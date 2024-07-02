“Truly A Horror Show”: Woman Shares “Utterly Disgusting” Experience At Michelin Star Restaurant

ADVERTISEMENT

A customer at a Michelin star restaurant showed the “worst meal” of her life, which cost her and two other attendees a whopping $800.

Chloe Jade booked a table at Mugaritz, located in San Sebastián, northern Spain. Run by Chef Andoni Luis Aduriz, the two-Michelin star establishment is currently ranked No. 21 of the world’s best restaurants, according to the Basque Country’s Gastronomika website.

The travel influencer would likely disagree with this ranking.

“Truly a horror show …and also definitely a social experiment,” she wrote on a TikTok video documenting the underwhelming culinary experience.

Image credits: chloejadetravels

“They give you a disclaimer at the beginning, saying that you will not like all of the dishes…and OK, that’s fine…but for everything to be utterly disgusting doesn’t make any sense,” she added.

The experience lasts approximately three hours, during which diners are served 23-25 creations.

“Feeding curiosity, the senses or desire, we seek to satisfy the hunger of risk (…) and to satisfy the pleasure of surprise, of discovering and exploring the unknown. To achieve this, we question the logic of the gastronomic world, rethinking the social habits and prejudices,” reads the restaurant’s website.

Mugaritz can accommodate about 40 diners simultaneously and feeds 80 people every day, as per ElMundo.

At one point in the evening, the restaurant called the police after another customer refused to pay for his food

Chloe shared that, initially, she was enjoying Mugartiz’s approach. After she sat down, she was brought a book with photos that were part of what seemed like a promising concept. “To choose your wine, they tell you to pick a photo and tell them three words about yourself,” she shared.

Little did she know that many of the dishes would also look like items you could find in an escape room.

The following preparations she was served were described as lip gloss, a soggy cigar, a kefir and almond oil belly button that you’re supposed to suck, and a bowl of charred spinach with BBQ sauce.

Chloe said the miniature dishes were “utterly disgusting” and tasteless

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point in the evening, customers were asked to scan a QR code that led them to a site filled with buttons that made lamb noises when pressed. Then, the waitstaff arrived with “platters of lamb” while guests played the noises.

As Chloe and her friends don’t eat lamb, they jumped straight to the “fermented potato skin that [looked] like a makeup wipe” garnished with “more disgusting BBQ sauce.”

“The issue is that there’s no flavor on anything. At this point, we know they’re f***ing with us. There’s just more mushy food. Everything is so mushy. I don’t get it,” she continued, focusing on a plate with three gray preparations called “Life inert vegetation.”

She described one of them as “a kefir and almond oil belly button that you’re supposed to suck”

“He was obviously very mad, talking about how he had been to many Michelin restaurants and this was disgusting and the worst.”

After returning to her table, the traveler was served a beeswax egg “with some liquid and sugar inside” and a flan made from cod tripe, roasted onions, and eggs.

“The issue is that there’s no flavor on anything. At this point, we know they’re f***ing with us. There’s just more mushy food,” she said

“We were looking around, and everybody else seemed super confused and pissed off as well. Until the show began.”

The content creator revealed that a customer and his party refused to pay for their meals, prompting the restaurant to call the police. She showed a group of three officers standing by the restaurant’s door but did not reveal what happened later.

“This place has had two Michelin stars for 20+ years. Apparently, ten years ago, it was good, but now, it is obviously very, very bad,” she concluded the video.

Watch Chloe's experience at Mugaritz below

#traveler #spaintiktok #sansebastian #finedining #michelinstar ♬ original sound – chloe jade travels @chloejadetravels This was the WORST meal of my life I truly cannot believe how bad this restaurant was, it is a two Michelin star restaurant so it just doesn't make any sense. Someone literally had the cops called on them and almost got arrested because they did not want to pay for the restaurant, it was that bad. Mugaritz is critically acclaimed as a restaurant that is inventive and special, maybe 20 years ago? And I cannot believe they have held these michelin stars for this long.

The travel enthusiast shared that she tried to post a negative review on Google but encountered difficulties when submitting her one-star critique

Chloe found the situation suspicious and suggested that the restaurant was trying to “manipulate” their Google reviews

#finedining##michelinstar##socialexperiment##spaintiktok #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo ♬ original sound – chloe jade travels @chloejadetravels Replying to @S A R A 🍉 I went to the worst meal of my life and they won't allow me to submit a google review 👀 Going to try this again… I think it's odd that my review would be flagged for fake engagement when what they are doing. Seems like they are trying to make sure they don't get bad reviews. I also had someone from the restaurant actually try and talk to me on Instagram telling me that the restaurant is not bad and I just don't have a pallet lol what is your take on this? 🤣 # #mugaritz

In a follow-up clip, Chloe informed her audience that she tried to leave a negative review on Google—Mugaritz currently has a 3.8-star rating based on over 1,000 reviews—but faced difficulties when submitting her critique.

She said she found the situation suspicious and suggested that the restaurant was trying to “manipulate” their Google reviews.

People reacted to Chloe's negative culinary experience at Mugaritz

