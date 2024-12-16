Let’s be honest, nailing a funny gift is hard. For the person to truly enjoy it, the present has to perfectly align with them and their interests so they get the meaning behind it and be subtle enough so it doesn’t offend them. Preferably, it should also be practical, as no one really enjoys shoving gifted things into their drawers to collect dust. Ticking all these boxes can be tricky, so we rounded up some of the best hilarious gift examples people have shared online. If you’re looking for Christmas present ideas for the funny uncle or prankster mom, scroll down to find them in the list below!

#1 My Mom Has Been Begging My Dad For A Dog Since Ours Passed Away In May. He Surprised Her Christmas Morning With This Gift. He's A Man Of Few Words Share icon

#2 Christmas Gift To My Husband This Year, Finished Just In Time. It’s Not Perfect But I’m Pretty Happy With It Share icon

#3 Christmas Gift From My Teens Has Proven More Useful Than Expected Share icon

The so-called ‘gag’ gifts are especially great for a white elephant or a secret Santa exchange during holiday parties. Or when a person prefers simple but witty presents. Whoever you decide to give such a gift, it’s guaranteed that they’ll be surprised and giggly, that is, if it’s done right. The owner of Offensive Crayons, Alice Vaughn, says that the trick is to make sure that the joke is made for the right reasons. The goal here is that they get the joke and it doesn’t stir up any trouble or conflict.

#4 White Elephant With $50 Limit. How’d I Do Share icon

#5 Every Christmas, I Photoshop My Cousin Rob As A Gag Gift. I Don't Think I Will Be Able To Outdo Myself Anymore Share icon

#6 I Got One Of My Christmas Presents A Little Late. But It Was Totally Worth The Wait Share icon

“The whole purpose of a gag gift is the joy you get out of making someone laugh more than anything else. It’s usually a little silly or weird, and part of the fun is the surprise factor when someone first sees it,” she says. “The gifts aren’t meant to be expensive or necessarily useful; it’s just more about getting a good laugh in the moment. You know, like those quirky things you wouldn’t buy for yourself but are funny to get as a gift.”

#7 My White Elephant Gift This Year Was A Picture Of Elephants Participating In A White Elephant Share icon

#8 Made My 87 Year Old Dad A Christmas Present Share icon

#9 Uncle Kept Entombing The Gifts He'd Send In Packing Tape. This Year, His Gift Card Is Cast In Concrete Share icon

Arik Nordby, Co-Founder of Prank-O, says that a gag gift should cost between $10 and $15. “Any time you hit that $20 price point, your brain starts to go ‘Is this really worth it?’ for a gift that’s simply supposed to create a moment of joy and humor.” David Wahl, VP of Creative Services at Archie McPhee, agrees, noting, “Once you get past $20, you get into ‘real gift’ territory, and that’s not what you’re going for.” ADVERTISEMENT He also believes that the perfect funny gift is one that recognizes a person's individuality, catches them by surprise and makes them laugh.

#10 The Ever-Growing Commemorative Plate Collection That I Gift To Friends And Family Every Year. Handing Them Out Tomorrow Share icon

#11 Found The Perfect Gifts For My Office Share icon

#12 How I Wrapped My Sister’s Present This Year. It’s A Wallet Share icon

In case of white elephant exchange, it can be hard to know what people will find funny, therefore, Erin Ransom, SVP of Strategic Growth at Tofurky, suggests going for something that ‘hits.’ “Meaning, do people pick it up and want to keep it, or are they trying to get rid of it because they’d be embarrassed to walk away with it? Both reactions can be fun, and as the gift giver, you want to walk in and bring something so novel that it creates energy in the gift exchange. The stories you tell afterward are the best part of a White Elephant party,” she says. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My Cousin Got A Pretty Special Gift This Year Share icon

#14 No One At The Office Is Exchanging Gifts This Year, But I Still Thought They All Needed A Little Something To Put On Their Desks Share icon

#15 Out Of All His Gifts, My BF Loves These The Most Share icon

Before gifting a jokey present, a person really has to take into account the advice of these experts, as people in general tend not to favor these kinds of gifts. In fact, a GiftingWho survey found that only 4.5% of respondents would like to receive a gag gift. This number grows with the younger folk (13–18 years old), with 28.5% saying that they like getting gag gifts the most.

#16 My Mother In Law Got Me This For Christmas Share icon

#17 I Tried To Knit A Giant Sock! It Was A Christmas Present For My Boyfriend And He Loves It Share icon

#18 My Secret Santa Gift From A Work Buddy, I Am Laughing So Hard Share icon

Nevertheless, if you’re giving a funny present to older adults, chances are it will be returned, as 79% of recipients return at least some of their holiday gifts. So in case you aren’t completely confident about the gag gift you're planning to give, it might be better to think twice about it. This may not apply to white elephant or secret Santa parties, but it does when giving presents to friends, family, and other loved ones.

