69 Christmas Traditions From All Parts Of The World To Embrace This Season
While Christmas was originally a Christian holiday (and still is), it is no longer treated as exclusively such. In fact, around eight in ten non-Christians in America participate in Christmas celebrations. However, the majority see it more as a cultural event to bring the family together than a religious one. Thus, celebrating Christmas comes in many different shapes and forms by adapting Christmas traditions to fit every celebrator.
However, many Christmas traditions around the world overlap or differ very slightly. Serving traditional Christmas dinner, gift-giving, and setting up a traditional Christmas tree are some of the holiday traditions that are embraced all across the globe. Thus, the notion of having a traditional Christmas really varies per country. Yet, some ways to celebrate the occasion are very much exclusive to a country. For example, nowhere else will you find a giant Yule Goat figure made of straw other than Sweden.
Either way, the many holiday traditions around the world embrace one notion other than the birth of Jesus — a celebration of family. Ultimately, spending more time with the people closest to us is the notion behind every holiday custom, in whichever corner of the world it's practiced. Below, we've compiled a list of Christmas traditions from all parts of the world that you might use as inspiration on how to spend Christmas with your family this year! Is there a Christmas tradition that exclusively your family partakes in? Let us know!
Watch A Christmas Movie
Watching preferred films and TV series that get us in the Christmas spirit is one of the holiday customs that are distinctly American. There are plentiful holiday favorites, ranging from classic Christmas movies to cartoons. With timeless masterpieces like It’s A Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, or The Christmas Story, is there a better way to celebrate the holidays? We highly doubt so. The holiday season is the time to remember animated classics like Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer or Frosty the Snowman. Even while some of those older films and animated series may not be as familiar with the younger generation, you can always find more modern Christmas movies, like Home Alone or Elf, or you can watch Christmas movies released in 2022!
The only movie I need at Christmas is The Grinch, the Jim Carrey version.
Host Christmas Dinner
Joint Christmas dinner is one of the many Christmas customs that are observed all across the world. Having a lovely supper with friends and family will help you make memories and think back on the year. And if socializing with a larger group of people makes you anxious, consider hosting a special meal for just your closest ones.
Decorate Gingerbread Houses
There is probably a gingerbread house for you, whether you're looking for a stunning, eye-catching centerpiece to decorate your Christmas dinner table, something delicious to bring to an office Christmas party, or you want to bond with your little ones over the kitchen counter. Enjoy these gorgeous holiday desserts all season long by making and then bedazzling them! The final result may turn out non-edible, but hey, at least it's a stunning decorative piece!
The Giant Lantern Festival
In a yearly competition, villages in the Philippine city of San Fernando build enormous lanterns on the Saturday before Christmas Eve. This tournament, also known as The Giant Lantern Festival, draws onlookers from around the nation to see this spectacle. The lanterns were initially small and straightforward works of art. Yet, as time passed, they grew larger and more intricate, almost reaching 20 feet.
Make Homemade Hot Chocolate
Nothing beats a homemade hot cocoa or chocolate mug on a freezing winter morning. Also, believe it or not, hot cocoa is actually good for your health! In fact, hot cocoa is abundant in flavonoids, which increase blood flow. Greater blood flow to the brain, reduced risk of blood clots, lowered blood pressure, and improved heart health are all benefits of improved blood flow. So go ahead and indulge in this holiday drink. But be careful not to burn your tongue!
Build A Snowman
Rather than just sending your kids outside to play, join them! Dress your snowman, snowwoman, dog, cat, or whatever else you made from snow in mittens and a beanie, and don't forget the carrot for a nose!
Leave Cookies Out For Santa
We don't have to do much for Santa, but he does count on two things: that we've been good this year and that he'll have some cookies (and milk, preferably) waiting for him when he gets here!
Exchange Gifts
One of the most cherished Christmas traditions, gift-giving, originated when the Three Wise Men brought presents of gold, frankincense, and myrrh to the infant Jesus in the manger. Typically, gifts are put inside stockings or under Christmas trees. Depending on where you reside in the world, the gift exchange's schedule and location could differ. For instance, some presents are unwrapped before St. Nicholas Day on December 6 in various European nations, such as the Netherlands, Germany, and the Czech Republic.
