164 Thanksgiving Trivia Questions To Liven Up The Festive Dinner
There comes a moment at every thanksgiving dinner when everyone is bursting at the seams from the lavish feast, the conversation dwindles, and the only thoughts are about a delicious little nap. However, napping is not really acceptable when an extended family is visiting you, so why not liven up the atmosphere with a suggestion to run a festive 5K marathon? Just kidding, a much better solution would be to organize a fun little Thanksgiving trivia with questions suitable for anyone and everybody! And, of course, we are here to supply you with some perfectly suitable Thanksgiving trivia questions, so all you have to do is just to rile everyone up instead of browsing for things to ask.
A good Thanksgiving trivia game must include some inquiries about the food, don’t you agree? Like, why the turkey and why the cranberry sauce? And if nobody knows the correct answer, their own version might actually be something of high entertainment value. At least, we truly do believe so! Then, because you’d absolutely like to include everyone in the activity, we made sure that there were at least a dozen Thanksgiving trivia questions for kids. Don’t let Uncle Jerry answer them first, though. And lastly, there are some interesting questions concerning the origins and the history of the holiday to those interested in the background of this turkey fiesta.
So, the Thanksgiving trivia questions and answers are a bit further down - you should definitely check them out. Once you are done playing the game, rank the questions by giving them your vote!
How many days were formerly reserved as national holidays for Thanksgiving?
Who declared that Thanksgiving would be a national holiday?
How many people were at the first Thanksgiving?
Which state in the US has the most turkeys?
What is the day after Thanksgiving commonly known as?
When is Thanksgiving observed in Japan?
Is Thanksgiving a national holiday in Japan?
When did Lincoln declare that Thanksgiving would be celebrated on the last Thursday of November?
Who decided to celebrate Thanksgiving on the first Thursday of November?
Who decided that there would be two days for Thanksgiving?
Which is the world's largest Thanksgiving day parade?
Why do male turkeys gobble?
Which food from the first Thanksgiving is now hardly eaten during the celebration?
Does a domestic turkey weigh more than a wild turkey?
What is a wattle?
How do you know if cranberries are sweet enough for harvest?
How many feathers do adult turkeys have?
What do we call a group of turkeys?
On average, an American consumes how many calories on Thanksgiving?
Did the people at the first Thanksgiving use forks?
Can turkeys fly?
To which country do people travel most on Thanksgiving?
What is the name of the festival similar to Thanksgiving in China?
Which tradition brings good luck at Thanksgiving?
In which states are the three Turkey named towns in the US?
What is Thanksgiving known as in Germany?
Which comic character has made the most appearances at Thanksgiving parades?
Who created the first Thanksgiving parade balloons?
Who urged Lincoln to turn Thanksgiving into a national holiday?
When is Thanksgiving observed in Puerto Rico?
Who decided to celebrate Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November?
Who decided to hold Thanksgiving on the last Thursday of November?
When did Roosevelt decide that Thanksgiving would be celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November?
When was Thanksgiving celebrated on the first Thursday of November?
When was Thanksgiving declared a national holiday?
Does Thanksgiving day has any significance in religion?
What is 'William Bradford: The First Thanksgiving'?
Answer: An animated show about the first Thanksgiving.
When did Bradford's Thanksgiving show first air?
When was the first Thanksgiving?
Which is the oldest Thanksgiving parade?
What is the Gimbels Parade currently known as?
Which countries observe national holidays on Thanksgiving?
Answer: The United States, Grenada, Saint Lucia and Liberia.
Where was Macy's Thanksgiving parade first aired?
Which giant Thanksgiving balloon is the oldest?
In which year did Westminster Abbey in London host a Thanksgiving ceremony for American soldiers?
What sport is traditionally played on Thanksgiving day?
How long did the first Thanksgiving feast last?
Are female turkeys or male turkeys used in the Thanksgiving feast?
What are female turkeys called?
What is Thanksgiving also known as?
What do we call young turkeys?
How many questions can Butterball answer on their Turkey Talk-Line?
Does eating turkeys make you feel sleepy?
What percentage of Americans eat turkey on Thanksgiving?
What is pardoned by the President on Thanksgiving?
How many turkeys do Americans consume at Thanksgiving?
Which US President wanted turkeys to be the national bird?
In which year did Truman discourage people from eating meat because of food shortages?
What do Americans love as much as the main feast?
Who travelled from England to Massachusetts on the first Thanksgiving?
True or false? America has a special stamp for Thanksgiving.
When was the first turkey ever pardoned?
Which state in America consumes the most turkey every Thanksgiving?
When is Homowo (Thanksgiving festival in Ghana) observed?
What is the festival similar to Thanksgiving in Rome?
True or false? There is a town in America called Turkey.
In the US, how many towns named Turkey are there?
What happens on Black Friday?
What happens when Thanksgiving falls on Sunday in Japan?
When was Thanksgiving established as a national holiday in Japan?
Was 'Jingle Bells' formerly a Thanksgiving song?
Who led the Wampanoags during the first Thanksgiving?
How many women participated in the first Thanksgiving?
Who is called the mother of Thanksgiving?
What did Wampanoag teach the Pilgrims?
Who wrote about the first Thanksgiving?
Where are Turkey Trots held?
What was a Turkey Trot originally?
Which Australian island celebrates Thanksgiving?
When do Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving?
What animal did Calvin Coolidge keep as a pet rather than eating for Thanksgiving dinner?
What is the highest recorded weight of a turkey?
True or false? Black Friday was meant to deter shoppers.
Which southern state was the first to adopt a Thanksgiving Day in 1855?
When was Thanksgiving in 2020?
On which day was this national holiday observed before Roosevelt?
When was Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade first held?
When was Evacuation Day celebrated?
What did the Macy's Parade initially start as?
When was a Macy's Thanksgiving parade first aired nationally?
What happens at the end of Thanksgiving parades?
Besides football, what other sport is played around Thanksgiving?
What are male turkeys called?
What are the feathers of a turkey used for?
Why is Thanksgiving day also known as Turkey day?
True or false? Turkey was eaten at the first Thanksgiving.
Which sport uses the term 'turkey'?
What company is known for its pre-basted turkeys?
What made Colchester, Connecticut postpone their Thanksgiving in 1705?
Which berries are found indigenously in North America?
What type of turkeys can fly?
True or false? Turkeys contain more protein than beef?
True or false? The majority of Americans don't like traditional Thanksgiving dishes?