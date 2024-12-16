ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be honest, nailing a funny gift is hard. For the person to truly enjoy it, the present has to perfectly align with them and their interests so they get the meaning behind it and be subtle enough so it doesn’t offend them. Preferably, it should also be practical, as no one really enjoys shoving gifted things into their drawers to collect dust. Ticking all these boxes can be tricky, so we rounded up some of the best hilarious gift examples people have shared online. If you’re looking for Christmas present ideas for the funny uncle or prankster mom, scroll down to find them in the list below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Mom Has Been Begging My Dad For A Dog Since Ours Passed Away In May. He Surprised Her Christmas Morning With This Gift. He's A Man Of Few Words

Necklace with paw print in a box, a note saying "OK" underneath, a typical hilarious trolling Christmas gift.

klawlz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
blushsunset avatar
Jeanne
Jeanne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very sweet. Please adopt! Our shelters are full of wonderful pets waiting to be loved.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

RELATED:
    #2

    Christmas Gift To My Husband This Year, Finished Just In Time. It’s Not Perfect But I’m Pretty Happy With It

    Embroidery of cartoon character shaving, a perfect hilarious trolling Christmas gift idea.

    CrystalBeth1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Christmas Gift From My Teens Has Proven More Useful Than Expected

    Wooden day clock set to Wednesday, a funny trolling Christmas gift idea.

    Beththemagicalpony Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, I bought myself one of these a couple of years ago. When you're retired and not tied to a work schedule, it can be easy to forget what day of the week it is.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    The so-called ‘gag’ gifts are especially great for a white elephant or a secret Santa exchange during holiday parties. Or when a person prefers simple but witty presents. Whoever you decide to give such a gift, it’s guaranteed that they’ll be surprised and giggly, that is, if it’s done right.

    The owner of Offensive Crayons, Alice Vaughn, says that the trick is to make sure that the joke is made for the right reasons. The goal here is that they get the joke and it doesn’t stir up any trouble or conflict.

    #4

    White Elephant With $50 Limit. How’d I Do

    A tray of green gelatin with a $50 bill inside, a perfect example of hilarious trolling Christmas gifts.

    dtpmd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Every Christmas, I Photoshop My Cousin Rob As A Gag Gift. I Don't Think I Will Be Able To Outdo Myself Anymore

    Group of dwarves with replaced faces in a funny Christmas gift prank, parodying a movie poster.

    genmills Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    I Got One Of My Christmas Presents A Little Late. But It Was Totally Worth The Wait

    Woman holding cat, wearing sweater with funny cat picture. Perfect example of trolling Christmas gifts.

    tummy_grumblinz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The whole purpose of a gag gift is the joy you get out of making someone laugh more than anything else. It’s usually a little silly or weird, and part of the fun is the surprise factor when someone first sees it,” she says.

    “The gifts aren’t meant to be expensive or necessarily useful; it’s just more about getting a good laugh in the moment. You know, like those quirky things you wouldn’t buy for yourself but are funny to get as a gift.”
    #7

    My White Elephant Gift This Year Was A Picture Of Elephants Participating In A White Elephant

    Elephants surrounded by Christmas gifts in a framed photo, exemplifying hilarious trolling gifts.

    Daniel_Loftus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Made My 87 Year Old Dad A Christmas Present

    Hilarious trolling Christmas gift: wooden frame with humorous misaligned message "MEASURE TWICE CUT ONCE".

    Tony-2112 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Uncle Kept Entombing The Gifts He'd Send In Packing Tape. This Year, His Gift Card Is Cast In Concrete

    Concrete block wrapped with a purple bow, representing a humorous trolling Christmas gift set on newspaper.

