What’s a festive evening without a charade or a nice little trivia game? Just a regular evening! So, next in line in our series of articles dedicated to trivia questions is a fun little holiday quiz - festive cheer included! So, grab your family members or anyone who’s around you and check out our selection of holiday trivia questions below. 

But, before you do, know that to play this fun holiday trivia, you’ll need to undergo some preparations. No, not reading a book on Christianity or pagan rites that preceded Christmas, something a bit more simple. So, to play this game, you’ll need a mug of hot cocoa, your warmest and coziest sweater, and a playlist of your favorite Christmas songs! A fireplace would amp up this setup greatly, but a YouTube video showing one would also suffice. And if some of these holiday trivia questions seem either too hard or too easy for you - no worries; there are more than a hundred of them here, so you are sure to find the ones you like!

So, our selection of holiday trivia questions and answers is just a tiny bit below; you should absolutely check them out! Once you do, rank this Christmas trivia the way you like it, so the other readers will easily find the best submissions. And lastly, don’t share this article with the people you’re going to play it with, or they’ll know the answers!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

When was the term "X-mas" invented?

Report

11points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The mid-1500s by the Greeks (Fun fact: "Christos" in Greek begins with the letter X.)

0
0points
reply
#2

What does the word "Hanukkah" mean?

Report

10points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: "Hanukkah" means "dedication"

0
0points
reply
#3

What are Kallikantzaroi?

Report

9points
POST
#4

What is the candle holder for Kwanzaa called?

Report

8points
POST
#5

True or false: Christmas originally began as a pagan holiday.

Report

8points
POST
#6

What does "Kwanzaa" mean?

Report

8points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: First fruits

0
0points
reply
#7

True or false: Australians celebrate Christmas right in the middle of summer.

Report

8points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: True. Christmas falls in the middle of summer in Australia, and many residents celebrate the holiday by soaking up the sun on Bondi Beach.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

When was Christmas declared a national holiday?

Report

7points
POST
#9

True or false: Hanukkah is the most popular Jewish holiday.

Report

7points
POST
RainWingRoyal
RainWingRoyal
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'Popular' and 'most celebrated' are not the same thing. Passover, or Pesach, is one of the most important Jewish holidays, while Hanukkah is just the most well-known because it overlaps with Christmas.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#10

Do more Americans get real or artificial trees?

Report

7points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Artificial

0
0points
reply
#11

What year was Kwanzaa created?

Report

7points
POST
#12

How much money do Americans spend (on average) on holiday gifts per person?

Report

7points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: About $1,000 per person ($1 trillion total in the United States)

0
0points
reply
#13

What country was the original St. Nicholas from?

Report

7points
POST
#14

Which holiday is known as the Festival of Lights in Indian culture?

Report

7points
POST
#15

What is the color of the Snow flower?

Report

7points
POST
#16

In Spain, as its customer, people have to eat grapes to celebrate the New year. How much are grapes to eat?

Report

7points
POST
#17

What is the tradition of Panama to drive off evil spirits for a fresh New Year’s start?

Report

7points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Burn effigies (muñecos)

0
0points
reply
#18

When was the African-American festival of Kwanzaa first celebrated?

Report

7points
POST
#19

Which is more popular for gift purchasing: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Report

6points
POST
#20

In the Christmas story The Gift of Magi, what does the wife sell in order to purchase a gift for her husband?

Report

6points
POST
#21

How many days of Hanukkah are there?

Report

6points
POST
#22

What is the Yiddish word for “spinning top,” as played on Hanukkah?

Report

6points
POST
#23

On Hanukkah, children are often given chocolate coins called what?

Report

6points
POST
#24

Kwanzaa creator Maulana Karenga was first inspired to create the holiday after the 1965 Los Angeles civil uprising known as the (Blank) Rebellion.

Report

6points
POST
#25

When was the first New Year’s Eve ball drop?

Report

6points
POST
#26

Is Jun 6 the anniversary of D-Day?

