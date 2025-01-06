ADVERTISEMENT

Funny memes never fail to foster a connection between people on the internet. It’s why online communities often have massive followings, with these hilarious images as the glue that holds everyone together.

Enter the Pickuplines Instagram page. With more than six million followers and counting, the account features memes that may make you feel seen. Whether it’s about getting rejected on a dating app, expressing resentment towards work, or handling an angry spouse, you will likely find at least one that resonates with you.

As always, we’ve picked out the memes that stood out to us, which, hopefully, you enjoy!