    Zenmedic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That gift card better be worth the effort to extricate it! 🤭

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Arik Nordby, Co-Founder of Prank-O, says that a gag gift should cost between $10 and $15. “Any time you hit that $20 price point, your brain starts to go ‘Is this really worth it?’ for a gift that’s simply supposed to create a moment of joy and humor.” David Wahl, VP of Creative Services at Archie McPhee, agrees, noting, “Once you get past $20, you get into ‘real gift’ territory, and that’s not what you’re going for.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He also believes that the perfect funny gift is one that recognizes a person's individuality, catches them by surprise and makes them laugh.

    #10

    The Ever-Growing Commemorative Plate Collection That I Gift To Friends And Family Every Year. Handing Them Out Tomorrow

    Collage of funny trolling Christmas gifts featuring quirky photos and humor from 2014 to 2018.

    hav0k74 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Found The Perfect Gifts For My Office

    Row of mugs featuring faces, perfect for hilarious trolling Christmas gifts.

    Belswagon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    How I Wrapped My Sister’s Present This Year. It’s A Wallet

    Origami gift shaped like a dog, wrapped in Christmas paper with trees, part of hilarious trolling Christmas gifts.

    AssFumes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In case of white elephant exchange, it can be hard to know what people will find funny, therefore, Erin Ransom, SVP of Strategic Growth at Tofurky, suggests going for something that ‘hits.’

    “Meaning, do people pick it up and want to keep it, or are they trying to get rid of it because they’d be embarrassed to walk away with it? Both reactions can be fun, and as the gift giver, you want to walk in and bring something so novel that it creates energy in the gift exchange. The stories you tell afterward are the best part of a White Elephant party,” she says.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    My Cousin Got A Pretty Special Gift This Year

    Man wearing a hoodie with a cartoon self-portrait, showcasing a hilarious Christmas gift.

    ShbeblyTheGreat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    No One At The Office Is Exchanging Gifts This Year, But I Still Thought They All Needed A Little Something To Put On Their Desks

    Framed photo of a man in a Santa hat with a dog, surrounded by wrapped presents; a humorous Christmas gift idea.

    Deathtothejuice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Out Of All His Gifts, My BF Loves These The Most

    Person in fluffy outfit with tiny hands, a funny Christmas gift idea.

    W0bbly_Sausage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gebussey avatar
    GB
    GB
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't that cute! Life-sized copies of Trump's hands

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Before gifting a jokey present, a person really has to take into account the advice of these experts, as people in general tend not to favor these kinds of gifts. In fact, a GiftingWho survey found that only 4.5% of respondents would like to receive a gag gift. This number grows with the younger folk (13–18 years old), with 28.5% saying that they like getting gag gifts the most.

    #16

    My Mother In Law Got Me This For Christmas

    Mug with a funny message for a son-in-law featuring a lion, perfect for trolling Christmas gifts.

    Cult7Choir Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #17

    I Tried To Knit A Giant Sock! It Was A Christmas Present For My Boyfriend And He Loves It

    Person humorously wrapped in a giant sock, standing in a living room, embodying a funny Christmas gift prank.

    madlenovic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    My Secret Santa Gift From A Work Buddy, I Am Laughing So Hard

    Hilarious trolling Christmas gift book humorously titled "HR Approved Ways to Tell Coworkers They're Stupid".

    Alert_Resource8672 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Nevertheless, if you’re giving a funny present to older adults, chances are it will be returned, as 79% of recipients return at least some of their holiday gifts. So in case you aren’t completely confident about the gag gift you're planning to give, it might be better to think twice about it. This may not apply to white elephant or secret Santa parties, but it does when giving presents to friends, family, and other loved ones.

    #19

    My Sister Gave Me The Most Thoughtful Gift Of All

    Man with a real person and cardboard cutout, both wearing matching plaid shirts, in front of a Christmas tree. Hilarious trolling gift.

    BearsOnABus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    My BF Gifted Me This Metal Binding Clip Thinking It Was A Hair Clip

    Close-up of a large metal clip attached to a plush blanket, reflecting a hilarious Christmas gift idea.

    EditPiaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Pranked My Sister With Some Shrek Crocs And A Jimmy Choo Box For Christmas

    Open box with quirky green sandals, perfect for hilarious trolling Christmas gifts.

