People Are Sharing The Funniest Christmas Gifts They Received Or Prepared
Let’s be honest, nailing a funny gift is hard. For the person to truly enjoy it, the present has to perfectly align with them and their interests so they get the meaning behind it and be subtle enough so it doesn’t offend them. Preferably, it should also be practical, as no one really enjoys shoving gifted things into their drawers to collect dust. Ticking all these boxes can be tricky, so we rounded up some of the best hilarious gift examples people have shared online. If you’re looking for Christmas present ideas for the funny uncle or prankster mom, scroll down to find them in the list below!
My Mom Has Been Begging My Dad For A Dog Since Ours Passed Away In May. He Surprised Her Christmas Morning With This Gift. He's A Man Of Few Words
Christmas Gift To My Husband This Year, Finished Just In Time. It’s Not Perfect But I’m Pretty Happy With It
Christmas Gift From My Teens Has Proven More Useful Than Expected
Hey, I bought myself one of these a couple of years ago. When you're retired and not tied to a work schedule, it can be easy to forget what day of the week it is.
The so-called ‘gag’ gifts are especially great for a white elephant or a secret Santa exchange during holiday parties. Or when a person prefers simple but witty presents. Whoever you decide to give such a gift, it’s guaranteed that they’ll be surprised and giggly, that is, if it’s done right.
The owner of Offensive Crayons, Alice Vaughn, says that the trick is to make sure that the joke is made for the right reasons. The goal here is that they get the joke and it doesn’t stir up any trouble or conflict.
White Elephant With $50 Limit. How’d I Do
Every Christmas, I Photoshop My Cousin Rob As A Gag Gift. I Don't Think I Will Be Able To Outdo Myself Anymore
I Got One Of My Christmas Presents A Little Late. But It Was Totally Worth The Wait
“The whole purpose of a gag gift is the joy you get out of making someone laugh more than anything else. It’s usually a little silly or weird, and part of the fun is the surprise factor when someone first sees it,” she says.
“The gifts aren’t meant to be expensive or necessarily useful; it’s just more about getting a good laugh in the moment. You know, like those quirky things you wouldn’t buy for yourself but are funny to get as a gift.”
My White Elephant Gift This Year Was A Picture Of Elephants Participating In A White Elephant
Made My 87 Year Old Dad A Christmas Present
Uncle Kept Entombing The Gifts He'd Send In Packing Tape. This Year, His Gift Card Is Cast In Concrete
Arik Nordby, Co-Founder of Prank-O, says that a gag gift should cost between $10 and $15. “Any time you hit that $20 price point, your brain starts to go ‘Is this really worth it?’ for a gift that’s simply supposed to create a moment of joy and humor.” David Wahl, VP of Creative Services at Archie McPhee, agrees, noting, “Once you get past $20, you get into ‘real gift’ territory, and that’s not what you’re going for.”
He also believes that the perfect funny gift is one that recognizes a person's individuality, catches them by surprise and makes them laugh.
The Ever-Growing Commemorative Plate Collection That I Gift To Friends And Family Every Year. Handing Them Out Tomorrow
Found The Perfect Gifts For My Office
How I Wrapped My Sister’s Present This Year. It’s A Wallet
In case of white elephant exchange, it can be hard to know what people will find funny, therefore, Erin Ransom, SVP of Strategic Growth at Tofurky, suggests going for something that ‘hits.’
“Meaning, do people pick it up and want to keep it, or are they trying to get rid of it because they’d be embarrassed to walk away with it? Both reactions can be fun, and as the gift giver, you want to walk in and bring something so novel that it creates energy in the gift exchange. The stories you tell afterward are the best part of a White Elephant party,” she says.
My Cousin Got A Pretty Special Gift This Year
No One At The Office Is Exchanging Gifts This Year, But I Still Thought They All Needed A Little Something To Put On Their Desks
Out Of All His Gifts, My BF Loves These The Most
Before gifting a jokey present, a person really has to take into account the advice of these experts, as people in general tend not to favor these kinds of gifts. In fact, a GiftingWho survey found that only 4.5% of respondents would like to receive a gag gift. This number grows with the younger folk (13–18 years old), with 28.5% saying that they like getting gag gifts the most.