Hurry! Hide The Brooms!
Hiding every broom in the house on Christmas Eve is a long-standing custom that originated in Norway. Apparently, this prevents witches and other evil spirits from finding their means of transportation. Guess it's time to head out, but good luck next year!
Donate Presents
During this time of year, many charities take gifts of stuffed animals and toys. The heart-bursting (and perhaps tear-inducing) excitement is unmatched, whether you are gifting a brand-new toy or a much-loved teddy bear that has more love to give. Giving is a beautiful example to set for children, and there is nothing quite like the satisfaction of knowing that your simple act of generosity has made someone's Christmas.
Volunteer
Giving back is at the heart of volunteering, and this is especially true during the holiday season. If you're seeking another opportunity to give back, consider helping to prepare or serve a Christmas dinner at a local soup kitchen, food bank, or shelter in your community.
Bake Christmas Cookies
Even while we all enjoy a delicious meal, baking together is often a family tradition in and of itself. Making cookies, mince pies, or gingerbread houses embodies the holiday idea that it's better to give than receive. Hence, don't forget to save some cookies and a glass of milk for Santa when he comes around!
Hide An Elf On The Shelf
Over the past 15 years, hiding an elf on a shelf has become a beloved Christmas tradition. It takes inspiration from a children's tale about Santa's elves keeping an eye on kids and informing Santa of their good and bad deeds. Apparently, the elf hides in a different location around the house each morning, and the kids strive to find it. According to legend, elves have magical abilities, and the children must adhere to one explicit rule: never touch an elf. If they do, an elf will lose its powers. Apparently, the elves can't pass on the Christmas wishes children made to Santa if they have been touched. This custom soon became very popular with both parents and children.
Take A Hike
Whether you reside in the icy north or the sunny south, nature is gorgeous all year long, and it's lovely to get some fresh air and clear your thoughts. Make it a custom that the whole family takes a hike on a certain day in December each year.
Dress Up Your Pet
Although we doubt your cat or dog would appreciate this tradition, this one will surely make everyone chuckle! Also, on your family's yearly Christmas card, don't forget to include your pet donning an elf or a Santa costume. Just be sure to never leave your pet unsupervised while still in costume! Also, let's face it, it's much simpler to dress your pet than to get the rest of the family arranged for a photo.
Count Down With An Advent Calendar
An Advent calendar typically has a little gift or devotional message revealed each day, which helps count the days until Christmas. Traditional Advent calendars have small sealed doors or windows designed to be opened sequentially on each day of the season. They can be rectangular cards or boxes you can hang on the wall or place on a table. While these are easy to find in stores during the season, if you haven't already or have never used one before, try making your own!
Make Christmas Cards
Sending holiday cards to loved ones has long been a Christmas tradition, and for a good reason: It's the ideal way to let people know how much you appreciate them. Whether paired with a popular seasonal gift or a handmade Christmas present, receiving a unique DIY Christmas card is very thoughtful and personal and will surely bring a smile to the receiver's face.
Send Santa A Letter
The traditional way to communicate with Santa Claus is by sending a letter to the North Pole. Of course, you can communicate with "Santa" these days via various apps. However, nothing beats the genuine spirit of writing down a letter for Santa on a sheet of paper or a card. Even if that letter ends up inside the parent's bedside table, it's the act that matters.
Play Christmas Games
Whether on Christmas Day or any day starting in December, playing Christmas party games or just family games, in general, is a great way to embrace the holiday spirit. You can plan a board game marathon or gather the neighborhood children around to play Christmas games for kids. Alternately, test your knowledge of the holiday with some Christmas trivia. It's a fun way to discover fascinating Christmas facts you have probably never heard of!
Personalize Your Stockings
Back in the day, Christmas stockings typically contained tiny gifts like fruit, nuts, candy, or toys. However, as we have grown more inventive, people started using them to give other little gifts. Your yearly habit of slipping in stocking stuffers can become even more special and enjoyable if you construct your own DIY stockings!
