Ok, we know. There’s a 99,9% chance that something like this has never even remotely crossed your mind. But let’s think about it for a second. The tradition of Santa Claus delivering a Christmas lump of coal to naughty kids has unclear origins, but the theories are all pretty ancient. One of the most popular ones claims that since coal was so commonly used to heat homes, it was easy for Santa to take a piece from the house itself and give it to those kids who caused a little too much trouble that year.

But now? How many homes still use these dark rocks to find some cozy warmth during the harshest winters? We’re not saying it completely disappeared, but Santa Claus would have to come up with some lump of coal alternatives, that’s for sure.

Most Christmas traditions don’t have this problem of anachronism — as long as trees, good food, and ugly sweaters exist — but when it comes to coal, Santa Claus should have adjusted his punishment methods at a certain point. This whole debate was born by an AskReddit post we found that honestly blew our minds for how random but, at the same time, relevant it was.

Is it possible for Santa’s lump of coal to have been updated for the modern era? What if Santa Claus has moved on from this old-fashioned tradition? Or if he decided that the only way to keep up with the times was to get rid of the coal altogether? So many questions that Redditors tried to find a logical answer to. After a careful reading, we collected them all here because the world deserves to know what a modern-day lump of coal would look like. You know, just for the sake of it.

#1

"Gold from a Nigerian prince."

-----iMartijn----- Report

8points
POST
#2

"The wrong phone charger, a game for a different console, a subscription to something that is free."

JubilantFire Report

8points
POST
#3

"Winrar license."

gabs136 Report

8points
POST
#4

"500 in game currency coins when the cheapest item is 550."

Komikaze06 Report

8points
POST
#5

"An avacado!"

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#6

"1gb mini SD."

durielvs Report

7points
POST
#7

"Nickleback CDs."

Darthpoulsen Report

7points
POST
#8

"Slow Wi-Fi."

Crouchzilla24 Report

7points
POST
#9

"Cassettes."

heyassface Report

7points
POST
#10

"Unskippable 30 second ads on every youtube video for the year"

MisterOn Report

7points
POST
#11

"Change the Wi-Fi password without telling them."

zognoc Report

7points
POST
#12

"An avocado that'll never ripen."

raamenboii Report

7points
POST
#13

"Probably a picture of Santa dabbing."

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#14

"A participation trophy."

NobiZero Report

7points
POST
#15

"A frayed iPhone charger that only charges when you hold it in that one position."

3d1h1d3 Report

7points
POST
#16

"A piniata full of deviled eggs."

princefftanxx Report

7points
POST
#17

"Coal was a basic necessity of a household. It was't glamorous, but it was needed. Like the heat bill. A more tangible representation today would be toilet paper."

BigManRunning Report

6points
POST
#18

"Well, the thing about a "lump of coal" was it was a largely useless/worthless thing (to a kid at least) and very inexpensive (it was bought by the ton, so one lump didn't cost much) that parents already had lying around the house.

So, we're looking for a pretty good-sized thing of very little value that is basically useless to a kid and cheap/free for the parents to unload. It still has to technically be useful (like the coal for creating heat) otherwise you could just wrap up trash, but that wouldn't really be a gift.

Now, there's a chance this won't work because people often don't keep one lying around anymore, but perhaps if you planned ahead it would work. So, with that in mind, I propose the new naughty kid lump-of-coal equivalent be a nice, crisp, fresh copy of the latest telephone book delivered to the house."

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#19

"Lightbulbs."

Serenith_Youkai Report

6points
POST
#20

"Anti-virus software.

Still useful (as coal would have been) but just a terrible gift, especially for a child."

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#21

"A one year membership to the jelly of the month club."

Super_saiyan_dolan Report

6points
POST
#22

"Earbuds that only work in one ear."

Rhamblings Report

6points
POST
#23

"Here is a new phone timmy! But it only makes phone calls and texts and the texting is T9!"

Ihavebadreddit Report

6points
POST
#24

"The modern time equivalent would be a gift card of 50 cents. It is a gift, and it is not useless, but you can barely buy gum for that amount and it really shows how bad you have been."

Norrskensprinsen Report

6points
POST
#25

"Knock off electronics?"

huruga Report

6points
POST
#26

"$5 gas card. Practical, but totally useless for a kid."

missmediajunkie Report

6points
POST
#27

"The Emoji Movie..."

Retro-Squid Report

6points
POST
Olliekins1402
Olliekins1402
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oml so true 🤣🤣🤣🤣

0
0points
reply
#28

"A mini USB cable. Not micro, mini."

_Skitttles Report

5points
POST
#29

"A 50-MB memory stick."

Tall_Mickey Report

5points
POST
#30

"One penny. Yes, they can build up over time, but one penny can't buy you a thing."

LaDiDaLuna Report

5points
POST
#31

"Dialup."

pizzaboy192 Report

5points
POST
#32

"I mean, coal was still useful then. Imagine being a cold, child, reaching into your stocking Christmas day, and finding coal? Sure, it isn't a present, but you toss it in the fireplace you're standing by because that's where stockings go and get some warmth on a cold Christmas morning.

So, a consumable for a brief period of happiness, that you could already get from your parents most likely?

Your parents change the Wi-Fi password and write the new one on a rock in your stocking. You pull out the rock, enter the new password into your phone and devices, and feel happy for the new password, but also sad that that's all you got."

DarkLordShuckle Report

5points
POST
#33

"Still coal.

