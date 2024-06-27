ADVERTISEMENT

Every era has its own unique charm, but the '90s are especially loved by many. It was a time of Tamagotchis, boy bands, and, most importantly, a sense of carefree innocence and optimism that permeated everyday life.

So whether you want to relive the decade or are too young to remember it and want to learn more about those days, the subreddit r/90s is a great place to start. Its members regularly share nostalgic posts that instantly transport you back!

What Was The Obsession With Making Every Plastic Electronic Transparent

What Was The Obsession With Making Every Plastic Electronic Transparent

Randy_Butterstubs Report

Ka Se
Ka Se
1 hour ago

I literally feel the sandals. If one little stone went in there it was there to stay forever!

My Neighborhood Bus Stop Gang

My Neighborhood Bus Stop Gang

LifeWithAdd Report

Teal The Unofficial Color Of The 90’s

Teal The Unofficial Color Of The 90’s

Benzona Report

Ivan Milić
Ivan Milić
1 hour ago

ah yes, who didn't have a Charlotte Hornets jersey, tracksuit, or their basketball? 🩵

Why Is This So Accurate?

Why Is This So Accurate?

[deleted] Report

90s Wallet

90s Wallet

IrenaADST Report

ZGutr
ZGutr
45 minutes ago

oh yes, even though I have had a few, I forgot about those. Odd, for they where pretty convenient. I would not mind if the got into production again

Can I Get A Whoa Bundy?

Can I Get A Whoa Bundy?

RexLayne Report

ZGutr
ZGutr
41 minutes ago

Has always been. No matter what, he always stood up for his family

I Would Give Anything To Go Back

I Would Give Anything To Go Back

kindaweird0 Report

ZGutr
ZGutr
46 minutes ago

Sometimes even rented a portable VCR to watch with friends at the clubhouse. Of course, the VCR got cold in the car, moist condensated on the head when you took it in and so you spend lots of time waiting and/or blowing with an hair drier for it to regain room temperature and dried. (VCR's have a moisture detector. A little moist would cause the VCR tape to stick to the fast-spinning head ruining the tape and possibly the heads )

These Leather Phone Cases

These Leather Phone Cases

[deleted] Report

ZGutr
ZGutr
43 minutes ago (edited)

For nokia 3310 it was to protect the floor.

Recognize These?

Recognize These?

kymilovechelle Report

Does Anyone Else Remember These From School?

Does Anyone Else Remember These From School?

[deleted] Report

ZGutr
ZGutr
39 minutes ago

When they rolled in the TV you knew holidays where near ...............

The Year Was 1997 And I Was 17 And Thought I Was Gonna Be A Rapper

The Year Was 1997 And I Was 17 And Thought I Was Gonna Be A Rapper

Garth_W00kz Report

Why Did Everybody Have These Speakers Back In The Day?

Why Did Everybody Have These Speakers Back In The Day?

ExoGeniVI Report

Does It?

Does It?

[deleted] Report

Pernille.
Pernille.
1 hour ago

Not just my back, my knees squeak too, and the dark blue clown fish were my background.

Thought You Guys Would Like This — My Local Laundromat Is Stuck In The 90’s!

Thought You Guys Would Like This — My Local Laundromat Is Stuck In The 90’s!

WindyFromWater7 Report

Kids Visiting The Library Be Like

Kids Visiting The Library Be Like

ILovePublicLibraries Report

ZGutr
ZGutr
34 minutes ago

Not just books ... Also records. Flipping through all the records, selecting new stuff to try just based on the album cover/artist name/album name. Cycling home full excitement to listen it it's any good. Found some c**p but also discovered a few good ones that way. I still have those I bought when they went out of their collection. Usually 5..10% of new price. Some where on loan only once ...that was me.

Subtle Signs All The Fun Ended After The '90s

Subtle Signs All The Fun Ended After The '90s

OmicronGR Report

Mila Sliacka
Mila Sliacka
57 minutes ago

I had penfriends. Girls from all over the country that I met through adds on tv and never met in person. I was on a lookout for a postman every day :).

Dads In The 90s

Dads In The 90s

lovesickjones Report

Who Loved It? Who Hated It?

Who Loved It? Who Hated It?

solid1987 Report

My Wife Found This Picture Of Me In High School That Screams 90s

My Wife Found This Picture Of Me In High School That Screams 90s

mishnitsa Report

Who Remembers

Who Remembers

stanthecaddy0 Report

Yeah Mon

Yeah Mon

PinheadGoo Report

Me In The Late 90’s

Me In The Late 90’s

veeross87 Report

90s Fashion Just Hit So Differently

90s Fashion Just Hit So Differently

BelchingBooch Report

Suede
Suede
35 minutes ago

I don't know how but it worked. Did we have better imagination?