    Timinator01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    SurveyMonkey data suggests that instead of jokey gifts, people should think about giving their loved ones tickets to concerts or other events, as 67% of people prefer to receive an experience rather than a physical item. Second on the Christmas wishlist are classes or adventures, which also stick to the theme of experiences. 
    #22

    Love The Fish Flops

    Fish-shaped slippers on feet, showcasing a hilarious trolling Christmas gift.

    VictoriaScone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    My Nephew's Christmas List Mentioned That He Liked Nicholas Cage

    Two people laughing while holding a blanket with a large face as a hilarious trolling Christmas gift.

    unknown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    My Uncles Gift To The Family This Year Wasnt Really Apreciated

    Family wearing matching T-shirts with a humorous message in front of a Christmas tree, showcasing a hilarious trolling gift.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Next up were gadgets like tablets, phones, laptops and homemade gifts. 71% of recipients believe that “it’s the thought that counts” when talking about presents. A few other things on people’s Christmas list include trips, self-care experiences or products, foods and drinks, and items related to their hobbies and interests.
    #25

    Best Gift I Got This Year

    Man wearing a Nirvana shirt with funny photo, giving thumbs up, embodying hilarious trolling Christmas gifts.

    davidtitle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #26

    Someone Gifted Me Eggo Waffles Underwear

    Funny waffle-themed underwear as a trolling Christmas gift on the carpet.

    wetnamE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    My Dad Took Me To The Hospital When I Blacked Out From Drinking Too Much Of Captain Morgan. When They Asked What I Had To Drink I Told Them Morgan Freeman. Hopefully My Dad Will Enjoy His Xmas Gift To Remember That Night

    A bottle of spiced rum with a humorous custom label as a funny Christmas gift.

    The_Cart_Pusher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    I hope this list gave you some last-minute gift inspiration for upcoming Christmas. If you couldn’t find the perfect one, try checking out our previous articles on funny presents and wholesome ones right here.

    #28

    Christmas Present For My Little Brother

    T-shirt with "PUMBA" logo, featuring a warthog, represents hilarious trolling Christmas gifts.

    dericksteinard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Pot Holders My Grandma Made Me For Christmas A Few Years Ago. I Didn't Really Appreciate Them Until I Started Quilting This Year

    Hilarious trolling Christmas gifts with cheeky printed oven mitt and pot holder on a crafting table.

    _im_just_a_girl_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    For Christmas, My Dad Received The Exact Outfit That He Was Wearing

    Man in an orange sweater laughing, holding a funny Christmas gift in a cozy living room setting.

    CircuitBoredom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, he's all set for when he spills gravy on himself at Christmas Dinner.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    My Apple Watch From Last Christmas Was Stolen, My Boyfriend Got Me A Replacement This Year That Doesn't Have That Risk

    Red apple-shaped watch with jumbled numbers, a perfect example of hilarious trolling Christmas gifts.

    aGirlHasNo_username Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still subject to disappearing because it's cute.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    My Mom Spaced Out While Wrapping Gifts This Year... Guess I Know Where She Got This One

    Hilarious trolling Christmas gift wrapped in bicycle-themed paper, addressed "To Hanna from Target."

    maidenvoyage14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    For Secret Santa At My New Job I Got Some Girl I've Never Spoken Too. I'm Sure She'll Like My Gift

    Framed image of a sloth dressed as an astronaut, a humorous trolling Christmas gift, being held by a person.

    Sippinpurp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    I'm So Glad My Brother And His Girlfriend Are Enjoying Their Christmas Presents

    Two people wearing horse and unicorn masks, humorously embracing, perfect trolling Christmas gift idea.

    ellowelle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Sibling Gift Exchange

    Two people exchanging hilarious trolling Christmas gifts, including a box and an empty phone case, by a decorated tree.

    rrrroasted Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Mug My Brother Got Me For Christmas (I Love It)

    Hand holding a mug with a funny cow cartoon, perfect trolling Christmas gift idea.