Read A Story Together
Put the youngsters to bed on Christmas Eve with a holiday tale from one of the many fantastic Christmas books and stories available. Make it a classic like The Polar Express or How the Grinch Stole Christmas, or pick a cozy, heart-warming story from among the many books resting on your bookshelf.
Set Up A Christmas Tree
After (or before) you’ve gotten your fill of binge-watching holiday movies, you may want to participate in one of the oldest Christmas customs dating back to the 15th century. Of course, that entails picking and decorating a Christmas tree. Fun fact, 30-35 million real Christmas trees are sold annually in the United States alone!
String Home & Yard Decorations
Not only the Christmas tree can be decorated for the holidays. Become the gossip subject of your neighborhood by using Christmas light displays to decorate outside your home! In some displays, the lights are even programmed to switch on and off in time with well-known Christmas tunes. How cool is that? Also, while you decorate your home, remember to hang stockings for each family member, including the pets! Keep in mind that you don’t need a fireplace to hang stockings. They can be hung on the stair railing, garland, a bookcase, the headboard of your bed, or the TV stand. Just work that brain of yours and be creative!
Send Christmas Cards
An important holiday custom is the exchange of greeting cards. It is a fantastic way to connect with loved ones and let them know you are thinking of them during the holiday season. In fact, with almost 1.3 billion cards sent each year at Christmas, it is the most popular card-sending occasion in the US!
Ugly Christmas Sweater Parties
Over the past couple of years, this party theme has become increasingly popular. The holiday attire that our parents and grandparents wore is now the joke's punchline at these gatherings and has developed into a humorous social thing. The custom of donning outrageous holiday sweaters will likely endure and keep people laughing together. And, honestly, we are all for it.
Decorate Your Room
After decorating the front door, living room, hallway, and stairs, the bedroom comes next. There are many methods to make your bedroom a cozy yet festive haven, whether you want holiday bedding or intend to hang lights from your windows. When it comes to Christmas bedroom decor, dazzling fairy lights, seasonal ornaments, and opulent linens will help to create a spectacular winter wonderland atmosphere.
Let A Goat Eat Your Tree
After the holidays, organizations like the Philly Goat Project give Christmas trees a second chance at sustainability by turning them into goat food. If there is a facility like this in your area, it is the ideal opportunity to prolong the holiday spirit and meet the farm animals.
Participate In An Annual Toy Drive
Always wondered what it's like to be a Santa and travel around spreading bliss and cheer? The opportunity is here. A toy drive is a charity event where toys or cash are gathered to be given to those in need. Find out how you can participate by contacting your neighborhood library or community organizations. Or start one in your community with your home serving as the collection point!
Visit A Christmas Tree Farm
Christmas in your home isn't yet here until you've set up your Christmas tree. And there's no better feeling than picking and chopping it down yourself. A fantastic approach to support local farmers is to load up the entire family in the van and go tree-picking at the neighborhood Christmas tree farm.
Plan A Cookie Exchange With Your Neighbors
To trade cookies with your neighbors, simply bake an extra batch the next time you make them! This way, everyone benefits from the variety and selection of cookies while avoiding the hassle of making them!
Make Gifts
Back then, there was no such thing as the Christmas gift-shopping sector. Many of the gifts in the past were made by hand by the people gifting them. Yet, while the times change, the value of handmade gifts doesn't diminish. Even if you're not exceptionally skilled with crafts, you can still create a stunning piece of art that anyone on your gifting list would adore. After all, nothing is more thoughtful than something extraordinary you made with your own hands. Also, there are no limitations regarding DIY Christmas gifts. Thus, you can DIY pretty much anything, from adorable candles built from vintage tea cups to tree ornaments.
Make Christmas Breakfast
There's no denying that the first thing everyone wants to do first thing on a Christmas morning is to open all those presents sitting under the tree. If you can wrangle the kids (and yourself) away from their new toys for a moment, get everyone involved in making breakfast in the kitchen.
