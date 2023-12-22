ADVERTISEMENT

Gift giving could be considered an art form; while some people don’t care for it, others could spend countless hours trying to find the best present for each of their loved ones, and their work often leaves the latter in awe. Whether because of how funny, thoughtful, or surprising the gifts are, it’s clear that their personal Santa really put time and effort into it.

Today, we want to celebrate such people, so we combed through the internet to find some of the best examples of gift giving done well. Scroll down to find pictures of everything from Nicolas Cage-themed presents to touching gestures and creative wrapping, and get yourself into the holiday spirit.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

As A Joke, I Said I Wanted A Painting Of My Dog. Received This As An Early Christmas Present

As A Joke, I Said I Wanted A Painting Of My Dog. Received This As An Early Christmas Present Shares stats

Deseptikons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
51points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

“Shirtception” - My Favorite Gift Every Year From My Brother. We’re Now At Level 9

“Shirtception” - My Favorite Gift Every Year From My Brother. We’re Now At Level 9 Shares stats

GeorgieWashington Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
45points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Hubby Just Received This Through The Mail. A Christmas Present From A Colleague

Hubby Just Received This Through The Mail. A Christmas Present From A Colleague Shares stats

Im_a_knitiot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
43points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

I Wrapped Our White Elephant Gifts In The Shape Of Toilet And A Giant Plunger

I Wrapped Our White Elephant Gifts In The Shape Of Toilet And A Giant Plunger Shares stats

Inside the toilet was a cute cat coffee cup and a box of hot chocolate mix, and inside the plunger was a fun wine bottle opener that looked like a bat with some lottery scratch-offs.

LeftClique Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

I Wrapped My Nephew’s Gifts Like Super Mario Blocks

I Wrapped My Nephew’s Gifts Like Super Mario Blocks Shares stats

0SaturatedFats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

My Wife Is A Teacher And Just Received This Gift From A Young Student Who Is Still Learning English

My Wife Is A Teacher And Just Received This Gift From A Young Student Who Is Still Learning English Shares stats

eSentrik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

I Just Got The Best Christmas Gift. Not The One I Wanted, But The One I Needed

I Just Got The Best Christmas Gift. Not The One I Wanted, But The One I Needed Shares stats

soneill91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Best Christmas Gift I’ve Ever Received

Best Christmas Gift I’ve Ever Received Shares stats

rachelmc923 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I Made A McDonald's Meal Out Of Banknotes To Give My Father-In-Law For Christmas

I Made A McDonald's Meal Out Of Banknotes To Give My Father-In-Law For Christmas Shares stats

mellamoderek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

This Grandpa Gave All 11 Of His Grandkids The Best Gifts

This Grandpa Gave All 11 Of His Grandkids The Best Gifts Shares stats

terryyates69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
mt-57 avatar
eMpTy
eMpTy
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

I would find it disturbing having grandpa looking up my skirt...

#11

This Clock I Won In My Family’s Evil Santa Gift Exchange

This Clock I Won In My Family’s Evil Santa Gift Exchange Shares stats

ComradeJohnS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

My Mother-In-Law's Christmas Gift To Me

My Mother-In-Law's Christmas Gift To Me Shares stats

BitterFuture Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Thank You Santa For This. Hopefully, Now I Won't Be Running Late All The Time

Thank You Santa For This. Hopefully, Now I Won't Be Running Late All The Time Shares stats

Monsieur-Lemon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

The Big Present On The Right Is My Gift To My Brother’s Family And The Big Present On The Left Is My Mom’s Gift To My Brother’s Family And I’m 100% Sure We Got Them The Same Thing

The Big Present On The Right Is My Gift To My Brother’s Family And The Big Present On The Left Is My Mom’s Gift To My Brother’s Family And I’m 100% Sure We Got Them The Same Thing Shares stats

A third identical present has entered the chat. Sure enough! Wagons for everyone!

hello__caitlin , hello__caitlin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

I Found This Year's White Elephant Gift

I Found This Year's White Elephant Gift Shares stats

Duckwarden Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

My Wife Loves Movies, But Dislikes Unnecessary Sexual Scenes. This Is A Gift She Got From Some Work Friends

My Wife Loves Movies, But Dislikes Unnecessary Sexual Scenes. This Is A Gift She Got From Some Work Friends Shares stats

andymannoh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

My Sister Used Her Old-School Notes To Wrap Her Gifts This Year

My Sister Used Her Old-School Notes To Wrap Her Gifts This Year Shares stats

lyssyl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

I Used Wrapping Paper To Make A Bike For My Girlfriend

I Used Wrapping Paper To Make A Bike For My Girlfriend Shares stats

She has some really nice gifts in there, she also has no interest in bikes so I thought it would be funny to make one just to see her reaction. There is a whole lotta stuff in there: candles, tarot cards, a photo book, a necklace, and LED lights.