These Books Helped Me Learn About How To Take Of My Hamster When I Was 9 😂

These Books Helped Me Learn About How To Take Of My Hamster When I Was 9 😂

Turbulent-Pound-5984 Report

From The 1991 Sears Fall Catalog

From The 1991 Sears Fall Catalog

DualCay0te Report

90’s Cartoons Were The Best

90’s Cartoons Were The Best

Need_Some_Updog Report

Moë
Moë
23 minutes ago

You can watch some of them for free on Pluto now

99

99

trynabetwunk Report

I Miss The Inside Of Wendy’s

I Miss The Inside Of Wendy’s

Wrong_Finish2139 Report

Pound Puppies

Pound Puppies

kymilovechelle Report

Ronstantin
Ronstantin
31 minutes ago

I know these as "Wauzis" (Germany). Had one as a kid 🥰

The Boys Killing It On Summer Vacation Before High School, Circa 1996. We All Still Keep In Touch Regularly

The Boys Killing It On Summer Vacation Before High School, Circa 1996. We All Still Keep In Touch Regularly

[deleted] Report

High School In The 90s Was Pretty Awesome

High School In The 90s Was Pretty Awesome

Randy_Butterstubs Report

Moë
Moë
21 minutes ago

Definitely it was before the shooting c**p kids today have to deal with, sure bullying happened but I never felt unsafe in school. I feel so bad for kids nowadays having to put up with that.

Been With Me Since 1996

Been With Me Since 1996

Justin_Grosjean_Art Report

the Kat who says ni
the Kat who says ni
36 minutes ago

Aaaahhhh! Love it! Mine was called amber. Should go find her in that box on the attick...

I Can Smell This Pic

I Can Smell This Pic

Cautious_Target7432 Report

You Could See Whoever Wrote On It Before You

You Could See Whoever Wrote On It Before You

ILovePublicLibraries Report

Bobby Budnik Was The Real Hero The Resistance Needed

Bobby Budnik Was The Real Hero The Resistance Needed

JparkerMarketer Report

Who Remembers Beakman’s World? (1992)

Who Remembers Beakman’s World? (1992)

Whiskey-Particular Report

Can We Go Back, Or No?

Can We Go Back, Or No?

VastOrange007 Report

Anyone Else Have These?

Anyone Else Have These?

TheAlwaysAnxious1 Report

I Think This Is One Of The Most Underrated Can Designs From The 1990s. Also, Cherry Coke Just Hits Different

I Think This Is One Of The Most Underrated Can Designs From The 1990s. Also, Cherry Coke Just Hits Different

vaporgaze2006 Report

I Met Pete And Pete Over The Weekend. They Were Awesome!

I Met Pete And Pete Over The Weekend. They Were Awesome!

spooky1776 Report

Any Fans Of The Movie Richie Rich? Always Wanted My Own McDonald's After Seeing The Movie 😂

Any Fans Of The Movie Richie Rich? Always Wanted My Own McDonald's After Seeing The Movie 😂

Defvac2 Report

This Is Deep

This Is Deep

CWD32 Report

Floeckchen
Floeckchen
15 minutes ago

if you would go to a blockbuster nowadays you'd propably feel a slither of nostaglia the first few times. After that it might become an inconvenience. You miss the blissful days of beeing a kid - unrelated if it was before or after 9/11. Adults of tomorrow will have the same sappy feelings for long discord sessions with their mates playing Fortnite of building settlements in Minecraft together.

Kids These Days Will Never Know The Struggle

Kids These Days Will Never Know The Struggle

ExoGeniVI Report

Jason
Jason
41 minutes ago

Bro 180mb was huge. I waited hours for a couple mb on bbs days

Might Be An Unpopular Opinion. I Always Thought Daria Was Better Than Beavis & Butthead

Might Be An Unpopular Opinion. I Always Thought Daria Was Better Than Beavis & Butthead

Guiee Report

Anyone Else Used To Watch This?

Anyone Else Used To Watch This?

TheAlwaysAnxious1 Report

Deserted McDonald's On Distant Alaskan Island Actually Has The Menu Up With Bobby's World And Jurassic Park Promotions

Deserted McDonald's On Distant Alaskan Island Actually Has The Menu Up With Bobby's World And Jurassic Park Promotions

bluespringsbeer Report

Guys, Remember, Salute Your Shorts?

Guys, Remember, Salute Your Shorts?

Lovelyricanlady Report

We Didn't Even Have A Dog

We Didn't Even Have A Dog

lemonhops Report

Not_Today_Batman
Not_Today_Batman
31 minutes ago

I didn't even read what it said before I could picture the inside of the football because it was always missing a portion.

Power Up!!

Power Up!!