    INTRO114 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Early Christmas Gift From My Sister... She Might Be One Of Us

    Funny cat-themed underwear, perfect for hilarious trolling Christmas gifts.

    ashley_spashley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    I Asked For A Gaming Chair For Christmas. I Want To Be Mad

    Humorous trolling Christmas gift of a striped chair labeled "gameing chare" with mislabeling and controller taped.

    PillowMage64 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Hand With Obligatory Banana For Scale. LOL My Brothers Christmas Gift To Me

    A hand holding a small yellow banana labeled "for scale," perfect for hilarious trolling Christmas gifts.

    lilsadlonelydad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    So I Gave My Parents A Pretty Damn Cool Christmas Gift

    Couple holding a hilarious trolling Christmas gift blanket with funny sleeping photos.

    elarge10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #41

    I Told Jenny If She Didn't Stop Scuffing Her Feet Across The Floor I Was Going To Buy Her Mop Slippers And Tell Her To Clean The Floor....well She Didn't Listen. LOL And So I Kept My Word

    Feet in mop slippers on a wooden floor, a humorous take on Christmas gifts.

    mis7up Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    I Know It’s A Little Late, But Look At What My Auntie Got For Christmas. My Parents Are So Jealous Right Now

    Dog lying between funny personalized socks with its face, perfect trolling Christmas gift idea.

    hudsonsgoldengrams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    My Work Bestie Bought Me This Awesome Badge Reel For Christmas! Thought I'd Share With You Guys

    Funny badge reel featuring a popular TV character's face, great for trolling Christmas gifts.

    steelflexx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Maybe The Best Christmas Present I've Ever Gotten. For Any Reason. Whatsoever

    Framed quote humorously trolling with long, over-the-top philosophical advice, perfect as a creative Christmas gift.

    eriwinsto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    This Is Funny

    Boxes with identical trolling Christmas gifts featuring a humorous meme.

    katyabandouil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    We Always Get Each Other Ironic Gifts, My Little Sister Killed It This Year: Batteries Not Included

    Bag of batteries with a note saying "Gift not included," embodying hilarious trolling Christmas gifts concept.

    Another fun thing we do is wrap things which people forget at each other's places and give it back to them for Christmas, you win if the person doesn't realize that their gift is something they lost through the course of the year.

    341913 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    One Of Our Carpenters Always Leaves His Pencils Behind So This Is A Part Of His Christmas Gift This Year

    Labeled pencils with funny messages, ideal trolling Christmas gifts, arranged on a table.

    miekal7113 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    My Dad Started As A Maintenance Man At My Former High School Last Summer. He Gave Me This As A Gift Today. A Failed Test Of Mine He Found Folded And Stuffed In An Air Vent From 10 Years Ago

    Framed math quiz with humorous Christmas gift trolling theme, highlighting wrong answers.

    jmn3235 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yikes! Gee, thanks Dad! Actually, it's kind of creepy that he found this after so many years. I guess this means Dad is a more thorough maintenance man than those who came before him.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #49

    A Couple Christmasses Ago I Gave This Picture To My Mother-In-Law As A Joke Gift. She Now Brings It Out Every Year As Part Of The Standard Decorations

    Man holding a book in a "#1 Son in Law" photo, a humorous trolling Christmas gift displayed on a decorative table.

    pahilup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    So On New Years Eve, Me And A Group Of Friends Had A White Elephant With Joke Gifts. This Was Mine; Jokes On Them Cause I Love It

    Framed funny poster received as a Christmas gift, perfect for hilarious trolling.

    DrStrangeLove96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    My Girlfriend’s Father Got All Of Us Christmas Candles Of Her Brother Falling, As Filmed By The Doorbell Camera

    Row of red candles with funny photo labels for trolling Christmas gifts.

