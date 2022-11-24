There comes a moment at every thanksgiving dinner when everyone is bursting at the seams from the lavish feast, the conversation dwindles, and the only thoughts are about a delicious little nap. However, napping is not really acceptable when an extended family is visiting you, so why not liven up the atmosphere with a suggestion to run a festive 5K marathon? Just kidding, a much better solution would be to organize a fun little Thanksgiving trivia with questions suitable for anyone and everybody! And, of course, we are here to supply you with some perfectly suitable Thanksgiving trivia questions, so all you have to do is just to rile everyone up instead of browsing for things to ask.

A good Thanksgiving trivia game must include some inquiries about the food, don’t you agree? Like, why the turkey and why the cranberry sauce? And if nobody knows the correct answer, their own version might actually be something of high entertainment value. At least, we truly do believe so! Then, because you’d absolutely like to include everyone in the activity, we made sure that there were at least a dozen Thanksgiving trivia questions for kids. Don’t let Uncle Jerry answer them first, though. And lastly, there are some interesting questions concerning the origins and the history of the holiday to those interested in the background of this turkey fiesta.

So, the Thanksgiving trivia questions and answers are a bit further down - you should definitely check them out. Once you are done playing the game, rank the questions by giving them your vote!