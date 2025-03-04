ADVERTISEMENT

The time from the mid-90s to the early 2000s was the golden age of animation. During this era, some of the most classic and iconic cartoons, like The Wild Thornberrys, The Powerpuff Girls, and Aaahh!!! Real Monsters saw the light of day, shaping our childhoods, humor, moral values, and sense of adventure. While children nowadays have Bluey and Paw Patrol, the animation style and twisted, wacky and weird storylines of old cartoons just have that charm that can’t be surpassed.To bring us back to those early Saturday mornings watching our favorite animations, we invite you to embark on a list full of old cartoon memes, courtesy of the ‘Old Classic Cartoons’ Facebook page. Scroll down to start and don't forget to upvote the ones that bring up the most nostalgic feels.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoon dinosaurs on a rock with text about watching their movie on VHS, invoking nostalgia.

Old Classic Cartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Person in a pink costume resembling an old cartoon character, holding ping-pong balls in a living room.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cartoon character meditating in a cosmic setting, highlighting nostalgia for old cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For animation to reach its peak, someone had to be the first one to start it all. This person is thought to be Émile Cohl, a French caricaturist and animator who is proudly called ‘The Father of the Animated Cartoon.’ 

    He created the first ever animation in 1908 and called it Fantasmagorie, also known as a Fantasy. The title is borrowed from the French word for "phantasmagoria,” describing a mid-19th century magic lantern show with moving images of ghosts.
    #4

    Dog with a leaf on head mimicking an old cartoon character, capturing nostalgic humor.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Characters from an old cartoon with text overlay, sparking nostalgic humor.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Couple dressed as cartoon characters holding a baby, evoking nostalgia.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was a very short, black-and-white silent cartoon, which ran for about 1:20 minutes. It was a hand-drawn animation depicting a stick figure man moving around and encountering morphing objects like a vine bottle that turns into a flower. There are also certain parts where the animator's hand enters the picture, which draws the main characters—a clown and a gentleman. The film, full of wild transformations, is a tribute to the Incoherent Art movement.

    #7

    Old cartoons meme featuring a fish character humorously depicted behind bars in everyday situations.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Scooby-Doo and Shaggy hugging on stairs with a nostalgic meme caption above.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Person cosplaying as a character from old cartoons, wearing a red outfit, evoking nostalgia.

    cutiepiesensei Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Even though it only ran for 1:20 minutes, it was one of the most demanding tasks that its creator had attempted as an artist. “First he had made a drawing on white paper with black ink. Then he traced that drawing through a second sheet, changing nothing in the outline except for a minute alteration that would be perceived later as motion. Eventually hundreds of drawings were completed in this manner, then photographed in sequences. The result was printed in negative, so in the final film the illusion was produced of white lines moving on black,” explained Donald Crafton in his book Emile Cohl, Caricature, and Film.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Green kettle on stove resembling an old cartoon character, creating a nostalgic meme moment.

    reIagz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    A funny shoe resembling Cartoon Network moms' style, sparking nostalgia about old cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cartoon character wearing a construction hat in a humorous meme about feeling out of place.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    This way Cohl made over 700 drawings, achieving the result of fluid motion and convincing movement of figures. The impact of his work has been long-standing, influencing later cartoonists and starting a whole branch of filmmaking. 
    #13

    Characters from old cartoons in a car, exuding nostalgia on a city street, interacting with a policewoman.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Character from old cartoons squinting at a bright light, humorously representing dark mode users' view of light mode.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Cartoon rat character resembling a famous actor, with humorous text. Nostalgic old cartoons meme.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Of course, the roots of animation extend far beyond film and technology. Half a century before the invention of cinema, various pioneers were curious to create the illusion of movement. Therefore, devices like the phenakistoscope and zoetrope were invented to trick the human eye to see stages of an action that were shown in fast succession as a continuous movement.
    #16

