Futurama

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#16

Who Had One Of These???

fit_kimberly Report

#17

If You’re An ’80s Or ’90s Kid, Or Hell Just Over The Age Of 30, You’ll Understand These Memes Alllll Too Well. Sorry…

mcjesse Report

#18

Those Were The Days Of Abundance

PaulQuin Report

trent-m-perry
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

I truly am still shopping like 1999... I was poor then too XD

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#19

I Wanted My Basement To Be Violently 90s Kid

Alextricity Report

#20

Who Else Loved Finding “Hidden Tracks” At The End Of A New Cd?

Alternative-Light514 Report

acey-ace16
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago

Scared the s**t out of me the first time I heard one. Had been playing the CD in the car, (Travis, The Man Who) and didn't change it when it had finished, nothing for about six minutes then it suddenly starts up again. Never really saw the point, TBH.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#21

Summer Camp

ILovePublicLibraries Report

#22

Kids Today Will Never Understand The Struggle

Odd-Deer6545 Report

#23

Movie Theater Signs From The 90s And Cinemark Theaters Interior And Design

Djf47021 Report

#24

Legit Every Boy

GlitterieHoney Report

#25

Your Car In The 90’s. Don’t Forget To Take Your Radio And Secure The Steering Wheel!

Russianblondy Report

ianbuhagiar_1
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
1 hour ago

I still use a sun shield in summer, the sun is still there and feels even hotter :)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#26

I Want To Play And Go Back To The 90s!

jamespmcleod Report

billyotto1966
Bill
Bill
Community Member
26 minutes ago

I think I actually wanna play GoldenEye. And Turok the Dinosaur Hunter too :)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

90s Fast Food Photos

Djf47021 Report

#28

Why Don't Kids Of Today Enjoy Toys As Much As Kids In The 90s

Waynaldo-T Report

trent-m-perry
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

Their options are extremely limited compared to what we had. The last time I was in the States and went to WalMart, the toy aisles, all two of them, were depressing.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

Anyone Remember Viennetta Ice Cream Dessert?

Winter_Childhood9186 Report

jameskramer
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

Still buy this whenever I have spare cash to feel like an emperor.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

I Spotted This While Browsing An Auction Site. McDonald's Merch Was Soo Good Back In The Day

wastedcanvas Report

#31

Rude

defCONCEPT Report

#32

Just Found This Little Gem 💗

Agile-Assignment6515 Report

rayceeyarayceeya
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
13 minutes ago

A pink cassette. That's kinda cool. I was still doing cassettes well into the 2000s.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

When You’d Walk Into Your Classroom And See This…

wild_eagerness22 Report

#34

Who Else Misses The Malls From The 90s?

Outrageous_Piece_353 Report

#35

'got Milk?' Appreciation Post

BlueRibbon998 Report

#36

Librarians Were Really Like "These Are Perfectly Not Scary For Elementary Age Children To Read" In The 90s

EveryoneGetsAPlague Report

#37

What Was Your Favorite "Source" For Music?

Nostalgic-Soul-76 Report

#38

My Son Wearing My Old Jacket And Glasses To A 90s Party

TripIeskeet Report

#39

Christmas Morning 1997

yumeryuu Report

#40

And Again, That’s 841-0275 Thank You 🙃

syddoucet Report

trent-m-perry
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

At the start after your name, and at the end before you say bye

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#41

We Were Spoiled

robbjuteau Report

#42

When Friday Night Felt Like This

TwiistedTilly Report

#43

Nothing Better Than Drinking Out Of This On A Summer Day When It’s Full Of Ice Water

calittle4 Report

#44

I'm Glad I Thought To Take A Picture Of My Room Back Then

loztriforce Report

#45

Anyone Else Remember The Yo-Yo Craze In The Early 90's Where You Had To Have The Best Yo-Yo And Learn All The Tricks?

AdSpecialist6598 Report

jlkooiker
lenka
lenka
Community Member
11 minutes ago

I think every generation has this craze. My kids school just recently got swept up in it...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Colors Of The 90s

Best-ofthe-Best Report

#47

The Films Of 1994

DylanMMc Report

#48

90s Mall Photos

Djf47021 Report

#49

What PC Game Of The 1990s Meant The Most To You?

PaulQuin Report

#50

Remember The “Target Smell”? If You Know You Know… None Of Them Really Have It Anymore. Why?

Supremealexander Report

#51

On This Day In 1996, Kenan And Kel Premiered On Nickelodeon

ROCKY13573 Report

#52

The Fifth Element (1997)

Lizzy_Lovegood Report

kar_wo_li
Mr.Li
Mr.Li
Community Member
52 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

One Two Seater Couch

violentsnailtrail Report

#54

My Bag Of 90’s Mostly Fast Food Toys

loztriforce Report

#55

Finding Out Who Was Rich In The Neighborhood

Big_Biscotti5119 Report

#56

25 Years Ago Today, Woodstock '99 Officially Began

BlueRibbon998 Report

garethshaw101
Edward Shaw
Edward Shaw
Community Member
33 minutes ago

And just like the Altamont Speedway Free Festival of 1969, woodstock 99 ended a truly decent decade with mindless violence, ushering the 00s which was a cruel time and the birth of hyper normalised reality TV.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#57

90s Bubblegum

Steven8534 Report

acey-ace16
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago

That is not bubble gum, just ordinary chewing gum.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#58

Only The Real Ones Know 😏

maximumkush Report

jameskramer
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

It still kicks a*s. It recently got open sourced so the source code is now available

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#59

Yall Remember These??

1upconey Report

#60

Childhood Was Good 😂

MaybeOk7370 Report

#61

I Can Hear This Picture

DelrayDad561 Report

#62

I Didn’t Realize They Still Sold Clearly Canadian. 🍁

PixieBeam89 Report

miso
Mi So
Mi So
Community Member
1 hour ago

The OG flavoured, sparkling water. And yes, still available. Black Cherry is still the best.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#63

Do You Recognize This Scene

Urimulini Report

#64

Jnco Clothing Ad (1990s)

Tony_Tanna78 Report

acey-ace16
Ace
Ace
Community Member
59 minutes ago

They looked just as stupid at the time as they do now.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#65

My Bedroom In 1991 The Day I Got My Gateway 2000 PC

rperissi Report

#66

Yikes Pencils In The 90s, Who Else Had Em?

xXHarleen_QuinzelXx Report

#67

Found This Unopened In My Mom’s Basement

inspectcloser Report

#68

McDonald's "Monopoly" Promotion Craze. The Mcmillions Documentary Explained How Rigged It Was Sadly

Bruinsrock11 Report

#69

I Definitely Took This Super Seriously And Felt Personally Responsible If My Class Didn't Win

DelrayDad561 Report

#70

Who’s This Guy? It’s From 1998

Proof_While Report

#71

Back When There Was No “Recalculating Route…”

wild_eagerness22 Report

#72

I Remember Eating These All The Time At School

D9_CAT Report

#73

Who Remembers These Bad Boys Growing Up?

AceMaveriic Report

#74

Remember When You Could Actually Afford Food 😀🔥

jessmasterX Report

#75

You’ve Got Mail. Aim Came Out 27 Years Ago This Month And Forever Changed The Way Communicate

wild_eagerness22 Report

