Okay, so, first things first - we love French culture and the people. However, that doesn’t mean that we also don’t love to crack a funny joke or two about them! Just the same as we would about any other country and all in good spirit. And, if you agree that eating frog legs or having such a fixation on baked goods calls for an innocent joke or two - you’ve come to the right place. That’s right, this is our selection of French jokes, and it is totally tres bien if you find them hilariously amusing!

So, we guess the main thing that evokes a joke associated with any culture other than ours - in this case, it is jokes about the French - are the cultural differences. And how do people deal with something they do not entirely understand, but also don’t find threatening in any way? Why, they try to make the situation fun, and that’s where these funny French jokes fall. See, it isn’t about stereotypes, but rather trying to understand our differences and appreciating them in the process.

Right, so it is probably just about the time to pour yourself a glass of red, grab a baguette, and skip to the funny jokes about France that we’ve rounded up in this list. Once you are done reading them, give the best jokes your vote and share these little witticisms with your Francophile friends!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Why do French people eat snails?

Because they don't like fast food.

#2

What do French ducks say?

"Quoi quoi."

#3

Did you hear about the crazy person that that fell into the French river?

He was in Seine.

#4

What did the baguette say when it was being sliced?

"Ouch! Le pain!"

#5

Are you from Paris?

Because you’re driving me in-Seine.

#6

When I was in Paris, I had a terrible accident. Eiffel off a tower.

#7

What do frogs eat in Paris?

French flies.

#8

What did the French husband say when his wife said she will not go and dine with him?

Wine not?

#9

A Frenchman walks into a library and asks the Librarian if he can check out a book about War. The Librarian responds, "No, you'll lose it."

#10

Why do the French make omelets with only one egg?

Because in France one egg is un oeuf.

#11

Anyone can use my French Revolution joke. It's royalty-free.

#12

What would you call the Eiffel Tower if it falls over?

The I Fell Tower!

#13

How did the French leader Napoleon have fun?

By throwing a Bonapart-y.

#14

Why did the tourist want to visit France?

Because it was a beret good time!

#15

When I was a kid, my parents would always say "Excuse my french" after a swear word. I'll never forget that first day at school when the teacher asked did we know any french.

#16

Why is the French military always shocked when they lose a battle?

Because electricity flows in the path of *least resistance*.

#17

How many French soldiers does it take to defend Paris?

I don't know, it's never been done.

#18

What do you call a French guy wearing sandals?

Philippe Philoppe.

#19

I asked a French man if he played video games.

He said, “Wii!”

#20

What do you call your angry French aunt?

A crossaunt.

#21

What happens when you drink too much water in Paris?

European.

#22

A wealthy Frenchman was showing off his yachts. “This is un, this is deux, this is trois, this is quatre, this is six…” “What happened to five?” his wife asked. “Cinq” he answered.

#23

What did the loanshark say to the Frenchman who loaned some money?

When you come back, you better have my Monet.

#24

What do French people say when they meet new people?

I hope your Degas great!

#25

Why should you never joke about French history?

Because it is nothing to Lafayette.

#26

What do French fries do when they run into each other?

They ketch-up.

#27

What’s the shortest French book ever written?

"The Complete List Of French War Heroes."

#28

Where does a French cat live?

In Purr-is.

#29

What did the French lover say to his wife who was late for work?

"It is time to Hugo to work, mon cherie."

#30

What did the French friend answer when he was asked to wear a costume for the party?

I will come in dis-Guise.

#31

Why do tourists avoid visiting France in summer?

Because it is st-Eifel-ing.

#32

What did the tourist say when he wanted to visit the French museum?

I Musee French art.

#33

Why do musicians love visiting France?

Because of the good musee-c.

#34

Why do most French tourists end up happy after visiting France?

It is impossible to Rouen the trip.

#35

Why do most people love visiting France?

It is a oui bit different!

#36

What do people usually say after visiting France?

I ain’t Lyon. I love France.

#37

What did the tourist's kid say when he saw the Eifel Tower?

I love this French Tour.

#38

What did the exasperated Frenchman say when his friend wouldn't keep quiet about France?

Oh for crying out loud! Baguette up about it!

#39

What do people say in France after meeting someone they haven't met in a long long time?

"Our paths will croissant again."

#40

Why do people from all around the globe love eating French food?

Because the taste is brie-ond brie-lief!

#41

Why is French onion soup a favorite amongst people in France?

Because it is absolutely soup-er.

#42

Why do French people simply love their country and cultural heritage?

They think that they are the creme brulee of the crop!

#43

What is written in the book of the French Constitution?

The d-eclair-ation of man's every right.

#44

What is the Guillotine?

A French chopping center.

#45

How many French troops does it take to defend Paris?

No one knows.

#46

What happened after an explosion at a French cheese factory?

All that was left was de brie.

#47

Why do Jihadist Muslims only drink instant coffee?

'Cause they hate the French press.

#48

I once thanked a French guy to death.

It was a merci killing.

#49

Why did the French give the statue of liberty to America?

They had no use for a statue with only one hand raised.

#50

To kill a French vampire, you have to drive a baguette through its heart.

Sounds easy, but the process is painstaking.