    A boy from an old cartoon eating a large steak outdoors, illustrating a humorous, nostalgic meme.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Characters from old cartoons react to a man holding a koala.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Hawkgirl from an old cartoon, shown with and without her mask, evoking nostalgia.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But after Cohl and his short animated film Fantasmagorie, animation improved and many other techniques were invented to achieve an even better effect. What changed the game forever was Walt Disney Studios after they released Steamboat Willie in 1928. It was the first Disney cartoon to have synchronized sound and the first cartoon ever to include a fully post-produced soundtrack.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Person in jeans wearing red cartoon-themed Crocs, evoking nostalgia.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Old cartoons meme with distorted princess faces, pink background, humorous caption above.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Cartoon character overwhelmed with papers, representing chaotic internet browsing nostalgia.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Nine years later, Disney already released their first full-length feature film, Snow White. After some time in 1993, the software for 3D animation was created, which allowed for some of the most realistic animations we see today. Throughout the years, animation has become a popular way of storytelling that has shaped a lot of people.

    #22

    Character resting on purple pillow with caption about morning alarm; evokes nostalgia about old cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Zoomed-in image of SpongeBob's cartoon background with realistic mouth, evoking nostalgia for old cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Old cartoons meme with Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner, humorously comparing Peppa Pig's influence on kids.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It offers the unique freedom to explore any concept without the limits of reality. By exploring a wide range of themes and topics, cartoons are both entertaining and emotionally impactful. When focusing on more serious topics like politics, environmental issues, and social justice, animation can also be a powerful tool for education and social commentary. It’s a great medium that both kids and adults can understand, which makes it such a popular and necessary filmmaking technique. 
    #25

    Sand sculptures of cartoon houses on a beach, with colorful umbrellas and people in the background, evoking nostalgic memories.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Nostalgic cartoon characters resembling superheroes sitting on a couch with text about childhood TV favorites.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Characters from old cartoons in a humorous scene about an attack called "final" that might make you nostalgic.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Humpty Dumpty and a wolf from old cartoons, showcasing a humorous villain transition scene.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Cartoon character Rogue depicted as a Southern goth, evoking nostalgia for old cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Old cartoons meme featuring Totally Spies, showcasing scenes from the show aired on major networks.

    TomHamill2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Characters from an old cartoon flying toward a house in a humorous sequence.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Two animated characters from old cartoons looking surprised with humorous dialogue beneath.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Meme with Pocahontas and Tiana highlighting Disney friendships, evoking nostalgic feelings about old cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Person holding a rat in a meme about cooking, evoking nostalgia for old cartoons.

    shwauby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Baby versions of Clifford and Snoopy in a meme evoke nostalgic feelings about old cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Three cartoon pigs singing by a piano, with their "father" depicted in a humorous wall photo.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Text about Pixar's emotional impact with images from nostalgic cartoon scenes.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    SpongeBob and Patrick from old cartoons making a snowball, using ice and confusion in the process.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Cartoon characters from Ice Age exchanging humorous dialogue, evoking nostalgia.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Cartoon character Courage with a wrench in his mouth, eyes bulging, in a humorous scene, evokes nostalgic feelings.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    A nostalgic meme featuring the cartoon "A Pup Named Scooby-Doo" characters.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    Characters from a nostalgic cartoon movie showing mixed parental features, expressing satisfaction.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Cartoon meme shows Belle with villagers, one exclaiming "I need six eggs!".

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Old cartoon meme with Lisa Simpson having her head examined by a doctor, revealing a humorous twist about her skin color.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Clones and droids from old cartoons lounge together in a beach scene, evoking nostalgia.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Chernabog from old cartoons depicted with fiery background, challenging his villainous role by hosting a spectral dance party.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Patrick Star from old cartoons recites a humorous poem while holding a paper.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Cartoon character meme comparing facial expressions humorously.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    oceantodd_1 avatar
    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did anyone else think she was swinging low?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #49