    Squeaks36 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Christmas Gifts For My Hubby’s Staff

    Framed cross-stitch art of a dog in a burning room saying "This is Fine," perfect trolling Christmas gifts.

    victoriousdeaddeputy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Since My Mom Keeps Asking Me What I Want For A Christmas Gift

    Cartoon character on a mousepad with the text "I don't want any damn vegetables," showcasing a trolling Christmas gift.

    Gibboni101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    My Dad Thinks He Is So Funny. Mom And I Are Not Impressed

    Dog with humorous Christmas gift on a couch, holding a book titled "How to Make Your Dog #famous."

    scout_the_iggy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Merry Christmas To Those Of Us Who Didn’t *Quite* Finish All The Gift Projects

    A person wearing one Christmas sock with a humorous IOU note on the floor, showcasing funny Christmas gifts.

    rc-m421 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    My Mother-In-Law Made All The Men In Our Family A Pair Of These Sleep Pants For Christmas

    Gray pajama pants with a funny squirrel design, perfect for trolling Christmas gifts.

    KyleRichXV Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    My Special Wrapping Paper Finally Arrived

    Man holding trolling Christmas gift wrap, face pattern covering presents on couch.

    PeteGrammarman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    My Dad Is Going To Pretty Bummed When He Figures Out These Are Socks Wrapped Different Ways

    Christmas gifts wrapped humorously in tree-patterned paper.

    joaquinquinoa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Lottery Scratch Tickets Make Good Last Minute Christmas Gifts

    Trolling Christmas gift with a note and two one-dollar bills.

    tillicum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Good Luck Guessing What I Got My Sister For Christmas

    Hilarious trolling Christmas gift with funny-shaped wrapping, displayed on a table with Santa decoration nearby.

    Extra_Combination_86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Christmas Gift From My Grandson. I Think It's A Tie

    Hilarious trolling Christmas gift of a hammer humorously wrapped in festive paper with a green bow.

    screwball2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    My FIL Passed Away In October. Every Year For Christmas, He Would Send Us Bacon. I Decided To Surprise My Husband By Ordering Some. He Also Decided To Surprise Me. We Even Ordered It Within 24 Hours Of Each Other. We Ended Up With Almost 8 Lbs Of Bacon And It Gave Us A Good Laugh And Memory

    Assorted bacon-themed Christmas gift featuring applewood smoked bacon and cheese items for hilarious trolling.

    loveofGod12345 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    The Wife And I Brewed Some Beer To Give As Christmas Gifts

    Beer bottle with custom label reading "Date Mike IPA" in a festive Christmas setting, perfect for hilarious trolling gifts.

    apantek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Got A Cricut For Christmas! First Project Babe

    Tumbler with funny text about salary, perfect for trolling Christmas gifts.

    hiromoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Mom Wanted To Give Me A Joke Gift. Joke's On Her Cause I Love It

    Mom Wanted To Give Me A Joke Gift. Joke's On Her Cause I Love It

    SAMISNEAT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Every Year I Give My Wife A Hunky Guy Calendar With My Face Pasted On All The Guys…

    Funny calendar with a man's face edited onto a muscular body, ideal for trolling Christmas gifts.

    FictionVent Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    A Christmas Gift For My Brother

    Embroidery hoop with funny Pikachu design, a perfect trolling Christmas gift idea.

    Just_IceCream Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    My Wife Had To Use A Pair Of Pliers To Turn On The Hot Water Of Our 70s Era Tub. We Were Trying To Limp Along Until Our Full Kitchen And Bath Remodel. It's Finally Done! This Is One Of My Christmas Present To Her This Year

    Funny wall decor with pliers, labeled "In Case Of Emergency Break Glass," as a trolling Christmas gift.

    jjwinc68 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    My Father Has A Prosthetic Leg. This Is A Gift That My Aunt Gave To Him For Christmas. Needless To Say, Our Reaction Was Absolutely Priceless

    T-shirt with a broken gingerbread man saying "Oh Snap," a funny Christmas gift.

