Today, we want to celebrate such people, so we combed through the internet to find some of the best examples of gift giving done well. Scroll down to find pictures of everything from Nicolas Cage-themed presents to touching gestures and creative wrapping, and get yourself into the holiday spirit.

Gift giving could be considered an art form; while some people don’t care for it, others could spend countless hours trying to find the best present for each of their loved ones, and their work often leaves the latter in awe. Whether because of how funny, thoughtful, or surprising the gifts are, it’s clear that their personal Santa really put time and effort into it.

#1 As A Joke, I Said I Wanted A Painting Of My Dog. Received This As An Early Christmas Present

#4 I Wrapped Our White Elephant Gifts In The Shape Of Toilet And A Giant Plunger
Inside the toilet was a cute cat coffee cup and a box of hot chocolate mix, and inside the plunger was a fun wine bottle opener that looked like a bat with some lottery scratch-offs.

#6 My Wife Is A Teacher And Just Received This Gift From A Young Student Who Is Still Learning English

#7 I Just Got The Best Christmas Gift. Not The One I Wanted, But The One I Needed

#14 The Big Present On The Right Is My Gift To My Brother's Family And The Big Present On The Left Is My Mom's Gift To My Brother's Family And I'm 100% Sure We Got Them The Same Thing
A third identical present has entered the chat. Sure enough! Wagons for everyone!

#16 My Wife Loves Movies, But Dislikes Unnecessary Sexual Scenes. This Is A Gift She Got From Some Work Friends

#18 I Used Wrapping Paper To Make A Bike For My Girlfriend
She has some really nice gifts in there, she also has no interest in bikes so I thought it would be funny to make one just to see her reaction. There is a whole lotta stuff in there: candles, tarot cards, a photo book, a necklace, and LED lights.

#19 Showed My Daughter-In-Law A Post Here A While Back Of This Mug And This Is The Christmas Gift She Gave Me Today

#21 I Had To Wrap A Golf Club So I Turned It Into A Giant Lollipop

#22 This Is My First Time Participating In The Secret Santa Exchange And I Had No Idea What To Expect
My Secret Santa completely blew my face off and these treats will surely be gone in 60 seconds.

#24 As An Early Christmas Gift, My Sister's Boyfriend Got Her A Renaissance Portrait Of Their Dog. I Think He Chose The Perfect Picture

#25 I Got This In The Mail Today In A Suspicious Package, Roommates Were Lowkey Freaking Out
I already got a mug that I assume was from my Secret Santa but I'm gonna guess this is also from my Secret Santa. If it is, thanks!

#26 My Group Got Me This Hilarious Home Alone-Themed Christmas Present. I'm Still Impressed By How They Tricked Me Into Taking A Picture In That Kevin McCallister Pose Without Knowing

#33 I Put My Coworker Fred On A Redbull For Christmas Gifts And Passed Them Out To The Entire Company

#35 Received The Last Part Of My Secret Santa Gift. He Thought It Would Be Helpful For When I Start Teaching

#36 An Old Lady At One Of The Facilities I Work At Got This For Christmas

#37 My Little Sister Is Obsessed With The Office So I Made This Box Full Of Inside Jokes For Her For Christmas

#38 My Mom Did Tell Me Christmas Was Going To Be Different For Me This Year

#42 This Is How I Wrapped The Christmas Present For My Boyfriend (He Really Likes Cats And The Gift Was Also Cat-Themed)

#43 When It Ain't Much, But You've Given Your Best. I Hope My Giftee Will Enjoy The Outside And The Inside

#45 I Had An Idea For The Office White Elephant And I Turned It Into An Office Suite Of Art

#47 This Is Maybe The Most Hilarious Christmas Present I've Gotten. A Hand Soap Dispenser That Plays Christmas Music When Used. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays And Have A Good Week Everyone

#49 My Work Secret Santa Got Me A Hot Water Bottle With My Face On It. Does Anyone Need A Replica Of Me To Keep Them Warm At Night?

#53 I Got Tired Of Giving Envelopes With Gift Cards In Them. This Year, Everyone Gets A Paper Mache Animal Filled With Candy (And A Gift Card)

#56 White Elephant Gift Exchange With The Family Is Tomorrow Night. I Hope They Appreciate The Effort That Went Into This

#59 Want A Giggle? This Is A Christmas Present From My Husband. A Calendar Of Dogs Pooping In Beautiful Spots Around The World