    Cartoon characters in a trash can with a smiling man outside. Nostalgic cartoon meme about hanging out with old friends.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Lisa Simpson lying in bed with different expressions, capturing feelings about old cartoons and nostalgia.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Cartoon characters on bed in pajamas, humorously praying, evoking nostalgia for old cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Cartoon meme showing a character riding a camel under the sun, with humorous text about culture.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Characters sleeping in drawers with a clock above, evoking nostalgia for old cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    SpongeBob and Patrick sitting by a campfire at night, symbolizing friendship in old cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Fish characters from old cartoons meme with funny expression.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Patrick and SpongeBob in a humorous scene referencing toxic work environments, evoking nostalgia about old cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Two cartoon characters stand with drinks in hand, invoking nostalgia for old cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    SpongeBob sitting alone in empty theater seats with popcorn; evokes nostalgia for old cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    A woman dressed as a fairy godmother with a baby, referencing nostalgic cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    SpongeBob meme about old cartoons showing contrasting parenting styles: yelling vs. nurturing with a bottle.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Mojo Jojo from old cartoons planning world domination with a colorful cityscape in the background.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Split image comparing a cartoon character with a real person, highlighting nostalgic similarities.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Two nostalgic cartoon characters compared with text discussing their design features.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Old cartoon meme with a stone statue character raising arms, humorously captioned about showing up "stoned."

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Cartoon vampire character with hand suckers, a nostalgic reference to old animation changes.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Peppa Pig family meme about a fish tank on a TV, nostalgic cartoon humor.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Cartoon character appears nostalgic, contrasting childhood dreams with adult reality in a meme format.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Beach sand art of a character from old cartoons under a bright sun, capturing nostalgia by the seaside.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Funny comparison meme highlighting similarities between animated characters and nostalgic scenes.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Cartoon monkey describing a lazy day plan in an old cartoon meme.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Humorous cartoon meme of the Flash with a red van marked "Wild Thing" in an urban setting.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Cartoon character winking with text about browser history, evokes nostalgia.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #73

    Old cartoon character looking confused, reacting to modern slang, surrounded by a nautical setting.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Homer holding a trash phone with Marge watching, humorous old cartoons meme.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Two scenes from a cartoon showing a girl on the phone with her mom, referencing a nostalgic moment.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Nostalgic meme featuring the Ninja Turtles in a humorous scenario with their blimp over a city.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Old cartoons meme featuring Spongebob's Bikini Bottom houses as car exhausts due to pollution.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Cartoon characters sitting together, looking surprised. Nostalgic meme about realizing last year was just one whole year ago.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Cartoon meme comparing being 30 in the 80s versus 2024, depicting different hairstyles and styles.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #80

    Nostalgic meme about an immaculately clean house, humorously illustrating a grandma's perspective on cleanliness.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Cartoon characters making a pinky promise, capturing nostalgia with a humorous text about taking promises seriously.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Mashup meme featuring characters from old cartoons and King and Queen of Zamunda.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Cartoon character looking into a mirror at a monstrous reflection, evoking nostalgia.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Buzz Lightyear cup with awkward straw placement, evoking nostalgia for old cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Cartoon characters with humorous text about an unusual school nurse episode, evoking nostalgia for old cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Warner Bros logo transforming into a police blimp, invoking nostalgia for old cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #87

    Nostalgic cartoon character mopping on a day off, looking tired.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Old cartoon meme featuring a relaxed character reading a book labeled "Fables" with a carrot.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Cartoon characters in a kitchen with text about hiring decisions, evoking nostalgia.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Man from old cartoon looking bored at computer, with sarcastic caption about economic systems.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Two identical cartoon ducks face each other with a text about Gemini personalities, evoking nostalgia for old cartoons.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Meme of Shrek with a confused expression, referencing old cartoons and nostalgia.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Old cartoons meme with a character's arm asleep, referencing nostalgia.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #94

    SpongeBob holding a scary chicken bone in a nostalgic old cartoon meme.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Characters from an old cartoon in a humorous Lord of the Rings meme, with a surprised expression.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Old cartoon meme with characters in a car, driver looking annoyed, others unimpressed.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Cartoon meme of a yellow submarine surrounded by sharks, referencing nostalgic old cartoons with a humorous text overlay.

    Old Classic Cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!