SeanM2020 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Showed My Daughter-In-Law A Post Here A While Back Of This Mug And This Is The Christmas Gift She Gave Me Today

Showed My Daughter-In-Law A Post Here A While Back Of This Mug And This Is The Christmas Gift She Gave Me Today Shares stats

biaorosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Being The Older Brother On Christmas (Again)

Being The Older Brother On Christmas (Again) Shares stats

robbiecadetmusic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

I Had To Wrap A Golf Club So I Turned It Into A Giant Lollipop

I Had To Wrap A Golf Club So I Turned It Into A Giant Lollipop Shares stats

coocooforcoconut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

This Is My First Time Participating In The Secret Santa Exchange And I Had No Idea What To Expect

This Is My First Time Participating In The Secret Santa Exchange And I Had No Idea What To Expect Shares stats

My Secret Santa completely blew my face off and these treats will surely be gone in 60 seconds.

PncheGordo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

As A Dad, I Have Ascended. Best Christmas Gift Ever

As A Dad, I Have Ascended. Best Christmas Gift Ever Shares stats

Ocmrm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
llsewer avatar
Jaguarundi
Jaguarundi
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dream of getting one of these!. I'm not a dad, but I live in hurricane country, I use a LOT of batteries! (The rechargeable batteries can't be recharged if the power is out for 2 weeks).

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

As An Early Christmas Gift, My Sister’s Boyfriend Got Her A Renaissance Portrait Of Their Dog. I Think He Chose The Perfect Picture

As An Early Christmas Gift, My Sister’s Boyfriend Got Her A Renaissance Portrait Of Their Dog. I Think He Chose The Perfect Picture Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

I Got This In The Mail Today In A Suspicious Package, Roommates Were Lowkey Freaking Out

I Got This In The Mail Today In A Suspicious Package, Roommates Were Lowkey Freaking Out Shares stats

I already got a mug that I assume was from my Secret Santa but I'm gonna guess this is also from my Secret Santa. If it is, thanks!

schrodingerspoison Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

My Group Got Me This Hilarious Home Alone-Themed Christmas Present. I'm Still Impressed By How They Tricked Me Into Taking A Picture In That Kevin McCallister Pose Without Knowing

My Group Got Me This Hilarious Home Alone-Themed Christmas Present. I'm Still Impressed By How They Tricked Me Into Taking A Picture In That Kevin McCallister Pose Without Knowing Shares stats

DrMikeBooth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

I Got A Life-Size (6’5") Jeremy Clarkson Cardboard Cutout For Christmas, What Should I Do With It?

I Got A Life-Size (6’5") Jeremy Clarkson Cardboard Cutout For Christmas, What Should I Do With It? Shares stats

The-Holy-Sheep-14 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#28

My Stepdad Said He Wanted Nothing For Christmas. I Made Him This

My Stepdad Said He Wanted Nothing For Christmas. I Made Him This Shares stats

Nintenfoxy1983 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

How Do You All Like My Gift This Year?

How Do You All Like My Gift This Year? Shares stats

iiAmTheAnimal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

You Can’t Tell What I Got My Dad For Christmas

You Can’t Tell What I Got My Dad For Christmas Shares stats

Goatonaboat_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Ceramic Bowl. Upping My White Elephant Game

Ceramic Bowl. Upping My White Elephant Game Shares stats

nomanknowsme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Christmas Present From My Daughter

Christmas Present From My Daughter Shares stats

Martimus28 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

I Put My Coworker Fred On A Redbull For Christmas Gifts And Passed Them Out To The Entire Company

I Put My Coworker Fred On A Redbull For Christmas Gifts And Passed Them Out To The Entire Company Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Fish Sandals I Got For Christmas

Fish Sandals I Got For Christmas Shares stats

Deletethespageet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Received The Last Part Of My Secret Santa Gift. He Thought It Would Be Helpful For When I Start Teaching

Received The Last Part Of My Secret Santa Gift. He Thought It Would Be Helpful For When I Start Teaching Shares stats

jmusarah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

An Old Lady At One Of The Facilities I Work At Got This For Christmas

An Old Lady At One Of The Facilities I Work At Got This For Christmas Shares stats

kreepysol Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

My Little Sister Is Obsessed With The Office So I Made This Box Full Of Inside Jokes For Her For Christmas

My Little Sister Is Obsessed With The Office So I Made This Box Full Of Inside Jokes For Her For Christmas Shares stats

haughtycandy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#38

My Mom Did Tell Me Christmas Was Going To Be Different For Me This Year

My Mom Did Tell Me Christmas Was Going To Be Different For Me This Year Shares stats

avenga24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
debrastolle avatar
Just-4-2day
Just-4-2day
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

from the OP: avenga24 OP: Just want to clarify: this is my sister in law. My mom gifted her the Keurig coffee machine for Christmas. My parents gave me a box of diapers as my gift. Which I’m very thankful for! The stare was for comedic effect lol I had a wonderful Christmas! My wife and I can’t wait to meet our baby girl in February! Edit: thank you to some redditors for the parenting tips and advice! You all are very kind! And no I’m not made of wax unfortunately lol Second edit: No, John Cena and Ryan Reynolds are not my parents.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

My 12-Year-Old Picked This Shirt Out For Her Papaw For Christmas. He's So Proud To Wear It