Report

6points
POST
#27

How long does the Diwali festival last?

Report

6points
POST
#28

What is the name of plants and trees that remain green and healthy for more than one season?

Report

6points
POST
#29

Where were the earliest recorded festivities in honor of a new year’s arrival dated back some 4,000 years to?

Report

6points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Ancient Babylon

0
0points
reply
#30

The French word “Noel” is often used around Christmas, but what was its original meaning in Latin?

Report

6points
POST
#31

In what country did Silent Night originate?

Report

6points
POST
#32

What is the other name of the Winter extreme festival in Chinese culture?

Report

6points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Dongzhi festival

0
0points
reply
#33

What country does the holiday drink Coquito originate from?

Report

6points
POST
#34

In what part of the world do people celebrate St. Lucia Day?

Report

6points
POST
#35

Which religion celebrates Basant?

Report

6points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Hinduism (Basant is a Hindu holiday where people use kites to celebrate and carry messages to the gods.)

0
0points
reply
#36

On what continent do people celebrate Aboakyere?

Report

6points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Africa. The people of Ghana in Africa celebrate Aboakyere by hunting deer, antelope, and other animals.

0
0points
reply
#37

Where do residents celebrate Obon?

Report

6points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Japan (Obon is a Japanese holiday where people use lanterns to receive and release the souls of ancestors.)

0
0points
reply
#38

How do the people of northern India celebrate the spring festival of Holi?

Report

6points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: With lots of water

0
0points
reply
#39

What event does Passover represent?

Report

6points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Israelites' departure from Egypt

0
0points
reply
#40

What does the Christian holiday of Easter represent?

Report

6points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The resurrection of Jesus

0
0points
reply
#41

On what day do Mexicans celebrate "Dia de los Muert"?

Report

6points
POST
#42

What is the month-long fasting holiday celebrated by the Islamic population called?

Report

6points
POST
#43

At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate Id al-Fitr, which means what?

Report

6points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Feast of fast-breaking

0
0points
reply
#44

What does the Mexican holiday of La Posada celebrate?

Report

6points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The travel of Joseph and Mary

0
0points
reply
#45

Which country celebrates Hari Merdeka?

Report

6points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Malaysia

0
0points
reply
#46

In what month does the Chinese New Year celebration begin?

Report

6points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: January or February

0
0points
reply
#47

Who brings gifts to well-behaved children in Italy?

Report

6points
POST
#48

Which country celebrates Songkran, one of the world's largest water festivals?

Report

6points
POST
#49

The tradition of putting up a Christmas tree began in which country?

Report

6points
POST
#50

Which country created the world’s largest Easter egg in 2011?

Report

6points
POST
#51

What flower is associated with Christmas?

Report

6points
POST
#52

In what year did Chicago first dye their river green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day?

Report

6points
POST
#53

Cupid, the mascot of Valentine’s Day, is based on which Greek God?

Report

6points
POST
#54

In what year did Martin Luther King Jr. Day officially become a federal holiday?

Report

6points
POST
#55

In Australia, the Easter Bunny is known as what?

Report

6points
POST
#56

Which vegetable was originally used for carving jack-o-lanterns?

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

True or false: The song "Jingle Bells" was written specifically for Christmas.

Report

5points
POST
#58

How many days of Kwanzaa are there?

Report

5points
POST
#59

What is the candle holder for Hanukkah called?

Report

5points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#60

True or false: You are supposed to light all of the candles on the first night of Hanukkah.

Report

5points
POST
#61

True or false: Kwanzaa is a religious holiday.

Report

5points
POST
#62

Which department store was featured in the film Miracle on 34th Street?

Report

5points
POST
#63

What is the highest-grossing Christmas movie?

Report

5points
POST
#64

Who was the author of A Christmas Carol?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Charles Dickens

0
0points
reply
#65

How many reindeer were in the story 'Twas the Night Before Christmas?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 8 (Rudolph isn't in this story.)