Teach Your Kids About Giving Back
Many people may feel so overwhelmed by everything they have to accomplish for the holidays that they lose sight of its fundamental meaning. Not just the gifts we get should be celebrated throughout the holidays; we should also celebrate one another. Children in our care will develop empathy. They will also learn to be humble rather than having an inflated sense of self-worth by being introduced to helping the less fortunate. Instead of being overly focused on what will solely benefit them, they will also learn to be more understanding of the needs of others. And that's one of the best gifts a parent can give their child.
Get Ready For New Year's Eve
Who said you can't transform your Christmas tree into a New Year tree by swapping out the Christmas ornaments for ones that symbolize the start of a new year? Exactly, no one. Throughout the holidays, you can prepare yourself for the upcoming year with some New Year's resolutions, the custom of eating 12 grapes in a row (one for each month) for good luck, or, as some Italians do, throwing things out a window or door to make room for a fresh start.
Visit A Christmas Town
Christmas celebration is an art form, and these little communities have mastered it, spreading cheer each November and December with carolers, hot chocolate, and an abundance of festive decorations. Plan a visit to one of your country's nearby Christmas villages for a good dose of joyous pleasure.
Recreate A Family Recipe
You most likely have a few tried-and-true family recipes on hand this holiday season. This Christmas, gather your family together and make delectable treats to create sweet (or savory) yet long-lasting memories.
Serve Panettone
Alternatively, you may choose to make a different classic dessert. Italians invented this one, and Italians know what's good! The usual ingredients for this yeast-leavened bread, known as panettone, include raisins, candied fruit peels, almonds, and brandy. Even if you don't use it for your own Christmas table, neighbors and coworkers will love receiving it as a nice holiday treat.
Hang The Mistletoe
People started hanging a strand of mistletoe around their homes in the second or third century as a custom. Mistletoe was believed to drive away evil spirits and bring good luck into a home. However, it was more frequently employed as a symbol of affection and friendship. This is pretty much the origin of the tradition of cuddling up under the mistletoe.
Feast On KFC
Even though Christmas is not widely celebrated in Japan, in a relatively recent custom, families in Japan feast on a ton of Kentucky Fried Chicken on Christmas Day. According to data supplied by the American fast-food brand, in 2018, KFC Japan made 6.9 billion yen (about $63 million) from December 20 to December 25, with queues out the door starting on December 23. Well, that's one way to spend the holidays!
The Krampus Parade
Austria has a Christmas custom that is among the more ominous ones. During The Krampus Parade, the naughty children are purportedly captured by Krampus and taken away in a sack, while St. Nicholas rewards good little boys and girls with gifts. The Krampus Parade, which has gained popularity throughout Europe, involves young men dressed as Krampus, a horned, anthropomorphic creature who is believed to be a half-man, half-goat.
The Yule Goat
When someone had the bright notion of creating a massive version of the customary Swedish Christmas straw goat, the strange legend of the Gävle Goat was born. Building this gigantic straw goat was to draw customers to the stores and eateries in the city's southern region during the holiday season. 1966 first saw the placement of the enormous goat at Castle Square, and since then, the Gävle Goat has served as a yearly Christmas symbol in the same location. If unable to see it in person, the Gävle Goat can be followed on a live feed from the first Sunday in Advent until it is taken down at the start of the New Year.
Bake From Scratch
Maintaining family recipes goes beyond just a sentimental practice. Instead, it keeps our sense of connection to our ancestors. Thus, try baking something from scratch this holiday season by dusting off your old family recipe cards or cooking books. This simple gesture honors your loved ones, especially those already gone. And remember, your efforts don't have to be flawless. And with a little bit of love sprinkled into the recipe, it must turn out good either way. Hey, some people like eating raw dough! P.S. Don't.
Spend Time Together
Years from now, we'll remember the time we spent with our loved ones, not the presents we gave or received. Bake cookies, plan a Christmas game night, sing carols, or drive around the neighborhood to see how your neighbors decked out their houses for the holiday. There are plenty of fun activities to get involved in during the holiday season with your family.