My 12-Year-Old Picked This Shirt Out For Her Papaw For Christmas. He's So Proud To Wear It Shares stats

ringodesu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

This Christmas Ornament And Card I Got From Mint Mobile

This Christmas Ornament And Card I Got From Mint Mobile Shares stats

TheWolrd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

I Got A Bob Ross Cutout For A Secret Santa Gift

I Got A Bob Ross Cutout For A Secret Santa Gift Shares stats

Head_Daikon_5004 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

This Is How I Wrapped The Christmas Present For My Boyfriend (He Really Likes Cats And The Gift Was Also Cat-Themed)

This Is How I Wrapped The Christmas Present For My Boyfriend (He Really Likes Cats And The Gift Was Also Cat-Themed) Shares stats

Veroneekaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

When It Ain't Much, But You've Given Your Best. I Hope My Giftee Will Enjoy The Outside And The Inside

When It Ain't Much, But You've Given Your Best. I Hope My Giftee Will Enjoy The Outside And The Inside Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

My White Elephant Gift. Can You Guess What It Is?

My White Elephant Gift. Can You Guess What It Is? Shares stats

whole_farted Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

I Had An Idea For The Office White Elephant And I Turned It Into An Office Suite Of Art

I Had An Idea For The Office White Elephant And I Turned It Into An Office Suite Of Art Shares stats

CachalotTheUnlikely Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

I Don’t Think My 10-Year-Old Was Pleased To Receive The Narnia Books For Christmas

I Don’t Think My 10-Year-Old Was Pleased To Receive The Narnia Books For Christmas Shares stats

DrJonah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

This Is Maybe The Most Hilarious Christmas Present I've Gotten. A Hand Soap Dispenser That Plays Christmas Music When Used. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays And Have A Good Week Everyone

This Is Maybe The Most Hilarious Christmas Present I've Gotten. A Hand Soap Dispenser That Plays Christmas Music When Used. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays And Have A Good Week Everyone Shares stats

CPuppeteer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#48

The Most Hilarious Christmas Gift Ever

The Most Hilarious Christmas Gift Ever Shares stats

YeshaCallahan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

My Work Secret Santa Got Me A Hot Water Bottle With My Face On It. Does Anyone Need A Replica Of Me To Keep Them Warm At Night?

My Work Secret Santa Got Me A Hot Water Bottle With My Face On It. Does Anyone Need A Replica Of Me To Keep Them Warm At Night? Shares stats

Mumraa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Christmas Gift For Best Friend

Christmas Gift For Best Friend Shares stats

ramzahecha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

One Of The Mom's Christmas Gifts This Year

One Of The Mom's Christmas Gifts This Year Shares stats

Estropelic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Best Christmas Gift Ever, Thanks Ma

Best Christmas Gift Ever, Thanks Ma Shares stats

frogman972 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

I Got Tired Of Giving Envelopes With Gift Cards In Them. This Year, Everyone Gets A Paper Mache Animal Filled With Candy (And A Gift Card)

I Got Tired Of Giving Envelopes With Gift Cards In Them. This Year, Everyone Gets A Paper Mache Animal Filled With Candy (And A Gift Card) Shares stats

mistertinker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Bottle Prison For Secret Santa

Bottle Prison For Secret Santa Shares stats

IHOP_007 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

My 16-Year-Old Nephew's Christmas Present

My 16-Year-Old Nephew's Christmas Present Shares stats

anon20192019 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

White Elephant Gift Exchange With The Family Is Tomorrow Night. I Hope They Appreciate The Effort That Went Into This

White Elephant Gift Exchange With The Family Is Tomorrow Night. I Hope They Appreciate The Effort That Went Into This Shares stats

Nevadadrifter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

I Got A Hodor Door Stopper. I Had A Good Laugh Opening This Gift. Thanks, Santa

I Got A Hodor Door Stopper. I Had A Good Laugh Opening This Gift. Thanks, Santa Shares stats

mae_day_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

Magnet Santa Has A Great Sense Of Humor

Magnet Santa Has A Great Sense Of Humor Shares stats

CreepyEntrepreneur Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Want A Giggle? This Is A Christmas Present From My Husband. A Calendar Of Dogs Pooping In Beautiful Spots Around The World

Want A Giggle? This Is A Christmas Present From My Husband. A Calendar Of Dogs Pooping In Beautiful Spots Around The World Shares stats

getconsciouslabel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#60

Due To A Most Random And Hilarious Shipping Mix-Up, My Mom Got A Free Christmas Present Today, A Matching Pillowcase Not Pictured

Due To A Most Random And Hilarious Shipping Mix-Up, My Mom Got A Free Christmas Present Today, A Matching Pillowcase Not Pictured Shares stats

keeksofeastwick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#61

Christmas Present From My Hilarious, Insightful, Very Wise Colleague

Christmas Present From My Hilarious, Insightful, Very Wise Colleague Shares stats

HITeaWithGrace Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

My Wife Got My Father-In-Law Socks For Christmas With Our Faces On Them

My Wife Got My Father-In-Law Socks For Christmas With Our Faces On Them Shares stats

mccarthybergeron Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Christmas Gift From My Grandma

Christmas Gift From My Grandma Shares stats

Napsterke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points