110 Christmas Gifts That Made People Laugh (New Pics)
Gift giving could be considered an art form; while some people don’t care for it, others could spend countless hours trying to find the best present for each of their loved ones, and their work often leaves the latter in awe. Whether because of how funny, thoughtful, or surprising the gifts are, it’s clear that their personal Santa really put time and effort into it.
Today, we want to celebrate such people, so we combed through the internet to find some of the best examples of gift giving done well. Scroll down to find pictures of everything from Nicolas Cage-themed presents to touching gestures and creative wrapping, and get yourself into the holiday spirit.
As A Joke, I Said I Wanted A Painting Of My Dog. Received This As An Early Christmas Present
“Shirtception” - My Favorite Gift Every Year From My Brother. We’re Now At Level 9
Now, I'm thinking that I have the same sunglases from 2013.
Hubby Just Received This Through The Mail. A Christmas Present From A Colleague
I Wrapped Our White Elephant Gifts In The Shape Of Toilet And A Giant Plunger
Inside the toilet was a cute cat coffee cup and a box of hot chocolate mix, and inside the plunger was a fun wine bottle opener that looked like a bat with some lottery scratch-offs.
I Wrapped My Nephew’s Gifts Like Super Mario Blocks
I love this, but I would hate having to destroy it
My Wife Is A Teacher And Just Received This Gift From A Young Student Who Is Still Learning English
I Just Got The Best Christmas Gift. Not The One I Wanted, But The One I Needed
Best Christmas Gift I’ve Ever Received
I Made A McDonald's Meal Out Of Banknotes To Give My Father-In-Law For Christmas
This Grandpa Gave All 11 Of His Grandkids The Best Gifts
I would find it disturbing having grandpa looking up my skirt...
This Clock I Won In My Family’s Evil Santa Gift Exchange
My Mother-In-Law's Christmas Gift To Me
Thank You Santa For This. Hopefully, Now I Won't Be Running Late All The Time
The Big Present On The Right Is My Gift To My Brother’s Family And The Big Present On The Left Is My Mom’s Gift To My Brother’s Family And I’m 100% Sure We Got Them The Same Thing
A third identical present has entered the chat. Sure enough! Wagons for everyone!
I Found This Year's White Elephant Gift
My Wife Loves Movies, But Dislikes Unnecessary Sexual Scenes. This Is A Gift She Got From Some Work Friends
My Sister Used Her Old-School Notes To Wrap Her Gifts This Year
I Used Wrapping Paper To Make A Bike For My Girlfriend
She has some really nice gifts in there, she also has no interest in bikes so I thought it would be funny to make one just to see her reaction. There is a whole lotta stuff in there: candles, tarot cards, a photo book, a necklace, and LED lights.
Showed My Daughter-In-Law A Post Here A While Back Of This Mug And This Is The Christmas Gift She Gave Me Today
Being The Older Brother On Christmas (Again)
I Had To Wrap A Golf Club So I Turned It Into A Giant Lollipop
This Is My First Time Participating In The Secret Santa Exchange And I Had No Idea What To Expect
My Secret Santa completely blew my face off and these treats will surely be gone in 60 seconds.
As A Dad, I Have Ascended. Best Christmas Gift Ever
I dream of getting one of these!. I'm not a dad, but I live in hurricane country, I use a LOT of batteries! (The rechargeable batteries can't be recharged if the power is out for 2 weeks).
As An Early Christmas Gift, My Sister’s Boyfriend Got Her A Renaissance Portrait Of Their Dog. I Think He Chose The Perfect Picture
I Got This In The Mail Today In A Suspicious Package, Roommates Were Lowkey Freaking Out
I already got a mug that I assume was from my Secret Santa but I'm gonna guess this is also from my Secret Santa. If it is, thanks!
My Group Got Me This Hilarious Home Alone-Themed Christmas Present. I'm Still Impressed By How They Tricked Me Into Taking A Picture In That Kevin McCallister Pose Without Knowing
I Got A Life-Size (6’5") Jeremy Clarkson Cardboard Cutout For Christmas, What Should I Do With It?
My Stepdad Said He Wanted Nothing For Christmas. I Made Him This
How Do You All Like My Gift This Year?
You Can’t Tell What I Got My Dad For Christmas
No, wait, let me guess! Its a wheelbarrow and a ladder!
Ceramic Bowl. Upping My White Elephant Game
Christmas Present From My Daughter
I Put My Coworker Fred On A Redbull For Christmas Gifts And Passed Them Out To The Entire Company
Fish Sandals I Got For Christmas
Received The Last Part Of My Secret Santa Gift. He Thought It Would Be Helpful For When I Start Teaching
An Old Lady At One Of The Facilities I Work At Got This For Christmas
My Little Sister Is Obsessed With The Office So I Made This Box Full Of Inside Jokes For Her For Christmas
My Mom Did Tell Me Christmas Was Going To Be Different For Me This Year
from the OP: avenga24 OP: Just want to clarify: this is my sister in law. My mom gifted her the Keurig coffee machine for Christmas. My parents gave me a box of diapers as my gift. Which I’m very thankful for! The stare was for comedic effect lol I had a wonderful Christmas! My wife and I can’t wait to meet our baby girl in February! Edit: thank you to some redditors for the parenting tips and advice! You all are very kind! And no I’m not made of wax unfortunately lol Second edit: No, John Cena and Ryan Reynolds are not my parents.