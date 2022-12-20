There will never be enough Christmas. There, we said it. Grouch all you want about that particular Mariah song blaring in shopping malls right after Thanksgiving each year, but admit it - the period leading up to Christmas and the day itself is nothing short of magic. Everybody seems happy and content, warm and satisfied, which becomes positively contagious with each day nearing Christmas. However, at times you do need to work on your festive mood a bit, and we have a tool for it - a list dedicated to Christmas trivia!

While we cannot promise that playing a trivia game will make you cheerful (it’s never our intention to make you do or feel something), we can at least promise you this - we did our absolute best in scouring the internet in search of the best and the most entertaining questions about Christmas. So expect to refresh your knowledge on things like gingerbread cookies, Rudolph’s nose, the ratio between Santa’s belly and a regular-sized chimney, and plenty more Christmas trivia questions for a festive game. And if funny Christmas trivia isn’t what you’re looking for exactly, there are also some questions about related traditions, history, and various slightly more serious topics than the aforementioned ones.

So, our selection of Christmas trivia questions and answers are waiting for you just under this text. Once you scroll down there, be sure to rank this fun Christmas trivia so the best questions find their way to the top of this list. After that, share this article with anyone you’d like to share festive cheer with!

#1

Which country did eggnog come from?

#2

What’s the highest grossing Christmas movie of all time?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

#3

Why are candy canes shaped like shepherd’s canes?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: To remind of the gifts the shepherds brought to baby Christ.

#4

Which was the first country to issue a Christmas postage stamp?

#5

In "Home Alone", where are the McCallisters going on vacation when they leave Kevin behind?

#6

Which real-life person is Santa Claus based on?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: The Christian bishop St. Nicholas.

#7

Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree?

#8

What gift did the Little Drummer Boy give to the newborn Christ?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: He played a song for him on his drums.

#9

Why are Christmas candy canes red and white in color?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: The white of the cane allegedly represents the purity of Jesus Christ. The red stripes, on the other hand, are for the blood he shed when he died on the cross.

#10

What vegetable allows Santa's reindeer to fly?

#11

Which department store is said to have created Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: Rudolph was created in 1939 by Robert L. May as an advertising gimmick for Montgomery Ward.

#12

In which direction should you stir mincemeat for good luck; clockwise or anti-clockwise?

#13

What is a female turkey called?

#14

Who invented electric Christmas lights?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: Thomas Edison in 1880.

#15

Which is the most famous Christmas ballet of all time?

#16

Who was the star of the movie titled "White Christmas"?

#17

In the classic Christmas movie "How The Grinch Stole Christmas", the Grinch was described with three words. What are they?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: "Stink, stank, stunk."

#18

What are you supposed to do when you find yourself under the mistletoe?

#19

What was the first company that used Santa Claus in advertising?

#20

What is ”Moro de guandules con coco” and where does it come from?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: It’s a dish from the Dominican Republic and it consists of rice, pigeon peas, and coconut milk.

#21

Which country usually begins the festive season with a glass of Bombardino, a mixture of brandy and advocaat?

#22

Julmust, a traditional, sweet, stout-like Christmas soft drink comes from which country?

#23

When was the first Christmas tree lit up in the Rockefeller Center?

#24

In which country do people celebrate Christmas by gathering on the beach?

#25

In 1979, women’s groups, politician’s and seniors’ organizations protested which Christmas song?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: “Grandma got ran over by a reindeer”.

#26

Which U.S. state has a town called Santa Claus?

#27

In the opening scene of "A Charlie Brown Christmas", the characters are seen doing which well-known winter activity?

#28

What’s the name of the comedian who plays the Grinch in "How The Grinch Stole Christmas"?

#29

Who spies on kids and reports back to Santa?

#30

Stollen is the traditional fruit cake of which country?

#31

As the clock chimes midnight to ring in the New Year, a Spanish tradition involves eating twelve of what – one for each chime?

#32

What do you leave for Santa's reindeers?

#33

When was Christmas declared as a federal holiday in the United States?

#34

What is Santa Claus called in France?

#35

Which country is the largest exporter of Christmas trees?

#36

What Christmas decoration is made from a parasitic plant?

#37

Where did Puritans ban Christmas? When?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: Boston and England from 1659 to 1681.

#38

When was Christmas celebrated initially by Christians in the East?

#39

How does Santa Claus go back up the chimney to continue his journey of delivering gifts?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: He places his finger on the side of his nose, gives a smile and a nod.

#40

How many points does a snowflake traditionally have?

#41

In the carol, “Jingle Bells,” what kind of a sleigh is mentioned?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: “A one-horse open sleigh”.

#42

Who tries to stop Christmas from coming, by stealing all things of Christmas from “the Who’s”?

#43

How many ghosts show up in A Christmas Carol?

#44

The movie "Miracle on 34th Street" is based on a real-life department store. What is the store called?

#45

What are the two other most popular names for Santa Claus?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: Kris Kringle and Saint Nick.

