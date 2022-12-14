So, our selection of holiday trivia questions and answers is just a tiny bit below; you should absolutely check them out! Once you do, rank this Christmas trivia the way you like it, so the other readers will easily find the best submissions. And lastly, don’t share this article with the people you’re going to play it with, or they’ll know the answers!

But, before you do, know that to play this fun holiday trivia, you’ll need to undergo some preparations. No, not reading a book on Christianity or pagan rites that preceded Christmas, something a bit more simple. So, to play this game, you’ll need a mug of hot cocoa, your warmest and coziest sweater, and a playlist of your favorite Christmas songs! A fireplace would amp up this setup greatly, but a YouTube video showing one would also suffice. And if some of these holiday trivia questions seem either too hard or too easy for you - no worries; there are more than a hundred of them here, so you are sure to find the ones you like!

What’s a festive evening without a charade or a nice little trivia game? Just a regular evening! So, next in line in our series of articles dedicated to trivia questions is a fun little holiday quiz - festive cheer included! So, grab your family members or anyone who’s around you and check out our selection of holiday trivia questions below.

#1 When was the term "X-mas" invented?

#2 What does the word "Hanukkah" mean?

#3 What are Kallikantzaroi?

#4 What is the candle holder for Kwanzaa called?

#5 True or false: Christmas originally began as a pagan holiday.

#6 What does "Kwanzaa" mean?

#7 True or false: Australians celebrate Christmas right in the middle of summer.

#8 When was Christmas declared a national holiday?

#9 True or false: Hanukkah is the most popular Jewish holiday.

#10 Do more Americans get real or artificial trees?

#11 What year was Kwanzaa created?

#12 How much money do Americans spend (on average) on holiday gifts per person?

#13 What country was the original St. Nicholas from?

#14 Which holiday is known as the Festival of Lights in Indian culture?

#15 What is the color of the Snow flower?

#16 In Spain, as its customer, people have to eat grapes to celebrate the New year. How much are grapes to eat?

#17 What is the tradition of Panama to drive off evil spirits for a fresh New Year’s start?

#18 When was the African-American festival of Kwanzaa first celebrated?

#19 Which is more popular for gift purchasing: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

#20 In the Christmas story The Gift of Magi, what does the wife sell in order to purchase a gift for her husband?

#21 How many days of Hanukkah are there?

#22 What is the Yiddish word for “spinning top,” as played on Hanukkah?

#23 On Hanukkah, children are often given chocolate coins called what?

#24 Kwanzaa creator Maulana Karenga was first inspired to create the holiday after the 1965 Los Angeles civil uprising known as the (Blank) Rebellion.

#25 When was the first New Year’s Eve ball drop?

#26 Is Jun 6 the anniversary of D-Day?

#27 How long does the Diwali festival last?

#28 What is the name of plants and trees that remain green and healthy for more than one season?

#29 Where were the earliest recorded festivities in honor of a new year’s arrival dated back some 4,000 years to?

#30 The French word “Noel” is often used around Christmas, but what was its original meaning in Latin?

#31 In what country did Silent Night originate?

#32 What is the other name of the Winter extreme festival in Chinese culture?

#33 What country does the holiday drink Coquito originate from?

#34 In what part of the world do people celebrate St. Lucia Day?

#35 Which religion celebrates Basant?

#36 On what continent do people celebrate Aboakyere?

#37 Where do residents celebrate Obon?

#38 How do the people of northern India celebrate the spring festival of Holi?

#39 What event does Passover represent?

#40 What does the Christian holiday of Easter represent?

#41 On what day do Mexicans celebrate "Dia de los Muert"?

#42 What is the month-long fasting holiday celebrated by the Islamic population called?

#43 At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate Id al-Fitr, which means what?

#44 What does the Mexican holiday of La Posada celebrate?

#45 Which country celebrates Hari Merdeka?

#46 In what month does the Chinese New Year celebration begin?

#47 Who brings gifts to well-behaved children in Italy?

#48 Which country celebrates Songkran, one of the world's largest water festivals?

#49 The tradition of putting up a Christmas tree began in which country?

#50 Which country created the world’s largest Easter egg in 2011?

#51 What flower is associated with Christmas?

#52 In what year did Chicago first dye their river green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day?

#53 Cupid, the mascot of Valentine’s Day, is based on which Greek God?

#54 In what year did Martin Luther King Jr. Day officially become a federal holiday?

#55 In Australia, the Easter Bunny is known as what?

#56 Which vegetable was originally used for carving jack-o-lanterns?

#57 True or false: The song "Jingle Bells" was written specifically for Christmas.

#58 How many days of Kwanzaa are there?

#60 True or false: You are supposed to light all of the candles on the first night of Hanukkah.

#61 True or false: Kwanzaa is a religious holiday.

#62 Which department store was featured in the film Miracle on 34th Street?

#63 What is the highest-grossing Christmas movie?

#64 Who was the author of A Christmas Carol?

#65 How many reindeer were in the story 'Twas the Night Before Christmas?

#66 True or false: Hanukkah falls on the same dates every year.

#67 Which American television personality is most famous for hosting New Year’s Eve from Times Square on ABC?

#68 What is the traditional birthstone for August?

#69 Which month of the year is the National Ice Cream?

#70 What is the first festival of the year?

#71 What color are the berries on MOST mistletoe plants?

#72 Which country holds the hair-freezing contest?

#73 Broadcast on TV, Nathan’s hot dog eating contest takes place each July 4; in which state?

#74 New Your What type of dance will be introduced to the Olympics for the first time in 2024?

#75 Which country gives students 12 weeks off for summer?

#76 Which items did Greeks hang on the front door of homes on New Year’s Eve?

#77 In what decade did Coca-Cola start using Santa Claus in advertisements?

#78 During what ancient festival did masters temporarily serve their slaves?

#79 Which holiday takes place on March 26?

#80 Which of the following is a traditional Italian dessert at Christmas?

#81 Celebrated in the spring, Vesak is a major holiday in this religion.

#82 In which country would you be most likely to celebrate the holiday Tet?

#83 What is the name of the traditional Passover meal?

#84 In what country are you most likely to experience a Diwali celebration?

#85 What holiday celebrates the day that the Three Wise Men brought gifts to Baby Jesus?

#86 Which country celebrates Unity Day every Oct. 3?

#87 When do pagans celebrate the festival of Yule?

#88 In which country would you be most likely to attend La Misa del Gallo on Christmas Eve?

#89 What is the name of the indigenous tribe that celebrated the first Thanksgiving with the pilgrims?

#90 A cuckoo bird is responsible for bringing eggs on Easter in which country?

#91 In which country did Halloween originate?

#92 Which U.S. city had the first St. Patrick’s Day celebration?

#93 Saint Patrick was actually born in which European country?

#94 What is another popular holiday besides Hanukkah that uses a candelabra?

#95 In America, eating black-eyed peas and collard greens is supposed to symbolize what in the New Year?

#96 Which holiday is the second biggest candy holiday in America after Halloween?

#97 Which popular Christmas song was originally intended for Thanksgiving?

#98 What is the name of the pagan holiday that Halloween is based on?

#99 In what year did the first Thanksgiving occur?

#100 Which holiday is the biggest travel day of the year?

#101 Which three colors are used in Kwanzaa?

#102 Who was the first U.S. president to recognize Hanukkah in the White House?