0
0points
reply
#66

True or false: Hanukkah falls on the same dates every year.

Report

5points
POST
RainWingRoyal
RainWingRoyal
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same dates on the Jewish calendar, different dates on the Gregorian calendar.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Which American television personality is most famous for hosting New Year’s Eve from Times Square on ABC?

Report

5points
POST
#68

What is the traditional birthstone for August?

Report

5points
POST
#69

Which month of the year is the National Ice Cream?

Report

5points
POST
#70

What is the first festival of the year?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Makar Sankranti, Festival of Harvest

0
0points
reply
#71

What color are the berries on MOST mistletoe plants?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: White berries

0
0points
reply
#72

Which country holds the hair-freezing contest?

Report

5points
POST
#73

Broadcast on TV, Nathan’s hot dog eating contest takes place each July 4; in which state?

Report

5points
POST
#74

New Your What type of dance will be introduced to the Olympics for the first time in 2024?

Report

5points
POST
#75

Which country gives students 12 weeks off for summer?

Report

5points
POST
#76

Which items did Greeks hang on the front door of homes on New Year’s Eve?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

In what decade did Coca-Cola start using Santa Claus in advertisements?

Report

5points
POST
#78

During what ancient festival did masters temporarily serve their slaves?

Report

5points
POST
#79

Which holiday takes place on March 26?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Brother and Sisters’ Day

0
0points
reply
#80

Which of the following is a traditional Italian dessert at Christmas?

Report

5points
POST
#81

Celebrated in the spring, Vesak is a major holiday in this religion.

Report

5points
POST
#82

In which country would you be most likely to celebrate the holiday Tet?

Report

5points
POST
#83

What is the name of the traditional Passover meal?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Seder (During Passover, people celebrating the holiday may not consume bread or other leavened products.)

0
0points
reply
#84

In what country are you most likely to experience a Diwali celebration?

Report

5points
POST
#85

What holiday celebrates the day that the Three Wise Men brought gifts to Baby Jesus?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Epiphany (Epiphany, which is celebrated on January 6, celebrates the day the Three Wise Men arrived in Bethlehem with their gifts.)

0
0points
reply
#86

Which country celebrates Unity Day every Oct. 3?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

When do pagans celebrate the festival of Yule?

Report

5points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Winter solstice

0
0points
reply
#88

In which country would you be most likely to attend La Misa del Gallo on Christmas Eve?

Report

5points
POST
#89

What is the name of the indigenous tribe that celebrated the first Thanksgiving with the pilgrims?

Report

5points
POST
#90

A cuckoo bird is responsible for bringing eggs on Easter in which country?

Report

5points
POST
#91

In which country did Halloween originate?

Report

5points
POST
#92

Which U.S. city had the first St. Patrick’s Day celebration?

Report

5points
POST
#93

Saint Patrick was actually born in which European country?

Report

5points
POST
#94

What is another popular holiday besides Hanukkah that uses a candelabra?

Report

5points
POST
#95

In America, eating black-eyed peas and collard greens is supposed to symbolize what in the New Year?

Report

5points
POST
#96

Which holiday is the second biggest candy holiday in America after Halloween?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#97

Which popular Christmas song was originally intended for Thanksgiving?

Report

5points
POST
#98

What is the name of the pagan holiday that Halloween is based on?

Report

5points
POST
#99

In what year did the first Thanksgiving occur?

Report

5points
POST
#100

Which holiday is the biggest travel day of the year?

Report

5points
POST
#101

Which three colors are used in Kwanzaa?

Report

4points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Black, red, and green (Fun fact: Black symbolizes the African people, red is for the struggle, and green is for the rich land of Africa.)

0
0points
reply
#102

Who was the first U.S. president to recognize Hanukkah in the White House?

Report

4points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Jimmy Carter in 1979

0
0points
reply
#103

True or false: Kwanzaa was invented in Africa.

Report

4points
POST
Larysa Perih
Larysa Perih
BoredPanda Staff
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: False. It was invented in the U.S.