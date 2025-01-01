Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Doesn’t See Why A $190 Christmas Gift From A Female Coworker Is Inappropriate
Christmas, Couples

Choosing the perfect Christmas gift for your partner is often a joyful and thoughtful process. Many people dedicate weeks, if not months, to finding something meaningful that will bring a smile to their loved one’s face. But what happens when those efforts go unnoticed?

One woman shared her dismay after Christmas morning took an unexpected turn. Her husband received an extravagant £150 gift from his ‘work wife,’ leaving her feeling overshadowed and deeply hurt. Despite her concerns, her husband refused to return the gift and dismissed her feelings, escalating the tension in their relationship. Keep reading to uncover how this workplace friendship stirred up emotional turmoil and sparked debates online.

    Exchanging Christmas gifts is also a common tradition among colleagues
    Image credits: vedrana2701 (not the actual photo)

    A woman shared her frustration after her husband overlooked her Christmas gift in favor of an expensive present from his female colleague

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: GoldAndSilverBells

    The author further shared how her husband’s colleague often ignores her

    Maintaining professional boundaries can strengthen workplace relationships

    Maintaining good work etiquette is about more than just following rules—it’s about creating an environment where everyone feels respected and comfortable. It’s those small, thoughtful actions that make a big difference in how smoothly things run in the office.

    First off, let’s talk about your desk. Keeping your workspace clean and organized isn’t just about aesthetics; it shows you care about your surroundings and the people you share the office with. A messy desk can easily spill into communal areas, and nobody likes dealing with someone else’s chaos. Plus, a tidy desk can help you stay focused and productive.

    Being on time is another biggie. Showing up late for meetings or missing deadlines can throw off everyone’s schedule. On the flip side, being punctual shows you’re reliable and respect other people’s time. It’s one of those little things that go a long way in building trust.

    And then there’s communication. Whether it’s shooting off an email, chatting in the break room, or sending a quick message, being polite and clear is crucial. Listening to others and responding thoughtfully shows you value their input, which helps build stronger work relationships.

    Thoughtful etiquette at work creates a harmonious environment

    Shared spaces like the kitchen or break room deserve some love too. Cleaning up after yourself—whether it’s wiping down the microwave or loading your dishes—keeps things pleasant for everyone. These small acts of courtesy make a big difference in how enjoyable it is to work together.

    Let’s not forget personal space. Everyone has their own comfort zone, and respecting that is key. Being overly familiar or encroaching on someone’s boundaries can feel invasive, especially if you don’t share a personal bond. Keep things professional unless it’s clear that a closer relationship is welcome.

    Gossip? Avoid it like the plague. Spreading rumors or talking behind someone’s back not only damages trust but also creates a toxic atmosphere. Instead, focus on building a supportive, drama-free environment where everyone feels valued and included.

    Acknowledging people’s boundaries—whether it’s respecting their focus time or not digging into personal matters—is a sign of emotional intelligence. It shows you’re mindful of their needs and willing to adapt to create a more harmonious workspace.

    Saying “thank you” might seem like a small gesture, but it’s a game-changer. Whether it’s acknowledging a teammate’s help or giving credit where it’s due, showing gratitude strengthens bonds and boosts morale.

    In this particular situation, the husband’s colleague crossed a line by giving such an expensive and personal gift. While friendly gestures are fine, going overboard can blur professional boundaries and cause unnecessary tension. This is a good reminder that balance is everything—whether it’s keeping work relationships professional or knowing where to draw the line.

    Many people felt it was inappropriate for the husband’s colleague to give him such an expensive gift

    Some people online felt that the woman’s reaction was excessive

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    henrikknudsen_1 avatar
    Henrik Knudsen
    Henrik Knudsen
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not OK. Your husband should grow up and stop this inappropriate behaviour immediately.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Am I the only one finding this "work wife/ husband" trend very-very disgusting? 150 euros/pounds it's way too much for a colleagues' gift, no matter how much I would like them. That's more than just "like"., from one side, sure.The husband is an idiot, who will not understand, why his wife will divorce him in 2-3 years, if this trend will continue.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