My Mother In Law Got Me This For Christmas
I Tried To Knit A Giant Sock! It Was A Christmas Present For My Boyfriend And He Loves It
My Secret Santa Gift From A Work Buddy, I Am Laughing So Hard
Nevertheless, if you’re giving a funny present to older adults, chances are it will be returned, as 79% of recipients return at least some of their holiday gifts. So in case you aren’t completely confident about the gag gift you're planning to give, it might be better to think twice about it. This may not apply to white elephant or secret Santa parties, but it does when giving presents to friends, family, and other loved ones.
My Sister Gave Me The Most Thoughtful Gift Of All
My BF Gifted Me This Metal Binding Clip Thinking It Was A Hair Clip
Pranked My Sister With Some Shrek Crocs And A Jimmy Choo Box For Christmas
SurveyMonkey data suggests that instead of jokey gifts, people should think about giving their loved ones tickets to concerts or other events, as 67% of people prefer to receive an experience rather than a physical item. Second on the Christmas wishlist are classes or adventures, which also stick to the theme of experiences.
Love The Fish Flops
My Nephew's Christmas List Mentioned That He Liked Nicholas Cage
My Uncles Gift To The Family This Year Wasnt Really Apreciated
Next up were gadgets like tablets, phones, laptops and homemade gifts. 71% of recipients believe that “it’s the thought that counts” when talking about presents. A few other things on people’s Christmas list include trips, self-care experiences or products, foods and drinks, and items related to their hobbies and interests.
Best Gift I Got This Year
Someone Gifted Me Eggo Waffles Underwear
My Dad Took Me To The Hospital When I Blacked Out From Drinking Too Much Of Captain Morgan. When They Asked What I Had To Drink I Told Them Morgan Freeman. Hopefully My Dad Will Enjoy His Xmas Gift To Remember That Night
I hope this list gave you some last-minute gift inspiration for upcoming Christmas. If you couldn’t find the perfect one, try checking out our previous articles on funny presents and wholesome ones right here.
Christmas Present For My Little Brother
Pot Holders My Grandma Made Me For Christmas A Few Years Ago. I Didn't Really Appreciate Them Until I Started Quilting This Year
For Christmas, My Dad Received The Exact Outfit That He Was Wearing
So, he's all set for when he spills gravy on himself at Christmas Dinner.
My Apple Watch From Last Christmas Was Stolen, My Boyfriend Got Me A Replacement This Year That Doesn't Have That Risk
My Mom Spaced Out While Wrapping Gifts This Year... Guess I Know Where She Got This One
For Secret Santa At My New Job I Got Some Girl I've Never Spoken Too. I'm Sure She'll Like My Gift
I'm So Glad My Brother And His Girlfriend Are Enjoying Their Christmas Presents
Mug My Brother Got Me For Christmas (I Love It)
Early Christmas Gift From My Sister... She Might Be One Of Us
I Asked For A Gaming Chair For Christmas. I Want To Be Mad
Hand With Obligatory Banana For Scale. LOL My Brothers Christmas Gift To Me
So I Gave My Parents A Pretty Damn Cool Christmas Gift
I Told Jenny If She Didn't Stop Scuffing Her Feet Across The Floor I Was Going To Buy Her Mop Slippers And Tell Her To Clean The Floor....well She Didn't Listen. LOL And So I Kept My Word
I Know It’s A Little Late, But Look At What My Auntie Got For Christmas. My Parents Are So Jealous Right Now
My Work Bestie Bought Me This Awesome Badge Reel For Christmas! Thought I'd Share With You Guys
Maybe The Best Christmas Present I've Ever Gotten. For Any Reason. Whatsoever
This Is Funny
We Always Get Each Other Ironic Gifts, My Little Sister Killed It This Year: Batteries Not Included
Another fun thing we do is wrap things which people forget at each other's places and give it back to them for Christmas, you win if the person doesn't realize that their gift is something they lost through the course of the year.
One Of Our Carpenters Always Leaves His Pencils Behind So This Is A Part Of His Christmas Gift This Year
My Dad Started As A Maintenance Man At My Former High School Last Summer. He Gave Me This As A Gift Today. A Failed Test Of Mine He Found Folded And Stuffed In An Air Vent From 10 Years Ago
Yikes! Gee, thanks Dad! Actually, it's kind of creepy that he found this after so many years. I guess this means Dad is a more thorough maintenance man than those who came before him.