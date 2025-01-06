ADVERTISEMENT

Funny memes never fail to foster a connection between people on the internet. It’s why online communities often have massive followings, with these hilarious images as the glue that holds everyone together. 

Enter the Pickuplines Instagram page. With more than six million followers and counting, the account features memes that may make you feel seen. Whether it’s about getting rejected on a dating app, expressing resentment towards work, or handling an angry spouse, you will likely find at least one that resonates with you. 

As always, we’ve picked out the memes that stood out to us, which, hopefully, you enjoy!

#1

Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

pickuplines Report

    #2

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #3

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    Some of the memes on this list may seem unfunny or even offensive to others. University of Edinburgh doctoral researcher and Memes Studies Research Network founder Idil Galip describes these as “niche memes,” which are an acquired taste. 

    In an interview with the BBC, Galip recognizes these memes as a strong proponent of building communities online. 

    "They're meant usually to create things like in-group belonging, something that kind of strengthens a sense of identity,” Galip said.

    #4

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    I thought it was one of those filters that alter reality.

    #5

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #6

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    Some of the most relatable memes that go viral often poke fun at the absurdity of life. As Galip noted, it’s a “replication of mundane reality” as an art form. She also pointed out how such an expression was practiced in Hellenic times, where comedy took real-life tragedies lightly.

    “You've got something like tragic theatre that takes things that happen to you that are upsetting and real-life and makes them into comedic things, which is what memes do,” Galip explained.

    #7

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #8

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    It’s one thing for a meme to be relatable and go viral, but another for it to remain relevant. According to sociologist Nicki Lisa Cole, memes must be replicable online and offline to stand the test of time.  

    As Cole pointed out in an article for ThoughtCo., a shareable meme should require minimal skill to reproduce, allowing it to evolve and boost its staying power.

    #10

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Did that before. Once when I was working a job at a brunch spot popular with the church crowd. Bible verses are NOT an acceptable tip. Most recently a warehouse job that was working me 60+ hours a week. 4pm until 4am. Days off were Saturday and Monday. Did that for six months before I gave them the finger.

    #11

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    Pencil
    Pencil
    Pencil
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    What does that actually mean? Your car's gone to s**t?

    #12

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    Cole used the “Be Like Bill” meme as an example that possesses three key “it-factors”: copy-fidelity, fecundity, and longevity. It is a simple stick figure introduced in 2015 to “passive-aggressively call out” annoying social media behaviors. 

    Because of how easy it is to create one through meme generators, it has taken a life of its own and remains relevant today. 

    #13

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #14

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    STU_ACTOR Report

    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Most likely she will say "Ha-ha" and you hobble away with a limp...

    #15

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    How about you, dear readers? Which of these memes did you find most relatable? Did they showcase the same brand of humor you enjoy? Which of these did you find least funny? Comment below!
    #16

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #17

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #18

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #19

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #20

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #21

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #22

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #23

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #24

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #25

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #26

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #27

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #28

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #29

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #30

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #31

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #32

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #33

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #34

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #35

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #36

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #37

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #38

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #39

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #40

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #41

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #42

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #43

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #44

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    LukewarmSoymilk
    LukewarmSoymilk
    LukewarmSoymilk
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    Awww, at least he's being honest and not a jerk? I respect that.

    #45

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #46

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #47

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #48

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #49

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #50

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #51

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #52

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #53

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #54

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #55

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #56

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #57

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #58

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #59

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #60

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #61

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #62

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #63

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #64

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #65

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #66

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #67

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #68

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #69

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #70

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #71

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #72

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #73

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #74

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #75

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #76

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #77

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #78

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #79

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #80

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #81

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

    #82

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    Random-Funny-Memes-Ig-Pickuplines

    pickuplines Report