#51

A German went to France for a holiday and here is the scene, French border staff: "Occupation?" German: "No, no, no, just visiting."

#52

I went to a cafe in Paris and was insulted by the barista.

It was a regular French roast.

#53

I was surprised when I heard about the flooding in Paris. Normally, the water is l’eau.

#54

Where does a French cat live?

In the Catacombs or in a chat-eau!

#55

Why does everyone love visiting France?

Because it is beautiful in every Cezanne.

#56

What did the French policeman say after charging the driver for DUI?

"Why were you Rodin your car under influence?"

#57

What did the French woman say to the receptionist at the airport?

"I am in great Henri to visit France!"

#58

How does a French person greet someone in Americans?

By saying "Welcome to Louis-ville."

#59

What did the mother say to his son when he verbally abused her?

"I can’t believe you have the de Gaulle to say that to my face."

#60

What would a French dog who loves eating potatoes be called?

A pomme de terrier.

#61

How did the French woman feel after dressing up for her dinner date?

Very France-y.

#62

Why do many art critics love to read about French painter, Eugène Delacroix?

They never get Bordeaux-ed about him.

#63

What did the tourist say when his mother asked if he could visit France again?

Of Corsican!

#64

When the French woman returned home after her trip, what did she say?

I have so much to Marseilles about France.

#65

What did the wife say to her husband when they bought a new house in France?

I Cannes watch the French Riviera from this view.

#66

What type of breakfast do French people usually prefer?

The breakfast of champignons.

#67

Why did the woman hate being alone in a deserted street in France?

Because it gave her the crepes.

#68

What is the favorite song that French people love listening to?

"Hey, macaroon-a."

#69

My girlfriend kept telling me to treat her like a princess. So I made her marry an old guy she's never met to secure an alliance with the French.

Report

#70

Why do french tanks have rear-view mirrors?

To see the front line.

#71

My friend wanted to feel like a princess on her wedding day. So we made her marry a man she never met in order to secure a French alliance.

#72

When the US went to the moon they planted the American Flag. After all these years the radiation from the Sun will have bleached it completely white, so now if Aliens find it they are going to think the French were there first.

#73

Why did the French chef kill himself?

He lost his huile d'olive.

#74

Why do French tanks have rear windows?

So they can see the battlefield!

#75

I am absolutely exhausted from my French self-defense class.

I've never run so far in my life.

#76

How do you escape a French prison?

Yell angrily in German.

#77

How do you sink an American battleship?

Have the French build it.

#78

Why are the best-used guns from France?

Because they have never been fired, and they have only been dropped once.

#79

Mr. and Mrs. Potato were walking down the street when a French fry caught the attention of Mr. Potato. Mrs. Potato said: “I see you eye-balling that French girl!”

#80

How many gears does a French tank have?

Seven. One forward and six reverse.

#81

"Knock knock?"

"Who’s there?"

"French French who?"

"French fries!"

#82

Don’t eat the French fish. It’s poissan.

#83

What do you call The Hunger Games in Paris?

Battle Royale with cheese.

#84

How does one usually feel after visiting France?

Fin-tastic.

#85

What did the tourist decide after visiting France for the third time?

He wanted to Gauguin.

#86

What did the husband say to his French wife when they were going on a trip?

"How did you Charlemange-age to pack so many things?"

#87

Why do people barely complain about life in France?

Because they have Nantes-thing to crib about.

#88

How do you keep a French person from crashing your party?

Put a sign up that says "no nudity"

#89

Why wasn't Jesus born in France?

He couldn't find 3 wise men or a virgin.

#90

Who won the first Tour de France?

The 6th Panzer division.

#91

What do you get if you take off the red dot on the Japanese flag?

The French flag!

#92

The Israelis developed Krav Maga - the art of disabling an opponent as quickly as possible.

The Japanese developed Jujitsu - the art of defeating an armed and armored opponent.

The Brazilians developed Capoeira - the art of defeating an opponent using dance and acrobatics.

The French developed parkour - the art of running away as quickly and efficiently as possible.

#93

What's the name of the most popular French knight?

Sir Ender.

#94

What are the two problems with the French flag?

The red bit and the blue bit.

#95

What’s the difference between a tick and the Eiffel tower?

Well nothing, after all, they are both Paris sites.

#96

How did the Paris police find Quasimodo?

They followed a hunch.

#97

Did you hear about the small chicken that lived in a Parisian opera house?

It was called the bantam of the opera.

#98

What type of photography do French photographers like?

Candide.

#99

What seems to be the quietest sports in France?

Para-shooing.

#100

In France, why does everyone have a confident attitude?

Because they hate Toulouse.

#101

What did the French friend say when she had to leave after finishing dessert?

"I do not want to leave, but it’s time for me to escargot, I'm afraid."

#102

Where can you find 60,100,000 French jokes?

In France.

#103

A Frenchman, an Englishman, and a Soviet Russian are admiring a painting of Adam and Eve in the garden of Eden. The Frenchman says, "They must be French, they're naked and eating fruit." The Englishman replies, "Clearly they're English. Observe how politely the man is offering the woman the fruit."
The Russian then notes, "They are Russian of course. They have nothing to wear, nothing to eat, and they think they are in paradise."