    apathetictext Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Thought I'd Post This Wonderful Mug My Friend Gave Me For Christmas

    Hand holding a mug with a funny cat design, perfect for hilarious trolling Christmas gifts, near a window with plants.

    betty_deez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Three Strokes, One Finished Christmas Present For My BF

    Cross-stitched Elmo on fire, showcasing a hilarious trolling Christmas gift.

    lucygoosey2010 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    My Gram Bought The Rug For My Mom As A Christmas Gift... He Likes It

    Dachshund in a Christmas sweater on a humorous mat with a wiener dog design, perfect for trolling Christmas gifts.

    PeaceFrog229 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    I Might Have Received The Perfect Christmas Gift

    Framed artwork with a comically edited face, perfect for hilarious trolling Christmas gifts.

    hmmgross Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    I Bought This As A Christmas Present For My Best Friend, And I Will Force Him To Hang It In His Room

    Calendar titled "Nuns Having Fun" with nuns on a paddleboard; a hilarious trolling Christmas gift idea.

    onelifeisenough Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    I Got These Shirts For My Friends As Christmas Presents

    Two t-shirts with hilarious trolling designs: one with multiple face prints and another with a dog pattern.

    fluffyduckyp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    My Friend Got A Christmas Card From His Nephew... He Decided To Copy It And Send It Back

    Funny Christmas gift photo comparison with “live, laugh, love” theme featuring an adult mimicking a child.

    shootermcfahey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    My White Elephant Gift For My Wife’s Work X-Mas Party. Am I A Bad Person?

    Bottles of vodka and gin labeled as Military Special, perfect hilarious trolling Christmas gifts on a kitchen stove.

    Gardez_geekin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    You Won Christmas

    Close-up of a funny calendar featuring a face, a perfect example of hilarious trolling Christmas gifts.

    dayasmatcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    I Got My GF A 3ct Ring For Christmas. She Was Not Happy

    Hand wearing a carrot-themed ring and a diamond ring, showcasing trolling Christmas gift humor.

    vbpatel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    I Too Received A Large Roll Of Toilet Paper For Christmas As A Gag Gift

    A woman making a funny face at a giant roll of toilet paper, featuring a gift from trolling Christmas gifts.

    des_yeah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Couldn't Afford To Get My Wife A Lexus For Christmas So I Got One Of Their Bows Instead And Put It On Her Car

    A woman stands beside a red car with a large bow, showcasing a hilarious trolling Christmas gift.

    JeremyMcLellan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Apropos Towels Gifted By My MIL For Christmas

    Funny towel with text: "It's not drinking alone if the dog is home," perfect for trolling Christmas gifts.

    __keach__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    My Daughter Made This The Office Themed Guess Who For My Son As A DIY Christmas Present A Few Years Ago

    Hilarious trolling Christmas gift: a board game customized with photos of office characters.

    smilbandit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    Picture Of Me And My Danny Devito Cutout I Got For Christmas

    Teen boy smiling next to a Danny DeVito cutout, showcasing hilarious trolling Christmas gifts.

    islandski Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Clock I Had Custom Made For A Christmas Present

    Clock featuring a humorous Charles Dickens theme as a trolling Christmas gift.

    mistermajik2000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Finished Just In Time For Christmas

    Cross-stitched circle with "Have you tried turning it off and on again?" among Christmas tinsel, a hilarious trolling gift.

    HavokIris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Christmas Present That Was Finished Just In Time

    Cross-stitched Skeletor trolling design with "live laugh love," perfect as a funny Christmas gift.

    smodgirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    When Your Kid Wants A Peloton. This Might Be The Funniest Christmas Gift I've Ever Seen Anyone Receive, And It's Still Going Pretty Strong A Year Later

    Child on a toy exercise bike with tablet, wearing Christmas pajamas, demonstrating hilarious trolling Christmas gifts.

    lalibrelanguagelearning Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    What Did I Say?