CWD32 Report

Who Remembers This ? 1990’s Cable Black Box

Who Remembers This ? 1990’s Cable Black Box

chinos88 Report

Jason
Jason
44 minutes ago

My friends parents had like 3 of these were awesome

The Lone Rangers

The Lone Rangers

RexLayne Report

Our Sense Of Time Is Probably Collectively The Same Here

Our Sense Of Time Is Probably Collectively The Same Here

lemonhops Report

It's Still My Dream Bedroom

It's Still My Dream Bedroom

BastardFromABasket87 Report

These Were The 90's Kid's First Glimpse Into The Single Adult Life

These Were The 90's Kid's First Glimpse Into The Single Adult Life

[deleted] Report

Is This Sticker From The 90's? Probably Not. Is The Memory Of Staring At It While Being Driven Everywhere From The 90's? Absolutely

Is This Sticker From The 90's? Probably Not. Is The Memory Of Staring At It While Being Driven Everywhere From The 90's? Absolutely

hmmgross Report

Who Remembers These From Back In The Day?

Who Remembers These From Back In The Day?

chill2308 Report

Le Sigh. Rip Porkchop

Le Sigh. Rip Porkchop

lovesickjones Report

Who Can Still Feel The Burning Sensation In Their Throat After Drinking These At School Parties And Family Picnics?

Who Can Still Feel The Burning Sensation In Their Throat After Drinking These At School Parties And Family Picnics?

kymilovechelle Report

The Upstairs Of My Local Amc Theatre Is Trapped In 1997

The Upstairs Of My Local Amc Theatre Is Trapped In 1997

license_to_fish Report

McDonald's Batman Forever Drink Glass Set

McDonald's Batman Forever Drink Glass Set

filmfanatic24 Report

The Good Stuff

The Good Stuff

tylerb011 Report

Nobody Knew

Nobody Knew

The_Dude_Abides908 Report

At A Toys R Us, 1991

At A Toys R Us, 1991

RexLayne Report

What We Used To Watch In The 90’s To Stay Updated With “Viral Videos” At The Time

What We Used To Watch In The 90’s To Stay Updated With “Viral Videos” At The Time

chinos88 Report

When You Forgot Where Something Was

When You Forgot Where Something Was

mythrowawaypdx Report

This Was Your Rich Friends House On Movie Night

This Was Your Rich Friends House On Movie Night

DimensionalCritic Report

Premiered 29 Years Ago Today

Premiered 29 Years Ago Today

RexLayne Report

Mr.Li
Mr.Li
27 minutes ago

Yeah the power rangers XD the black dude is the black ranger, while the chinese girl is the yellow ranger.

Wanna Meet At The Green Box? 🤣

Wanna Meet At The Green Box? 🤣

Cautious_Target7432 Report

Found At A Park In Oklahoma

Found At A Park In Oklahoma

ttownbigdog Report

No Packed Lunch For School Was Complete Without These

No Packed Lunch For School Was Complete Without These

zraptorguard Report

Page Me Later

Page Me Later

CWD32 Report

"Hack The Planet!"

"Hack The Planet!"

RexLayne Report

A/S/L? Lol

A/S/L? Lol

CWD32 Report

Remember When Pizza Huts Used To Be Sit-Down Restaurants? And Many Had An Arcade Section. I Used To Play Pac-Man In A Table-Style Arcade Console There. And I So Remember Those Red Cups! Now Most Pizza Huts Are Just A Take-Out Counter

Remember When Pizza Huts Used To Be Sit-Down Restaurants? And Many Had An Arcade Section. I Used To Play Pac-Man In A Table-Style Arcade Console There. And I So Remember Those Red Cups! Now Most Pizza Huts Are Just A Take-Out Counter

ExoGeniVI Report

Who Remembers This Guy?

Who Remembers This Guy?

BelchingBooch Report

Who Remembers Those Simulator Rides That Used To Be At Malls In The 1990s-Early 2000s?

Who Remembers Those Simulator Rides That Used To Be At Malls In The 1990s-Early 2000s?

Tonlick Report

Circuit City

Circuit City

Hazy115 Report

Jason
Jason
44 minutes ago

Meh I never really loved them anyway. Was like last resort for finding stuff

Wegmans "Video Rental Store" In The 90's. This Was A Store Within A Store At Wegmans Supermarkets

Wegmans "Video Rental Store" In The 90's. This Was A Store Within A Store At Wegmans Supermarkets

AxlCobainVedder Report

Jason
Jason
42 minutes ago

In FL Albertsons had this. Kind of c**p selection but I remember my mom renting me marble madness for the NES there one day

I'm Not Crying, You're Crying!

I'm Not Crying, You're Crying!

ROCKY13573 Report

Mr.Li
Mr.Li
22 minutes ago

Eeehhhh......the green ranger became the white ranger...... wait wait wait, did i miss something....?!🤯😵‍💫🤯😵