Celebrate Sinterklaas
Sinterklaas, also known as Saint Nicholas Day, is celebrated on December 5. On that day, Sinterklaas (the name resulting from the contraction of Sint Nikolaas), an older man figure similar to Santa Claus, leaves a small gift, sweet, or poem in the shoes of Dutch children. It is also traditional to make light-hearted fun of your loved ones through humorous poetry and the iconic "surprise," a homemade gag gift that hides another present inside of it.
Celebrate La Noche Buena
Christmas Eve is more than just the day before Christmas in many Hispanic, Latinx, and Filipino families around the world. It's a tremendous celebration that, for some, is even bigger than Christmas Day itself. The specifics of your Nochebuena celebration will vary depending on the culture, family, and even the specific year. Some people eat, drink, dance, and play games all afternoon and evening. Others go to the Midnight Mass first, then party till the wee hours of the morning, or they have dinner and then go to Mass.
Let Everyone Open One Present On Christmas Eve
While some people like to open and share their gifts on Christmas Day, others are accustomed to doing it on Christmas Eve. Others split the gifts into several days, opening some on Christmas Eve and the remainder on Christmas. Letting eager children open one present on the day before Christmas is a tradition that some parents are likely familiar with. For many, it's a set of new pajamas. This is done so that when the kids wake up on Christmas Day, they will be dressed for gift-opening in their holiday pajamas.
Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas
Matching Christmas family jammies are perfect for candid pictures! Do you need a cute Christmas card idea to send to your relatives? Are you only trying to get some natural family photos of the kids in their matching pajamas baking cookies? Whatever the occasion, matching pajamas add even more charm to any event for a season you are sure to remember.
Pass Down A Family Eggnog Recipe
People seem to either really, really adore or really, really dislike eggnog. Passing down a family eggnog recipe could be something your family practices too!
Wrap Christmas Presents
It can be as enjoyable to wrap Christmas presents as it is to open them. Try the many novel gift-wrapping ideas available to take your wrapping skills to the next level!
Hide The Pickle Ornament
This pickle ornament custom will end your kids' arguments over who gets to open their presents first. Simply hide a pickle ornament in your tree, and whoever discovers it first gets to open the first gift.
Make A Yule Log
An old pagan practice calls for burning a portion of the log each evening until Twelfth Night, which falls on January 6. The log is subsequently placed beneath the bed for luck and to protect the household from threats, such as lightning and, with some irony, fire. However, this tradition isn't about setting the log on fire. Instead, it's about making an edible Yule log, a traditional Christmas cake. If you've never made one, this year is the ideal time to try out this dessert stemming from a centuries-old custom.
Attend Midnight Mass
Midnight mass is a cozy, often candlelit ceremony to commemorate the reason for the holiday — the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem at midnight. Thus, consider attending one if you belong to a Christian community that provides one.
Make Paper Snowflakes
Anyone can capture the magic of winter snowfalls by crafting gorgeous paper snowflakes. And it's much simpler than you may expect to make them. Child's play, literally. Every paper snowflake turns out differently, which might be its most exciting part. Snowflakes may range from simple crafts that youngsters can make themselves to intricate masterpieces.
Listen To Christmas Songs
There are only so many occasions where having a fantastic playlist will make your day more enjoyable. One of them is undoubtedly Christmas. However, Christmas carol listening begins far earlier than December 25. Christmas songs are a thing, and as December 25 draws inexorably closer, they become a thing that is more and more impossible to avoid, whether you love them, detest them or just accept them as an unavoidable part of life. And lucky for you, we have already compiled a list of Christmas tunes for you to blast on max volume this holiday season!
Visit A Christmas Market
Visiting a holiday market is arguably the best way to get people in the Christmas spirit pronto. While the first known holiday market held in Vienna goes all the way back to 1298, these celebrations have roots all across the world. Nowadays, it's unusual to find a big city that doesn't host a spectacular annual Christmas market. In fact, some of them have become so popular that they alone stand as tourist destinations!