#46

Which Hollywood actor played six different roles in "The Polar Express"?

#47

What is Ralphie’s little brother’s name in the movie A Christmas Story?

#48

Which Christmas song contains the lyric "Everyone dancing merrily in the new old-fashioned way"?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: "Rocking Around The Christmas Tree".

#49

Which one of Santa's reindeer has the same name as another holiday mascot?

#50

In the movie "Elf", what was the first rule of The Code of Elves?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: Treat every day like Christmas.

#51

What's the name of the main villain in "The Nightmare Before Christmas"?

#52

According to the song, what did my true love give to me on the eighth day of Christmas?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: Eight maids a milking.

#53

What was the highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time?

#54

Whose eyes are all aglow in "The Christmas Song?"

#55

Which fairy tale was the first gingerbread houses inspired by?

#56

In the movie "A Christmas Story", what was the name of the neighbors whose dog ate the Christmas turkey?

#57

How do you say "Merry Christmas" in Spanish?

#58

Where did the word and idea "Christmukkah" come from?

#59

What is the best-selling Christmas song ever?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: "White Christmas" by Bing Crosby.

#60

Who wrote, "Christmas doesn't come from a store, maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more?"

#61

Three of Santa's reindeer's names begin with the letter "D." What are those names?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: Dancer, Dasher, and Donner.

#62

What was Frosty the Snowman's nose made out?

#63

In the 1964 movie "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer", what was the name of Rudolph's elf friend?

#64

What popular Christmas song was actually written for Thanksgiving?

#65

In the movie "Elf", how does Buddy get to the North Pole?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: He hides in Santa's sack.

#66

What are Christmas trees also called?

#67

Which country came up with the dessert "White Christmas" made from coconut oil and dried fruit?

#68

Ikea allegedly made the largest gingerbread man - true or false?

#69

When and where were gingerbread houses invented?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: In Germany during the 16th century.

#70

Which country is known to have a tradition of a witch dropping gifts for children through the chimney at Christmas?

#71

When was the first Christmas card sent and who created it?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: In 1843 (the card was designed by John Horsley, an English academic painter, illustrator, and designer).

#72

What country has the tradition of filling children's clogs with treats and candies on December 5th?

#73

When gold was dropped down the chimney of the home of three poor sisters, it created the Christmas tradition known as…?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: Stockings by the fireplace (the gold was allegedly dropped down to help the sisters fulfill their dowry).

#74

What type of bird often appears on Christmas cards?

#75

Which reindeer is named after thunder?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: Donner (the German word for “thunder”).

#76

How many reindeer pull Santa's sleigh?

#77

Which mountains in Canada are named after the eight original reindeer?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: The Christmas Mountains.

#78

What year was Santa born?

#79

What do they call Santa Claus in Italy?

#80

What do Swedish children leave for Santa Claus?

Linas Simonaitis




Answer: Coffee (in case he’s feeling tired from delivering all the presents).

#81

What is the name of the skin that hangs from a turkey’s neck?

#82

True or False: Before turkey, the traditional English Christmas dinner included a pig’s head smothered in mustard.

#83

Which type of sweet bread loaf, which originated in Milan, is traditionally eaten at Christmas in Italy and many other European countries?

Linas Simonaitis


3 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Panettone (a type of sweet bread).

0
#84

Which Christmas food is it considered good luck to eat one of on each of the 12 days of Christmas?

#85

Similar to tinsel, these long strips of shiny foil are used to decorate a Christmas tree. What are they called?

#86

Which was the last US state to declare an official holiday for Christmas?

#87

Which American President banned Christmas trees in the White House?

Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Theodore Roosevelt.

#88

Which country follows the tradition to light candles on the graves of relatives on Christmas Eve?

#89

Who helps Santa Claus in making his gifts?

Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Elves and Mrs. Claus!

#90

When did the tradition of Christmas Cookies begin?

#91

What Christmas tradition started with decorations made of strands of silver?

Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Decorating with tinsel.

#92

Where was St. Nicholas born?

#93

What’s the most popular Christmas play featuring toys that come to life?

#94

What political cartoonist created Santa’s look?

Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Thomas Nast in 1881.

#95

When does the Russian Orthodox Church celebrate Christmas?

#96

Who tracks Santa’s location on Christmas Eve?

Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: NORAD – North American Aerospace Defense Command.

#97

What President established Christmas as a national holiday?

Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: President Ulysses S. Grant.

#98

Why are Christmas lights used on trees?

Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Comes from Pagan traditions using light to celebrate the Winter Solstice using candles.

#99

How many candles are on an Advent wreath?

Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Four. One lit each week until Christmas.

#100

What do Christians associate with the wreath?

Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The crown of thorns worn by Jesus.

#101

What do you hang above the fireplace for Santa to stuff with goods?

#102

What song does Lucy ask Schroeder to play on his piano in “A Charlie Brown Christmas”?

Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: “Jingle Bells”.

#103

Who was the star of the Christmas movie "Jingle All the Way"?

