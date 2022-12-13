While Christmas was originally a Christian holiday (and still is), it is no longer treated as exclusively such. In fact, around eight in ten non-Christians in America participate in Christmas celebrations. However, the majority see it more as a cultural event to bring the family together than a religious one. Thus, celebrating Christmas comes in many different shapes and forms by adapting Christmas traditions to fit every celebrator.

However, many Christmas traditions around the world overlap or differ very slightly. Serving traditional Christmas dinner, gift-giving, and setting up a traditional Christmas tree are some of the holiday traditions that are embraced all across the globe. Thus, the notion of having a traditional Christmas really varies per country. Yet, some ways to celebrate the occasion are very much exclusive to a country. For example, nowhere else will you find a giant Yule Goat figure made of straw other than Sweden.

Either way, the many holiday traditions around the world embrace one notion other than the birth of Jesus — a celebration of family. Ultimately, spending more time with the people closest to us is the notion behind every holiday custom, in whichever corner of the world it's practiced. Below, we've compiled a list of Christmas traditions from all parts of the world that you might use as inspiration on how to spend Christmas with your family this year! Is there a Christmas tradition that exclusively your family partakes in? Let us know!