Attempt A Polar Bear Plunge
On Christmas morning, how about a relaxing swim in ice-cold water? In fact, hundreds of people in Brighton, England, plan a yearly Christmas Day swim wearing only a bikini and their Santa hat. This custom is not just practiced in Brighton but also in Dublin, Sandycove, London's Serpentine Lake, and many other chilly bodies of water throughout the world. Right, let's be honest for a second here, how much would you need to be paid to do this?
Roller Skating To Church
Hundreds of Venezuelans in Caracas ride their roller skates to church before returning home to enjoy their tamale-filled Christmas feast. For this special occasion, all of the city's roads are blocked for people to participate in this unusual annual custom and skate to church safely.
Ice Skating In NYC
One of the most iconic winter activities in New York is ice skating under the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. It's a custom that never fails to make people smile, and you're always welcome to participate in the fun. Each year, the seasonal rink debuts around the end of October, but when the Rockefeller Center Tree is illuminated in early December, that's when it truly begins to draw skaters.
Eat Fried Caterpillars
How about frying caterpillars for Christmas dinner instead of a roast ham or turkey? During Christmas, this delicacy is served in regions of South Africa. The Pine Tree Emperor Moth, often called the Christmas Caterpillar, is supposed to bring its eaters a little extra luck the following year. Apparently, they have a flavor similar to tea and, surprisingly, are very nutritious. Do they really bring that extra bit of luck? Who knows, but it's a tradition nonetheless.
Attend A Christmas Parade
Santa Claus parades, also known as Christmas parades, are organized in various countries to officially commemorate the beginning of the Christmas season. Santa Claus always makes an appearance in the final float. The parades typically feature bands performing holiday music, dance or marching groups, and themed floats. Find one near you, pack a thermos of hot cocoa, and swing with the crowds!
Start A Vintage Christmas Collection
Collectors of antiques, unite! It's so much pleasure to look for vintage Christmas decorations all year long. Choose a theme, classic Christmas ornaments, baubles made traditionally, or hand-decorated mouth-blown glass ornaments, keep an eye out for treasures and then put your favorite items on display in December.
Go Caroling
A tradition that is passed down orally from generation to generation is caroling. So go ahead and pass on this tradition by taking the kids or a few pals out to sing a few of your favorite songs throughout the neighborhood. And don't worry about your vocal skills; enthusiasm makes up for singing off-key! Fun fact: although it is said that the first carols celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ were penned in Latin in the fourth and fifth centuries, it wasn't until the thirteenth century that they started to be connected with Christmas!
Watch A Tree Lighting
Can't attend the lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree in New York City? No biggie. Most communities hold an annual lighting ceremony and incorporate other enjoyable events like singing carols and various competitions. Just take a look at the community events happening around you.
Craft Something
Making beautiful DIY Christmas ornaments or wreaths doesn't require a degree in fine arts or a high level of craftiness. Creating something with your hands will also be fun for you and whoever joins you.
Take A Family Holiday Photo
The number of photos we take has increased since the invention of the camera, but how often do we pause to ensure everyone is dressed nicely and looking at the camera? Go all-out when it comes to the annual holiday photo because you'll likely only get to do it once or twice a year. Costumes, matching clothing, props – get creative!
Use A Nutcracker
No, not the character from Tchaikovsky's ballet. There are only so many occasions to equip this unconventional nut-cracking tool throughout the year. You better (carefully) make the most of it now while you can.
Set Out A Nativity Scene
A depiction of Jesus' birthplace is known as a nativity scene, also referred to as a crib, crèche, or manger scene. Setting up a nativity scene is an excellent opportunity to explain the true meaning of Christmas to your children. Plus, it's a key component of holiday decor!
Buy Christmas Crackers
This British holiday custom originated during the Victorian era when colored candies were stuffed inside crackers. Nowadays, you can frequently find games, a paper crown, and toys inside. These treats will surely spice up your traditional Christmas dinner and make it even more enjoyable for the youngsters!
Travel Back In Time At Dickens Fair
Every holiday season, Dickens Fairs are held in numerous cities across the U.S. and Europe. One has been held every year in San Francisco since 1970. The event will give attendees the impression that they have been transported back in time to a Victorian London setting where bangers and mash are served at every other food stall, and old-timey language is spoken around every corner.