#19 My Sister Gave Me The Most Thoughtful Gift Of All Share icon

#20 My BF Gifted Me This Metal Binding Clip Thinking It Was A Hair Clip Share icon

#21 Pranked My Sister With Some Shrek Crocs And A Jimmy Choo Box For Christmas Share icon

SurveyMonkey data suggests that instead of jokey gifts, people should think about giving their loved ones tickets to concerts or other events, as 67% of people prefer to receive an experience rather than a physical item. Second on the Christmas wishlist are classes or adventures, which also stick to the theme of experiences.

#22 Love The Fish Flops Share icon

#23 My Nephew's Christmas List Mentioned That He Liked Nicholas Cage Share icon

#24 My Uncles Gift To The Family This Year Wasnt Really Apreciated Share icon

Next up were gadgets like tablets, phones, laptops and homemade gifts. 71% of recipients believe that “it’s the thought that counts” when talking about presents. A few other things on people’s Christmas list include trips, self-care experiences or products, foods and drinks, and items related to their hobbies and interests.

#25 Best Gift I Got This Year Share icon

#26 Someone Gifted Me Eggo Waffles Underwear Share icon

#27 My Dad Took Me To The Hospital When I Blacked Out From Drinking Too Much Of Captain Morgan. When They Asked What I Had To Drink I Told Them Morgan Freeman. Hopefully My Dad Will Enjoy His Xmas Gift To Remember That Night Share icon

I hope this list gave you some last-minute gift inspiration for upcoming Christmas. If you couldn’t find the perfect one, try checking out our previous articles on funny presents and wholesome ones right here.

#28 Christmas Present For My Little Brother Share icon

#29 Pot Holders My Grandma Made Me For Christmas A Few Years Ago. I Didn't Really Appreciate Them Until I Started Quilting This Year Share icon

#30 For Christmas, My Dad Received The Exact Outfit That He Was Wearing Share icon

#31 My Apple Watch From Last Christmas Was Stolen, My Boyfriend Got Me A Replacement This Year That Doesn't Have That Risk Share icon

#32 My Mom Spaced Out While Wrapping Gifts This Year... Guess I Know Where She Got This One Share icon

#33 For Secret Santa At My New Job I Got Some Girl I've Never Spoken Too. I'm Sure She'll Like My Gift Share icon

#34 I'm So Glad My Brother And His Girlfriend Are Enjoying Their Christmas Presents Share icon

#35 Sibling Gift Exchange Share icon

#36 Mug My Brother Got Me For Christmas (I Love It) Share icon

#37 Early Christmas Gift From My Sister... She Might Be One Of Us Share icon

#38 I Asked For A Gaming Chair For Christmas. I Want To Be Mad Share icon

#39 Hand With Obligatory Banana For Scale. LOL My Brothers Christmas Gift To Me Share icon

#40 So I Gave My Parents A Pretty Damn Cool Christmas Gift Share icon

#41 I Told Jenny If She Didn't Stop Scuffing Her Feet Across The Floor I Was Going To Buy Her Mop Slippers And Tell Her To Clean The Floor....well She Didn't Listen. LOL And So I Kept My Word Share icon

#42 I Know It’s A Little Late, But Look At What My Auntie Got For Christmas. My Parents Are So Jealous Right Now Share icon

#43 My Work Bestie Bought Me This Awesome Badge Reel For Christmas! Thought I'd Share With You Guys Share icon

#44 Maybe The Best Christmas Present I've Ever Gotten. For Any Reason. Whatsoever Share icon

#45 This Is Funny Share icon

#46 We Always Get Each Other Ironic Gifts, My Little Sister Killed It This Year: Batteries Not Included Share icon Another fun thing we do is wrap things which people forget at each other's places and give it back to them for Christmas, you win if the person doesn't realize that their gift is something they lost through the course of the year.



#47 One Of Our Carpenters Always Leaves His Pencils Behind So This Is A Part Of His Christmas Gift This Year Share icon

#48 My Dad Started As A Maintenance Man At My Former High School Last Summer. He Gave Me This As A Gift Today. A Failed Test Of Mine He Found Folded And Stuffed In An Air Vent From 10 Years Ago Share icon

#49 A Couple Christmasses Ago I Gave This Picture To My Mother-In-Law As A Joke Gift. She Now Brings It Out Every Year As Part Of The Standard Decorations Share icon

#50 So On New Years Eve, Me And A Group Of Friends Had A White Elephant With Joke Gifts. This Was Mine; Jokes On Them Cause I Love It Share icon

#51 My Girlfriend’s Father Got All Of Us Christmas Candles Of Her Brother Falling, As Filmed By The Doorbell Camera Share icon

#52 Christmas Gifts For My Hubby’s Staff Share icon

#53 Since My Mom Keeps Asking Me What I Want For A Christmas Gift Share icon

#54 My Dad Thinks He Is So Funny. Mom And I Are Not Impressed Share icon

#55 Merry Christmas To Those Of Us Who Didn’t *Quite* Finish All The Gift Projects Share icon

#56 My Mother-In-Law Made All The Men In Our Family A Pair Of These Sleep Pants For Christmas Share icon

#57 My Special Wrapping Paper Finally Arrived Share icon

#58 My Dad Is Going To Pretty Bummed When He Figures Out These Are Socks Wrapped Different Ways Share icon