And then the parents and grandparents all sit around them in a circle and laugh about how fossil fuel induced global warming is going to kill them when they grow up."

rkapi Report

5points
POST
#34

"A old cell phone thats 8 generations old, that is banging around in the junk drawer. No one even has a charger for it anymore because that style plug is obsolete. But no one has the heart to throw it out."

Damonarc Report

5points
POST
#35

"A catapult."

JeffThe1st Report

5points
POST
#36

"Clean coal."

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#37

"Toys R Us gift cards?"

Aerion_AcenHeim Report

5points
POST
#38

"Habs jerseys."

Kroboski Report

5points
POST
#39

"Nokia 5130. Or a book on building a proper resume. I always felt the coal was something useful, but not fun. "Here is something to keep warm, merry Christmas and do better next year.""

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#40

"The usb plug for your electrical socket. No ish cable though."

GwilymCopperKettle Report

5points
POST
#41

"A Blackberry phone."

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#42

"Essential oils and a business card."

vnalord Report

5points
POST
#43

"Smart phone with no charging port. Once the battery is gone then it's over. Or a PS classic."

Hitman4Reddit47 Report

5points
POST
#44

"Spoilers."

SkyGuardianOfTheSky Report

5points
POST
#45

"Random A/C adapters and power bricks that you have no idea what they work for. A bundle of outdated cables. VGA... DVI... RCA..."

DronesandBones Report

5points
POST
#46

"That U2 album that no one could get rid of on Apple Music."

Montuckette Report

5points
POST
#47

"A floppy disc."

The_Deathly_Mallow Report

5points
POST
#48

"A Fortnite gift card that's been used already."

22taylor22 Report

5points
POST
#49

"Amazon gift card for $1."

RedditMayne Report

5points
POST
#50

"1-megabit internet service."

DRM_Removal_Bot Report

5points
POST
#51

"A flip phone."

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#52

"Batteries that only hold 5% charge."

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#53

"A dial up internet connection."

mitchy93 Report

5points
POST
#54

"Punch Out. You don’t have a Wii. The game is awesome though. You start crying."

Creepernom Report

5points
POST
#55

"A rusty fidget spinner."

Dripshitz Report

5points
POST
#56

"Club Penguin membership."

mauriciomb Report

5points
POST
#57

"Give ‘em a big helping of thoughts and prayers. Nothing like giving a an undeserving child a generic holiday card with pre-printed thoughts and prayers and just your signature."

BushMeat Report

5points
POST
#58

"One of those old "touch screen" sudoku games."

nilsson13337 Report

5points
POST
#59

"Computer virus."

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#60

"A singular beet."

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#61

"He'd hide a signal jammer in their bedrooms."

amanmore Report

5points
POST
#62

"Bootlegs of what they asked for (like a bootleg Pokémon toy, a crazy rip off of a movie they asked for, a Soljaboy console instead of an Xbox, etc.)"

Pixelcitizen98 Report

5points
POST
#63

"500 Atoms for Fallout 76."

Hazelrigg Report

4points
POST
#64

"An empty gift card."

TheEvilDead415 Report

4points
POST
#65

"He would not give. He would deny their access to the internet... that'd be a serious punishment for most of today's girls and boys."

Quinine911 Report

4points
POST
#66

"A bricked smartphone, tablet or other electronic device."

kELAL Report

4points
POST
#67

"YouTube Rewind 2018"

JeffWB311 Report

4points
POST
#68

"Their own Sears store."

Eclectic-Eel Report

4points
POST
#69

"Asylum films on DVD."

floodlitworld Report

4points
POST
#70

"One of those cheap toasters they sell at Walmart perhaps?"

wildbillesq Report

4points
POST
#71

"I subscribe to the FilterEasy delivery service. They deliver new air filters on a scheduled basis. They did a video of parents pranking their kids by giving them air filters as early Christmas presents. Their reactions were about what you'd expect."

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
#72

"AOL CD."

_HiWay Report

4points
POST
#73

"Pyramid Scheme products."

purespringwater Report

4points
POST
#74

"Dead batteries are basically about as useless to a kid as coal. I propose them."

Fish_823543 Report

4points
POST
#75

"A dead cell phone that won't take a charge."

sirace89 Report

4points
POST
#76

"A build your own solar panel kit."

Brackenclaw Report

4points
POST
#77

"A pair of C batteries."

the_thou_factor Report

4points
POST
#78

"Gameboy advance without the screen light attachment."

TrustMeImNot_a_Dr Report

4points
POST
#79

"Old Nokia phones."

vexyduck Report

3points
POST
#80

"College debt."

hamburgerhase Report

3points
POST
#81

"A Zune."

reddit.com Report

3points
POST
#82

"Well, coal was useful as a heat source but he only gave a lump. So it would have to be something useful in today's age but only by a little.

Probably an old iPhone cable, the wide kind only people with the old phones have."

Old_man_at_heart Report

3points
POST
#83

"CVS receipts."

reddit.com Report

3points
POST
#84

"Used lottery scratch off tickets, warm outdated soda can."

SwampassMonstar Report

3points
POST
#85

"Facebook Portals."

jainyday Report

3points
POST
#86

"Uh oh Johnny, you better be a good boy, so Santa doesn't take away half of your followers."

darth_excal Report

3points
POST
#87

"Block buster gift cards."

DreballSenpai Report

3points
POST
#88

"Nothing. They’d get absolutely nothing. Their stocking would remain empty and there’s be nothing under the tree."

ScienceUnicorn Report

3points
POST

