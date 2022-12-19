Depending on where one grew up, Christmas traditions vary across the globe. However, one holiday practice that unites all practicing nations together is serving traditional Christmas foods and enjoying delicious dishes at a Christmas table. Cultural food is an inevitable part of any festivity; hence, the many Christmas food traditions are as old as the Christmas celebration itself. Whether celebrated at the North Pole or in the tropics, every part of the world that celebrates Christmas has something uniquely theirs, rooted in their culture — traditional Christmas food.

Interestingly, while the way the holiday is celebrated and also the name of it differ by country, there's a solid theme that follows when it comes to traditional Christmas food. Although not exclusively, Christmas is associated with the cold winter months. Hence no wonder classic Christmas food for many consists of hot, rich dishes. Also, let's not forget that Christmas is essentially a birthday celebration, and what is essential to any birthday party? A cake. Thus sweets and treats are often included in the many traditional Christmas dishes.

Below, we've compiled an ultimate (yet not final) traditional Christmas food list from nations all across the globe. What are common Christmas foods where you live? Have you ever tried any of these cultural Christmas foods on the list? How did you find it? Let us know! Also, upvote the Christmas dishes you would be willing to try or make if you had the chance!