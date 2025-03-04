For animation to reach its peak, someone had to be the first one to start it all. This person is thought to be Émile Cohl, a French caricaturist and animator who is proudly called ‘The Father of the Animated Cartoon.’

He created the first ever animation in 1908 and called it Fantasmagorie, also known as a Fantasy. The title is borrowed from the French word for "phantasmagoria,” describing a mid-19th century magic lantern show with moving images of ghosts.