    Hilarious trolling Christmas gift with a funny image on a candle, featuring a speech bubble saying "PHASE 2!".

    theluminaryandco Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    We Like Our Booze Shirts And Adult Flavors Candy Canes In This House Hold

    Two people in pajama pants posing with a giant candy cane, embodying hilarious trolling Christmas gifts.

    dodiemyers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #91

    My Mom Got Me This As An Xmas Gift To Fend Off Bedhead. Not Sure This Was The Best Choice For The Name

    Hand holding a Morninghead box, a funny Christmas gift promising to cure bed head quickly.

    finkelbeats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Drastic Times Call For Drastic Measures!! I’m Finally Breaking Out My Christmas Present. A Gag Gift Turned To Gold (3 Of The These Rolls)

    Giant toilet paper roll on a stand, a hilarious trolling Christmas gift idea.

    ThatGeekEvan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Santa & My Kid Gave A Forgetful Handyman, The Best Christmas Ever

    Seventeen identical measuring tapes on a table, a funny trolling Christmas gift idea.

    NOGOODGASHOLE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Look What My BF Made Me For Christmas. Left Are Texts He Sent To His Friend Years Ago When We Started Dating, Right Is A Gift From Him To Me Today

    Text messages about aspirations next to a small wooden house and jar, exemplifying trolling Christmas gifts.

    glowyaquarius Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Family Christmas Has Taken An Unexpected Turn

    Hand holding a round cookie with umbrella design in a tin; a perfect example of trolling Christmas gifts.

    kubrickie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Fave Christmas Gift Ever - Ask Me About My T-Rex! No. Really. Ask Me

    Two people wearing humorous Christmas T-shirts with funny messages.

    SassySasha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    A Friend Gave Me This Homemade Christmas Ornament As A Gift This Year

    Boxer ornament cleverly designed as a hilarious trolling Christmas gift.

    blahfunk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #98

    Was Supposed To Be An August Birthday Gift, Now It’s A Christmas Gift

    Cross-stitched humorous Christmas gift featuring dancing green characters with lyrics from a hip-hop song.

    JustLemonade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    I've Been Saying I Wanted A Car For Christmas

    Close-up of a hand holding a toy car, showcasing hilarious trolling Christmas gifts.

    jdlincicome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Finally Finished This (Very Late) Christmas Gift For A Friend! My Third Cross Stitch Project Done

    Embroidery hoop with humorous text for trolling Christmas gifts, featuring flowers and a paper plane.

    Feisty-Reputation537 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Merry Christmas. For Christmas, Reed Apparently Went Through Puberty

    Child wearing a knitted beard and hat, showcasing a funny trolling Christmas gift.

    realjulieralston Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    Perfect Gift For That One Person We All Know

    Hilarious trolling Christmas gift ornament with jumper cables on a festive tree.

    aparksdesign Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    Best Xmas Present Ever

    Hilarious trolling Christmas gift featuring a comedic quote on a flag with a man's face in the background.

    Manualham Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    My Christmas Present For My Wife. I Told Her It Was A Stocking Filler

    Mannequin leg on a living room floor, representing hilarious trolling Christmas gifts.

    OldManBerns Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #105

    My Dad Got Me These Socks With His Face On Them For My Christmas Gift. He Was So Proud Of Himself. I Love Them

    Personalized socks with a repeated face wearing a hat, perfect hilarious trolling Christmas gift.

    wroofer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    Handmade Cross Stitch For A Christmas Prize

    Cross-stitched chicken with "Guess what" in a wooden frame, perfect for hilarious trolling Christmas gifts.

    krafternoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    Rug Gifted To My Brother For Xmas

    Humorous Christmas gift rug featuring a parody of a well-known video game character.

    Gorilla_Jam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    Rocking My Brian Socks Today....doesn’t Everyone Have Socks With Their Boss’s Face On Them?

    Funny Christmas gift idea with novelty socks featuring a humorous Santa face, perfect for hilarious trolling gifts.

    fitandcurlyday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!