#59 Lottery Scratch Tickets Make Good Last Minute Christmas Gifts Share icon

#60 Good Luck Guessing What I Got My Sister For Christmas Share icon

#61 Christmas Gift From My Grandson. I Think It's A Tie Share icon

#62 My FIL Passed Away In October. Every Year For Christmas, He Would Send Us Bacon. I Decided To Surprise My Husband By Ordering Some. He Also Decided To Surprise Me. We Even Ordered It Within 24 Hours Of Each Other. We Ended Up With Almost 8 Lbs Of Bacon And It Gave Us A Good Laugh And Memory Share icon

#63 The Wife And I Brewed Some Beer To Give As Christmas Gifts Share icon

#64 Got A Cricut For Christmas! First Project Babe Share icon

#65 Mom Wanted To Give Me A Joke Gift. Joke's On Her Cause I Love It Share icon

#66 Every Year I Give My Wife A Hunky Guy Calendar With My Face Pasted On All The Guys… Share icon

#67 A Christmas Gift For My Brother Share icon

#68 My Wife Had To Use A Pair Of Pliers To Turn On The Hot Water Of Our 70s Era Tub. We Were Trying To Limp Along Until Our Full Kitchen And Bath Remodel. It's Finally Done! This Is One Of My Christmas Present To Her This Year Share icon

#69 My Father Has A Prosthetic Leg. This Is A Gift That My Aunt Gave To Him For Christmas. Needless To Say, Our Reaction Was Absolutely Priceless Share icon

#70 Thought I'd Post This Wonderful Mug My Friend Gave Me For Christmas Share icon

#71 Three Strokes, One Finished Christmas Present For My BF Share icon

#72 My Gram Bought The Rug For My Mom As A Christmas Gift... He Likes It Share icon

#73 I Might Have Received The Perfect Christmas Gift Share icon

#74 I Bought This As A Christmas Present For My Best Friend, And I Will Force Him To Hang It In His Room Share icon

#75 I Got These Shirts For My Friends As Christmas Presents Share icon

#76 My Friend Got A Christmas Card From His Nephew... He Decided To Copy It And Send It Back Share icon

#77 My White Elephant Gift For My Wife’s Work X-Mas Party. Am I A Bad Person? Share icon

#78 You Won Christmas Share icon

#79 I Got My GF A 3ct Ring For Christmas. She Was Not Happy Share icon

#80 I Too Received A Large Roll Of Toilet Paper For Christmas As A Gag Gift Share icon

#81 Couldn't Afford To Get My Wife A Lexus For Christmas So I Got One Of Their Bows Instead And Put It On Her Car Share icon

#82 Apropos Towels Gifted By My MIL For Christmas Share icon

#83 My Daughter Made This The Office Themed Guess Who For My Son As A DIY Christmas Present A Few Years Ago Share icon

#84 Picture Of Me And My Danny Devito Cutout I Got For Christmas Share icon

#85 Clock I Had Custom Made For A Christmas Present Share icon

#86 Finished Just In Time For Christmas Share icon

#87 Christmas Present That Was Finished Just In Time Share icon

#88 When Your Kid Wants A Peloton. This Might Be The Funniest Christmas Gift I've Ever Seen Anyone Receive, And It's Still Going Pretty Strong A Year Later Share icon

#89 What Did I Say? Share icon

#90 We Like Our Booze Shirts And Adult Flavors Candy Canes In This House Hold Share icon

#91 My Mom Got Me This As An Xmas Gift To Fend Off Bedhead. Not Sure This Was The Best Choice For The Name Share icon

#92 Drastic Times Call For Drastic Measures!! I’m Finally Breaking Out My Christmas Present. A Gag Gift Turned To Gold (3 Of The These Rolls) Share icon

#93 Santa & My Kid Gave A Forgetful Handyman, The Best Christmas Ever Share icon

#94 Look What My BF Made Me For Christmas. Left Are Texts He Sent To His Friend Years Ago When We Started Dating, Right Is A Gift From Him To Me Today Share icon

#95 Family Christmas Has Taken An Unexpected Turn Share icon

#96 Fave Christmas Gift Ever - Ask Me About My T-Rex! No. Really. Ask Me Share icon

#97 A Friend Gave Me This Homemade Christmas Ornament As A Gift This Year Share icon

#98 Was Supposed To Be An August Birthday Gift, Now It’s A Christmas Gift Share icon

#99 I've Been Saying I Wanted A Car For Christmas Share icon

#100 Finally Finished This (Very Late) Christmas Gift For A Friend! My Third Cross Stitch Project Done Share icon

#101 Merry Christmas. For Christmas, Reed Apparently Went Through Puberty Share icon

#102 Perfect Gift For That One Person We All Know Share icon

#103 Best Xmas Present Ever Share icon

#104 My Christmas Present For My Wife. I Told Her It Was A Stocking Filler Share icon

#105 My Dad Got Me These Socks With His Face On Them For My Christmas Gift. He Was So Proud Of Himself. I Love Them Share icon

#106 Handmade Cross Stitch For A Christmas Prize Share icon

#107 Rug Gifted To My Brother For Xmas Share icon